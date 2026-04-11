12 Mother’s Day Gifts That Are So Chic, You’ll Want Them For Yourself

You could get your mom a bouquet of flowers or a box of fancy chocolates and call it good, but doesn’t the woman who gave you your fashion sense deserve better? The truth is, your mom probably wants the same kind of things you’d buy for yourself; so this Mother’s Day, shop accordingly. I’ve rounded up some of the chicest gifts you can buy for your mom, like luxe at-home skin treatments, custom-tailored selvage denim, and an editor-approved bag she’ll want to use every day. And listen, your mom would probably love to be a little matchy-matchy with her favorite child, so buying doubles of these gifts for yourself is actually like a bonus gift for her.

The Perfect Slouchy Shoulder Bag

Who It’s For: The mom who’s always on-trend

Why We Love It: Your mom should be carrying the It-Bag of the moment, so if she doesn’t already have a Coach Tabby, now is your chance to seriously impress her—and if she does already have one, I promise she’ll be delighted to get it in a different size or color. The Tabby has been spotted on celebrities like EmRata and JLo, giving it serious style icon appeal. The perfectly slouchy silhouette and a versatile construction mean you can wear it as a shoulder or a crossbody bag, plus it has luxe gold-toned hardware and lots of pockets so she can organize her everyday essentials.

Price: $350-450

Available Colors: 8

Available Sizes: Tabby Shoulder 26, Tabby Shoulder 20

The Comfiest Slip-On Shoes

Who It’s For: The stylish mom who keeps it low-key

Why We Love It: What’s the most fashionable alternative to a pair of fuzzy slippers? These elegant leather slip-ons from Sabah. Handmade in Turkey from supple drum-dryed leather that only gets more beautiful with time, they feature sturdy rubber outsoles that can handle long walks and a water buffalo leather interior that makes them soft enough to wear around the house. Note that these shoes are meant to mold to your foot as you break them in, so it’s best to order a size down from what you usually wear. Sabah’s shoes are also super lightweight, so your mom can toss them in her overnight bag when she comes to visit.

Price: $210

Available Colors: 14

Available Sizes: 35-44

Custom-Tailored Denim

Who It’s For: The casually cool mom

Why We Love It: Reclaim the concept of “mom jeans” by getting her a pair of cool girl jeans from Imogene + Willie. The Lucie Newport style features a comfortable mid-rise and a slightly tapered, slouchy fit that’s both timeless and extremely au courant. They’re made from 14-ounce Japanese selvage denim in a classic natural wash that breaks in beautifully, but feels comfortable from the first moment you pull them on. If you’re nervous about buying your mom a pair of jeans, don’t fret: Imogene + Willie offers both complimentary virtual styling and tailoring, so you can schedule an appointment for her to ensure a perfect fit. There’s also a light wash version of the Lucie available, if that’s more her style.

Price: $295

Available Colors: Lucie Newport, Lucie Aberdeen

Available Sizes: 23-34

A Sumptuous Scented Body Care Set

Who It’s For: The mom who loves a spa day

Why We Love It: Salt & Stone’s body care set comes with everything you need to turn your post-shower routine into a daily at-home spa experience. Their cult-favorite body lotion is ultra-thick, moisturizing, and absorbs quickly without leaving skin feeling greasy. The brand’s deodorant is packed with skin-friendly ingredients like Niacinamide and prebiotics, and there’s also a full-size bottle of Salt & Stone’s hydrating body wash and body mist. You can choose from five different scents, but the subtly spicy Santal & Vetiver is as close to a guaranteed hit as it gets.

Price: $103

Available Scents: Black Rose & Oud, Bergamot & Hinoki, Saffron & Cedar, Neroli & Basil, Santal & Vetiver

A Stylish Oversized Sweatshirt

Who It’s For: The mom who loves a morning workout

Why We Love It: Beyond Yoga’s LuxeFleece fabric is incredibly soft and cozy, and it pairs perfectly with a matching workout set and an early morning mother-daughter pilates class. The LuxeFleece sweatshirt is made from a thick cotton blend that’s perfect for transitional weather, and it has a stylishly oversized fit that’s great for layering over workout clothes or lounging around the house. If you want to give her permission to spend the entire day hanging out on the couch, spring for the matching LuxeFleece Sweatpants and queue up your favorite movies.

Price: $118

Available Colors: 11

Available Sizes: XXS—XXL

An Ethical Diamond Pendant

Who It’s For: The mom whose vibe is understated elegance

Why We Love It: If you want to go all-out for Mother’s Day, get your mom some sparkly jewelry. And if you’re going to get her diamonds, they might as well be the nearly flawless, ethically-sourced kind that idyl specializes in. All of their lab-grown gems are VS+ clarity, D-F color, and Excellent cut, which means they’re practically perfect. The Ada pendant features a 0.22-carat center stone surrounded by a halo of tiny diamonds, and it can be purchased with or without an adjustable solid gold chain.

Price: from $645

Available Colors: 3

A Calming Candle That Burns For 35 Hours

Who It’s For: The mom who always has a candle burning

Why We Love It: Blueme’s ceramic candles come in a few soothing scents, but the osmanthus-and-sandalwood Calm might be the best. It lends a spa-like atmosphere to any space, and the Giant version has a multi-wick design that allows for a generous 35-hour burn time. The beige ceramic vessels are easy to wipe clean and replenish with the brand’s refills when it finally runs out.

Price: $190

Available Sizes: 5

A Dual-Voltage Air Styler

Who It’s For: The jet-setter

Why We Love It: If your mom travels often, T3’s newest air styler will be a much-appreciated gift. The Aire 360 is one of the only dual-voltage air stylers on the market right now, which means she can use it both at home and abroad. It has a lightweight, shortened handle that makes it easier to maneuver, and the ceramic attachments offer frizz-free shine and exceptional curl hold that will last until next wash day.

Price: $349.99

Available Colors: 2

An Elegant Striped Caftan

Who It’s For: The mom who loves a beach day

Few garments are as effortlessly elegant as a great kaftan, and they get infinite bonus points for being the absolute most comfortable thing to wear on a hot day. This knot kaftan from Carolina K is made from an ultralight viscose blend with a gorgeous drape, so your mom can wear it to hang by the pool or dress it up with chunky jewelry for a night out. The gorgeous watercolor marble pattern was designed in collaboration with artist Laura Moriarty, making it just as unique as your mom.

Price: $465

Available Sizes: XS-S—1X-3X

A Cooling Comforter That Feels Like Silk

Who It’s For: The mom who prioritizes beauty rest

Why We Love It: This comforter will seriously upgrade your mom’s bedding situation, especially if she sleeps hot or has started experiencing night sweats. It’s made from OEKO-TEX®-certified Tencel fabric that’s whisper-soft and has an instantly cooling, silky feel. The cooling comforter comes in two sizes and five chic neutral colors, and there’s also a coordinated cooling sheet set available if you want to gift your mom a total bed refresh.

Price: $159.00

Available Colors: 5

Available Sizes: Full/Queen, King/Cal King

A Super-Plush Robe

Who It’s For: The mom who loves breakfast in bed

Why We Love It: Brooklinen is known for its bedding, but the brand’s bathrobes are low-key some of the best you can buy. The Super-Plush robe is, as the name suggests, extremely luxe. Made from 400 GSM Turkish cotton that’s soft, absorbent, and quick-drying with a waist tie and adjustable cuffs so you can customize the fit. It comes in classic spa day white as well as a slew of fun, fashionable colors that will make your mom feel incredibly chic, even if she’s just hanging out at home with a good book and a bubble bath.

Price: $126

Available Colors: 11

Available Sizes: XS—XXL

A Comfortable Red-Light Therapy Mask

Who It’s For: The skincare expert

Why We Love It: If your mom has started getting into watching skincare videos, this gift will make you her new favorite child. The iRestore red light therapy mask has a rigid construction with adjustable straps and built-in eye protection, so you can actually wear it while you do other things around the house. The mask packs an impressive 360 individual LED lights that operate in three different wavelengths—red, blue, and infrared—which can help target skin concerns ranging from breakouts to fine lines.

Price: $499