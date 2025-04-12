Shopping
Hate Clutter? You Can Organize So Much Crap With These Cheap, Genius Things
We found the best organization solutions on Amazon
If your apartment feels more chaotic than cozy, you’re not alone. Good news: there’s a surprisingly chic solution that doesn’t involve a major clean-out. We dug up a bunch of organizing gems that actually make dealing with all your random stuff (and we mean all of it) way less painful—and maybe even kind of satisfying.
1This Floating Bin That Can Expand To Fit Your Drawer
Add dimension and extra strorage to any drawer with this bin. It sits on the edges and sort of floats on top, so you can layer your belongings without just tossing a bunch of stuff in one messy drawer. It can fit a wide range of drawers, too, as it can expand from 15 to 24 inches.
2A Box That Organizes & Dispenses All Your Plastic Baggies
This plastic bag organizer is, no joke, one of my favorite things I have in my kitchen. It holds bags of multiple sizes, saves on space since you can get rid of all of those excess boxes they come in, and comes with labels so you can find what you’re looking for. Grabbing a bag and refilling it is a breeze.
3A Shoe Organizer That Rolls Under The Bed
If you feel like you’ve got more shoes than you do room to store them, then you need this rolling under-bed organizer. It features angled, adjustable dividers you can customize and four 360-degree wheels to slide easily under the bed or couch, and you can even lock two wheels in place if preferred. Depending on the kind of footwear you’re storing and what shoe size you wear, it should hold roughly six to 10 pairs.
4A Set Of Bins You Can Stack To Your Preferred Height
Perfect for everything from clothing and linens to office supplies and toys, these storage bins are an easy way to organize around your home. Each set includes four stackable bins made of durable and easy-to-clean plastic. Reviewers are impressed with their large capacity.
5A Sleek, Woodgrain Cable Box To Hide Those Pesky Wires
Hide your collection of wires in probably the most polished cable management box I've ever seen. Topped with a crisp woodgrain lid, this compact container houses power strips with a slim slot to thread your wires through while you power your devices. Put simply, it does a 10/10 job of hiding pesky cords while also being super functional.
6Innovative Hooks That Keep Caps Contained
Caps can take up a lot of storage space and they can also get bent out of shape quickly — but that’s where these innovative hat racks come in. They work horizontally or vertically, and are backed by more than 3,000 five-star ratings.
7Game-Changing Elastic Bands That Keep Sheets Neatly Stacked
These elastic bands will completely transform your linen closet, keeping sheet sets bundled together so you can stack them neatly. Available in different colors for each size with woven labels for reference, you’ll be able to identify the set you need at a glance and pull everything off the shelf with one hand.
- Available sizes: Twin — King
8An Adhesive Caddy With 4.6 Stars
While it’s marketed as a remote holder, these sleek caddies are also great for glasses, pens, phones, and more. A removable bamboo divider lets you choose between one or two slots, and it comes in three colors to suit your space.
9These Cable Ties That Let You Color-Code Your Cords
Keep your cords wrangled and find the one you need at a glance with these cable ties, which come in a rainbow of colors. With a hook-and-loop fabrication and a rainbow of hues, these reusable holders are perfect for office or craft storage. They’re even weatherproof, so you can use them literally anywhere.
10These Clever Cable Organizers To Make Appliance Cords Disappear
The long cords attached to most appliances can keep your countertops and cabinets from looking anything but sleek as they often turn into a jumbled mess. Attach these little cord organizers to your appliance, then wrap the cord around them for a much more subtle look that saves space and looks so much better.
11This Slim Storage Cart That Can Fit Anywhere
A slim storage cart is the solution to your space issue. It can fit just about anywhere yet gives you four levels that you can fill up with bathroom essentials, cleaning products, or even cooking supplies. And since it’s on wheels, it’s easy to move from room to room.
12Stackable Nesting Shelves For Your Cabinets And Countertops
Gain a little extra space in your kitchen cupboards — or even on your counters — by adding these nesting shelves. Everything from spice jars to dishes can be given a safe home on their sturdy frames, which will hold up to 33 pounds each. Stack them, use them separately, or position them in an L shape to maximize their functionality.
13This Kitchen Sink Caddy That Holds Your Sponges, Soap, & More
Tackle your cluttered kitchen sink area with this convenient caddy. It has two compartments — one that’s great for your sponge and one that’s perfect for soaps, brushes, and other items. And it even has a bottom tray that catches any water drippings. This caddy is made of stainless steel that’s rust-proof, and features rubber feet to not slip or scratch your countertops. This caddy is everything.
14This Stackable Storage Rack That Will Maximize Your Pantry Space
Forget stacking cans that eventually topple out of your pantry or cabinet every time you open it. This three-tiered can organizer holds up to 36 cans and is stackable to store even more. Plus, the plastic dividers are adjustable, so whether you want to store a tiny tuna can or a large tomato can, this is the rack for you.
15These Easy-To-Install Metal Hooks To Keep Towels From Falling
Your average towel rack may feel like a bathroom staple, but it is so easy for clean towels to slip right off and onto the dirty floor. Replace those racks with these metal towel hooks. Not only do they take up a lot less wall space, but the design keeps towels firmly in place so they won’t easily fall and will still dry quickly.
16This Plastic Drawer Organizer Set That Will Clean Up Your Junk Drawer
Get rid of junk drawers for good with these plastic drawer organizers. The set of 25 comes with four different sizes to customize either to the size of your drawer or the size of the items you want to store inside. The silicone feet on the bottom keep the organizers in place and the durable plastic can be simply wiped down for super easy cleanup.
17These Best-Selling Plastic Organizers With Over 34,000 5-Star Reviews
Organize everything from bathroom accessories to electronics easily with this two-tier organizer. Created with the goal of saving space, it’s especially handy in smaller apartments or kitchens. The organizer itself only weighs a pound and has four compartments to help tidy any area that needs some help. You can even use dry-erase labels to make your items even easier to find.
18A Set Of Cotton Rope Baskets To Use Around The House
These storage baskets are an ideal solution for helping you declutter all around your home — they’re perfectly-sized for tons of items, including shoes in the entryway, blankets in the living room, towels in the bathroom, and more. Made entirely from cotton, the woven rope baskets hold their shape, but they can also collapse down for storage when not in use. Choose from various sizes and colors based on what works best in your space.
19These S-Shaped Pant Hangers For Premium Legging Storage
When you've got a lot of pants and leggings, the last thing you want to do is wear down their shape by stuffing them into a drawer. Enter: the S-shaped pant hanger that will keep your garments smooth while saving tons of space. It's also super versatile, so you can hang anything from towels to ties and you'll be good to go.
20This Under-Shelf Basket So You Can Seriously Maximize Storage
There are shelves and then there are under shelves — where hanging baskets like these can thrive by providing extra storage space with a simple slide-on. Store your napkins and plastic utensils in these handy shelf attachments and never have to worry about stacking extra necessities on top of your cereal boxes again. They come in two shades: white or bronze.
21This Broom Holder That’s Surprisingly Great For So Many Things
You’d be surprised at how versatile this broom holder can be. In addition to brooms and mops, it can also be used to organize sports equipment, garden tools, or kitchen utensils. It features four pressurized slots for handles, along with four hooks that hold up to 10 pounds each, and mounts easily to the wall with sturdy screws.
22A 2-Pack Of Storage Bags That Fit Under Most Beds
These storage bags are designed to fit underneath most beds, allowing you to take advantage of this often under-utilized spot to stash extra linens, clothing, shoes, and more. The bags have a transparent cover, so you can keep track of the contents inside. And a sizable handle on the side makes it easy to grab the bag when needed.
23The Nonslip Water Bottle Organizer That’ll Keep Your Tumblers From Toppling
At last, busy mornings spent shuffling through cluttered cabinets will become a dim memory with this nonslip water bottle organizer. Designed with sturdy wires and three snap-in shelves, this BPA-free space saver will keep your prized bottles from drifting into the land of the lost tumblers (aka the cup cabinet).
24This Adhesive Shower Caddy Basket That Doesn’t Rust
The universal woe of overcrowded shower products is no longer an issue now that this rust-proof adhesive caddy basket exists. It comes in a three-pack of two baskets and a soap dish (with hooks!) so you can store as many shower gels and shampoos as you'd like. The adhesive pods are also ultra-strong and will stick to tile, marble, and tempered glass. It’s safe to say this invention will seriously up your shower game.
25This Lovely Tea Organizer That Holds Up To 120 Bags
Your tea-making routine should be peaceful, which this 120-bag holder can definitely help with. This slim caddy houses 12 clear bins to hold your tea bags, and they're removable so you can wash them as you please. Say goodbye to the days of rustling through half-empty boxes of Earl Grey, because selecting your cuppa just got simpler.
26A Pot & Pan Organizer That’ll Make Cooking Feel Seamless
Organize your pots and pans with this ingenious storage rack. Its sturdy steel frame comes with eight adjustable wire shelves that feature brilliant nonslip rubber grips to keep tools neatly stacked yet easily accessed. On top of all that, it can be assembled three different ways both vertically and horizontally to maximize whatever kind of space or kitchen gadgets you’re working with. Use one to stack pots and pans, and another for filing lids: You’ll wonder how you ever did without it.
27A Triple-Decker Storage Box That Snaps Together
This storage box is great for craft rooms, beauty products, toys, and so much more. It features three tiers with internal dividers to keep items organized, and they individually detach to let you pull what you need quickly. Snap everything together and carry it by the handle if you’re on the go. You can get it in multiple sizes, too, depending on your needs.
28These Large Storage Bags With Windows So You Can See Inside Them
So many people have those larger-than-life items in their closets that have kind of been accepted as impossible to put out of sight, but this large-capacity storage bag is about to change that. Capable of holding everything from the thickest of comforters to the heaviest of winter coats, this clear-window bag with handles will instantly free your closet of extra fluffy fabrics and give them a neat home.
29This Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Up For Easy Storing
Need to dry your dishes without taking up precious counter space? This over-the-sink drying rack is all you need. The stainless steel rods with silicone nonslip edges make it super durable, rust-resistant, and waterproof for everyday use. Then, when you’re done, just roll it up and stick it in a drawer. It’s as easy as that.
30This Bedside Caddy To Hold All Of Your Must-Haves
For those times when you've finally found the comfiest position in bed but then realized you have to get up to grab the remote, this bedside storage caddy is here to save the day. Simply store your phone, remotes, reading glasses, and books in this Oxford cloth storage sleeve and immediately reap the benefits. This gem also includes two cloth pockets and four mesh pockets for plenty of storage once installed.
31These Durable Shelf Dividers That Keep Your Closet Looking Like A Department Store
If you've ever wanted your closet to look department store-pristine, these solid shelf dividers are pretty much key. Available in black, clear, and white, these 12-inch spacers keep your linens separated from your sweaters (or anything else you’re trying to organize) — and they look stylish while doing so. Just slide each one over your shelf, adjust until it feels secure, and your closet will be feeling more organized than ever.
32Clear File Folders That Mount To Your Wall
These plastic file organizers will come in handy both in and out of your home office space. Large enough to hold A4 paper and letter-size documents, they can also be used for scarves, towels, and more. The clear plastic allows you to see what’s inside at a glance and comes with mounting brackets for hanging on a wall or door.
33This Lid Organizer That Ensures You Can Always Find The Right One For Your Food Containers
Keep your kitchen as organized as the rest of your house with this lid organizer. The 10.4-by-13.2-inch organizer includes five dividers that are adjustable within the base to configure to whatever size lids you have. And it’s made from high-quality BPA-free plastic to last as long as your lids — maybe longer.
34A Miracle Organizer For Under-The-Sink Storage
An organizer for under the sink? This is the storage tool I didn't know I needed until now. With an expandable, open design to fit around your plumbing and an adjustable height that allows you to customize it so it fits almost any product, this organizer will keep your dish soaps and cleaning sprays from tumbling over every time you open your cabinet. Dare you to name something cooler.
35Renter-Friendly Wire Baskets You Mount With Adhesive
Not only do these space-saving hanging baskets help keep items corralled, their damage-free adhesive hanging method is also a boon for renters. (You don’t even necessarily need to mount them to the wall if you just want a really great storage basket.) From kitchen to bathroom to RV, reviewers rave about these baskets’ storage versatility and how easy they are to use.
36Or An Adhesive Paper Towel Holder To Clear Even More Counter Space
Keep your countertops clutter-free with this smart paper towel holder. It mounts vertically or horizontally anywhere you need it, with sturdy arms that aren’t too stiff when it’s time to change out your roll. It’ll hold most standard-sized paper towels, although you may want to measure if you purchase larger sizes. Built from rust-proof stainless steel, you know it’s made to last.
37These Bamboo Drawer Dividers That Are Expandable & Nonslip
Made of organic bamboo with nonslip rubber ends, these drawer drawer dividers are super stylish, but also highly functional. With four in a set, they are expandable from 17 to 22.25 inches to perfectly fit into most drawers so you get the most out of your storage. Plus, they’re available in gray, natural bamboo, and white to match any aesthetic.
38Packable Storage Bins With Built-In Label Holders
For seasonal items — or anything else, really — it’s helpful to have storage that can fold away when not in use. These jumbo fabric storage bins are sturdy yet flexible so you can count on them to hold up under loads, but are soft enough to collapse flat when they aren’t needed. Soft handles make pulling them out from under the bed or off a shelf hassle-free, and a built-in label slot means you’ll never have to hunt for what you need.
39These Fabric Drawer Organizers For Your Intimates
Take your messy piles of underwear, socks, and tights and disperse them amongst these fabric drawer organizers. Doing this will make it that much easier to get dressed and find the exact piece of clothing you were looking for. Each of the boxes are made of durable and breathable materials but two of them have 24 cells while the third has 16 (to accommodate larger necessities).
40This Wall-Mountable Plastic Bag Holder That’s Made Of Stainless Steel
Get those plastic bags out of a larger plastic bag under your sink, and organize them into this bag holder instead. It’s made of a sleek stainless steel that will work in any entryway or kitchen and has top and side openings for easy access.
41This Multi-Compartment Basket That Stores Your Car’s Items
Get your car’s trunk sorted with this trunk organizer. It’s waterproof, features several internal compartments, and has plenty of exterior mesh pockets too. All of this comes with sturdy carrying handles, plus a steel tipped lash down strap to ensure it doesn’t move around.
- Available colors: 3
42A Streamlined Organizer For Things Like Cutting Boards & Baking Sheets
Especially useful for sheet pans, cutting boards, and more, this file-like storage is sturdy yet lightweight. The coated metal resists rust while a wide base prevents tipping, and there are even rounded edges for safety. It’ll even help you make use of neglected spaces “Turned a wasted place in a narrow cabinet into an easy to access space for cutting boards and platters,” one shopper with a narrow cabinet raved.
43This Sturdy Mount That Can Hold 35 Pounds Of Cleaning Tools
Mount your brooms, dustpans, and mops with this seriously strong tool organizer that guarantees your supplies won't slip. It features five clamps and six hooks so you can hang up a variety of tools, and the entire thing can hold up to 35 pounds, making it a total workhorse.
44A Rolling Caddy That Makes Your Items So Much More Accessible
This rolling organizer makes it so easy to organize even the most inconvenient spaces in your home, like a narrow under-the-sink cabinet. The wheels allow you to pull it forward or push it back, giving you access to items stuck in the back that are normally hard to grab. Two adjustable dividers and a removable hanging basket make it extra versatile.
45An Ergonomic Toilet Brush That Mounts To The Wall
With its curved neck and angled bristles, this toilet brush easily scrubs hard-to-reach areas that regular brushes can miss. The real winner, though, is its holder, which mounts to the wall without drilling to clear off your floor, and it automatically opens when you lift the brush handle. Your weekly cleaning routine just got so much easier.
46These Versatile Drawers For Your Smaller Items That Will Save On Space
You know all those little items that pile up on shelves and countertops because you have no idea what else to do with them? Stash them in these clear organizer drawers, which keep everything neatly contained with easy access. Even better: They can stack on top of each other to save on space. You’ll definitely want to buy more than one pack of these.
47This Genius Laundry Detergent Holder For Easier Pouring
This laundry detergent holder definitely falls under the category of *life changing* — it holds the bottle at the perfect angle for effortless pouring (with absolutely no lifting required by you!) and no dripping. The molded shape of the holder ensures the detergent bottle won’t fall off, though a strap is also included should you need it. And the rubber feet allow the holder to stay firmly in place even when placed on top of a shaky dryer.
48These Colorful Cable Labels That’ll Prevent You From Pulling The Wrong Cord
If you’re surrounded by cords, make labeling them a little more fun with these colorful cable labels. Sturdier than twist ties, these labels are easy to write on with a standard pen. They also utilize hook and loop closure, making them a breeze to use and remove while also eliminating any leftover sticky gunk that other labels often leave behind. They’re also available in pure white if rainbow isn’t your style.
49A Cutting Board Set That Stores Inside Your Cabinet
The simple adhesive holder that comes with this cutting board set will save you from sacrificing any shelf space. Simply attach the case to the inside of a cabinet door or even on the wall closest to your stove. You’ll have easy reach to the double-sided boards with nonslip feet.
50These Sleek Apothecary Jars That Come With Labels
You’ll be amazed at what a difference these apothecary jars can make in your bathroom. By throwing out the clunky original packaging of your cotton balls and floss picks, you’ll create a more much uniform and organized atmosphere. Plus, the four-pack comes with both preprinted and blank labels so that you know exactly what you’re reaching for.
51This 2-Pack Of Over-The-Door Organizers With 24 Clear Pockets
Ideal for holding condiments in your pantry or cleaning supplies in your laundry room or closet, these over-the-door organizers have 24 pockets — that’s a lot of storage. The pockets are clear so you can see exactly what’s inside. Best of all, these organizers are easy to install — just put the hooks on over the top of your door.
52This Highly Rated Turntable With Nonslip Feet
The back of the fridge can be a black hole, but this turntable makes it so the back can come to the front — keeping your condiments, produce, and jarred goods right in sight. This lazy Susan has firm nonslip feet to keep it in place, which is why it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.
53This Adjustable Organizer That Finally Gives A Home To All Those Boxes
Neatly stacking your boxes of aluminum foil, parchment paper, zipper baggies, and the like is basically impossible without this wrap box organizer. Eight boxes can fit in there, with adjustable wire holders you can move around as needed so that each item is snug and won’t fall out. The top is also easy to grab, so you can move this around as needed.
54An Aesthetic Rope Basket Made From 100% Cotton
Proving that home organization can be functional and chic, these soft baskets offer stylish storage for toys, throw blankets, and more. They’re made of color-blocked rope woven from pure cotton, so they’re gentle on floors and hands, with multiple neutral combinations that will blend seamlessly into your decor. Two strong handles and double reinforced threads offer ample reinforcement against daily use, which you will almost certainly do.
55This Clever Hanger That Can Hold 24 Pairs Of Leggings
There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it — leggings are hard to store. This hanger solves that problem with 24 clear pockets that are the perfect size for rolled up activewear. They slide over the top of doors with hooks, so they take just seconds to install. Beyond leggings, reviewers have used these for T-shirts, tumblers, and crafting supplies.
56A Tiered Case To Display & Organize Your Makeup & Skin Care
Keep your most used beauty items within easy reach on the counter with this rotating makeup organizer. The tiered case includes eight adjustable layers that you can place wherever you want to fit bottles and jars of all shapes and sizes. The top has a partitioned spot for stashing long brushes and the whole thing spins 360 degrees so you can see everything on display.
57An Organizer For Toiletries, Spices & More
Turn bottles and jars from a cluttered mess to a polished display with this tiered organizer that features a raised lip so things stay in place. Use it for everything from spices to toiletries and cosmetics. It comes in bamboo, black and green options — some of which are expandable.
58Stick-On Sponge Caddies That’s Easy To Remove
They’re a breeze to install onto cabinets, backsplashes, and more, but thanks to its easy-to-remove 3M Command tape, these sponge caddies are just as easy to remove. The removable bottom tray is dishwasher-safe, and it’s backed by a 4.5-star overall rating with one shopper writing: “Easy to stay organized, is very sturdy and stays in place.”
59An Adjustable Rack For Organizing Trays & More
This adjustable bakeware rack is your storage solution for awkwardly shaped kitchen essentials like oven trays, cupcake trays, and pie and cake pans. The dividers are adjustable, which makes it easy to stow items of different sizes. Nonslip feet on the bottom keep this firmly in place and it’s a breeze to set up.
60A Colander That Folds Down For Easy Storage
It works as well as a large-capacity colander, but what sets this apart is that when you’re done, it collapses down to take up less space. Plus, it’s backed by a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 2,500 reviewers have weighed in.
61A Wire Basket With Hooks For Entryway Organization
Mount this mail holder to the wall in your entryway or right near your front door. It includes a wire basket that is the perfect spot for stashing mail you just got or need to send out, along with other small essentials like your sunglasses or wallet. The five hooks at the bottom are ideal for hanging keys and hats.
62A Set Of Nesting Baskets With 4.7 Stars
Organizational supplies can really add up, which is why shoppers are getting behind these sleek baskets that costs just a little more than $5 each. Plus, they’re backed by a 4.7-star overall rating because not only are they cute, they’re also high quality. As one shopper put it: “Extremely sturdy. Good hard plastic.”
63A Ceramic Dish For Placing Fine Jewelry & Small Accessories
These charming, cloud-inspired ceramic trays look like they cost way more than their price. They boast a smooth finish and an irregular oval shape and provide a short-term place to stash your jewelry and small accessories. Measuring seven inches long, these trays are perfect for keeping on your nightstand, vanity, or bathroom counter.
64Genius Organizers To Corral Your Hangers
Never struggle to find a hanger again with this organizer that keeps them tidy and all in one place. A sturdy metal base keeps things in place, and each stacker can hold 55 velvet hangers at a time.
65A Large-Capacity Hamper That’ll Save You So Much Floor Space
If you’re short on floor space, you’ll want this hanging hamper on your radar. It comes with two different hook types to work with doors and cabinets or hooks, so you can place it just about anywhere. The thick but breathable Oxford fabric comes in three colors.