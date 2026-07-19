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65 Bougie Things That Are Actually So Practical & So Damn Cheap
Beautiful things in form and function.
Just because you like your space and yourself to look and feel fancy doesn’t mean you like to blow money needlessly or live a life that doesn’t function. You don’t prefer form to function. You simply enjoy fine things. There are plenty of bougie finds that are as deeply practical as they are chic. The best part? They don’t even cost a lot.
1A Phone Charger That Lights Up
Make it easy and festive to charge your phone by using this light-up charging cable. With three plugs — Lightning, USB-C, and micro-USB — it will power everything in your arsenal. The cord lights up and changes colors, turning this everyday necessity into a fun lighting element. “Fast charger,” wrote one reviewer. “Lights up very nice to find it in the dark.”
2Cute Covers For Your Appliance Handles
Add a pop or color and spice to your kitchen while saving yourself the relentless chore of wiping the fridge or microwave handles by wrapping them in these cute door handle covers. The flowers and other designs add a charming farmhouse vibe to the room while softening the look of all those hard surfaces. There are lots of patterns to choose from.
3A Plug-In Night-Light That Puts On A Show
There are ordinary night-lights. Then there is this night-light projector that turns the prosaic act of lighting your way in the dark into a festive light show. It throws a beam of light above and below the plug that powers it, turning on automatically when the room is dark. Press a button to set each beam, change the light color, and adjust the brightness.
4Curtain Tiebacks That Bring The Style
Creating a window treatment does not have to be difficult or expensive. These affordable curtain tiebacks are charming, decorative, effective, and adorable. It’s also easy to use. Clip it around the curtain, right where you want it, and a spring mechanism holds it closed. The butterfly is cute, but there are several other shapes and colors to choose from.
5A Vintage Bathtub Soap Dish
Set a pretty bar of soap in this bathtub soap dish and turn a necessity into decor. The clawfoot tub harkens back to the stylish bathrooms of an earlier time and displays that bar of soap while keeping the lather and water contained. Choose a color that suits your style and enjoy.
6A Cute & Cushioned Lap Desk
Working from a couch or armchair can be a nice break from the office, but it’s an ergonomic and functional mess without a nice, cushioned lap desk. The underside is soft and maleable to sit on and cling to your lap. The top is a smooth surface for a laptop, notebook, or craft.
7A Flat Speaker For White Noise Or Audiobooks Before Bed
Want to hear that video you are watching in bed, listen to calming sounds, or enjoy a book as you fall asleep? This pillow speaker is the personal sound delivery system you need to enjoy all the sounds on your phone. Set it next to your pillow, and it plays right into your ear.
8Spa Lighting For The Shower
Bring spa lighting to your shower with this waterproof shower lamp that throws soft lighting or brings a calming and colorful mood to the bathroom. It has four modes in 16 colors. It’s so much more pleasant than a cave-like shower. “What started as an attempt to add a bit more light,” wrote one reviewer, “ended up completely changing the atmosphere.”
9A Bookmark & Pen Holder That Clasps Over Your Books’ Edge
Keep a pen handy to make journaling or jotting notes in your planner a cinch with this magnetic bookmark and pen holder. It grips the page with strong magnets, holds your pen in place, and marks your page with a cute heart. There are lots of cute colors to choose from.
10Window Privacy Film That Looks Like Stained Glass
When the view outside your window is ugly, or you don’t want to share a view of your interior with the neighborhood, this stained glass window privacy film is the answer. It’s easy to install with water and transforms the glass into art, creating privacy and reducing the UV light in your room. There are lots of patterns and size choices.
11This Clever Utensil Dryer With Built-In Drainage
This utensil drying holder is the sinkside accessory you didn’t know you needed. It stands utensils up so they don’t take up too much space and dry quickly. A rotating drain in the base routes water back into the sink. “The design is simple but very effective,” wrote one reviewer.
12A Water Filter For The Bath
Soaking in a tub of hot water is more relaxing if you know the water isn’t full of impurities you are now steeping in. This bathtub water filter is easy to deploy and removes harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and other toxins. It hangs over the spout and looks cute, too. It comes in several colors.
13A Coffee Mug That’s Super Chic
Elevate your coffee ritual with this hand-painted porcelain coffee cup that has an adorable drink spout that doubles as a straw holder. “THE cutest cup ever!” wrote one reviewer. “Makes any drink more whimsical and fun!” It comes in several colors.
14Curtain Hooks For Fancy Bathrooms
Add some bling to your bathroom with these shower curtain hooks that elevate the boring hooks that hold the shower curtain up. They look like pearl buttons in a row across the top of the curtain. They are easy to install, too. They come in several colors.
15An Elegant & Literary Way To Hide Cords & Knickknacks
Decluttering doesn’t mean you have to get rid of everything. These decorative faux books turn a pile of remotes, keys, or other eyesores into a clean stack of books. Set them on a coffee table, bedside table, or in a bookshelf. You can have your clutter without having to look at it.
16A Tea Cup & Infuser With A Matching Lid Or Coaster
If tea is your beverage, this ceramic tea cup is your cup. Delightful in the hand, the cup will quickly become your favorite tea-break vessel. And the infuser allows you to sip loose-leaf tea or tea in bags. A ceramic dish doubles as a drip tray for the infuser and a lid to keep your cuppa warm.
17A Flask-Shaped Flat Water Bottle
This flask-shaped, flat water bottle is the perfect way to toss hydration into your everyday bag or even a pocket. The shape makes it easy to tuck into a pocket in an ordinary laptop bag or carry-on. And the gasket on the screw-top lid ensures it won’t leak. It comes in two sizes and several cute colors.
18A Cute Bird-Shaped Glass To Hold Your Mocktail Or Cocktail
Sip a cocktail from this bird-shaped cocktail wine glass, and you will become the art of the party. A red wine creates a deep red bird while a fruity concoction makes a bird of another color. It’s pretty enough to leave out on permanent display. “Yes, you drink out of the bird's butt,” wrote one reviewer. “But with a glass straw, it will be fine.” This is a set of two.
19A Plug-In Night-Light With Shade
Plug this night-light into any outlet and add both style and late-night illumination to your space. It brings a vintage visual, turns on when the room is dark, and you can set the brightness to the perfect level with a slider switch. It comes in different light colors and with several shade types.
20This Bedside Caddy To Hold Your Gear
Get the clutter off of your bedside table — and bed — by securing this bedside caddy organizer to the frame and taking advantage of its many pockets and cubbies to keep everything you want handy. “This helps keep me organized and sane,” wrote one reviewer. “[I] place everything in this and not do that frantic 'patting' in the bed looking for things.” It comes in several colors.
21A Knee Pillow To Prevent Back Pain
If you wake up every morning with a sore back, you are probably a side sleeper in need of a foam knee pillow. Tuck it between your knees, and it elevates the top leg so you aren’t pulling your spine out of alignment all night. The shape keeps it from escaping while you sleep. It comes in several colors, and the cover zips off so you can wash it.
22This Beautiful Butterfly Bell For The Door
Hang this pretty butterfly door hanging bell on the front door and it will alert you, gently, whenever someone opens the door. “Just loud enough that I can hear the ring from upstairs when the door opens, but it is not at all 'obnoxious' sounding or overly loud,” wrote one reviewer.
23A Toilet Paper Basket With Style
Instead of stacking a few extra rolls of TP on top of the toilet, turn that space into a cute display of bathroom necessities with this toilet paper basket. It’s sized perfectly for the surface and adorned with daisies so that utilitarian storage essential becomes a bit of decor. You can choose from a variety of colors and flowers.
24Flowers For Your Toilet Buttons
Add some subtle bling to your bathroom by sticking these adorable flower-shaped toilet buttons to your toilet. Instead of pressing the button, you get to push a flower to flush. They will save you from having to wipe fingerprints off the buttons, and it makes it easier to flush if you have long nails or hands that hurt.
25Shower Steamers For Everyday Luxury
Dropping a shower steamer into the water as you bathe is a delightful sensory experience. It’s also often an expensive one. Not so with this pack of eight for the price of a sandwich! “My favorite shower steamers!!!” wrote one reviewer. “They are good-sized, dissolve slowly, smell fresh and fantastic. A MUST buy!!! They make my shower luxurious.”
26Butterflies To Hold Your Towels
When they aren’t holding a towel, these butterfly bath towel hooks are so cute. And when they are holding a towel, they are functional, handy, and still cute. They are so stylish, in fact, that you will probably want some in the entryway to hold your bag, in the bedroom to hold jewelry, and wherever else you need functional decor.
27Glass Spoons To Stir The Coffee
Elevate your morning espresso or afternoon dessert with these beautiful glass spoons. Each one is a different color, and the borosilicate glass is light, heat-resistant, and durable. But the look is fragile and delicate. “They are whimsical and fun,” wrote one reviewer. “[They] look fragile but are actually quite stout.”
28Butterfly Lights For The Garden
Fill your garden with butterflies by sticking these butterfly lights into the soil of your flower beds. They are pretty during the day, creating the illusion that butterflies are visiting your flowers. At night, they light up and create garden magic. “In the wind they sway back and forth, giving such a great look,” wrote one reviewer.
29Trellis Shapes Your Plants Will Love
Turn a messy trailing houseplant into a piece of art by shaping it onto this indoor plant trellis. It’s easy, and your plants will love the air and space that growing upward provides. “Perfect trellis for my pothos,” wrote one reviewer. “It is thriving.” There are several shapes to choose from.
30A Cute Car Trash Can With Mesh Side Pockets
Ever wondered how some people keep their car so clean? The secret is not as hard as you think. A car trash can will get you most of the way there. Instead of tossing wrappers and empty drinks on the seat or floor to deal with later, they go right into the clever, self-sealing lid. It even has pockets for wipes and sundries. It’s easy to hang and comes in lots of cute designs.
31A Genius Sun Visor Extender
Driving into the blinding sun is dangerous and headache-inducing. This visor extender is a great solution. It extends below your visor and to the sides and shields your eyes from the glare. “This little sun visor is a game changer,” wrote one reviewer. “Designed by somebody who definitely has light sensitivity.”
32Luxury Laces For Your Shoes
When an event calls for nice shoes, but you don’t want to give up the comfort of your sneakers, these satin shoe laces are the hack everyone will wish they thought of. They turn any shoe that laces into a fancier version of itself. This is a pack of four pairs, each in a different color or pattern. There are lots of styles to choose from.
33Rainbow Storage For Earrings
This earring organizer stand turns your entire collection of earrings into a rainbow. It looks so sweet on a dresser or vanity and makes it easy to select a look and keep your jewelry clean and organized. “Super cool looking and a practical way to organize and display earrings!” wrote one reviewer.
34Chic Pens With Inspirational Sayings
Why not get a little encouragement while you jot your to-do list or take notes? This inspirational quotes pen set is loaded with quick pep talks to help you feel better about the day ahead. “Let’s do this!” “Dream big” or “Never give up!” It’s all right there on the pen in your hand. There are several colors to choose from, and each pen has a stylus on the nonwriting end.
35This Glam Cable Saver That’s So Fun
Your phone charger cable lives a tough life. Rolled up, stuffed into pockets and bags, bent backward, and otherwise abused. It needs protection. Cute protection! And this cable saver is here to do that job. Wrap the coil around that cable, and it is safer and so much more adorable. There is a matching cover for the plug.
36A Fidget Ring In A Daisy Design
If giving your fingers something to do helps you focus, wear this fidget ring so you always have a fidget toy with you. The outer band spins around the inner band, giving those nervous hands a satisfying task to work on. The daisies are super cute, too. It comes in silver or gold.
37This Candle Warmer For Safe & Stylish Lighting
If you love the light and scent that only a candle can deliver but don’t want to burn the house down by falling asleep surrounded by lit candles, this candle warmer lamp is a safer way. Set the scented candle on the base, and it will heat it to release the scent while throwing a gentle, warm, candle-like light.
38A Lip Balm Holster For The Car
Keep a lip balm holstered in your car so you can easily reach, swipe, and hydrate. This lip balm holder mounts to the dash and looks cute, holding a single balm within reach. “Works for Chapstick and most lipsticks,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s really cute and keeps your chapstick upright and handy.”
39A Pill Organizer That’s Easy To Pack
Keeping track of medications is surprisingly challenging. Did I take one already? If the answer relies on your memory, you will make mistakes. This pill organizer pouch lets you organize two weeks — or morning and evening doses for a single week — into labeled compartments. All you have to do is glance to see if you took your meds. It comes in lots of colors.
40Hair Clips That Work With Your Hat
The seemingly irreconcilable conflict between wearing your hair up and wearing a hat is over! These hat-friendly claw clips play nicely with a ball cap, so you can wear your hat without having your hair on your neck. “Being able to use a clip instead of a hair tie in combination with a baseball hat is a complete game changer!” wrote one reviewer. “It looks super cute.”
41Miniature Perfume Bottles For Travel
You don’t have to give up your signature scent because the bottle it’s in is too big to travel with. Pack a travel-sized quantity in these perfume dispensers. You can take it with you everywhere. It comes with all the tools you need to transfer the perfume and plenty of containers to let you bring every scent you like. “Perfect for decanting my perfumes and hand sanitizer sprays for on the go!” wrote one reviewer.
42A Strawberry Coin Purse That Clips On
Clip this cute strawberry coin purse to your bag or key chain, stash some coins for the meter in it, and you will be organized and stylish. It zips open to make accessing whatever treasure you have stored in the berry easy to access. And a sturdy clip lets you attach it to a backpack, purse, or key ring.
43A Piercing Protecting Pillow That’s A Game-Changer
Don’t suffer for your piercings! Instead of enduring the pain of sleeping on a new piercing, rest your weary head on this piercing pillow. It has a cutout in the middle so your earrings don’t have to touch anything. “I sleep on my side, and it helped me a lot because it avoids direct pressure on the piercing, making sleeping much more comfortable and less painful,” wrote one reviewer.
44A Night-Light That’s A Gorgeous Floral Show
During the day, this tulip night-light is a pretty, delicate, botanical decoration for your bedside table. At night, though, it transforms into a charming lighting element that throws just enough light to soften the darkness. You can plug it in or run it on batteries, which means you can set it just about anywhere.
45A Loofah Shower Mat With Luxury Vibes
Bring some style and a daily pedicure to your shower experience by laying this square shower mat that feels like a loofah on the floor of your shower. The pretty pattern adds a pop of color to an otherwise monochrome area, and the tactile sensation is delicious. It has a nonslip underside for safety and comes in lots of sizes and patterns.
46Hang A Worry Stone Around Your Neck
People from many cultures have been soothing their nerves with worry stones for thousands of years. This worry stone necklace puts a worry stone where you can always find it: around your neck. The smooth surface and thumb-sized indentation are perfect for bringing a moment of calm. Just rub it between your thumb and forefinger for a moment of sensory relaxation.
47Magnetic Clasps For Your Bracelets
If getting bracelets on without assistance is a struggle, these magnetic jewelry clasps are here to help. They are easy to open and close because they use magnets instead of fiddly, tiny clasps. Attach one to the bracelet — or necklace — and getting it on and off is suddenly easy.
48Weighted Warmable Furry Friends
This weighted plush bunny is about to become your best friend. It’s solid and cuddly, offering a reassuring presence to help you sleep or feel better after a setback. You can microwave it so it’s warm when you are cold or sick. It is a friendly and adorable companion that listens well and won’t judge. There are other animals in this line to choose from, too.
49A Travel Lint Roller On A Lanyard
Don’t show up for that interview or date with lint on your shirt or fur on your lap. This lint roller is so small that you can have it with you at all times for a last-second outfit check. Stash it in your bag or glove box and avoid looking rumpled or unwashed simply because your fur baby wanted a hug. It comes in several colors and with four refills.
50Travel Containers For Small Items
This set of travel containers is the kit you have been looking for to keep all your small items secured and easy to find in your luggage or even in your bathroom. They are sized perfectly for cotton swabs, floss picks, hair ties, jewelry, and all the gear you use constantly. They open easily, stash easily, and look good.
51Cleaning Brushes For The Nooks & Crannies Of Your Life
Getting the crevices of your water bottle clean is not as easy as it should be. But this bottle cleaning brush is the right tool for the job. The small, stiff bristles are sized perfectly to get into those tiny spaces, there is scrubby spout brush on the other end, and it looks so cute you will want to store it out in the open. It works for other things, like windowsills or keyboards.
52A Bra With A Pocket In Back
How do you carry your phone when you work out? This back pocket sports bra has a brilliant solution to this everyday dilemma. There is a pocket built into the racer back, which puts your phone right between your shoulder blades. There is a port to run wired earbuds right to your ears, and it offers terrific support, too. “The BEST running bra I have ever purchased!” wrote one reviewer. “Twenty years as a runner and I have finally found THE bra!”
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 25+
53This Key Clip For Inside Your Bag
These clever key clips are here to eliminate one annoyance from your life. Once you install them into your bag, you will never have to empty the contents just to find your keys again. It holds them in place, and the bright color of the clip is easy to spot, even in a dark bag. “The perfect solution for keeping a key or fob from getting lost in your purse,” wrote one reviewer.
54A Wireless Charger & Headphone Stand
This headphone stand gets all your gear in order. Set your phone on the wireless charging base and let it charge up. Hang your headphones from the hook while they charge up. The base lights up while charging, in your choice of nine effects and 16.8 million colors, so it’s also a cool decorative element for the game room or desk setup.
55A Dry Erase Planner On A Stand
Keep your plan visible with this acrylic dry erase board planner. Jot your to-do list, today’s appointments, and any reminders, and stand it where you can see it while you work. You won’t forget a thing and neither will anyone else. It erases easily, so you can update it daily and comes in several colors.
56Acrylic Paint Markers That Are Double-Sided
Give your doodles, artwork, planner, or coloring books a punch of color with the acrylic paint markers that have a fine tip on one end and a dot tip on the other. There are lots of vibrant colors in the box and there is no need to prime the tips. This paint flows freely.
57A Portable Fan With Power
This cute desk fan creates a personal breeze to keep you cool while you work. You can angle the blades to target the air where you want it. It’s very quiet. It’s surprisingly powerful yet small enough to pack along as you go through your day.
58Wings To Rest Your Wrists On
Get your angel wings and use them to soften your work surface. This wrist rest set has a style all its own, and it is so soft and squishy that it is the perfect place to set your hands as you use your keyboard and mouse. “So beautiful!” wrote one reviewer. “Really elevates the space!”
59Cute Keys For Your Keyboard
Bring some bling to your keyboard with this personalized key cap in the shape of a flower, bow, berry, paw, or candy. Replace one of your keys with this one, and your keyboard will be so cute. “Absolutely adorable,” wrote one reviewer. “Who knew a keyboard button could bring so much joy?”
60A Night-Light & Speaker To Help You Sleep
Make this speaker night-light part of your bedtime ritual. Pick the sounds you want to fall asleep to and set your phone on the built-in phone stand. It will charge your phone and connect to the speaker while the perimeter of the speaker gives off a soft, calming glow. There are several versions to suit your needs.
61A Pocket Printer For Your Phone
Print photos, reminders, notes, labels, and more right from your phone with this mini Bluetooth printer. Use it to add photos and checklists to your planner or to embellish notes or stick memories to the fridge. “A nifty little gadget!” wrote one reviewer. “Print anything, anywhere.”
62An Insulated Water Tumbler With Leakproof Style
This tumbler water glass is the perfect desk or bedside table drink delivery system. The lid and stopper prevent leaks. You can sip from the glass or use the included glass straw. It is leakproof, so you can shake up a beverage to mix in flavors. And it’s insulated to keep your drink cold. It comes in lots of colors, and there is even a version with a stylish carrying sleeve.
63Fancy Hooks For The Headrest
This pair of car seat headrest hooks makes your car’s interior so fancy. It puts a big bow on the back of the headrest as well as a hook for you to hang a bag or jacket from. “The perfect mix of style and function,” wrote one reviewer. “The bows add a subtle, cute touch [...] They’re sturdy and hold purses, bags, and even heavier items.” It comes in enough colors that you can have your pick.
64A Genius Tablet Stand That Comes With A Phone Stand
Set your tablet, e-reader, or book on this plush tablet stand, and you will be so much more comfortable while reading or watching movies in bed. The cleverly designed shape lets you flip it around to get different angles. A lip stops your tablet from slipping off. It comes with an included phone stand, too.
65Easy-To-Install (& Removable) Floral Decals For The Walls
Transform your room into a garden with this huge, flower wall decal. Peel them off the two sheets they arrive on and stick them right to the wall. There are flowers, butterflies, and leaves that you can use to create the look you want. “Absolutely stunning!” wrote one reviewer. “The colors are vibrant yet soft, giving the room an elegant and calming feel.”