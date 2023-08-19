Beauty Experts Say You Should Never Do These Things To Yourself — & Here's What To Do Instead

Shopping
Unless you find yourself attending red carpet events on a weekly basis, you probably don’t have a roster of beauty professionals on call. Reserving your in-salon and in-office visits for occasions like wedding season or your annual skin check is usually the norm, but what about when you want to try a new makeup trend that you saw on TikTok or a skin care device that sounds too good to be true (spoiler alert, they usually are)? If you don’t have a makeup artist, hairstylist, or dermatologist to turn to for all of your beauty questions, you’re going to want to check out the list ahead.
Bustle consulted with some industry favorites to find out the most common mistakes they see clients and patients making at home. The comprehensive list ahead contains advice on skin care treatments that are best left to the pros, as well as some seemingly innocent hair and makeup techniques that are actually pretty risky. So save the DIY for your arts and crafts projects, because these are the things beauty experts say you should never do yourself — and what you can safely do at home, instead.