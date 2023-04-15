Contractors Say You Can Actually Fix These Eyesores Around Your Home For Under $35

It happens to almost everyone: You move into a new place and tell yourself you’ll fix up some of the major eyesores later. But then, life gets in the way and you wonder whether or not it’s worth the money. Fixing up your home doesn’t have to give you a headache — or even cost too much.

Contractors know a ton of easy tips to keep your home looking incredible without putting a dent in your paycheck. Luckily, they’ve shared some of their best tips to fix some of the issues in your home for under $35. Keep scrolling, and you’re sure to find the home improvement product you’ve been looking for since move-in day.

1 Eyesore: Furniture Scratches Fix: These Wood Crayons That Refresh Your Furniture LIGONG Wood Repair Crayon Kit (20-Piece Set) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Chris Alexakis, interior designer and founder of CabinetSelect, knows that furniture repair doesn’t have to be a hassle; that’s what furniture markers and wood crayons are for. "For a quick solution, I recommend using a furniture marker. [...] just rub it directly onto any scratches you find on your furniture,” says Alexakis. These wood crayons are made of a protective wax that covers up scuffs and scratches in no time flat. They come in an array of 20 colors to best match your favorite pieces.

2 Eyesore: Peeling Wallpaper Fix: This Wallpaper Seam Adhesive In A Simple Squeeze Tube Red Devil Wallpaper Seam Repair Amazon $9 See On Amazon “I would never forget peeling wallpaper. [...] You see, you can use wallpaper seam adhesive and a few tools, such as a paintbrush or roller, to apply the adhesive and reattach the wallpaper,” says Alexakis. Because this wallpaper seam adhesive comes in a simple squeeze tube, it’s unbelievably easy to apply and will keep your wallpaper in place for longer. Once you’re finished using it, you can clean up the area with soap and water. You can also buy it in a five-pack if you have multiple rooms to cover.

3 Eyesore: Stained Grout Fix: A Grout Pen That Makes Your Tiles Look Flawless Rainbow Chalk Markers Limited White Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Carmelo Carrasco, interior designer, realtor, and co-founder of Axel Property Management, knows that grout, when left unattended, can negatively affect any bathroom or kitchen: "Grout can easily become discolored or cracked over time, especially in areas like the bathroom or kitchen where moisture is high. [...] This [grout pen] is available in a variety of colors to match your tiles, and it provides a waterproof finish that helps prevent future staining or cracking,” Carrasco says. It's also nontoxic and water-based, so you won't have to breathe in any offensive odors while you clean up your grout.

4 Eyesore: Dull Cabinet Hardware Fix: This Metallic Spray Paint That Gives Your Space A Touch Of Glamour Krylon Metallic Spray Paint Amazon $11 See On Amazon "As a contractor, my idea is to use a product like Krylon Premium Metallic Spray Paint to refresh and update the hardware,” shares Carrasco. “This spray paint provides a durable and long-lasting finish that resists chipping, peeling, and fading... It comes in a variety of metallic colors to match your décor and style.” If you don't feel like you have the time to try it, never fear; after only 10 minutes, it's completely dry to the touch, so you can go about business as usual without leaving behind any silver or gold handprints.

5 Eyesore: Discolored Touch-Ups Fix: These Paint Containers With Matching Lids Touch Up Cup Paint Storage Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Andre Kazimierski, CEO of Improovy Painters Denver, believes it’s easier than ever to properly cover up painting blemishes: "Chips, scratches, and discolorations in your home's paint can be an eyesore that can quickly detract from your home's overall decor and look,” Kazimierski says. “Reserving a small amount of paint in the necessary colors to quickly touch up these spots can really help preserve your home's style." Keep that paint on hand in these popular paint containers, which come with matching lids to preserve all your favorite pigments, and label each one with its corresponding color.

6 Eyesore: Visible Outdoor Utilities Fix: An Expandable Plant Trellis For The Garden Of Your Dreams Sumery Expandable Plant Trellis Amazon $24 See On Amazon LawnStarter CEO Ryan Farley shares that “Even a well-landscaped yard can be marred by garbage bins, bulky AC units, and other utilities out in the open,” and suggests a trellis set-up to fix it. “Even a single trellis wall can provide effective coverage of eyesores, and many vines like ivy grow in quickly in order to provide some extra coverage as well as aesthetic appeal,” adds Farley. This expandable plant trellis is made of willow wicker and is incredibly easy to install; for an ethereal fairytale vibe, wrap it up with string lights and watch your garden glow.

7 Eyesore: Mud In The Home Fix: A Boot Brush With Super Strong Bristles Mr. Boot Cleaner Boot Brush Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon "No matter how clean your house is, dirt and mud on clean floors can instantly make your home look dirty. Fortunately, this is a pretty easy fix — I would recommend placing either a shoe mat or even a shoe brush on the floor just inside the front and back doors of your home,” advises Farley. This boot brush is made with super strong bristles that keep dirt off your carpets and floors, and its maple wood finish looks lovely stationed by your door.

8 Another Fix: These Clear Plastic Bins That Help Contain Muddy Shoes Tribello Stackable Clear Plastic Storage Bins Amazon $23 See On Amazon Some climates might require more than a shoe brush to contain the unwanted outdoor elements. “For especially wet climates, you can even use a plastic storage bin and a shoe rack to contain moisture and mud,” says Farley. These versatile clear plastic bins have a 15-quart capacity, so they're large enough for muddy socks and shoes. But, they’re also convenient as a way to get a handle on clothes, books, toys, and anything else you'd like to store within reach. Each bin comes with a stable lid that lies flat on top, so you can stack them until the cows come home.

9 Eyesore: Peeling Paint Fix: This Paint Roller Set For The Best-Looking Walls You’ve Ever Seen PILOT FISH Paint Roller Set (17-Piece Set) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Christin Cieslarski, interior design expert and DIY blogger, says, "Fortunately, a simple paint job can do wonders to refresh the look of your home. Purchase a painting kit. This small investment will give you the tools you need to update and revitalize your space, resulting in a fresh and cohesive look." This particular paint roller set will absolutely do the trick, whether you're just touching up your space or giving it a full-blown makeover. You can even lengthen the brush handle to paint hard-to-reach spots with ease.

10 Eyesore: Outdated Light Fixtures Fix: A Woven Rattan Light Cover With A Beachy Vibe DOITOOL Woven Rattan Light Cover Amazon $23 See On Amazon According to Cieslarski, "A frequent eyesore in many homes is outdated light fixtures that can make a space feel dull and uninviting. A simple solution is to purchase a stylish and affordable lampshade or pendant light cover. This small change can dramatically improve the ambiance of your room, creating a more modern and welcoming atmosphere.” Take this woven rattan light cover: it's made of high-quality imitation hemp rope, and it'll make your space feel like a beachside getaway whether you use it as a lampshade or a chandelier. You can also get it in gray.

11 Eyesore: Messy Cords Fix: A Cord Management Kit For All Your Wires & Devices N NOROCME Cord Management Organizer Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon Let’s be real: it’s difficult to keep track of cords and chargers, especially when your family disseminates them around the house. That’s why Cieslarski recommends a cord management kit “such as a cable organizer or cord cover” to fix the issue. “Tidying up your cords will instantly create a cleaner and more organized living area,” she says. This particular kit comes with all kinds of cable clips, which stick to flat surfaces with built-in adhesives.

12 Eyesore: Too Much Clutter Fix: These Round Rattan Baskets For The Prettiest Kitchen Storage Unistyle Round Rattan Baskets (3-Piece Set) Amazon $26 See On Amazon For kitchen storage straight out of a storybook, try these round rattan baskets. According to Cieslarski, “These organizing tools will provide an attractive and functional way to store items, declutter your home, and improve its overall appearance.” They're made of seagrass and paper rope, which happen to be biodegradable, so they make a more sustainable choice than many of the alternatives on the market. They also happen to have an impressive 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon.

13 Eyesore: The House Is Too Cold Fix: This Insulation Tape That Traps Heat Bell+Howell Alien Seal Insulation Tape (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A cold home is an uninviting home. But luckily, Michael Reading, a property expert at Housetastic, has an easy fix: "Draught-proofing your windows can help to keep the heat in and, therefore, results in your home being more energy efficient. You can easily draught-proof your home with draught-proofing strips. Make sure you choose strips that are the right size so they fit in the gap in your window,” he says. You can cut this insulation tape down to your desired size, and its powerful adhesive will stay put, whatever the weather.

14 Eyesore: Not Enough Decor Fix: An Abstract Area Rug With A Chic Design Calore Abstract Area Rug Amazon $21 See On Amazon "Amazon actually has some great items on their website for your home — and they don't cost a fortune. Anything from mid-century modern chairs, to abstract area rugs, to wooden candle holders can be found,” advises Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO of Lawn Love. Exhibit A: this abstract area rug with a chic design, which is vacuum-friendly and tough enough to withstand all foot traffic that crosses your living room. It comes in three different color options and multiple sizes to best fit your room of choice.

15 Another Fix: These Lantern Centerpieces Perfect For Celebration SUJUN Wedding Lantern Centerpiece (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Break out these lantern centerpieces that are ideal for celebrations, or simply for setting a mood. Their rustic design looks amazing on any coffee table and in every dining room, and their wide base means they're capacious enough for whatever candles, flowers, or various decorations you'd like to display. Their elegance, simplicity, and wallet-friendly price point keep them in line with everything else Yamaguchi has approved.

16 Eyesore: Worn Out Switch Plates Fix: These Decorative Switch Plate Covers With A Beautiful Copper Finish Henne Bery Decorative Switch Plate Cover (2-Pack) See On Amazon $13 See On Amazon Kyle Leman, the owner of Crossroads Foundation Repair, suggests switching out your old outlet covers since they “can become discolored or worn out over time, which can detract from the overall look of a room. Replacing them with new ones can make a big difference.” These decorative switch plate covers boast a beautiful hand-polished copper finish, which makes them an excellent complement to any room in your house; they also come with matching screws for easy installation.

17 Eyesore: Old Doorknobs Fix: This Matte Black Doorknob You Can Install In A Matter Of Minutes Kwikset Door Knob Amazon $22 See On Amazon Think installing a new doorknob has to feel like a chore? Think again: if you’ve got a screwdriver, you can install this matte black doorknob in a matter of minutes. Leman believes you can obtain a "fresh new look" with new hardware, and notes this particular piece from Kwikset is a favorite. It fits most standard doors for a super simple upgrade that makes a world of difference. You can also get it in chrome or nickel.

18 Eyesore: Bunched-Up Rugs Fix: This Nonslip Rug Pad Available In So Many Sizes Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Gripper Amazon $28 See On Amazon "Wrinkled and bunched-up rugs are not only an eyesore, but also a tripping hazard. To get rid of this problem, all you need to buy is a nonslip rug pad. Rug pads will hold your rug in place, eliminating any possible tripping hazards your rug may have,” shares Zach Dannett, co-founder of Tumble. This one is available in a ton of sizes to accommodate carpets large and small, and it'll also hold futons, mattresses, and seat cushions in place.

19 Eyesore: Countertop Scratches Fix: This Marble Paper With A Built-In Adhesive VIOPVERY Marble Contact Paper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Peyton Robinson, head of marketing at Foter and professional interior designer, emphasizes the importance of regularly refreshing your decor. "No matter how pretty your home looks, the wear and tear can really make it look old and unattractive, especially on floors, countertops, old kitchen cabinets, etc.,” she says. She calls this vinyl marble paper “a great alternative to easily fix wear and tear and leave your countertops looking fresh and new,” especially considering its built-in adhesive and wide variety of potential uses. Each roll covers 8.6 square feet.

20 Eyesore: Vandalized Mailboxes Fix: This Mailbox Flag Made Of Strong Steel Ozland Professional Mailbox Flag Amazon $14 See On Amazon According to Patrick Grayson, the founder and CEO of Paramount Property Buyers, you should be paying close attention to your mailbox. “Mailboxes can be easy targets for vandals,” Grayson says. “Unfortunately, replacing a mailbox can cost up to $150. However, there is an easy and inexpensive solution.” That’s where this mailbox flag comes in: it's made of galvanized steel, which prevents rust and maintains its temperature through hot and cold conditions, and it's extremely easy to install with the included self-taping screw pack. Oh, and it only costs $14.

21 Eyesore: Cracked Window Panes Fix: This Window Insulation Kit That Reduces Your Energy Bill Frost King Window Insulation Shrink Kit (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon "A cracked window pane can be a major eyesore and can even reduce the energy efficiency of your home. But you don't have to spend a fortune replacing the entire window,” advises Grayson; this window insulation kit is an excellent solution. You can install it quickly with — you guessed it — a hair dryer, and you'll find that the temperature of your bedroom or living room is much more stable than ever before. This particular kit is even backed by over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

22 Eyesore: Crumbling Brickwork Fix: An Angle Grinder With An Adjustable Side Handle BLACK+DECKER Angle Grinder Tool Amazon $30 See On Amazon "If you have crumbling brickwork around your home, it can definitely detract from its overall appearance,” shares Grayson. Luckily, this eyesore doesn’t have to be permanent. “Small repairs around the brickwork can be made with just a few simple tools and supplies. All you need is an angle grinder, masonry drill bit, mortar mix, and some type of sealant,” notes Grayson. This angle grinder has an adjustable side handle for stability and makes it so easy to cut, grind, and remove rust.

23 Eyesore: Dirty Toilets Fix: A Toilet Brush With A Matching Holder VMVN Toilet Bowl Brush and Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Andrew Ellis, founder, owner, and CEO of SteamShowerStore, knows that sometimes the biggest eyesores offend your nose, too: "Gross as this may sound, [a] common eyesore in bathrooms is toilets that haven’t been cleaned properly,” says Ellis. “This also creates odor issues. [...] A good toilet brush is one that gets properly below the bowl’s lid. Bigger is better." Aside from being big, this one comes with a matching holder for convenient storage, and its hollow design means that water drains away quickly, keeping the brush head clean and dry.

24 Eyesore: Old Bathroom Towels Fix: This Towel Rack That Mounts On Your Wall IRIIJANE Wall-Mounted Towel Rack Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ellis believes that textiles could also be a big eyesore that often goes ignored. “They carry on working even though they’re clearly past their best so it’s easy to ignore the condition they’re in,” he notes. “These are easy and affordable updates. For extra aesthetics, roll or fold them nicely and/or store them in an attractive container.” This towel rack mounts on your wall for a convenient storage solution, making you feel like you’re in a hotel. Its anti-rust coating means it’ll stay in mint condition, no matter how many showers you take.

25 Eyesore: Bare Walls Fix: This Peel & Stick Wallpaper With The Prettiest Pattern Tempaper Moire Dots Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $33 See On Amazon Alessia Lamonaca, owner and lead designer at New Mode Home, has an idea for your bare walls: "Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a quick and easy fix,” she says. This peel-and-stick wallpaper comes in a number of adorable designs, including this dotted pattern in beachy shades of blue, and it's self-adhesive without leaving behind any residue. It's also repositionable, so if you don't love your first application, you can simply give it another go.

26 Eyesore: Ugly Faucets Fix: A Matte Black Waterfall Faucet For An Elegant Bathroom Solepearl Matte Black Waterfall Faucet Amazon $34 See On Amazon Have you ever thought to give your sink a makeover? Lamonaca recommends giving it a try: “[A] new faucet to replace the builder grade one [will] make your home feel more custom.” This matte black waterfall faucet makes an elegant choice that looks amazing with marble, porcelain, and tile, and it resists rust and corrosion. It's made with a ceramic valve core that allows you to adjust water volume and temperature with the utmost precision.

27 Eyesore: Outdated Floor Vents Fix: This Floor Register For Tool-Free Installation Decor Grates Floor Register Amazon $11 See On Amazon Lamonaca knows firsthand how much difference an updated floor vent can make: “These were the first things I replaced in my new house. It instantly upgrades the look and feel of your home.” You can install this floor register without the use of any tools at all; simply drop it into place, and you’re all set. Its rubbed bronze finish will beautifully complement your floors, and you can choose from a variety of sizes.

28 Eyesore: Clogged Drains Fix: These Drain Clog Removers You Can Use Over And Over Zip-It Drain Snake Cleaner (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Jake Romano, general manager of John The Plumber, recommends these drain clog removers for cleaner pipes without a plumber: "If you've got a blocked shower drain or bathroom sink, you don't need to cough up $300 for a plumber just yet. [...] It's amazing how well they work and gross what you can pull out." They make a great alternative to harsh chemical alternatives with bad odors, and they're reusable, so you'll have better plumbing for years to come.

29 Eyesore: Problematic Pipes Fix: This Cooking Oil Powder That Minimizes Grease Clogs FryAway Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon “Another big issue around the home is grease clogs. People often pour grease down the sink. That's an easy way to lead to a solid blocked pipe — and, I mean really solid! You can't clean out grease clogs, not really anyway,” shares Romano. That’s why he recommends this cooking oil powder, which “turns the grease into a jelly puck that can be chucked in the trash.” It's 100% plant-based and helps used oil decompose within 30 days — compare that to the 450 years it would need on its own.

30 Eyesore: Dated Showerheads Fix: A Handheld Shower Head Set With Self-Cleaning Silicone Nozzles HOPOPRO Handheld Shower Head Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Daniel Johnson, general manager, and responsible master plumber at Dial One Johnson Plumbing, recommends that you swap out your dated shower heads for this modern replacement: “This improvement could immediately give your bathroom a more luxurious look, plus improve the shower head performance. [...] Plus, the shower heads can be installed easily with no tools necessary,” says Johnson. This handheld shower head set comes with a jet that has 39 self-cleaning silicone nozzles, which resist blockages and keep water flowing. Plus, it’s popular, with over 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

31 Eyesore: Stained & Discolored Toilet Seats Fix: A Slow-Close Toilet Seat That Won't Wake Your Housemates Delta Faucet Morgan Elongated Slow-Close White Toilet Seat Amazon $33 See On Amazon “Give your bathroom that clean look with a brand new toilet seat and enjoy more confidence when others visit your home,” recommends Johnson. “As a bonus, enjoy features like the slow-close functionality of this seat that will not bang shut like many older toilet seats and the nonslip seat bumpers that help ensure the seat stays right where [it’s] supposed to when you sit down.” Whether you live with roommates or family, this slow-close toilet seat lets them sleep, even when you make a bathroom run in the middle of the night. It’s also available in a standard-close style, if that’s more your speed.

32 Eyesore: Using The Wrong Insulation Fix: These Outdoor Faucet Covers For Industrial Grade Insulation PF WaterWorks Outdoor Ground/Wall Faucet Freeze Protection Cover Amazon $10 See On Amazon "Don’t be the house in the neighborhood that uses towels to insulate your outdoor water faucets and creates an eyesore for the whole neighborhood,” advises Johnson. Instead, he suggests that you “take care of your property and avoid unsightly solutions with Amazon's clean-looking outdoor faucet covers." These feature industrial-grade insulation that keeps water from overheating or freezing, no matter the season, and their fabric is waterproof to protect against any weather condition.

33 Eyesore: Broken Or Missing Sewer Caps Fix: This Cleanout Cover Plate That Won't Rust Or Corrode American Built Pro Cleanout Cover Cap Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Have you ever had an unreliable service man come and clean out your sewer drain and now the cap to your cleanout is missing?” asks Johnson. “Not only is it an embarrassing eyesore for the whole community, [but] it could also cause property damage to allow open pipe access to your sewer drain.” This cleanout cover plate makes a great solution; it’s made of high-impact plastic, which won’t rust or corrode over time, and it’s super easy to install. You can get it in multiple sizes and two colors.

34 Eyesore: Doors That Hang Crooked Fix: This Wood Chisel Set With Edge Guards For Safety GREBSTK Professional Wood Chisel Tool Set (4-Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Matt DiBara, CEO of The Contractor Consultants, recommends a wood chisel set like this one “to shape down the door or adjust the doorknob so that the door doesn't hang crooked,” especially if it’s not opening and closing properly. “Similarly, if your cabinet doors are uneven or damaged, you can replace them with affordable options available on Amazon,” DiBara adds. Each chisel is made of premium beech wood and stainless steel for elegance and durability and comes with a plastic edge guard to keep hands and fingers safe.