Hate Clutter? You Can Organize So Much Crap With These Cheap, Genius Things

For seasonal items — or anything else, really — it’s helpful to have storage that can fold away when not in use. These jumbo fabric storage bins are sturdy yet flexible so you can count on them to hold up under loads, but are soft enough to collapse flat when they aren’t needed. Soft handles make pulling them out from under the bed or off a shelf hassle-free, and a built-in label slot means you’ll never have to hunt for what you need.