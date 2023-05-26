Shopping
30 Epic Deals Worth Shopping This Weekend — Here’s What You Don’t Want To Miss
These deals are so good they’re going to sell out fast.
It’s Memorial Day weekend, the weather’s warming up, the days are getting longer, and the sales are popping (as per usual) with plenty of chances to score some deep discounts. To help you sort through what’s worth shopping and what to skip, our editors have rounded up some of the most exciting deals out there right now, from 50% off Nom Nom’s dog food subscription service that’s personalized for your pup to a CBD-infused bath soak that’s taking at-home spa time to the next level. Check out the deals below — you won’t want to miss out.
