If I’ve learned anything about Katie Holmes over the years it’s this: She knows how to put a good trend into motion.

Who can forget her viral cashmere bra moment that sent the Internet into a frenzy in 2019? At the time, the actress stepped out in New York wearing a little under-the-radar (at least back then) brand called Khaite in a matching neutral colored bra and cardigan. The coordinated set completely sold out.

Fast forward to present day and the actress is still creating buzz-worthy street style moments. Her best one as of late? A photo op carrying an oat-colored bag from from New York based brand Fréja (this style was dubbed the “Caroline”). A quick scan of company’s Instagram page and you’ll see a gallery of Internet It Girls like Alix Earle, Matilda Djerf, and Hailey Bieber all wearing similar styles.

The Nostalgia Factor

Other than the fact that Suri Cruise is now a fully fledged adult, Katie has me feeling like ‘90s are alive and well — like I’m still waiting to see if Joey and Pacey will end up together. That’s the thing about the cyclical nature of fashion: When something from your past resurfaces, it can transport you into another era while still being totally relevant to the one you’re living in.

Actress Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise on their way to dinner in New York. Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

It’s fitting, then, that Katie chose to accessorize her relaxed denim and loafers look yesterday with a vintage-inspired bag. The vegan leather design features thinly rolled straps that can be worn over the shoulder. It comes in four different colorways and makes for the perfect everyday tote.

A Star-Studded Fan Base

Katie isn’t the only celebrity gravitating towards the sleek silhouette. Model and skincare entrepreneur, Hailey Bieber has been seen wearing the same exact version of the under $260 bag in black.

Hailey Bieber leaving a late dinner at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills with Kylie Jenner and Justine Skye. blackbelts / BACKGRID

My conclusion? The Caroline Bag is the bag of the season and you can’t tell me otherwise.

Shop Katie’s Bag