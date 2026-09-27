65 Bougie Things For Your Home That Are Super Cheap On Amazon

If you want to make your home feel way bougier without blowing your entire paycheck on expensive home decor, stick around because I've got you covered. It's actually really easy to upgrade your living space on a budget if you know where to loos, so I've pulled together some of the fanciest, cheapest things you can buy for your home on Amazon. Whether you want to redo your kitchen counters and cabinets or add motion-activated lighting to key areas in your home, there's a wallet-friendly way to pull off your DIY dreams on this list.

1 Bubble Glass Night Lights That Make Your Outlets Look Fancy JandCase Night Light (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Don't underestimate the impact of a great plug-in night light—it can totally change the look and feel of your space. This pair has slim bubble glass panels that give off an artsy vibe, and they also feature adjustable brightness and an automatic dawn/dusk sensor.

2 An Indoor Clothesline That’s Practically Invisible When You’re Not Using It Mustorn Retractable Indoor Clothesline See price on Amazon See on Amazon Old-fashioned clotheslines are honestly so much more effective than a drying rack, and this one takes up less space, too. It has a wall-mounted, retractable design that's practically invisible when you're not using it. The line itself is made from sturdy but lightweight stainless steel, and can hold up to 40 pounds.

3 Staircase Decals That Look Like A Custom Paint Job FLFK Stair Riser Decals (13-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon You can make your staircase look like a custom job even if you rent. All you have to do is install these stair decals and people will start asking for your contractor's contact info. They come in a pack of 13 pieces, and are available in a variety of colorful patterns.

4 Peel-And-Stick Wood Paper That’s Super Realistic WESTICK Peel & Stick Wood Contact Paper See price on Amazon See on Amazon Want to redo your counters without spending thousands of dollars or putting your kitchen out of commission during the renovation? This wood-grain contact paper gives you the same effect for so much less money, and you can finish the job in a day. The rolls come in a variety of sizes, and have self-adhesive backing.

5 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Looks Like A Tiny Fire Pit SENMUL Flame Air Aroma Diffuser & Humidifier See price on Amazon See on Amazon This aromatherapy diffuser doubles as a miniature indoor fire pit thanks to a cool, colorful lighting effect that makes the aromatic steam look like fire. It's perfect for your bedside table or home yoga space, and it's backed by hundreds of flawless five-star ratings on Amazon.

6 Fairy Lights You Never Have To Plug In SHUKAN LED Solar Bunch Lights See price on Amazon See on amazon These solar-powered fairy lights are fully weatherproof and don't need to be plugged in, which makes them perfect for creating a fairytale vibe in your outdoor space. Each bunch comes with eleven strands of lights that you can hang in a ton of different configurations, and they have an automatic sensor that turns them on and off in response to ambient light.

7 A Runner That You Can Toss In The Washing Machine LIVEBOX Washable Nonslip Runner Rug See price on Amazon See on Amazon Having a pretty rug in your entrance hall is one way to make an impression as soon as someone walks into your home, but you probably don't want your nicest textiles in such a high-traffic area. This floral runner is fully washable, so you don't have to worry if people walk on it with muddy shoes.

8 Sequined Curtains That Add Whimsy To Your Space treknature Sequin Beaded Curtain See price on Amazon See on amazon Want to whimsymax your interiors? These giant iridescent sequin curtains are an easy way to bring some playful energy into your space. Each set comes with 20 beaded strands that have individual hooks, so you can get creative about how and where you want to install them.

9 A Candle Lamp That Doesn’t Require An Open Flame NVRGIUP Candle Warmer Lamp See price on Amazon See on amazon If you love burning scented candles but are prone to mini-meltdowns when you leave the house because you can't remember whether or not you remembered to blow them out, then it's time to upgrade to a candle-warming lamp. It gives you all the benefits of burning candles without the risks and stress of open flame.

10 A Wall-Mounted Hamper That Collapses Flat Goderewild Wall Mounted Laundry Hamper See price on Amazon See on amazon This laundry basket has a genius design that you can mount directly to the wall to help save space and keep dirty clothes off your floor. When it's empty, it collapses flat, and it also has ventilation holes to keep damp, sweaty clothes from getting gross before you wash them.

11 An Ultra-Slim Toaster That Can Fit In Any Kitchen bella Slim Toaster See price on Amazon See on amazon If you think you don't have space for a toaster, you just aren't looking at the right toasters. Bella's cult-favorite ultra-slim toaster is small enough to fit anywhere, even if your total "kitchen" space amounts to the top of the mini fridge in your dorm room. It comes in two- and four-slice options as well as a bunch of cute colors.

12 A Pair Of Solar-Powered Lanterns For Your Outdoor Space TEKLAPS Outdoor Solar Lanterns (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These elegant lanterns are designed to hang outside, and are both waterproof and solar-powered so you don't have to bring them inside during bad weather. They feature warm white LED lights, an automatic dawn/dusk sensor that turns them on and off, and they come with all the hardware you need to install them.

13 A Clever Lamp That Slips Over Your Headboard NITOWOLF Headboard Lamp See price on Amazon See on amazon A good light for reading in bed is hard to find, but this lamp has a game-changing design that slips over the headboard of your bed. It saves space on your floor or bedside table, and it's easy to turn off when you fall asleep in the middle of a chapter.

14 Sheer Curtains That Filter Light Instead Of Blocking It MYSKY HOME Sheer Curtains See price on Amazon See on amazon If you want curtains to filter and soften the sunlight rather than totally blocking it out, you'll love these gorgeous sheer curtains. The come in a ton of colors and sizes, so you can find a set that works in any room in your home, and they have pretty abstract embroidery.

15 Window Film That Looks Like Legit Stained Glass LEMON CLOUD Stained Glass Window Privacy Film See price on Amazon See on Amazon The idea of stained glass windows in your home probably sounds so dreamy, and it's also surprisingly accessible. This window film uses static to cling to your windows, so you can remove and reposition it without leaving behind any sticky residue—and it looks just like legit stained glass.

16 A Key Hider That No One Will Think To Look In BSTGIFTS Cast Iron Key Hider See price on Amazon See on amazon This cast iron turtle looks like your typical garden-variety lawn ornament, so no one is going to think to look inside of its shell for a spare key unless you tell them to. It's weatherproof and heavy, so it won't accidentally get knocked over, and it comes in three different color options.

17 A Set Of Mirror Lights That Make Getting Ready Way More Glam LPHUMEX LED Vanity Lights See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you've always wanted one of those glamorous old-school Hollywood vanity mirrors, this is your sign to make the dream a reality using the bathroom mirror you already have. These LED lights come with self-adhesive backing, so they'll stick directly to your mirror, and they have a dimmable touch control.

18 Botanical Wall Decals That Are Better Than Wallpaper VePret Leaf Wall Decals See price on Amazon See on Amazon Wallpaper looks cool, but it's a total pain to install and even more annoying to remove. These botanical wall decals offer a great low-cost, low-commitment alternative. You can remove and reposition them with ease, and combine packs of decals in different colors to create a customized look.

19 Novelty Hand Towels That Look So Chic GYW Leaf Hand Towels (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon "I absolutely love how cute these are," wrote one fan of these adorable plant-shaped hand towels. "They feel soft and luxurious, definitely seem like something you’d buy in a curated shop for five times the price!" They come in a pack of three, and each towel is a different size and shape.

20 A Set Of Candlesticks That Instantly Elevate Your Dining Table SUJUN Candle Holders (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This set of decorative candle holders looks like something you'd buy at a specialty home decor store, but it's less than $15 for the full set of three. Each one is a different height so you can create a layered look on your table, and it comes in matte black and gold.

21 A Gorgeous Couch Cover That Protects Your Furniture Tiwwie Couch Cover See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you think all protective furniture covers will make your couch look ugly, you need to check out this gorgeous plush couch cover. It has a nonslip backing so it will stay securely in place, and it protects your couch from spills, scratches, and pet hair while keeping it soft and comfy to sit on.

22 An Arm Cover For Your Pet’s Favorite Chair Deep Dream Couch Arm Cover See price on Amazon See on amazon "This couch cover has been really helpful with my pets. It fits nicely on the couch and does a good job protecting against muddy paws, pet hair, and little accidents," wrote one fan of this couch cover. Instead of covering the entire piece of furniture it focuses on the two arms, so it can also be used for chairs.

23 A Trio Of Flameless Candles In Pretty Glass Jars GenSwin LED Flameless Candles (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon The flameless LED candles have a super realistic flickering effect, and the candles themselves are made from real wax to make them look even more like actual candles. The glass jars help to soften and reflect the light, so you can set the moon in your space with the flick of a switch.

24 An Under-Counter Trash Can That’s Easy To Install Glad Under Counter Waste Bin See price on Amazon See on Amazon Having a trash can tucked in the cabinet underneath your kitchen sink is a nice way to preserve floor space and keep it out of the way, but it's not always the most functional approach. This hanging trash can is designed to mount onto a cabinet door, so you can still keep your floor clear but have your trash bin more accessible.

25 A Tiny LED Light That Integrates With Your Light Switch SnapPower LED SwitchLight See price on Amazon See on Amazon It's kind of ironic that you have to fumble around in the dark to find the light switch, right? This LED light switch solves exactly that problem. It has a small LED light integrated into the switchplate so you can actually find it in the dark.

26 An Illuminated House Number LLtronation Backlit LED House Number See price on Amazon See on Amazon Even though you probably walk into your house on a daily basis, it can still be hard to find it in the dark—which means it's even more difficult for delivery drivers or guest's who've never been to your place before. These illuminated house numbers make it a little easier for someone to find the right address.

27 A Set Of Etched Drinking Glasses That Look So Expensive Red Co. Vintage Botanist Drinking Glass Set (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Upgrading your glassware doesn't have to be expensive, and this set of botanical-inspired etched glasses is proof. The set of four 12-ounce cups is made from tinted glass that's microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and can handle both hot and cold liquids. If you like vintage-style glasses but don't have the patience for thrifting, these are a great buy.

28 A More Fun Way To Hang Fairy Lights In Your Home BomKra LED Tree Branch Lights See price on Amazon See on amazon "I got these Cherry LED Tree Branch Lights and I love how they add a warm and cozy feeling to my space. The cherry blossom design is beautiful and gives the room a nice decorative touch," wrote one Amazon shopper who loves these unconventional LED lights. The flexible branch is 47 inches long, and comes with 48 individual lights.

29 A Game-Changing Cheese Board That’s Perfect For Picnics Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon This bamboo cheese board boasts over 500 flawless five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it's super high quality. The board has built-in storage for cheese knives as well as a wide groove around the edge for holding things like fruit and crackers, making it a must-have if you like to have fancy picnics or hose cocktail parties.

30 A Toilet Paper Holder That Fits In Small Spaces Lonbet Toilet Paper Basket See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make sure that you never run out of toilet paper when you need it with this cleverly-designed toilet paper holder. It has a tall, narrow design that can hold up to a dozen rolls without taking up a ton of space in your bathroom, and the lid doubles as a shelf for things like scented candles or bathroom spray.

31 A Wine Opener That Works Every Time VIN FRESCO Electric Wine Opener See price on Amazon See on Amazon There are few things in life that are more frustrating than using an old-fashioned corkscrew to open a bottle of wine and ending up with a broken cork. This electric wine opener will ensure that never happens to you again. All it takes it the press of a button and you're wine will be ready to drink in seconds.

32 An Art Deco-Inspired Carage And Glass DmmyAlzx Bedside Water Carafe and Glass Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Having a carafe and glass set like this one on your desk or bedside table is a chic way to help meet your hydration goals. The carafe holds up to 21.6 ounces of water, and the included 6-ounce cup doubles as a lid when you're not drinking out of it.

33 A Wall-Mounted Organizer For Your Hair Tools NIUBEE Mounted Hair Tool Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon It's all too easy for your hair dryer, brushes, and styling tools to completely take over your bathroom counters and cabinets, but this wall-mounted storage bin can make a huge difference. You can mount it using screws or self-adhesive backing, and it's designed to help cool down hot tools faster.

34 Under-Sink Organizers With Pull-Out Drawers Delamu 2-Tier Under-Sink Organizers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Even if you just spent hours organizing the stuff underneath your bathroom sink, it could become a disaster again in a day or two if you have to dig through bins to find things. These under-sink organizers have pull-out shelves that make it super easy to find and reach your essentials, so it's easier to keep your cabinets neat.

35 A Night Light That Turns On When You Get Out Of Bed Vansky Motion-Activated Under Bed Lights See price on Amazon See on Amazon Under-bed lighting that turns on automatically isn't something only the rich and famous can afford—you can set it up in your own home for less than $20. The LED strip lights give off a warm, soft glow that won't disturb your circadian rhythm, and they're motion-activated so the light will turn on as soon as you get out of bed.

36 Elegant Gold-Toned Toilet Bolt Covers Mennty Toilet Bolt Caps (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you want to make your toilet look and feel more elevated without actually installing a whole new toilet, try these gold-toned toilet bolt covers. They don't require any special equipment to install, and can make a surprisingly big difference. "Pretty and elegant. It’s a tiny decorative touch that makes me smile," wrote one Amazon shopper.

37 A Scrubby Mat For Your Shower Asvin Loofah Bath Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This nonslip shower mat doesn't just make your shower more comfortable to stand in, it also has a satisfying loofah-like texture that helps you scrub your feet while you shower. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, so you can find one that works in your bathroom.

38 A Giant Rope Basket For Laundry Or Blankets INDRESSME Woven Rope Basket See price on Amazon See on amazon If you don't already have a giant rope basket in your home, consider this your sign to shop for you. They're super useful for storing things like blankets, extra bedding, and toys, plus they can pull double-duty as an extra-large hamper on those weeks when you've let the laundry pile up.

39 A Soap Dispenser That’s Easy To Refill Cicufy Foaming Hand Soap Dispenser See price on Amazon See on Amazon Refillable soap dispensers are a great idea until you end up with liquid soap all over your countertops. But this one is specifically designed to be easy to refill thanks to the wide-mouth opening, so you can pour in your favorite bulk foaming soap without making a huge mess.

40 A Cheffy Marble Salt Cellar Radicaln Salt Cellar See price on Amazon See on amazon One of the simplest ways to make your kitchen look more elevated is to swap out your cardboard box of flaky salt for a salt cellar. This one is made from heavy, elegant marble and comes with a matching lid, so you'll feel like a five-star chef every time you sprinkle flaky salt on something. a

41 An Incense Holder That Traps Ash Eavida Incense Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you love burning sticks of incense but hate cleaning up the ash when it's finished, you're going to love this genius incense burner. It has a gorgeous glass design that creates a hypnotic smoke effect since you burn the incense upside down inside of the holder, and it also catches the ash for easy cleanup.

42 A Faucet Mat That Dries Instantly Eormore Stone Faucet Mat See price on Amazon See on amazon This elegant faucet mat is made from diatomite, which is a stone material that's naturally quick-drying and super absorbent. The grooved surface makes it perfect for keeping bars of soap and scrub brushes dry, and the two-piece design is easy to snap around most standard faucets.

43 A Nonslip Mat That Keeps Your Kitchen Counters Clean AMOAMI Coffee Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon Your coffee bar will be so much cleaner and more functional once you set up a nonslip mat. It not only protects your countertops from spills, scuffs, and scratches, but it also provides a stable base for your coffee-making equipment and adds an elegant visual touch thanks to the faux-marble pattern.

44 Crystal Suncatchers That Look So Vibey In Your Windows ilclviz Crystals Suncatcher (6 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Hang these crystal sun catchers in your window and prepare to enjoy some celestial, witchy vibes. They're made from high-quality crystal and come in both silver- and gold-toned color options, and each pack comes with six unique designs so you can create a gorgeous windowscape.

45 A Toothbrush Holder That Also Sanitizes iHave Toothbrush Sanitizer & Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This genius toothbrush holder doesn't just keep your toothbrush off the bathroom sink, it actually sanitizes it, too. It uses strong UV lights and runs on an automatic four-hour cleaning cycle, so all you have to do is hang your toothbrush after you're done using it.

46 A Chic Dispenser For Bathroom Cups YHOJOY Bathroom Cup Dispenser See price on Amazon See on amazon This cute ceramic dispenser is the perfect way to keep your single-use mini cups tidy in the bathroom. It comes in seven pretty colors, and has a gorgeous handmade look that will make people think you spent way more money on it than you actually did.

47 Shower Lights That Turn The Bath Into A Party Bgmonster Shower Lights (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Turning your bathroom into a luxury self-care sanctuary is easier (and less expensive) than you might think, and lighting is one of the most low effort, high impact changes you can make. This two-pack of waterproof lights is dimmable, rechargeable, and has multiple color modes so you can create a relaxing mood.

48 A Set Of Refillable Shower Product Dispensers KIBAGA Soap Dispenser Set (3 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These refillable dispensers will make your shower feel like a spa thanks to the simple, chic design. They'll also help you save money, since you can fill them with bulk soap, shampoo, and conditioner instead of spending a ton of money on a tiny bottle that will only last a month.

49 Simple Glass Food Jars That Upgrade Your Pantry Vtopmart Glass Food Jars (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Having an organized, visually appealing pantry honestly makes it way easier to cook, and the first step is upgrading your pantry storage. These glass canisters make it easy to see what dry goods you have and how much is left, and they come in multipacks in a variety of sizes.

50 A Rotating Carousel For Your Big Cups Kssiaz Rotating Water Bottle Organizer See price on Amazon See on amazon If your household has amassed a collection of big 40-ounce tumblers, this rotating carousel will save you so much space. It's a simple way to store your to-go cups, and it makes it way easier to find the one you're looking for when you're running late in the morning.

51 A Cable Management Box That’s Also A Tech Stand FABROK Cable Management Box See price on Amazon See on Amazon The whole point of cable management boxes is to make your space look nicer, so shouldn't the box itself be aesthetically pleasing? That's the idea behind this cord organizer. It's designed to both hide your cables and act as a cute shelf where you can put your phone, alarm clock, and other small items.

52 A Macrame Plan Hanger With Multiple Shelves Bamworld Plant Wall Shelf See price on Amazon See on amazon Macrame is so chic, and this gorgeous wooden plant stand is the perfect way to add the trend to your home. The wall-mounted style comes in a variety of sizes ranging from three to eight tiers, so you can put literally all your houseplants on it if you want to go that route.

53 Simple, Sturdy Towel Bars Mziart Towel Bars (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon If you've ever wished your cabinets had a bonus bar on them for hanging things like towels and oven mits, you're going to love these towel bars. They're made from sturdy stainless steel and have a clever design that slips over the top of your cabinet doors without using and screws or self-adhesive.

54 Anti-Fatigue Mats That Will Work In Any Kitchen StepRite Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet in the kitchen knows that a good anti-fatigue mat can mean the difference between needing to spend a day on the couch after a dinner party or being able to hit the gym the next morning. This two-pack is made from thick, water-resistant foam that offers some much-needed extra support for your joints.

55 A Slim Rolling Cart That’s Perfect For Tiny Homes SPACELEAD Slim Storage Cart See price on Amazon See on Amazon This rolling cart has an ultra-slim design that can fit even in the most cramped spaces, which makes it especially useful if you're trying to maximize storage space in a tiny kitchen or bathroom. It has a three-tiered design with extra hooks, and is available in a few different colors.

56 A Pretty Brass And Wood Door Chime VBQFDPH Door Chime See price on Amazon See on amazon This minimalist door chime is made from wood and brass for an elevated, all-natural look. It has a pleasant, gentle sound and works great for interior spaces like offices or art studios when you'd want a heads up before someone comes through the door.

57 Door Silencers That Make Your Home Feel Way More Calm WARMTONE Door Silencer (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon If your home has heavy doors that tend to make loud noises when you close them, these door silencers will make your space feel so much more relaxing. They slip directly over your door's handles—no hardware required—and they're available in a variety of colors.

58 A Keyhole Light That Makes It Easy To Unlock Your Door In The Dark AMETHEUS Keyhole Light See price on Amazon See on amazon No one likes rummaging around looking for the keys to the front door in the dark, which is exactly why this keyhole light is such a great little home upgrade. It's motion-activated, so it will only turn on when you need it, and it's USB-C rechargeable.

59 A Tension Shelf That Maximizes Closet Space Hershii Tension Shelf See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you have a small closet but you need more storage, this tension shelf will help make the most of your unused space. The adjustable size makes it easy to fit in just about any closet, and the bonus shelf is great for holding extra clothing, linens, or storage bins.

60 A Self-Draining Soap Dish JUXYES Ceramic Draining Soap Dish Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon You bar soap will last so much longer when you keep it in a soap dish, and a self-draining soap dish like this one is the best choice. It has a simple, elegant design that keeps your soap clean and dry, and it looks gorgeous on the bathroom or kitchen sink.

61 Colorful Travel Cases That Have So Many Uses Juvale Macaron Pill Case (16-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These colorful macaron-shaped travel cases can be used for everything from vitamins and medication to jewelry and beauty products. They come in a pack of sixteen, and fans on Amazon say they're surprisingly sturdy and that the lids stay closed.

62 A Reusable Alternative To Flower Food Precious Petal Flower Food Alternative (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You know those packets of flower food you get from the florist? Ditch them and use this cute copper charm instead. It will naturally filter the water to keep your cut flowers looking healthy and fresh for so much longer.

63 A Silicone Tray For Shower Steamers SHARLOVY Shower Steamer Tray See price on Amazon See on amazon If you like to use shower steamers as part of your daily routine, this little silicone tray will quickly become your new favorite thing. It sticks to the wall of your shower so you can keep your steamer in the ideal place, and you don't have to worry about it ending up down the drain.

64 Instant Stepping Stones For Your Yard Bits and Pieces Round Stepping Stones (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Want the look of pretty pebble stepping stones without having to worry about the stones coming loose? These stone tiles are a great alternative. They're pre-assembled and have a nonslip mesh backing that helps drain excess water during rainy weather, so all you have to do is set them on the ground.