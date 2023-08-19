Beauty Experts Say You Should Never Do These Things To Yourself — & Here's What To Do Instead

Unless you find yourself attending red carpet events on a weekly basis, you probably don’t have a roster of beauty professionals on call. Reserving your in-salon and in-office visits for occasions like wedding season or your annual skin check is usually the norm, but what about when you want to try a new makeup trend that you saw on TikTok or a skin care device that sounds too good to be true (spoiler alert, they usually are)? If you don’t have a makeup artist, hairstylist, or dermatologist to turn to for all of your beauty questions, you’re going to want to check out the list ahead.

Bustle consulted with some industry favorites to find out the most common mistakes they see clients and patients making at home. The comprehensive list ahead contains advice on skin care treatments that are best left to the pros, as well as some seemingly innocent hair and makeup techniques that are actually pretty risky. So save the DIY for your arts and crafts projects, because these are the things beauty experts say you should never do yourself — and what you can safely do at home, instead.

1 The Mistake: Dermaplaning What To Do Instead: Use This Electric Facial Razor Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon “You should not do dermaplaning on yourself,” stresses board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, M.D. “Seeing those satisfying videos using a blade to scrape off peach fuzz hair may actually lead to redness, irritation, and breakouts,” she explains. Instead, Dr. Shirazi recommends using the Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover, which is a hypoallergenic, battery-operated epilator that’s designed to fit the contours of your face. “It offers the same benefits [as dermaplaning], but without the risks, as it’s easy to use, effective, and affordable,” adds Dr. Shirazi, who is a Flawless brand partner. Available colors: 4

2 The Mistake: DIY Color Correction What To Do Instead: Try Washing Your Hair With Laundry Powder Molly's Suds Laundry Powder Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your at-home hair dye has gone awry, extensions specialist and salon owner, Sara Clemente says to avoid color-stripping methods that involve bleach. “If your hair is feeling too dark, try using a dish soap,” Clemente says, noting that “it is very clarifying and can help fade unwanted hair color.” But if you need something even stronger, she recommends using a powdered laundry detergent and following up with a conditioning mask. “These tricks can make your hair feel very stiff,” Clemente explains, adding that a nourishing treatment will immediately make your hair feel softer again.

3 The Mistake: At-Home Keratin Treatments What To Do Instead: Use This Hair Mask That Repairs Damage K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Amazon $75 See On Amazon In-salon keratin treatments are pretty common (and safe), but taking the treatment into your own hands is too risky, according to Clemente. That’s because you can cause permanent damage to your hair if you’re using too much or too little product, applying too much or not enough heat, or using an at-home keratin treatment too often. To get softer, smoother hair at home without the increased risk of damage, Clemente loves the K18 Leave-In, which works in just four minutes to help reconnect polypeptide chains and disulfide bonds in the hair’s structure. Not only does it help to reverse damage, but the creamy formula also works to detangle and soften hair.

4 The Mistake: Using Tinted Hair Glazes What To Do Instead: This Clear Gloss That Conditions Your Hair Glaze Sheer Glow Transparent Clear Conditioning Super Gloss Amazon $18 See On Amazon Messing with your hair color at home isn’t typically recommended by the pros, and Clemente says that includes tinted glazes, too. But if you love the shine and softness that a glaze offers, Clemente shares that you can still get those benefits without adding any color, thanks to Glaze’s Clear Conditioning Gloss. The formula is free from ammonia, peroxide, and bleach, as well as sulfates and silicones, and instead uses babassu oil and the brand’s GlaziPlex complex to condition hair and add a glossy finish that really lasts.

5 The Mistake: Popping Pimples What To Do Instead: Eliminate Temptation With These Pimple Patches Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches (36-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon We’ve all popped our fair share of pimples at home, despite knowing better. But board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kristina Collins, M.D,, reiterates that it’s a bad habit to get into. “Traumatizing the skin can lead to dyspigmentation like post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and scars,” Dr. Collins says of the potential damage all of that picking and pinching is causing. “Squeezing can also cause the pimple to burst inward, seeding bacteria into the deeper parts of the skin and potentially causing infection or even an abscess,” she explains. That’s where a hydrocolloid pimple patch like Mighty Patch comes in, to prevent you from picking while also helping to draw all of that gunk out of your skin to flatten breakouts fast.

6 The Mistake: Using At-Home Microdermabrasion Devices What To Do Instead: Add A Chemical Exfoliant To Your Routine CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment Amazon $18 See On Amazon “At-home microdermabrasion devices are a big no-no,” Dr. Collins stresses. “In the office, these sorts of devices are sterilized and used by trained professionals who know how to prep the skin and prevent infection,” she explains, adding that you risk experiencing irritation and infection from using an at-home device (especially when paired with your topical skin care products, which might not be suitable for use post-treatment). “Instead of attempting any sort of at-home resurfacing, I recommend using chemical exfoliation techniques at home with alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid,” Dr. Collins says, adding that you should look for cleansers or serums that combine exfoliating acids with nourishing ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, like this CeraVe serum does.

7 The Mistake: Using Dangerous Hyaluron Pens What To Do Instead: Opt For A Topical Hyaluronic Acid Serum Vichy Mineral 89 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Daily Face Moisturizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’ve seen TikTok users posting about giving themselves filler with hyaluron pens, Dr. Collins confirms it’s as dangerous as it sounds. “These use pressurized air to force filler-like, hyaluronic acid-based material under your skin,” she explains of the FDA-condemned devices. Rather than risk the bruising, infection, and even blindness that can occur when the untrained inject filler, Dr. Collins says that you can incorporate more topical products with hyaluronic acid into your skin care routine for a plumped-up effect that’s entirely safe. This hyaluronic acid serum is a fragrance-free formula that’s suitable for all skin types, and it even pairs the hydrating ingredient with mineral-rich French volcanic water.

8 The Mistake: Cutting Your Own Split Ends What To Do Instead: Use This Leave-In Serum To Mask Split Ends VIRTUE Split End Serum Amazon $42 See On Amazon “I call this a haircut in a bottle,” celebrity hairstylist and Virtue creative director, Adir Abergel, says of this split end serum. Rather than peel or cut your split ends, which Abergel notes “causes more trauma to your ends,” apply this leave-in to the ends of your hair. The reparative cream uses a patented keratin technology that binds to damaged areas of the hair to seal split ends. It’s even infused with conditioning ingredients like pea protein, hydrolyzed quinoa, and baobab seed oil, and it’s safe to use daily.

9 The Mistake: Getting Gel Manicures What To Do Instead: Invest In A Long-Lasting Polish Dazzle Dry Prima Ballerina Nail Lacquer Amazon $22 See On Amazon At-home gel manicure systems seem harmless enough, but nail industry expert Elizabeth Hanna cautions that it does require proper training. “Doing your own gel improperly can seriously damage your nails over time,” says Hanna, who is also the CEO of the agency, Nailing Hollywood. “If you’re not careful, you can even give yourself a fungal infection or dermatitis due to improper application,” she adds. Long-wear polishes get Hanna’s recommendation instead, including Dazzle Dry’s four-step system, which lasts for up to two weeks and is completely free from carcinogenic and endocrine-disrupting ingredients like formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, camphor, and nitrocellulose.

10 The Mistake: Peeling Off Gel Polish What To Do Instead: Try A Kit With All Of The Necessary Tools LERPDAOO Gel Nail Polish Remover Tool Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon When you don’t have a follow-up appointment at the salon to remove your gel polish, Laura Malarkey, a nail artist with Nailing Hollywood, insists that you refrain from peeling the gel off. But if you’re not sure how to properly soak off the gel, a kit like this makes the process a whole lot easier. “Using a coarse grit nail file, file straight down on your nail through the top coat and into the gel polish layer,” Malarkey says of your first step. “Then, completely soak the foil-backed cotton pad in acetone and place that soaked cotton directly on top of your filed gel nail, wrapping the foil square tightly around your fingertip.” After letting the acetone sit for 15 to 20 minutes, Malarkey says the gel should be fairly easy to wipe away. “Once you’ve removed most of the gel, any remaining gel can be gently buffed away with a fine grit nail buffer,” she notes, adding that you should always follow up with a keratin nail treatment and cuticle oil.

11 The Mistake: Peeling Off Gel Polish What To Do Instead: Try Heated Gloves To Speed Up The Soaking Process Conair True Glow Thermal Spa Heated Hand Mitts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Malarkey says that when you’re letting your gels soak off, using a heating pad or device like Conair’s Heated Beauty Mitts can help to accelerate the process. You can also use these spa-inspired mitts to help better moisturize your hands — all you’ll need to do is apply your favorite hand cream, cover your hands with plastic wrap, and slip them into the mitts for several minutes.

12 The Mistake: Using Lash Serums With Prostaglandin Analogs What To Do Instead: Opt For This Ophthalmologist-Created Lash Serum twenty/twenty beauty Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum Amazon $47 See On Amazon Optometrist Dr. Inna Lazar, O.D., cautions against following beauty trends like lash-boosting serums that contain prostaglandin analogs in the ingredients list. “These products can present unnecessary risks,” she says of the potential side effects, which include conjunctiva hyperaemia, cystoid macular oedema, and iris pigmentation. But this doesn’t mean you can’t use a lash serum at all. “Always check the ingredients and select a lash serum without prostaglandin analogs,” recommends Dr. Lazar, who shares that Twenty/Twenty’s Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum is a solid option. Free from prostaglandin analogs, the serum was developed by a board-certified ophthalmologist, and is also free from common irritants like parabens, phthalates, silicones, and fragrance. Packaged in a hygienic pump applicator, the serum uses non-irritating ingredients like castor oil, argan oil, and coconut oil to promote longer, healthier lashes and brows by keeping them properly conditioned.

13 The Mistake: Using Eyeliner Along Your Waterline What To Do Instead: Try A Hypoallergenic Liner Along The Lash Line Only Almay Eyeliner Pencil Amazon $7 See On Amazon Another beauty trend that commonly brings patients to Dr. Lazar’s Connecticut-based office is waterlining the eyes (aka, applying eyeliner to your waterline). “This technique clogs pores and leads to severe meibomian gland disease, resulting in red, watery eyes,” Dr. Lazar explains. You’ll want to ditch this eyeliner method altogether to avoid the risk of irritation, and reserve your eyeliner for “directly under the lash line on the skin” only. You may also want to consider opting for a hypoallergenic eyeliner formula, like this one from Almay, which is ophthalmologist-tested and infused with vitamin E, too. Available shades: 4

14 The Mistake: Attempting To Use A Hair Relaxer Kit What To Do Instead: Buy A Two-In-One Straightening Brush TYMO Hair Straightening Brush Amazon $46 See On Amazon “Using a home relaxer kit is a huge mistake that can leave your hair in ruins,” says Ghanima Abdullah, a cosmetologist with The Right Hairstyles. That’s because salon relaxers are customized for your hair and rinsed more thoroughly than at-home methods, according to Abdullah. Instead of touching up your roots on your own, Abdullah recommends an electric straightening brush that allows you to get closer to the scalp by using heat to straighten the hair as you brush it. “Alternate doing your edges with doing a part the next day and changing the part the following day so that you don’t end up straightening the same area daily and causing damage,” she says of other ways to maintain your hair’s health. “[And] don’t use any creams or oil with a straightening comb, as it could burn your hair.” Available colors: 2

15 The Mistake: Using A Round Brush On Wet Hair What To Do Instead: Wait Until Hair Is Dry & Use A Wooden Round Brush BESTOOL Bristle Round Brush Amazon $17 See On Amazon Another styling tip from Abdullah involves a commonly used tool that you may actually be using incorrectly. “A round brush should never be used with tension to dry wet hair,” Abdullah says, explaining that because your hair is in its weakest state while wet, “adding tension and heat to it can cause it to snap.” You can still use a round brush, of course, but Abdullah recommends waiting until hair is dry before going back in to create bouncy waves. “Wooden round brushes with good spacing are ideal because they last longer and your hair doesn’t get caught in them as easily,” she adds.

16 The Mistake: Bleaching Your Own Hair What To Do Instead: Repair Damage With A Bond-Building Treatment Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Amazon $30 See On Amazon Abdullah (and every beauty expert on the planet, to be honest) advises against using an at-home bleaching kit, but that hasn’t stopped some of us from giving it a go in a pinch. “If you tried a bleaching kit and your hair is fried, immediately reach for a bond re-builder,” Abdullah says (you’ll probably also want to book in with your colorist). “Bond-building products were actually made for bleaching sessions gone wrong,” Abdullah says of products like Olaplex’s No. 3 Hair Perfector. An Amazon favorite with over 90,000 five-star ratings, Olaplex helps to restore the health of your hair and reduce breakage with its patented bond-rebuilding ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. This pre-shampoo treatment only needs to be left on hair for 10 minutes, and you can pair it with any shampoo and conditioner.

17 The Mistake: Using Nail Hardening Treatments What To Do Instead: Add A Drop Of Cuticle Oil To Your Nails Every Night Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil Amazon $7 See On Amazon Though it’s a fair assumption that nail hardening products would strengthen your nails, Anna Parvatova, the brand manager and creative director of SNS Nails, says they can actually have the opposite effect. “These products tend to contain harsh chemicals that can strip your nails of their natural moisture and resilience,” she says, noting that this can lead to brittleness and breaking. If you’re trying to strengthen your nails, Parvatova recommends reaching for a cuticle oil instead, which provides multiple benefits. “Cuticle oil nourishes both your nails and the surrounding skin, promoting flexibility and preventing brittleness,” she says of conditioning products like this cuticle oil that’s infused with cold-pressed safflower seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E. “It also promotes healthy nail growth from the outset since nails start growing from the cuticle.” Available scents: 12

18 The Mistake: Doing At-Home Chemical Peels What To Do Instead: Use A Less Aggressive Topical Exfoliant Paulas Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Amazon $30 See On Amazon “While enthusiasm for at-home skin care is commendable, some treatments are best left to professionals,” says dermatologist and skin specialist Dr. T N Rekha Singh. Leave the chemical peels and microneedling to the pros, and incorporate gentle topical exfoliating products into your routine instead. “Well-formulated AHAs or BHAs enhance your skin’s texture and radiance,” Dr. Singh says of products like the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. The leave-on exfoliant uses a 2% concentration of salicylic acid to dissolve dead skin and oil from your pores, while green tea leaf extract soothes skin and helps prevent irritation.

19 The Mistake: Coloring Your Own Hair At Home What To Do Instead: Try A Color-Depositing Shampoo Celeb Luxury Colorwash Color Depositing Shampoo Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you want to experiment with hair color or prolong your current shade, Dr. Singh recommends avoiding at-home kits that can cause irritation and damage, and trying a color-safe shampoo instead. This Celeb Luxury Gem Lites formula lets you deposit color to your hair without altering the structure of your hair the way that ingredients like ammonia do. This plant-based formula is cruelty-free and vegan, and it has been FDA and EU safety-tested. Available shades: 23

20 The Mistake: Toning Your Own Hair What To Do Instead: Use A Purple Shampoo L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Purple Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon “Over the years, I’ve had a few mishaps attempting to tone my bleached hair at home,” confesses Bustle beauty editor, Adeline Duff. “And without fail, all of my colorist friends have reiterated to me to never try to tone your hair at home. Instead, using a purple shampoo or conditioner (or hair mask) is undoubtedly the way to go if you’re dealing with blonde hair that’s looking too brassy or yellow for your liking,” she says of the pro-approved alternative. “This L’Oréal one is the best option I’ve found in its price category, though there are lots of amazing options out there — just try and stick with one that’s sulfate-free.”

21 The Mistake: Toning Your Own Hair What To Do Instead: Use A Purple Conditioner SACHAJUAN Silver Conditioner Amazon $31 See On Amazon Already have a shampoo you’re loyal to? Duff says that you can try a purple conditioner, like Sachajuan’s, to neutralize yellow tones instead. “It feels super luxurious, doesn’t have an overpowering chemical smell, and doesn’t leave my hair feeling greasy or weighed down,” she says of the violet-pigmented conditioner.

22 The Mistake: Drying Your Hair With Your Bath Towel What To Do Instead: Use A Gentle Microfiber Towel Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Wraps (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon “I have a lot of hair stylist friends, and one of their best tips is to avoid using a regular bath towel to dry your hair, as they can cause a lot of unwanted frizz (and even damage),” says Duff. “Instead, use a soft, gentle microfiber hair wrap, like this one. They're also a lot lighter (and therefore more comfortable) on your head, so they won't weigh your neck down — and the button in the back ensures it won't slip off as you go about your business around the house.” Available colors: 2

23 The Mistake: Picking At Ingrowns What To Do Instead: Use A Topical Serum To Help Treat Ingrowns Fur Ingrown Eliminator Serum Amazon $36 See On Amazon “I’ve been told countless times by derms and other skin care pros to never pick at an ingrown hair,” says Duff. “Instead, try coaxing it out on its own by applying warm compresses and gentle topical exfoliants regularly.” For ingrowns along the bikini area, you’ll want to be selective about the formula you choose, and this serum by Fur has been gynecologically tested to be non-irritating (though you can still use it to treat ingrowns on your legs, underarms, or wherever they pop up). “It uses a blend of chemical exfoliants to unplug clogged pores, witch hazel to help regulate oil production, and aloe to soothe irritation,” Duff explains of why it really works.

24 The Mistake: Getting Chemical Peels What To Do Instead: Use A Gentle Mask That Naturally Exfoliates Tammy Fender Natural Epi-Peel Plant-Based Skincare Amazon $95 See On Amazon “I never recommend doing chemical peels in general, and certainly not at home,” says Tammy Fender, an aesthetician, holistic beauty specialist, and founder of Tammy Fender Skin Care. That’s why Fender developed her Epi-Peel formula, “which uses a clay base, removes surface dullness, and encourages the rejuvenation cycle without over-stressing the skin or causing long-term damage.” Instead of chemical exfoliants, which can be too aggressive for some, Fender’s micro-exfoliator uses ingredients like kaolin clay, peppermint oil, and rosemary leaf oil to decongest skin, whether used as a face mask or mixed in with your favorite cleanser.

25 The Mistake: Microneedling Your Skin What To Do Instead: Use A Gua Sha Stone Rena Chris Rose Quartz Gua Sha Amazon $9 See On Amazon “For me, causing damage to the skin through microneedling in order to provoke a healing response is very risky,” shares Fender. “While there may be some shorter-term benefits, the risk of infection is high,” she explains, noting that this is especially the case when done at home. “Gua sha is a much safer and more holistic technique,” she says, adding that regularly using a gua sha stone can help with “contouring and toning the skin, encouraging detoxification, and engaging the skin’s natural collagen-building process.”

26 The Mistake: Dermaplaning Your Face What To Do Instead: Opt For This Aesthetician-Approved Masking Technique Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon Dermaplaning is another treatment that Fender says is best reserved for the pros in-office, but she notes that you can get similar resurfacing benefits at home using what she calls a “double-masking technique.” After starting with a facial massage and exfoliation, Fender says to apply a thick application of a clay-based mask. While she recommends her Purifying Luculent Masque, if you’re looking for a less expensive option, the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is an Amazon favorite with more than 20,000 five-star ratings. The multi-purpose jar contains bentonite clay in a powder-like form that was designed to be mixed with equal parts water or apple cider vinegar and left to dry on the skin for five to 10 minutes.

27 The Mistake: Dyeing Your Hair A Bold Color What To Do Instead: Try Out Wigs In A Similar Shade Before You Commit VCKOVCKO Pastel Wavy Wig With Air Bangs Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll be hard-pressed to find a colorist who approves of at-home color switch-ups, and celebrity colorist, Sharon Dorram, is no different. “Never, ever try to make a big hair color change at home by yourself,” stresses Dorram, who is also the co-founder of Sharon Dorram Color At Sally Hershberger Salon in New York City. “Try on wigs, and then seek out a professional colorist who you can trust,” she suggests, adding that you can find inexpensive wigs on Amazon to test out without the risk of ruining your hair (or committing to a color you that may not suit you). Available colors: 30

28 The Mistake: Trying To Strip Your Hair Of Color At Home What To Do Instead: Try This Clarifying Shampoo Trick VIRTUE Purifying Shampoo Amazon $31 See On Amazon When it comes to hair color, mistakes are always a possibility, even if you consider yourself an at-home pro. “When dyeing your own hair color at home, if it turns out too dark, never ever try to strip out the color,” says Dorram. Instead, follow her quick tip for semi-permanent hair color. “Add a drop of 20 volume peroxide to a clarifying shampoo like my go-to, Virtue Purifying Shampoo,” Dorram says. “Shampoo and leave on your hair for a few minutes, [and] it will help lift out the color.”

29 The Mistake: Messing With Hair That’s Gone Greenish After Swimming What To Do Instead: Use These Pro-Loved Malibu Crystals Malibu C Swimmers Wellness Hair Remedy Amazon $12 See On Amazon Color-treated blondes may already be aware of the discoloration that occurs when your hair is exposed to chlorine and copper while swimming in the pool. But if the damage is already done, Dorram says to avoid toning or coloring your hair and reach for one of these Malibu C Swimmers packets instead. The patented crystals were designed to be used after you shampoo your hair, using water to help dissolve them before scrunching the resulting paste through your hair and letting it sit for five minutes. Once you’ve rinsed the formula out (and followed up with another shampoo), you’ll find that the crystals have helped to eliminate discoloration by removing chlorine, copper, and other color-altering minerals and metals from the hair.

30 The Mistake: Cutting Your Own Hair What To Do Instead: Keep A Claw Clip On Hand Until You Get To The Salon LuSeren Large Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon When you’re in desperate need of a cut, Dorram says to resist the urge to give yourself a trim. “Even the most creative and technically talented professionals have difficulty cutting their own hair symmetrically,” she says. While you wait to get to the salon, Dorram suggests getting creative with updo hairstyles or turning to a classic claw clip to keep your hair out of your face. This set of eight clips comes with several color options in two different designs that work to grasp both thin and thick hair types alike. Available colors: 7

31 The Mistake: Cutting Your Own Hair What To Do Instead: Keep Your Hair Pulled Pack With A Gentle Silk Scrunchie Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (3-Piece) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If claw clips aren’t your thing, keep your hair in a ponytail until your next cut with these silk-covered hair ties — another tip from Dorram. Not only can they be color-coordinated to match your outfits, but the silk material will help to reduce the friction that contributes to breakage and frizz. Available options: 37

32 The Mistake: Doing A Keratin Treatment At Home What To Do Instead: Use A Flat Iron With Ceramic-Coated Plates Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic Digital Hair Flat Iron Amazon $30 See On Amazon Another method for helping to smooth hair in between keratin treatments is as simple as reaching for a flat iron, according to Dorram. “More DIY disasters occur when trying to use professional chemicals at home,” she says of leaving the in-salon process to the pros. This Hot Tools flat iron uses ceramic-coated floating plates that easily glide through hair and help to reduce frizz as they straighten. The 1.5-inch flat iron featured here is great for longer hair, but it’s also available in a 1-inch size for shorter hair lengths (and also, for those who prefer to add a slight bend to their blowout).

33 The Mistake: Dyeing Or Tinting Your Own Lashes What To Do Instead: Apply Falsies Ardell Wispies (5 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon “Never try to dye your own eyelashes,” cautions Dorram of another big no-no (in fact, the American Academy of Ophthalmology says you should avoid this altogether, as even in-salon treatments risk serious side effects like blindness). When mascara alone won’t cut it, you can temporarily define and bulk up lashes for a more dramatic look with Dorram’s favorite false lashes, Ardell Wispies. This set comes with five pairs of lashes that use an invisible band to blend along your lash line when you glue them in place.

34 The Mistake: Using Mechanical Face Scrubs What To Do Instead: Try An Enzyme Cleansing Powder AMOREPACIFIC Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder Amazon $68 See On Amazon Certified cosmetologist-aesthetician at OnSkin, Valerie Aparovich, says you should never use mechanical scrub products, which can cause irritation, damage the skin barrier, and even lead to breakouts. But if you like a deep clean, you can still get exfoliating benefits with enzyme peel formulas, which typically come in a powder that gets mixed with water to create a customizable lather. “Enzyme peels are the safest option with their exfoliating properties based on fruit and vegetable enzyme activity,” says Aparovich. This pick from Amore Pacific is as gentle as they come because it uses green tea probiotic-derived enzymes that help to lift away dead skin cells and clear out congested pores without the risk of irritation.

35 The Mistake: Using Foamy Cleansers That Contain Sulfates What To Do Instead: Stick With Gentle, Sulfate-Free Cleansers La Roche-Posay Toleraine Hydrating Gentle Cleanser Amazon $15 See On Amazon A good lather as you wash your face is always satisfying, but Aparovich says to be sure your cleanser isn’t using sulfate ingredients to achieve that cloud-like foam. “Aggressive cleansing agents such as sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) can overdry the skin, causing irritation, redness, and itching,” she says, noting that this is especially true the longer you use these ingredients. “Opt for a cleansing foam or gel formulated with softer surfactants like lauryl glucoside, coco glucoside, and disodium cocoyl glutamate,” advises Aparovich. This creamy cleanser from La Roche-Posay was formulated to be gentle enough to use by those with sensitive skin, and it pairs non-irritating cleansing agents with soothing ceramides, niacinamide, and the brand’s own prebiotic thermal water.

36 The Mistake: Using Concealer On Puffy Under Eyes What To Do Instead: Prep Your Skin With A Cooling Eye Mask CONSGIJI Gel Eye Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The next time you wake up with puffy eyes, Aparovich says to reach for a cooling eye mask before you turn to concealer. “Due to cold compress therapy, the mask helps normalize lymph flow, alleviate fluid stagnation, and constrict capillary walls,” she says, adding that this helps with “reducing puffiness, brightening under the eye, and promoting a restful and rejuvenated look.” You get two gel bead masks in this set (one for when you want to sit back and relax and another that you can still see through when wearing), both of which have an adjustable Velcro strap for hands-free use. Available colors: 4

37 The Mistake: Not Using The Right Cleanser On Waterproof Makeup What To Do Instead: Use A Cleansing Balm To Dissolve Waterproof Formulas Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re trying to take off waterproof makeup with a regular cleanser, Aparovich says you’re doing it wrong — and probably not even fully removing your makeup. “Use a cleansing balm or hydrophilic oil,” she says of what to do instead, explaining that they’re able to “break down oil-based stuff.” This cleansing balm from Farmacy starts as a solid balm, but uses oils like moringa seed and sunflower seed to transform into a silky oil that melts away even the most stubborn makeup. It also includes papaya extract, which provides a light exfoliation to give you an even deeper clean.

38 The Mistake: Forgetting To Moisturize Your Hands What To Do Instead: Wear An SPF-Infused Hand Cream Each Day Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl Hand Cream Amazon $28 See On Amazon Celebrity manicurist and founder of Deborah Lippmann Nail Care, Deborah Lippmann, says one of the biggest problems she sees is dry hands, nails, and cuticles. “The easiest way to help with the overall health, strength, and look of your nails is using cuticle treatments, a base coat, and hand lotion as needed,” says Lippmann. “I love to always keep my Rich Girl Hand Cream SPF 25 on hand to ensure I hydrate my hands daily.” Not only does the shea butter and avocado oil-rich cream help to keep hands and nails moisturized, but the added SPF is essential to keep your hands protected from daily sun exposure.