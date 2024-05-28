Elle Fanning Wore A $4,200 Suit At The Airport — NBD

Elle Fanning, just off her incredible glass Balmain look for the Met Gala, was spotted inside the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport this morning as she was heading to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Fanning — who is already considered a fashion darling — turned heads as she breezed through the airport wearing a baby-blue summery outfit.

The Maleficent actress has become a regular fashion favorite at the annual film festival — and you can clearly register her veteran status by how prepared she was to touch down in the French Riviera this year. If Cannes airport style is in any way a preview of things to come, then I can’t wait to see what else Fanning and her stylist Samantha McMillen have in store for us over the next few days.

Elle’s Baby Blue Travel Fit

Fanning went for a loose-fitting, ice-blue co-ord set by Bottega Veneta for her trip down to the coast. She paired the oversized look with an ivory top and a black belt by The Row.

Continuing her brand loyalty, Fanning accessorized with the label’s calfskin leather Hop Bag in white and their Bolt Square Sunglasses. The actress finished the look with point-toe Sharp Chain Pumps with gold embellishments. (I do wonder if her feet were cold during the flight...)

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Fanning seems really hyped for someone who just came off of a plane and I probably would be too if I looked this cool.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Shop Elle’s Exact Look

