I'm On A Budget But Have Expensive Taste — Here Are My Favorite Cheap Finds Lately

If your “add to cart” finger is itching to go on an online shopping spree, but you don’t necessarily want to drop a bunch of cash, don’t sweat it. I’m on a budget but have expensive taste and I still manage to unearth stylish, practical, and luxurious finds on the cheap.

Whether you’re looking for pampering beauty supplies, chic wardrobe staples, or little home upgrades that make a big impact, there’s something here. So keep scrolling, because you can’t afford to miss these bargains.

1 This Comprehensive Bartending Kit That Comes With A Chic Stand Mixology Bartender Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon For anyone who loves a fancy cocktail, this bartending kit will pay for itself after just a few drinks. It comes with a whopping 13 pieces, including a shaker, tongs, a Hawthorne strainer, a jigger, pouring spouts, and more, all of which come handsomely displayed in an expensive-looking wooden stand. It even comes with a booklet of cocktail recipes for extra inspiration. Available colors: 4

2 These Metallic Tins For Nurturing Your Candle-Making Hobby Hearts & Crafts Gold Candle Tins (24-Pack) Amazon $34.99 See On Amazon If you’re looking to pick up a hobby that adds ambience to your space, try these mini tins perfect for candle making. Simply add your own wick, pour in some wax, and let it set. You get an impressive 24 tins per order, all with their own matching lids. And since each one has a practical 8-ounce capacity, they’re great for storing everyday objects, too. Available colors: 3

3 A Pack Of Lacy Undies That Look Like Fancy Lingerie LEVAO Lace Bikini Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Score eye-catching underthings on a budget with these lace hipster panties. Made from comfortable stretch lace with a cotton crotch and a sheer seat, these hipsters are finished off with a sweet bow detail on the front. And since they come in a pack of six, you’re definitely getting your money’s worth. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 The Trendy Drop Earrings That Are As Stylish As Designer Versions Apsvo Chunky Gold Waterdrop Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Satisfy your inner designer obsessive with these chunky waterdrop earrings at a super reasonable price point. Featuring a trendy teardrop shape, these earrings are gold plated and lightweight to help prevent sagging and pulling. Users reported loving how high end and elegant they look, too. Plus, they come in tons of colors. Available colors: 11

5 These Soothing Aromatherapy Discs Made For The Shower Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6 Count) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love a luxurious bath with all the soothing scents but don’t have the time to soak, try these shower steamers instead. They work a little bit like bath bombs: Just place one on the floor of your shower away from the direct water stream, and enjoy the calming scented oils that are released. Each pack comes with six scents, including grapefruit, eucalyptus, and lemongrass.

6 A String Of LED Bulbs That Turns An Ordinary Mirror Into A Vanity LPHUMEX Vanity Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon For a bathroom upgrade on a budget, look no further than these vanity lights. Simply plug them in, stick them around the edges of your mirror with the adhesive backing, and enjoy 60 dimmable bulbs that will help ensure you’re perfectly lit. Plus, they’ve received an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after nearly 33,000 reviewers have weighed in.

7 The Silky Satin Pillowcase That Helps Pamper Your Hair & Skin Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’ve got expensive taste, opt for this highly rated satin pillowcase that looks elegant but also has hidden benefits for hair and skin. Because it’s got plenty of slip, this case encourages hair to glide over it rather than snag and break. Plus, it’s less absorbent than cotton, so it helps skin-care products stay on your face as opposed to them being soaked up by your pillow. Available sizes: Standard/Queen, King

8 A Pair Of Earthy, Strappy Sandals For Casual Summer Days Plaka Palm Leaf Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Slip on these strappy sandals for a durable pair of shoes that look way more expensive than they are. Made with sturdy rubber soles, these sandals feature a braided rope design with toe loops that give them an earthy, artsy vibe. The straps, which fit securely around the ankle, are also stretchy to ensure a good fit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 The Airtight Containers That Give Your Kitchen A Coordinated Look Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Create the organized kitchen of your dreams, starting with these food storage containers. Every order comes with seven containers in four different sizes, each with an airtight lid that helps keep food fresh. To level up your organization even further, mark each container using the included chalkboard labels and pen.

10 This Bidet Attachment For Fancy Hotel Vibes Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Small details can make a big difference and this bidet attachment proves it. It couldn’t be simpler to install: Just remove the toilet seat, connect the hosepipe to the adapter and water supply, ensure the hosepipe is connected to the bidet, and put the seat back on — voilà. You’ll be able to choose from several different levels of water pressure so you can enjoy a refreshing, comfortable spray.

11 A Handheld Milk Frother For Luxe Coffee Beverages At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $12 See On Amazon No need to wait in line and spend big bucks at a cafe, because this milk frother lets you make fancy coffees like lattes and cappuccinos right at home. The motor serves up 19,000 rotations per minute so that the whisk can froth up milk and more in just 15 seconds. It even comes with its own stainless steel stand for storage when not in use. Available colors: 6

12 This Cult-Favorite Cream You Can Use On Your Face & Body NIVEA Moisturizing Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon A great way to get a deal is to buy products with multiple uses, and this moisturizing cream fits the bill since it’s safe to use on faces, hands, and bodies. From fan-favorite brand Nivea, this rich moisturizer is made with vitamin B5 for extra nourishing qualities. And since it comes in a generous 13.5-ounce container, you’re definitely getting a bargain.

13 A Cheap Mascara With Tons Of Devoted Fans essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon A staggering 333,000 users have weighed in to give this mascara a solid 4.4-star overall rating, and for good reason. Its cone-shaped brush has a slight taper at the end to help reach smaller lashes at the corners of your eyes, which delivers a false-lash effect. Plus, it’s made without fragrances, oils, or parabens, so it’s gentle on your skin and lashes.

14 This Culinary Torch For Charring & Caramelizing EurKitchen Premium Culinary Butane Torch Amazon $17 See On Amazon This budget-friendly culinary butane torch is here to make your cooking more exciting and way more lavish. Whether you’re using it to caramelize desserts (hello, crème brulée and baked Alaska) or char veggies and meats, the 6-inch flame is sure to make an impression on your guests. The built-in safety lock delivers peace of mind when you’re using it, too. Available colors: 4

15 A Delicate Layered Necklace That’s So On Trend M MOOHAM Gold-Plated Paperclip Chains (2 Pieces) $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for stylish jewelry on a budget, the search is over, thanks to this gold-plated necklace. It’s comprised of two pieces, each featuring dainty, paperclip-style chains. You can wear them separately or layered, and yes, the initialed pendant is available in every letter of the alphabet, which is sure to thrill all the Xaviers and Zeldas out there. Available colors: 3

16 The Aerator Spouts That Make Any Wine Taste Better TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your tastes crave a pricy bottle of wine but your budget won’t always allow it, consider this pair of aerator pourers. In the middle of the spout, which fits snugly into the neck of your bottle, there’s a mechanism that helps increase the surface area of the wine as you pour while adding more oxygen, thereby enhancing the flavor. The aerators also bring out all the nuance and complexity of more expensive wines. Available colors: 3

17 A Pair Of Versatile Palazzo Pants With Stylish Flared Legs SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Level up your loungewear with these palazzo pants. Made from a stretchy spandex blend, these pants feature a high waist and a trendy flared leg. Whether you’re working out or just out and about, these pants look right at home. Users reported loving how buttery soft they are, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Clip-On Umbrella Lamp That Adds Accent Lighting With Ease Brilliant Evolution LED Umbrella Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon No need to redo your outdoor wiring, because this umbrella light runs on batteries and has everything you need to enjoy your yard in the evenings. It features a clamp-like function on the inner portion of the light, so you can secure it to umbrellas of different widths. Thanks to the handy remote, you can control the brightness or even set it on a timer with ease.

19 The Fashionable Handbag You’d Never Know Wasn’t Designer PS PETITE SIMONE Tote Handbag Amazon $21 See On Amazon Score this ruched handbag for an elegant look on a budget. Made from durable, luxe-looking faux leather, this purse features attractive pleats and a concealed snap closure. It even comes with a removable strap for when you’d prefer to wear it as a shoulder bag. Snag it in one of five versatile hues. Available colors: 5

20 A Soothing Jade Roller For Extra Pampering Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t need to shell out for a spa facial when you can score lots of solid skin-care accessories to use at home, like this jade roller and gua sha set. They help to reduce muscle tension and decrease puffiness, and if you place them in the fridge prior to use, they deliver a cooling effect, too. The roller is double-sided so you can use the smaller end on hard-to-reach places. Available colors: 2

21 This Mattress Cover That Helps Prevent Overheating Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon Encase your mattress in this ultra soft mattress cover for a cozy night’s sleep. It features an elastic closure for easy on and off, and since it’s made from breathable, temperature-regulating bamboo, it helps to ensure heat won’t get trapped between you and your mattress. Just toss it in the washing machine to clean. Available sizes: Twin — California King

22 A Highly Rated Comforter That’s Versatile & Wallet-Friendly DOWNCOOL Quilted Down-Alternative Comforter Amazon $27 See On Amazon Snag this down-alternative comforter that you can use by itself as a quilt, or inside a duvet as an insert. Made from a microfiber blend with a hypoallergenic down-alternative filling, this comforter is ideal for use in all seasons since it’s warm without being too heavy. The quilted pattern helps keep the fill in place, too. And reviewers love it — it’s earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 16,000 reviews. Available sizes: Twin — California King

23 The Coordinated Workout Set You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere ASYEEA 2-Piece Seamless Workout Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking cute and coordinated in this two-piece set just might motivate you to work out — but it’s equally good for lounging around at home. Made from soft and stretchy nylon, this set is comprised of a pair of high-waisted biker shorts and a sports bra top with adjustable spaghetti straps. The material is substantial, too, meaning it won’t stretch and turn sheer when you squat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 The Accent Lights That Makes Any Room Look More Expensive Brilliant Evolution Color Changing Puck Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to illuminate your closet or add backlighting to your kitchen, these puck lights are here to help. You can install them with either the included adhesive tape or screws. They come with a remote that not only lets you select the color, but allows you to control the brightness and set them on a timer, too.

25 A Slinky Slip Dress That’s A Budget Alternative To Pricier Versions AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This long slip dress nails the bodycon maxi trend, but at a fraction of the price of other options out there — and reviewers reported it’s “great quality” and “super comfortable.” It’s made from a stretchy spandex blend for a body-hugging fit and features a chic flared hem for an elegant touch. Dress it up with heels or down with sandals. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

26 The Cushy Floor Mat That Absorbs Shock While You Stand Homergy Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re looking to dress up your kitchen and make standing at the sink more comfortable at the same time, this anti-fatigue kitchen mat checks all the boxes. Made with a cushy memory foam interior that’s coated in PVC, the mat provides a shock-absorbent surface that reduces foot and joint pressure. The underside has a nonslip backing, so it’ll stay put, too. Available colors: 17

27 This Luxe-Looking Bamboo Bath Mat For Tranquil Vibes Signature Living Bath Mat Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make your bathroom look like a high-end spa with just a little effort by laying down this bamboo bath mat. It’s covered in a nonslip coating, and the slat design ensures there’s plenty of room for air circulation and drainage. The bottom is covered with rubber gaskets to make the underside nonslip as well.

28 A Pampering Ice Roller That Reduces Puffiness & Irritation Elizabeth Mott Facial Ice Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Treat yourself to this wallet-friendly facial ice roller that couldn’t be easier to use. Simply pop the removable rolling head into the freezer for as few as 10 minutes to create a soothing experience as you run the tool in an upward motion across your neck and face. Not only does it feel refreshing, it can help reduce puffiness and soothe irritation, too.

29 This Decorative Lunar Garland That’s Out Of This World Vellax Hammered Metal Moon Phase Garland Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for some design inspo, why not take a trip to the stars with this handmade decorative moon garland? Crafted with a hammered metal finish, this garland depicts the lunar phases as the moon waxes and wanes. It’s super lightweight and can fill a space with mystical vibes for a minimal cost. Available colors: 2

30 The Disposable Champagne Flutes That Dress Up Any Home Brunch Prestee Stemless Champagne Flutes (24-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you don’t feel like splurging on glassware for a party, these heavy-duty stemless Champagne flutes are a great replacement. The streamlined silhouette makes them look way more expensive than they are. And even though they’re disposable, you can definitely wash them out and reuse them a few times. The pack includes 24 flutes which hold 9 ounces each.

31 The Clever Ice Cube Trays That Makes Festive Spheres WIBIMEN Round Ice Cube Trays and Bin (4 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Elevate your cocktail parties with this round ice cube tray set. Just fill each tray with water, press on the lid to displace the extra liquid, and pop it in the freezer. When it’s frozen, simply twist the flexible trays to release the spheres. The full set comes with two trays, a scoop, and an ice bin — so you can make and freeze big batches. Available colors: 4

32 These Chunky Sandals With Statement Laces vivianly Lace-Up Chunky Heel Sandals Amazon $36 See On Amazon Lace up these chunky heeled sandals for a bold, fashionable look that’s sure to turn heads. Featuring a trendy square toe and long straps that can either be wound around the ankle or up the calf, these sandals don’t skimp on comfort, either, thanks to the flexible rubber soles. The heel measures 2.75 inches, making it substantial yet still practical. Choose from neutrals, brights, and multicolor iridescent options. Available sizes: 6 — 11

33 The Design-Forward Press-On Nails That’ll Save You A Trip To The Salon Glamnetic Press-On Nails (24-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you love changing up your manicure but don’t want to spend salon prices, try these press-on nails. They come in a pack of 24 and feature bold, colorful French tips with perfectly rounded oval edges — but you can also opt for other designs like swirls, butterflies, and abstract patterns. The kit comes with an alcohol swab for cleaning, a tool for pushing down cuticles, a nail file, and of course, nail glue. Available styles: 40

34 These Neutral Belts That Are Sure To Match So Many Fits SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon One way to save money is to stock up on neutral accessories that work with nearly everything, and these faux leather belts, which come in black and a rich tan shade, fit the bill. Featuring a buckle closure and gold hardware in a trendy double-O shape, these belts are about to become your new go-to outfit finishers, whether you pair them with jeans or use them to cinch flowy dresses. Available sizes: 22 inches — 58 inches

35 A Delicate Strip Of Lights Perfect For Shelves & Cabinets BestLuz LED Strip Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add these wireless LED strip lights for stylish and practical lighting in so many spaces, like under shelves, inside closets, or to illuminate dark cupboards. They’re battery powered, so you don’t need to worry about plugging them in, and they attach to a variety of surfaces with included 3M adhesive tape. Since they come in a pack of three, you get even more bang for your buck. Available colors: 2

36 The Compact Ice Shaver That Serves Up Snow Cones & Tropical Drinks Nuvantee Ice Shaver Amazon $32 See On Amazon Take your bartending and confection-creating skills to the next level with this ice shaver. It’s super easy to use: Just fill the chamber with whatever ice you have on hand and turn the crank to shave it down to your desired thickness. Use your shaved ice for snow cones, icing cocktails, and more.

37 These Stretchy Gym Shorts With Convenient Side Pockets Satina High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Score these reasonably priced high-waisted biker shorts for all of your workout (or even just errand-running) needs. Made from a spandex blend, these shorts feel comfortable and secure at the waistline and feature convenient side pockets to hold your phone or cards while you exercise. Snag them with either an 8-inch or 5-inch inseam. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

38 A Comprehensive Makeup Brush Set At A Budget Price Luxe Premium Makeup Brush Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon For anyone looking to build a beauty collection from scratch, this makeup brush set comes with nearly every tool you could possibly need. It includes a whopping 14 pieces like a large powder buffing brush, an angled brush, a tapered brush, a detailed liner brush, a brow brush, and more, all with wooden handles and synthetic, shed-resistant bristles. There’s even a cleaning solution included to help you keep your new tools in tip-top shape.

39 The Shower Shelves That Add Both Storage & Style KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon These shower caddies are nothing like the ones you might have used in college. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel with a sleek matte finish, each caddy sticks to the wall or tile with transparent adhesive. They come with four hooks for suspending razors and more, and support up to 15 pounds each. Available colors: 4

40 This Cozy Dog Bed That Keeps Pets Feeling Safe & Secure Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pamper your pet with this dog bed that can help soothe stress. Coated in fluffy faux fur, this bed not only looks luxe, it can also help dogs relax and sleep better, thanks to the raised outer edges that help animals feel protected and secure. It comes in three different diameters and can even be cleaned in the washing machine. Available sizes: 3

41 A Knit Strapless Top That Looks So Sophisticated ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Snag this strapless top for a look that’s both fun and polished, thanks to the rib-knit material and classic sweetheart neckline. Because it’s made from an elastane blend, it has plenty of stretch for tons of comfort and flexibility. The ruched, twist-tie front is yet another fashionable detail that makes this wallet-friendly top a steal. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

42 These Practical Storage Bins For A Tidy Fridge greenco Stackable Storage Bins (Set of 8) Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s something so appealing about an organized fridge with every item neatly sorted, and these storage bins can help you get there. These bins, which come in a set of eight, are transparent so you can keep tabs on when supplies are running low, and can even be stacked to save space. And because they’re made from BPA-free plastic, they’re easy to clean, too.

43 The Basic Tank That’ll Become Your Warm-Weather Staple Artfish Rib-Knit Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stock up on these rib-knit tank tops and you’ll have wardrobe staples you can wear so many ways. Made from breathable cotton with a hint of spandex for stretch, this lightweight tank features a trendy cropped length you can pair with jeans, sweats, or even trousers for a dressier look. In chillier weather, this shirt is great for layering, too. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

44 A Derma Roller For At-Home Microneedling Sessions Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Shelling out for a microneedling session at a spa can be pricey — but this derma roller costs less than a chopped salad. The tiny needles create small punctures in the skin to refresh the complexion and help boost absorption of serums and other skin-care products. Just roll it across your face every night before bed.