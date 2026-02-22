65 Kooky Things That Make Your Home More Fun & Playful

If you’re not the kind of person who gets excited when they see an all-beige living room spread in a home decor magazine, you’ve come to the right place. Sure, we get the appeal of keeping things chic and minimalist, but sometimes you want your house to feel fun and playful. Whether you’re into whimsymaxxing, dopamine decor, or just have an affinity for all things cute and colorful, you’re going to love the picks on this list. These things for your home are super kooky, but they’re also useful. So go ahead and add those mushroom-shaped string lights or that bright pink velvet-framed mirror to your cart. You only live once, and you might as well live somewhere that makes you happy the moment you walk through the front door.

1 A Flop-Eared Hand Towel Generic Chenille Hand Towel See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why fill your home with boring, rectangular hand towels when you can have super soft and absorbent plushies instead? This bunny has all the cude, cuddly qualities of a stuffed animal, but it’s secretly a quick-drying, absorbent hand towel.

2 Kooky Cat Coasters Graceice Cat Coaster (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These cat-shaped coasters are making some seriously weird faces, which is fairly typical for cats. They’re made from organic rope that does a great job of protecting furniture from scratches.

3 Vinyl You Can Put Your Drink On DuoMuo Retro Vinyl Record Coasters See price on Amazon See on Amazon You absolutely should not set a glass down on one of your prized vintage records, but these vinyl-inspired coasters are fair game. They even come with a cute turntable-shaped holder so you can keep track of them.

4 A Caution Sign For Cat Parents Joyline Mini Cat Vomit Sign See price on Amazon See on Amazon Even healthy cats tend to vomit for no apparent reason from time to time, which is why this novelty sign will probably come in surprisingly handy if you have a feline friend in your home. It’s the perfect example of weird, but kind of useful.

5 A Cuddly Heating Pad Cuckool Microwave Heating Pad See price on Amazon See on Amazon Microwaveable heating pads are great because you dont need to remember to charge them or sit near an outlet for them to work. Just pop this soft cat-shaped heating pad in the microwave and it will provide almost as much soothing relief as having an actual cat in your lap.

6 Friendly Cactus Dryer Balls Kikkerland Cactus Dryer Balls (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Dryer balls are an absolute game changer, especially when you’re dealing with blankets, bath towels, and other bulky items. These are shaped like cute little cacti that will help your laundry dry faster, so you’ll be happy, too.

7 An Oceanic Projector Light Growalleter Cube Projector Light See price on Amazon See on amazon This small cube-shaped light project doesn’t take up a ton of physical space, but it can completely transform the atmosphere of a room. It has multiple light modes that evoke a calm, slightly surreal underwater environment for those times when you want a little escapism.

8 Magical Mushroom Magnets Cocororo Mushroom Fridge Magnets (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make your refrigerator a little more whimsical with these three-dimensional mushroom magnets. They come in a pack of three, and are especially good for highlighting your favorite outdoor photos and important messages and to-do lists.

9 A Cloudy Key Holder TWONE White Cloud Key Holder $9.98 $7.98 See on Amazon Sale If you’re always losing your keys because your head is in the clouds, why not just hang your keys on a tiny cloud? This small key rack has a slim, wall mounted design that won’t take up a ton of space while still providing a consistent spot for your keys to land.

10 Magnets You Can Put Flowers In Cacukap Mini Ceramic Vase Magnets (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon This set of ceramic vases is undeniably cute, but also very useful. Each one has a strong magnet on the back, so you can display them on any metal surface. And even though they look decorative, you can actually put flowers in them.

11 Little Cats That Hold Your Keys Comidox Cute Multifunction Cat Magnets (4-Piece) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These cat-shaped magnets have flexible tails that you can bend and twist to create tiny hooks. They’re ideal for smaller items like house keys and jewelry, and since they’re sold in a multi-pack, everyone in your household can have their own.

12 A Cleverly-Designed Tea Mug Volar Ideas Elephant Mug See price on Amazon See on Amazon This elephant-shaped ceramic mug is ideal for tea-drinkers, since it has a built-in spot to hold your tea bag and prevent your drink from becoming too bitter. It’s also safe to put in both the dishwasher and the microwave.

13 Snails That Keep Your Tea Bag From Slipping SOSUO Snail Tea Bag Holder (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These silicone snails sit on the edge of your mug so you can wind the string attached to your tea bag around it can prevent it from falling into hot water. They’re sold in a pack of ten, so you’ll always have one on hand.

14 A Duck That Keeps Your Soap Dry Fewile Duck Ceramic Soap Dish See price on Amazon See on amazon Self-draining soap dishes can be a seriois game changer in your home, keeping bar soap dry and in good condition for so much longer. And this one is shaped like a duck, turning something practical into something fun.

15 Toilet Paper Sheep VELENTI Sheep Toilet Roll Holder (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Once you put a roll of toilet paper on these homders, they instantly turn into cute, fluffy sheep. And when they’re empty, they look naked! So you’ll probably find yourself keeping these re-filled.

16 A Cutesy Door Chime JRVT Door Chime See price on Amazon See on amazon This door chime looks like it stepped out of a classic cozy animated film, and it will definitely make your home feel more playful. It’s made from natural wood and brass and installs with strong magnetic tape, so you can hang it indoors or outdoors.

17 A Super Strong Bottle Opener Kikkerland Luchador Bottle Opener See price on Amazon See on Amazon If regular bottle openers aren’t cutting it, crack open your next cold one with this fun luchador. It’s surprisingly ergonomic and easy to use, and it’s a fun conversation starter for your home bar cart.

18 A Lazy Cat Lamp Mubarek Lounging Cat Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This soft and squishy cat lamp is also very grumpy, just like a real cat. It has multiple lighting modes that you can adjust with the included remote control to provide a sassy bit of accent lighting anywhere in your home.

19 A Plug-In Floral Arrangement Kazgroth Plug-in Night Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you hate watching your fresh cut flowers dry up and turn brown, get this plug in floral arrangement that will look brand new forever. It plugs directly into any standard outlet and gives off just the right amount of subtly colorful light to make a great night light.

20 A Glowing Bonsai PXBNIUYA Tabletop Bonsai Tree Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon This bonsai tree is super easy to take care of because it’s actually a light-up faux tree. It’s just the right side to be a fun and chic centerpiece for a dining room table, or to give off a relaxing glow in your work desk or night stand.

21 A Chicken That Laid A Lamp Oriamde Chicken Egg Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This chicken-shaped lamp would work equally well with cheeky farmhouse-themed home decor or in a space that’s dedicated to slapstick humor. It has a standard plug-in design with a cord, and the placement of the bulb makes it look like you caught this chicken in the act of laying an egg.

22 A Way To Give Your Lover The Moon CPLA Moon Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon You might not immediately think of a table lamp when you’re trying to come up with a romantic gift idea, but consider that this one lets you literally give your love the moon. Fans on Amazon love the realistic visuals of the moon’s surface, and the relaxing light it emits.

23 A Dimmable Street Lamp Bullishman Mini Dimmable LED Desk Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you read a lot of historical novels oe just yearn for the old days of empty streets lit by flickering gas lamps, this tabletop street lamp will definitely induce some nostalgic feelings. It’s particular effective as a reading light or a work lamp for a writing desk.

24 A Key Holder For Music Lovers Marshall Amp Key Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re a musician or an avid music lover, this amp-inspired key holder will br right at home in your space. It’s a small, practical, and impactful way to show off some of your personality the moment someone walks through your front door.

25 A Light Up Axolotl Ammonite Axolotl Night Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Axolotl are almost unreasonably adorable, and this one is made from soft-touch silicone and lights up, which makes it even cuter. This lamp makes a great addition to a nursery or kid’s bedroom, but there’s no reason why you can’t style it as part of a cutesy grownup space, too.

26 A Floral Desk Lamp magical JD LED Desk Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This dimmable desk lamp will make you feel like you’re doing your work in a magical garden. It has a sweet flower-shaped lampshade, an adjustable neck, and a touch-control base that also acts as a catchall dish for jewelry or small pieces of tech like your phone or earbuds. It comes in a few different colors, and it’s rechargeable.

27 A Zany Cocktail Glass LINALL Bird Shaped Cocktail Wine Glass (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This set of bird-shaped cocktails glasses will make any drink look fancy, even if it’s store-bought iced tea or lemonade. Just pour your drink in through the opening in the back, and add a garnish—bonus points if it’s something that looks a little bit like tail feathers. Your home is about to become everyone’s new favorite cocktail bar.

28 Cottagecore String Lights Coquimbo Mushroom String Lights See price on Amazon See on Amazon These mushroom string lights are so freaking whimsical, you’ll be dreaming up new places to put them in your home. Each strand is ten feet long and they’re battery operated, so you can use them anywhere, even in your car. They also come in a ton of other cute shapes like tiny hears, bumblebees, and four-leaf clovers.

29 A Posable Desk Lamp SpassLeben Desk Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re not quite ready for the responsibility of an actual four-legged friend, this posable desk lamp might be the next best thing. The LED light emits a soothing warm glow, and you can adjust the legs so it can sit, stay, and lie down. It comes in a variety of colors, and doesn’t need to be plugged in to use.

30 A Giant Silly Goose BXEBUI Giant White Goose Plush See price on Amazon See on Amazon There’s no such thing as a plushie that’s too big, and this giant silly goose is proof. It’s incredibly soft, squishable, and almost unreasonably large, which is exactly why we love it. You can use this 63-inch goose as a body pillow or novelty couch cushion, or let your pets snuggle up to it on the floor.

31 A Goose That Keeps Track Of Your Keys GRAPMKTG Magnetic Goose Key Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Constantly losing your keys, nail clippers, and other small metal items? Not anymore! This adorable goose-shaped key holder has a magnetic beak that keeps your important things safe and secure. It also makes a great deocrative addition to a bookshelf or end table, and you can choose from white geese or black and white Canada geese.

32 A Plush Hand Towel JEROKUMI Chenille Hand Towel, Cat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This void kitty hand towel will dry your hands so much faster than a standard hand towel, and it’s also a lot more fun. It’s made from soft and absorbent plush chenille, and it comes with a convenient loop installed on the top of the cat’s head so you can hang it on a wall hook or drawer pull.

33 A Feral Paper Towel Holder WallCharmers Gold Paper Towel Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Paper towel holders might feel like one of the most utilitarian things in your home, but they don’t have to be. This gold-toned paper towel holder comes in a bunch of wild shapes, like a stretching cat or a long-necked dinosaur. It’s large enough to hold a standard roll of paper towels, or several rolls of toilet tissue.

34 A Kawaii Coffee Mug EWCEFIC Coffee Mug See price on Amazon See on Amazon When you need your coffee to fix your entire life and put a smile on your face, reach for this happy little mug. It’s made from high-quality ceramic that can go in both the microwave and the dish washer, and the 12.8-ounce capacity also makes it a great choice for things like cereal, instant oats, and ice cream sundaes.

35 A Self-Watering Planter TOPOLA Happy Face Planter See price on Amazon See on Amazon You want your plants to be happy, right? Then why not put them in a planter that’s already in a good mood? This 5.2-inch pot is perfect for smaller plants and succulents, and it can be used both indoors and outdoors. As an added bonus, it has a built-in absorbent rope that allows it to be self-watering, so you don’t have to worry about your plants if you go away for a few days.

36 Extra Cold Martini Glasses LEMONSODA Stemless Chiller Martini Glasses (Set of 2) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re one of those people who is obsessed with finding the absolute coldest martinis, this set of glasses will turn your home into that coveted destination. Each stemless cocktail glass comes with a globe-shaped cup that’s designed to be filled with crushed ice, so your drink will be as chilly as possible. If you’re not into cocktails, try it with iced coffee.

37 Squirrel Hooks For Your Walls GCFTIFF Squirrel Hooks See price on Amazon See on Amazon Wall hooks are important for holding things like bags and coats, but they can also be fun. Case in point? These adorable squirrel hooks. These furry critters are peeking out of the tops of the hooks, just waiting to see what you’re going to hang on them. They also have convenient peel and stick backing.

38 Mushroom Glasses For Mystal Cocktails Mushroom Shaped Cocktail Glasses See price on Amazon See on Amazon Drinkware is getting wackier every day, so why shouldn’t you trade in your boring old wine glasses for this pair of mushroom-shaped cups? They’re great for everything fom chilled reds or layered cocktails and magical-looking matcha drinks. The 8.5-ounce capacity makes them super versatile, and they’re guaranteed to be a conversation starter at your next party.

39 An Amphibious Salt Cellar OTOTO Lily Salt Cellar with Lid and Spoon See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re still keeping a big box of flaky salt out on your kitchen counter, it’s time to upgrade to a proper salt cellar. And if you’re going to get a salt cellar, why not go for this fun frog-shaped one? The included spoon makes it look like the frog is sticking out its tongue to catch a fly when not in use, making it a cute decorative addition to your cooking space.

40 A Sweet Salt And Pepper Set Paris Hilton Bow Shaped Salt & Pepper Shaker Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Anything can be bow-shaped, even your salt and pepper shakers. This set as a clever low-profile design that doesn’t take up a lot of space on your table, and is all but guaranteed to elicit squeals of delight from your dinner party guests. It comes with a matching tray to keep the pair together.

41 A Colorful Memo Board Kikkerland Inkerie Purple Magnetic Memo Board See price on Amazon See on Amazon Pass notes to your housemates (or yourself) with this colorful magnetic memo board that makes it impossible to miss that Post-It note about what time you’re meeting up for dinner or whose turn it is to do the dishes. It comes with four magnets that will help keep your thoughts and reminders organized, and the freestanding design means you can put it on any flat surface.

42 Guitar-Shaped Wooden Spoons Kikkerland Set of Two Novelty Guitar Wooden Spoons for Kitchen See price on Amazon See on Amazon One way to make cooking feel like less of a chore is to have a lot of useful novelty gadgets in your kitchen. This set of wooden spoons ia a great example. Sure, they’re shaped like guitars to remind you of your love for music, but they’re also made from high-quality beechwood that makes them excellent for stirring, scooping, and serving.

43 A Scrubby Whale Kikkerland Hand-Crafted Multi-Purpose Beechwood Whale Scrub Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make doing the dishes a little more exciting with this handmade scrub brush. It has a simple but endearing whale design that’s surprisingly comfortable to hold, and the soft but strong bristles are great for everything from scrubbing stainless steel to cleaning the skins of root vegetables.

44 Sakura Season String Lights EXF Cherry Blossom Flower String Lights See price on Amazon See on Amazon String lights are a wonderful way to make any space in your home look cozier and more fanciful, and these cherry blossom-shaped lights are especially good for evoking spring vibes even when the temperatures outside are unreasonably cold. They’re battery operated, so you can use them anywhere, and they come with a remote control.

45 Silly Salt And Pepper Shakers Salt Pepper Shakers Animals See price on Amazon See on Amazon Even if you never actually fill them will salt and pepper, a pair of silly salt and pepper shakers will instantly add a pop of personality to your dining table. This ceramic set shows off the love between a cowboy and a crocodile, which would go great in a Southwestern-themed kitchen. If that’s not your vibe, go for the snuggly elephants, or one of the other animal-themed designs.

46 A Deep Sea Wine Glass Creative Drinkware Octopus Cocktail Glass See price on Amazon See on Amazon This glass is equal parts weird and elegant, making it a great addition to your home bar cart. It’s designed to look like a sea creature that stands up on its tentacles, and has a simple shape that’s great for wine and cocktails. Pull up your favorite creature feature to stream, open a bottle of blood red wine, and sit back for a wacky movie night at home.

47 Glow In The Dark Toilet Frogs boeemi Frog Glow-In-The-Dark Toilet Bolt Covers (Set of 2) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You probably never think about your toilet bolts, but they’re actually a surprisingly fun place to add a decorative element to your bathroom. These frogs are not only cute, they also glow in the dark, which means you’re less likely to walk into something when you take a trip to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

48 A Strawberry Vase ban.do Strawberry Vase See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make your cut flowers look like they sprung right out of a cartoon berry patch with this oversized ceramic strawberry vase. It’s a great way to add a pop of color to your home, and it can work with a variety of design aesthetics like farmhouse style or full-on dopamine decor.

49 A Fish-Lover’s Trinket Tray ban.do Novelty Trinket Tray See price on Amazon See on Amazon We all have that one friend who’s obsessed with tin fish, right? Get them this trinket tray—and if you’re that person in your friend group, get it for yourself. The bright colors and eye-catching design will have everyone asking where you got it.

50 Chopsticks That Use The Force ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you have a fan of classic space fantasy in your home, or identify as one yourself, these lightsaber chopsticks deserve a space in your cutlery drawer. Even if you’re just using them to jazz up your go-to takeout order, they’ll make dinner time feel signifanctly more epic.

51 A Candle For When You’re Over It Homsolver Candle See price on Amazon See on Amazon When you literally just can’t anymore, it’s time to take a few deep breaths and light a scented candle. And you might as well light this scented candle that lets everyone know they shouldn’t bother your right now, because your last nerve is on fire. It has a relaxing lavender fragrance in case you have any nerves left to soothe.

52 A Mug For Engineers Lumsburry Build-on Brick Coffee Mug See price on Amazon See on Amazon You could keep a fidget toy or a jar of thinking putty on your desk, but this buildable brick coffee mug is so much more playful. It comes in a few different colors along with a variety of plastic bricks so you can build out little architectural masterpieces while you craft the perfect email.

53 A Juicy Flower Vase ban.do Vintage Inspired Orange Juice Vase See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re dreaming of living in a place with citrus groves, want to pay homage to the trees in your backyard, or just love the retro-kitschy appeal of an orange juice carton, this vase will add some sunshine to your space. It’s made from ceramic but designed to look like paper, which adds to the high-low appeal.

54 A Stapler That Helps You Get It Together Ban.do Get It Together Stapler See price on Amazon See on Amazon Even in the era of digital everything, it’s nice to print out your papers once in a while. And if you’re going to print things out, you’ll need a way to keep them together. This cheeky stapler has a simple but striking face that reminds you to get your papers in order, and then helps you follow through.

55 A Disco Ball For Private Parties Alytimes Mirror Disco Ball See price on Amazon See on Amazon This oldie-but-goodie mirrored disco ball will instantly transform your space into a sparkling retro playground. It’s especially effective in rooms that get a lot of natural light during the day, but it’s also great for catching colored lights or candelight to spice things up after dark.

56 A Swarm Of Indoor Butterflies SAOROPEB Butterfly Wall Decor (48-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These 3D butterfly decals create the illusion of a swarm of fluttering butterflies taking over your walls. The set comes with 48 individual pieces that have strong self-adhesive backing, so you don’t need to drill or damage your paint job to put them up or take them down. They’re available in a variety of flashy metallic colors, including multicolored options.

57 A Sunset You Can Turn On Any Time Tsrarey Sunset Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sunset lamps offer a small but impactful way to change the lighting in your space. The size of the sunset is easily adjustable based on how far you position the lamp from the wall, and you can choose from a classic red-orange or a multicolored option. It’s especially good for reading nooks, or for highlighting wall art.

58 An Indoor Fire Escape Sweet Sage Fire Escape Wall Shelf See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you dream of living in a New York City apartment with a fire escape, but actually live in a house with a yard, this clever plant shelf will give you city vibes without having to commit to the urban lifestyle. It mounts easily to the wall will self-adhesive wall screws, which are included.

59 A Kitchen Sink Cactus Sirensky Cactus Dish Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon Trade in your sad, square sponge for this cactus-shaped dish brush, which has a surprising number of useful features. The soft but scrubby heads can be swapped out and cleaned to keep them fresh, and the handle is super comfortable to hold. The holder also has built-in drainage to prevent the growth of bacteria.

60 A Surrealist Clock Melting Clock Dali Melted Clock Gift Decor Art Inspired Wall Clock Twisted See price on Amazon See on Amazon Having an analog clock in your home is kind of a flex, and having a surrealist analog clock makes a real statement. This one has a neat design that allows you to place it on any surface with a right angle rather than mounting it flat on the wall, so it’s great for desks, side tables, and bookshelves.

61 A Cat That Gives You Candy XIGOFA Cat Statue See price on Amazon See on Amazon Having a candy dish in your home is one of those adult things that also makes you feel like a kid. And if you’re going to have a candy dish, it might as well be cute. This one is shaped like a cat that’s been hitting the sweets a little too hard, so you might want to help them out by taking a few for yourself.

62 A Cowboy Toad NEONLAND Cowboy Toad Sign See price on Amazon See on Amazon Nothing adds flair to a dark room like a neon sign, and this rootin’ tootin’ toad is sure to make your space stand out. Just hang it up, plug it in, and watch the instant transformation. It has six adjustable brightness levels, and comes with a USB adaptor.

63 A Blanket That Turns You Into A Burrito Cozy Bliss Burrito Blanket See price on Amazon See on Amazon The desire to be wrapped up like a human burrito can be a strong one, especially when it’s freezing outside—or in your house. This thick, plush blanket looks just like a giant tortilla, and curling up under it will feel amazing. If for some reason being a burrito doesn’t appeal to you, it also comes in a bunch of solid colors.

64 A Throw Pillow For When Life Gives You Lemons Phantoscope Fruit Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon When life gives you lemons, embrace your sour side and add this lemon-shaped throw pillow to your couch. It’s made from soft, luxurious embroidered velvet material with satisfyingly squishy stuffing. You can also turn your bed into a whole fruit salad by adding a few of the brand’s other fruit shapes.