Only Rich People Used To Be Able To Afford These Clever Things, But Now They're Cheap On Amazon

If you’ve ever looked longingly at gorgeous magazine spreads detailing the lives of the rich and famous, you may have thrown your arms up in resignation. Well, despair no more — because even though only rich people used to be able to afford these clever things, they’re now more affordable and accessible (thanks to Amazon).

Silk pillowcases, sumptuous velvet curtains, and chic candle holders — these are just a few of the items that are all within your reach. So, whip up gourmet meals with a sous vide machine or record your sleep metrics with an affordable fitness tracker, all while staying well within budget.

1 A Luxe Bed Sheet Set Made Of Cooling Microfiber Danjor Linens Sheet Set Amazon $38 See on Amazon You, too, can have a bed fit for royalty when you invest a mere $38 in this bed sheet set made of moisture-wicking microfiber. Included in the set are a flat sheet, deep pocket fitted sheet, and four pillowcases, all available in a choice of seven gorgeous neutral shades such as ice blue or cream. These sheets have over 142,000 reviews on Amazon and are loved for their lightweight fabric, which is both stain and wrinkle-resistant. Easily machine-wash them with no fear of color fading.

2 These Velvet Hangers With A Slim Space-Saving Profile ZOBER Premium Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Even if a walk-in closet isn’t your reality, you can still fit just as many clothes into your current space using these chic velvet hangers. They come in a pack of 20 and are designed to have an ultra-slim profile that allows you to fit up to 50% more clothing. The velvet material and shoulder notches help keep clothing in place and you can choose from neutrals like black or fun shades such as pink, purple, or turquoise, to give your closet a unique and unified look.

3 A Derma Roller That Offers Affordable Exfoliation Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $17 See on Amazon This clever derma roller is the secret to achieving skin-transforming results for a mere $17. The roller features 192 stainless steel micro-needles that when rolled over the face, help to exfoliate the skin, aid in the absorption of serums and moisturizers, and promote a glow. An ergonomic handle makes for a comfortable grip and the roller head can be quickly sterilized (and eventually swapped out if needed).

4 The Solar Lantern That Collapses For Easy Transport Kizen LED Camping Lantern Amazon $17 See on Amazon Innovative camping gear doesn’t have to feel out of the realm of possibility. Just look at this solar lantern that offers 10 hours of light, three modes (including SOS), doubles as a phone charger, and collapses down to the size of a puck for excellent portability — all for less than $25. In addition, it’s fully waterproof and takes only four hours to charge itself in the sunshine.

5 A 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Costs Less Than $25 J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase for Hair & Skin Amazon $20 See on Amazon Recommended by many aestheticians, your slumber can become true beauty sleep with the help of a silk pillowcase. You might think this will set you back a pretty penny, but this pick is made from 100% authentic 22 momme mulberry silk and clocks in under just $25. The smooth, frictionless material is extremely gentle and helps to keep skin and hair hydrated overnight. Plus, you have the choice among over 20 luxe shades such as violet, champagne, or wine red.

6 This Facial Steamer That Uses Nano-Ions For Deep Hydration Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See on Amazon Provide yourself with an at-home spa experience when you make this facial steamer that uses ionic particles part of your skincare routine. The negatively charged particles can help the skin to absorb more moisture, making those favorite serums or moisturizers that much more effective. The steamer offers 30 minutes of continuous steam and gives you several settings ranging from steaming to humidifying to a warm towel setting. It even comes with a stainless steel extraction tool kit to complete the at-home facial experience.

7 A Towel Warmer For Everyday Luxury StateRiver Mini Black Portable Towel Warmer Amazon $43 See on Amazon There’s nothing that says “lap of luxury” quite like having a warm towel at the ready at all times. This portable towel warmer sterilizes and heats towels to a temperature of 202 degrees in under 10 minutes and can keep them warm for up to 60 minutes. In addition to towels, the warmer can also be used to heat stones or other beauty tools. Use the included wooden tongs to safely remove items.

8 The iPhone Screen Protector With Over 206,000 Reviews Mkeke Tempered Glass Phone Screen Protector Amazon $8 See on Amazon Protecting your iPhone from accidental scrapes is a must, but can often set you back a fair amount. In this case, opt instead for this popular screen protector with over 206,000 reviews, and that costs under $10. It’s made of high-definition tempered glass with a coating that resists oil from fingerprints and includes an installation guide for bubble-free application. Compatible with the iPhone 11 and XR, this screen protector won’t interfere with any case.

9 An HDMI Extension Cable For Better Streaming Quality Ultra Clarity Cables High-Speed HDMI Extension Cable Amazon $14 See on Amazon This HDMI extension cable comes in multiple lengths ranging from 1.5 feet to 6 feet and allows you to get a clear transmission of the signal from your laptop or streaming devices to your TV or monitor. It’s constructed with a nylon braided cover for added durability and features a high-speed 18 gigabits per second bandwidth speed in addition to superior resolution and color. It’s universally compatible and will work with anything from your projector to your Xbox to your monitor.

10 This Touchless Soap Dispenser That Keeps Things Hygienic LAOPAO Soap Dispenser Amazon $23 See on Amazon Maintain the cleanliness of your hands by using this foaming soap dispenser that uses motion-sensing technology for touchless operation. It can be used with foam soap or liquid soap (that has been diluted with water) and is powered by three AA batteries (not included). It features a transparent reservoir so you’ll know when it’s time to refill it.

11 An Elegant Glass Teapot That’s Stovetop Safe Willow & Everett Tea Infuser Kettle Amazon $18 See on Amazon This beautiful glass teapot looks like it should be much more expensive than its $19 price tag. The clear material lets you peep the brewing of your loose-leaf tea and a non-drip spout allows for mess-free pouring. Best of all, this teapot is made with glass that can withstand thermal shock so you can use it directly on the stovetop for added convenience. You can also pop it in the microwave without its stainless steel filter and lid for a quick reheat.

12 This Peel & Stick Paper That Gives You Instant Stainless Steel Appliances Without The Price Livelynine Peel-and-Stick Stainless Steel Wrap Amazon $16 See on Amazon This ingenious stainless steel wrap allows you to easily transform your appliances into a more chic and elegant version of themselves. It’s made of aluminum and vinyl, is waterproof and oil-proof, and uses the peel-and-stick method to adhere to all kinds of surfaces. Cut it to size and use it on your fridge, oven, countertop, and more to add a decidedly modern and updated look to your space.

13 A Set Of Food Storage Containers That Keep Ingredients Fresh Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $24 See on Amazon These food storage containers keep your pantry items fresh and look great doing it. They come in a set of seven in varying sizes for only $24 and feature airtight locking lids with a secure silicone seal. Stack them in any way that’s most convenient and use the included customizable chalkboard labels to denote the contents.

14 This Wireless Charger That Looks Like A Chic Coaster Anker 315 Wireless Charger Amazon $11 See on Amazon There’s something so stylish about using this wireless charger that resembles a slick coaster to power all your devices. It’s extra-slim at 8.5 millimeters and works with any Qi-enabled devices from both Apple and Android phones to all manner of wireless earbuds to provide fast and safe charging. It plugs in via micro-USB that’s attached to a convenient 4-foot cord.

15 A Pair Of Luxurious Velvet Curtains That Provide Privacy StangH Velvet Curtains Amazon $40 See on Amazon These beautiful velvet curtains not only add a degree of sumptuousness to your home but also provide complete privacy with their light-blocking material. Two panels come in each set with a choice between seven sizes and over 20 colors ranging from gray to sage green. They have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and can even help regulate your home’s temperature by keeping you cool in summer and warm in winter.

16 These Charming Kitchen Canisters Made Of Stainless Steel Home Acre Designs Kitchen Canisters (Set of 3) Amazon $38 See on Amazon If you thought only the bougiest of people could afford to adorn their kitchens with charming details, then you are mistaken. Take these kitchen canisters, for example, that cost under $40. They’re made of stainless steel in a style that conjures up vintage rustic farmhouse vibes and feature the words pasta, rice, and flour in an attractive font. The lids provide an airtight seal for freshness and the powder-coated finish prevents any rusting.

17 A Cocktail Shaker Set That Comes In A Shiny Copper Finish Mixology & Craft Store Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $29 See on Amazon You don’t have to be a fancy person to have a tricked-out home bar. It all begins with this affordable cocktail shaker set that stores compactly, but which you’ll want to display thanks to its glitzy copper finish. The set includes a Boston shaker, a strainer, and more. Made of rust-resistant stainless steel, this set is also available in a black, gold, and silver finish.

18 This Smart Security Camera With 2-Way Audio Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon $35 See on Amazon This clearly popular security camera with over 241,000 reviews offers tons of smart features such as motion detection and even two-way audio so you can speak to anyone in your home through the camera. It sets up quickly and connects to your Wi-Fi with the ability to receive notifications on your phone if there’s motion in a specific area of your home that you’ve designated for alerts. The video is 1080p HD quality and, being an Amazon product, works seamlessly with Alexa.

19 A Himalayan Pink Salt That Adds Major Flavor To Recipes Soeos Himalayan Pink Salt Amazon $11 See on Amazon Add not only flavor to food but actual minerals (not to mention pink flair) when you use this Himalayan pink salt. It’s sourced from the mountains of Pakistan and is free of additives, preservatives, or dyes. It’s made with a coarse grain that’s perfect for marinating and seasoning all kinds of meat, fish, or vegetables. Alternatively, place it on your dining table to be used as a flavor-inducing finishing salt.

20 This Water Flosser With 8 Jet Tips TUREWELL Water Flossing Oral Irrigator Amazon $32 See on Amazon There’s just something super fancy about flossing with this water flosser that you can’t replicate with ordinary dental floss. The popular and affordable pick provides a deep clean with the help of eight interchangeable nozzles that address every dental concern under the sun. You can set it to one of 10 adjustable water pressure settings and the large tank accommodates up to 600 milliliters of water, so it’s great for the entire family.

21 The Bidet Attachment That Makes Your Bathroom Straight-Up Fancy Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See on Amazon For a mere $28, you can turn your bathroom from regular into magnificent simply by adding this bidet attachment. It’s a cinch to install, taking mere minutes, and comes with everything you need for perfect functionality. It features adjustable water pressure as well as a way to change the nozzle angle and, as a bonus, it provides excellent hygiene while saving you money on toilet paper.

22 A Compact Juicer That Takes Up Minimal Counter Space Elite Gourmet Juicer Amazon $50 See on Amazon Juicers can be quite the countertop commitment, but they don’t have to be when you have this compact juicer that takes up barely any room. Just because it’s small doesn’t mean it lacks power: its 70 RPM motor cold-presses your fruits and veggies into delicious liquid form. It features a tall chute to accommodate large pieces of veggies or fruit and even comes with its own 16-ounce cup.

23 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker For Café-Worthy Drinks Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See on Amazon Make your very own pricey cafe drinks with this cold brew coffee maker. It includes a temperature-safe glass carafe that can brew up to 1 liter as well as a fine mesh filter to extract the most amount of flavor from your grounds. Simply add coarse ground coffee, cold water, and pop it in the fridge for 8 to 24 hours, then pour the coffee over ice for a seriously delicious cold brew. Add any kind of milk to make it an iced latte or cappuccino.

24 A Wireless Mouse With A Noiseless Click Zeru Rechargeable Wireless Mouse Amazon $12 See on Amazon Browse the internet, compose emails, and conduct research effortlessly and quietly using this wireless mouse that features a silent click. It uses Bluetooth to connect to MacOS devices as well as those running Windows or Linux. Scroll using the rubber scroll wheel and charge it using the included USB cable. Choose between colors such as rose gold, silver, or classic black.

25 This Fitness Tracker With Tons Of Functionality Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker Amazon $40 See on Amazon Measure your blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, workout metrics, sleep, and more with this fitness tracker that’s extremely budget-friendly at only $40. The battery allows it to last up to 15 days and it can even connect to Amazon’s Alexa to set alarms and timers, create lists, or check the weather, to name a few tasks. Its slim profile means you won’t mind having it on your wrist at all times and you can create a custom look with a choice of over 40 different watch faces.

26 A Gel Nail Polish Kit With A UV Light Dryer modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit With UV Light Hair Dryer Amazon $38 See on Amazon This gel nail polish kit includes literally everything you need for a salon-level professional job. It includes seven colors in gorgeous mauve shades, a primer, a top coat, a base coat, a rhinestone and rivet decoration, and even a 48-watt UV nail lamp. The lamp works twice as fast as others and features three automatic timer options (30, 60, and 90 seconds). Your salon-worthy manicure is designed to last about four weeks — not a bad investment.

27 This Car Charger Adapter With Fast-Charging Ports Hussell Car Charger Adapter Amazon $7 See on Amazon If you’re on the move but you need that phone charged, like now, look no further than this car charger adapter that’s made with two extremely fast USB-charging ports. The top port charges up to four times the normal speed of most chargers and the bottom up to 2.5 times, boosting your battery in no time flat. Best of all, this charger will only set you back $7.

28 A Vacuum Sealer Machine That Preserves Freshness MegaWise Vacuum Sealer Machine Amazon $50 See on Amazon Be totally ready for leftovers whenever you need them when you have this vacuum sealer machine at hand. It comes with 10 BPA-free vacuum bags and allows you to store food without the fear of freezer burn ruining it down the line. Choose between dry or moist food, then trigger it to begin sealing. It has a built-in cutter that creates a nice, clean edge and sealing takes just 20 seconds.

29 The Personal Blender With An Integrated Travel Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $19 See on Amazon This personal blender is perfect for creating that individual smoothie to sustain you on the way to work or refresh you after a session at the gym. It’s made with a powerful motor and tough stainless steel blades to blend fruits and vegetables into a smooth result. Best of all, it allows you to blend directly into a 14-ounce BPA-free travel cup with an included travel lid while taking up minimum space on your countertop.

30 A Fitness Yoga Mat That Features Illustrations Of Poses NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat Amazon $49 See on Amazon Create your own unique yoga flow with the help of this fitness yoga mat that’s made with illustrations of 70 different yoga poses directly on its surface. The mat is made from BPA-free nonslip PVC with moisture-wicking abilities so that it stays secure as you shift from one pose to another. While you take inspiration from the poses laid out below you, its soft layer of cushioning provides comfort and support for bones and joints.

31 This Fluffy Area Rug That Adds Plush Comfort EasyJoy Ultra Soft Fluffy Rug Amazon $34 See on Amazon Turn any room into a cozy den of comfort with this fluffy area rug that comes in several size options. It’s constructed of hypoallergenic faux animal fur and features a high pile that your feet will adore. The soft-suede bottom is nonslip so it stays securely in place and it can be easily cleaned with a vacuum cleaner or a quick shake. Choose from eight colors such as beige, pink, or black.

32 A Microfiber Duvet Cover Set That’s Soft On Skin Nestl Duvet Cover Amazon $30 See on Amazon Made of double-brushed microfiber, this duvet cover set is incredibly soft on the skin in addition to being breathable — making it perfect for every season. The machine-washable duvet cover is made with four corner ties to keep your comforter in place and a button closure. The set also includes two pillow shams and is available in all standard sizes as well as 30 colors.

33 These Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones With Long Lasting Battery Life Prtukyt 6S Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $21 See on Amazon You may think you need to drop mega bucks on high-priced audio gear but these budget-friendly Bluetooth headphones deliver excellent sound at an astounding $21. The robust battery life gives you 40 hours of listening time with the large ear cups and adjustable headband providing a comfortable fit. Use the buttons on the side to toggle between tracks or to make and receive phone calls.

34 A Dimmer Switch That Connects To Your Smart Devices Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $20 See on Amazon This completely genius smart dimmer switch connects to your Wi-Fi and can then be controlled with the included app as well as your smart devices, such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. It’s designed in a standard wall plate size and installs easily. Simply use your voice to control lights or set convenient timers and schedules for them.

35 This Striking Set Of Candle Holders That Add Serious Style SUJUN Gold Candle Holder (Set of 3) Amazon $16 See on Amazon Move over brand-name home decor stores, this set of candle holders gives you an equally stylish option at a reasonable $16 price point. The set of three, which is made to hold taper candles, features a long, delicate design that comes in three different heights. The pink gold finish offers a touch of luxury and will look stunning with candlelight reflected off its surface. If that’s not your preferred hue, you can also choose from gold, matte black, or silver.

36 A Wall Trim That Looks Like Ornate Molding Yuzzy Flexible Molding Trim Wall Trim Amazon $32 See on Amazon Just because you couldn’t snag a pre-war apartment doesn’t mean you can’t add those little details yourself. Just look at this affordable wall trim that’s designed to resemble old-school molding. It comes in a flexible form that can be cut to size and uses self-adhesive to stick to all kinds of surfaces, from drywall to baseboards to ceilings. It’s also waterproof and can be removed without leaving residue behind.

37 This Peel & Stick Tile Backsplash As An Affordable Kitchen Reno Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $33 See on Amazon If you thought that the subway tile look was just way out of reach financially, think again. This peel-and-stick tile backsplash is made of vinyl but features a 3-D texture similar to actual tiles. It can be trimmed to fit your custom dimensions and, thanks to the fact that it is resistant to heat and moisture, is perfect for kitchens or bathrooms. It’s available in several colors such as white, blue, or teal, and removes without leaving any residue.

38 A Tissue Box Cover Made Of Expensive-Looking Faux Leather Carrotez Tissue Box Cover Amazon $10 See on Amazon Upgrade your decor in subtle ways by tastefully hiding unsightly branded boxes using this clever tissue box cover. It’s made of faux leather in a stylishly dotted texture and comes in beautiful muted tones such as white, camel, cocoa brown, or lavender. Simply slip it over your tissue box and refill it just as easily. Keep it clean with a quick wipe of a wet cloth.

39 The Sous Vide Machine That Turns You Into A Top Chef Vpcok Sous Vide Machine Amazon $50 See on Amazon If you’ve ruled out the possibility of taking your cooking to new heights, think again: this incredibly affordable sous vide machine transforms your kitchen into a five-star restaurant. It hooks onto a heat-safe container (not included) and features a temperature range of 77 to 198.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Whatever temperature you choose will be maintained with consistency due to constant water circulation from the powerful but quiet motor. Pop your food into vacuum-sealed bags, set the temperature and time, and walk away knowing you’ll have exquisite-tasting food at the finish.