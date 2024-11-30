10 Gifts They’ll Want To Post To The Grid

It’s happened to all of us, at one point or another: You spend an inordinate amount of time selecting what you hope will be the perfect present, only to see it buried away in your friend’s cupboard, destined to collect dust for time immemorial. “I love it!” they will tell you if you ask, but this is a lie. If they loved it, they’d use it.

In my experience, the best way to avoid this sorry fate is to gift beautiful things. That way, your present will at least earn a prominent placement on a shelf — and maybe even prominent placement in an Instagram selfie. These days, is there any higher compliment?

Here, you’ll find a range of ideas, from homewares to cosmetics and accessories — there’s even a book, for the aspiring Literary It Girls out there! — all of which are very pretty to look at. Go ahead and take a look.

1 Gustaf Westman Chunky Cup Chunky Cup Gustaf Westman Gustaf Westman €65 See On Gustaf Westman I, for one, welcome the return of our early-aughts aesthetic overlord, the blobject — particularly because this time around, the blobs are more fun and less vaguely dystopian. Case in point: The irresistible work of designer Gustaf Westman, who’s conquered millennial and Gen Z interiors with his chunky, colorful pieces.

2 KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask Star Eye Mask Violet Grey KNC Beauty $25 See On Violet Grey My general feeling is that if something can be cute, it should be cute — and the folks at KNC Beauty clearly agree. These eye masks will make your giftee feel like a Magical Girl.

3 Studio Arhoj “Ghost” Ghost Studio Arhoj Studio Arhoj $22 See On Studio Arhoj By your mid-20s, you should have a full set of cutlery, a bed frame, and at least one Weird Little Guy. Some skip the latter, and it shows. Don’t let your friend be one of those people.

4 Fara Homidi Essential Holiday Kit Essential Holiday Kit Fara Homidi Fara Homidi $152 See On Fara Homidi Fara Homidi has a way of making even the most workaday of beauty products — a lip brush, a liner pencil — into something covetable, which makes the brand extremely gift-able. Perfect for the person in your life who loves little luxuries.

5 Little Beast x Dusen Dusen Dog Onesie Green Bean Onesie Little Beast Little Beast x Dusen Dusen $45 See On Little Beast Take it from me, a devoted dog mom: The way to any pet parent’s heart is to spoil their pet. And any dog would be lucky to have an outfit as fashionable as this one, the result of a collaboration between much-loved interiors label Dusen Dusen and the stylish pet brand Little Beast.

6 Bernard James FLORA Spina Ring FLORA Sterling Silver Spina Ring Bernard James $325 See On Bernard James Bernard James, a rising star in the fine jewelry world, dreamt up this sweet little ring with a bite. It’s simple enough to wear every day, but distinct enough to catch the eye — a true best-of-both-worlds situation.

7 Wool and the Gang Beginner Crochet Kit Gracio Bag (Beginner Crochet Kit) Wool and the Gang $41 See On Wool and the Gang One of the best things I’ve done for myself in recent years is set aside time to learn how to knit and crochet. I love it. It’s such a meditative hobby, and at the end, you get something you can wear! (Also, unlike painting, collage, and other such activities, there is little to no mess. Truly all upside.) Candidly, I’ve become a little about evangelical about it, and now try to foist this hobby on anyone and everyone — including you, dear reader. I recommend starting with kits like this, which make it easy to get started.

8 YanYan Softi Knit Pouch Softi Knit Pouch Nordstrom YanYan $249 See On Nordstrom As previously established, I am all-in on knitting and crochet, but I recognize that some people don’t want to DIY their accessories — and they, too, deserve to enjoy the magic of fiber art. For them, I present this readymade option: an absolutely adorable, squishy, puffy little bag from YanYan.

9 The Employees by Olga Ravn The Employees Bookshop $13.90 See On Bookshop Olga Ravn’s The Employees, translated from the Danish by Martin Aitken, is easily one of my favorite reads of the past couple years. It’s a slim sci-fi novel that even the most genre-shy reader will love — a meditation on work, artificial intelligence, and nature that will grab you by the throat. Also: an excellent cover, which will look great in your friend’s “what’s in my bag” post.