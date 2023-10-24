Shopping

Kick Back With These Effortlessly Cute Lounge Looks From Luvlette

Prep for cozy season with laid-back styles that don’t skimp on comfort.

Written by Michelle Guerrere

Maximizing your downtime means fully leaning into the vibe, which is why you’ll want to turn to ultra-comfy, breathable, and size-inclusive loungewear that’s almost too cute to just wear at home. That’s where Luvlette and its new Sleep & Lounge Collection come in: Each piece has a flawless fit and is the style equivalent of penning a love letter to your curves.

With pieces ranging from S to 4XL, it’s easy to find an embroidered robe, matching pajama set, or even a supportive wireless bra — yes, they exist! — to highlight the parts of you that you want to accentuate. After all, this collection is all about self-love and comfort, freeing you up to focus on self-care and the indulgent little moments that help you relax and feel your best.

Keep scrolling to check out the flawless lounge looks on our radar.

Cotton Pajama Set
Luvlette
Moisture-wicking and stylish all at once, this lilac cotton set with white piping is pretty enough to wear while grabbing the mail at the end of the driveway — or maybe even a full walk around the block with the dog. Whether you pair the set with cozy socks or a mug of hot cocoa, this is the look you’ll want to stay in all season long.
Cotton Robe
Luvlette
Put on this plush cotton robe to combat that chill you encounter when first rolling out of bed. Whether you wear it over your PJs or a favorite loungewear set, you’ll be toasty — but not too warm. An adjustable belt means you can get the fit just how you like it, too.
Cotton Pajama Set
Luvlette
A roomy matching PJ set is perfect for TV-and-chill days (and nights). The stretchy material moves with you, while the roomy pockets store extras like tissues, your phone, and snacks. Bonus: Elasticized ankles mean no tripping here!
Wireless Modal Silk Bra
Luvlette
Wireless is undoubtedly the way to go with your bras when lounging. Other than being ultra breathable, this bra also boasts removable cups and adjustable straps. Customers have said the material is so comfy, they forget they even have it on.
Cotton Robe
Luvlette
Is there anything more romantic than this rose cotton robe with eyelet detail sleeves? Pair with furry slippers for a modern take on retro at-home style.
Wireless No-Show Seamless Bra
Luvlette
Need more support for your R&R? Look no further than this wireless bra that uses gel technology to lift without pinching. A breathable mesh insert keeps you cool under all those cold-weather layers, too.
Cotton Nightgown
Luvlette
For those who prefer to sleep sans pajama pants, a menswear-inspired nightshirt is a must. The super-soft cotton-modal blend means you’ll be feeling oh-so-comfortable as you catch up on your beauty rest.