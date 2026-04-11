15 Investment Pieces That Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe

The secret to building a standout wardrobe isn't adding new pieces to your closet with every ebb and flow of the trend cycle; it's curating a collection of fewer, better things that will never go out of style. If you're overhauling your wardrobe, start with these fifteen staples. Everything on this list is made from high-quality materials like full-grain leather, cotton, and silk, which means they'll wear in beautifully rather than wear out.

Rather than highlighting the most on-trend silhouettes (looking at you, low-rise jeans!), I've focused on pulling together pieces that you can wear for years to come. If you're adding just one accessory to your wardrobe, the iconic Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag will become your new go-to. I've also found the most luxurious lightweight cashmere, perfectly tailored poplin shirting, and the ultimate 100% silk slip dress. Whatever you add to your cart, know that you’re not just buying something to wear right now; you’re investing in a lifetime of style for your future self.

The Essential Shoulder Bag

Price: $295

Why We Love It: The Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag is the ideal everyday bag. You can fit your phone, keys, wallet, and makeup bag—with plenty of room for extras. The minimalist silhouette evokes the slouchy it-bags of the 90s, but with a little more structure. The interior pocket and top snap closure help you keep your essentials organized, and the gold-toned hardware gives the Brooklyn bag a sophisticated edge. It comes in a variety of materials, including suede and summer-ready straw, but I love the classic natural-grain leather for an option that will always feel on-trend.

Available Colors: 12

Available Sizes: Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 34, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Lightweight Cashmere That’s Perfect For Layering

Price: $278

Why We Love It: Summer-weight cashmere is not only a thing, it’s one of the best layering pieces you can have in your closet. Buck Mason’s Whisperweight cashmere crew will carry you through indecisive spring temperatures, breezy summer nights, and the first chilly days of autumn. The lightweight sweater features vintage-inspired details like tiny rib trim and rolled hems throughout the garment, and the relaxed, slightly cropped fit makes it incredibly easy to wear. You’ll love this one so much it’s probably worth picking up the V-neck silhouette, too.

Available Colors: 2

Available Sizes: XS—XL

A Crossbody Bag You Can Wear Four Ways

Price: $328

Why We Love It: Once you’ve adopted the mindset of having fewer, better things, versatility becomes a deciding factor. Kate Spade’s Duo bag can be worn as a crossbody, belt bag, shoulder bag, or clutch, and it comes with an adorable mini coin purse that’s just the right size for AirPods, keys, or lip gloss. The bag can hold all your essentials without weighing you down, and it comes in a ton of colors and material options. It’s a great choice for those times when neither a tiny purse nor a big tote is quite right.

Available Colors: 16

A Statement White Button Down

Price: $225

Why We Love It: Loeffler Randall’s iconic Ken Shirt is the ultimate statement-making twist on the classic white button-down. The 100% cotton poplin shirt features an exaggerated embroidered collar, balloon sleeves, and delicate flower-shaped buttons that will make people stare—in a good way. The shirt has a boxy fit that hits right at the hip, and is ideal for wearing untucked with your favorite pair of jeans or a flowing maxi skirt.

Available Sizes: XXS—XL

An Elevated Activewear Set

Price: $54-$105

Why We Love It: If you’re still taking pilates classes in your comfy-but-pilled old leggings, it might be time for an upgrade. Stretch Your Story’s activewear is inspired by the same design principles as K-beauty brands, so the brand exclusively uses proprietary fabrics that are designed to feel as good as your own skin. Their Buttermelt set is made from an incredibly soft fabric that moves with your body. It never rolls or feels constrictive, but offers just the right amount of support for low-impact workouts like reformer classes or sweaty yoga sessions.

Available Colors: 3

Available Sizes: XS—2XL

A Drop-Waist Maxi Dress

Price: $210

Why We Love It: This drop-waist dress is made from an airy cotton blend with a touch of stretch that gives it gorgeous drape and movement. The knit bodice has a crew neck and subtle seaming down the front and sides that elongate the torso, and the midi-length skirt is easy to wear with flats or heels. It’s comfortable enough for beach days and leisurely brunches, but can also work for evening events with the right accessories.

Available Colors: 4

Available Sizes: XS—XL

A Versatile Knit Tank

Price: $78

Why We Love It: If you’re looking for a chic sleeveless top that you can wear with literally everything, this cult-favorite rib knit tank from Reformation deserves a spot in your closet. The top is made from a mid-weight blend of organic cotton and Spandex, so it feels soft against your skin and has just the right amount of stretch. The asymmetric hemline and adjustable side buttons add enough dimension to make it feel special, while the classic slim-fit silhouette keeps it easy to style.

Available Colors: 8

Available Sizes: XS—XL

A Poplin Shirt Set For Staying In Or Going Out

Price: $225

Why We Love It: Good shirting is a key component of building out a capsule wardrobe, and it’s worth thinking beyond the plain white button-down. With Nothing Underneath’s Boyfriend shirt is made from 100% cotton poplin that’s easy to layer for year-round wear, and has an intentionally oversized fit that still feels tailored. The set comes with matching poplin shorts that look put-together when paired with the top, but also work well with lightweight sweaters and boxy tees.

Available Sizes: UK 6—UK 14

An Elegant Silk Slip

Price: $365

Why We Love It: If you’ve been coveting the lustrous, draped silk slip dresses of the 90s, add this slip from Silk Laundry to your cart. It’s made from bias-cut 100% silk with adjustable straps and a full length that gives it a more elevated look than mini- or midi-length slips. Layer it over a wide-strap tank and throw on some sneakers for a casual outfit, or dress it up with heels and chunky mixed-metal jewelry for a night out.

Available Sizes: XS—XL

A Modern Ballet Flat

Price: $298

Why We Love It: Ballet flats will never go out of style, but they can evolve. These buttery Italian leather ballet flats nod to the inspiration behind the trend with details like crossed elastic straps and ballerina pink color options, but add a modern twist with the squared-toe shape and stitched seams. The best part? Unlike a lot of ballet flats, these are so soft and comfortable that they won’t tear up your feet.

Available Colors: 14

Available Sizes: 25—43

A Classic Camel Trench

Price: $315

Why We Love It: If you’re going to invest in one coat this year, make it a classic trench. Sézane’s Scott trench is made from a water-repellant cotton fabric, so you can actually wear it out in rainy weather, with sophisticated details like button tabs at the cuffs and shoulders, a back slit, and raglan sleeves that make it easy to layer over knitwear during the colder months. It hits mid-thigh and comes in camel and olive green color options.

Available Colors: 2

Available Sizes: 0—16

A Pair of Tailored Shorts

Price: $110

Why We Love It: Looking for the last missing piece in your summer wardrobe? It might be a pair of drapey shorts. Aritzia’s Lunette short is made from Japanese crepette that’s wrinkle-resistant, light, and breezy. They’re designed to hit just above the knee, and have a low-rise waist with knife pleats in the front and back darts for a perfectly tailored fit. Pair them with the matching Garrett Blazer and you’ll have your summer suiting sorted.

Available Colors: 2

Available Sizes: 00—16

Loafers You Can Wear Right Out Of The Box

Price: $244

Why We Love It: A pair of classic black pebbled leather loafers will go with just about everything in your closet, but the notorious break-in period required by most loafers can be a deterrent. The Franklin loafers were designed by a podiatrist, so even though they look super stylish, comfort was prioritized. Each pair of loafers comes with a set of three removable footbeds so you can find exactly the right fit, and adjust the sizing if you like to wear your loafers with socks once in a while.

Available Colors: 3

Available Sizes: 6—13

A Full-Coverage Bra That Disappears Under Clothes

Price: $155

Why We Love It: Simone Pérèle’s Intrigue bra is a study in delightful contradictions. The bra offers full coverage, but it’s still sexy and sheer. You can wear it under dresses with plunging necklines and T-shirts alike. It has supportive underwire and enough structure to give you lift, but the unpadded mesh design makes it disappear under most clothing. Best of all, it’s available in a wide range of sizes—including typically hard-to-find small band/large cup options, like 32F. If you’re going to add one piece to your lingerie drawer, make it this one.

Available Colors: 6

Available Sizes: 32B—40F

Classic Jeans You Can Wear Forever

Price: $278

Why We Love It: Denim trends come and go, but a classic straight leg, five-pocket style will never feel dated. These jeans are made from 100% cotton 12-ounce Japanese selvage denim that will only get better the longer you wear them. They have a mid-rise and a slightly relaxed fit that hits the sweet spot between polished and comfortable, which makes them particularly easy to style. You might not think of jeans as an heirloom to pass down to the next generation, but this pair will make you think otherwise.

Available Colors: 2

Available Sizes: 22—32