The Coolest, Cheapest Stuff On Amazon Now

With so many options for spending your money out there, it can be a challenge to separate out the boring, same-old things from products that are new, exciting, and just downright cool. Thankfully, this list is brimming with kitchen gadgets you never knew existed, versatile beauty products, and even home repair tools that can fix common household problems in a snap.

And better yet, all of these items are affordable, with most priced in the $20 range. So keep scrolling for the cool, cheap things you need ASAP.

1 The USB Lights That Give You A Theater Experience At Home Luminoodle USB TV Backlight Strip Amazon $22 See on Amazon Give your TV a home theater look with these LED lights for under $20. These backlighting bulbs come in a range of lengths and can offer many benefits, like helping with contrast and reducing strain on your eyes. They stick directly onto the back of your TV screen and are powered by your device’s USB port.

2 The Skincare Canister That Whips Up Cleanser Into A Fluffy Foam Nooni Facial Cleansing Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $8 See on Amazon If you ever thought skincare couldn’t be fun, you’ve never tried this marshmallow whip maker cleansing tool. You simply fill it with a small amount of cleanser of your choosing, add water, and then pump the plunger to create a foamy, cloud-like texture. It’s a great way to conserve products, too.

3 A Set Of Round Ice Molds For Next Level Cocktails glacio Round Ice Cube Molds (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon For anyone looking to level up their at-home bartending abilities, these round ice cube molds are a must. Made from silicone, these molds couldn’t be easier to use. Simply fill it with water through the hole in the top, pop it in the freezer to set, and when it’s solid, just twist the top off and place them in your favorite drink. Available colors: 2

4 An Affordable Nail Polish Remover That Doesn’t Contain Alcohol Or Acetone ella+mila Soy Nail Polish Remover Wipes Amazon $10 See on Amazon If you have sensitive skin you’ll appreciate these soy nail polish remover wipes. Made without alcohol or acetone, they gently strip away polish without heavy scents. Not only are they acknowledged by PETA as cruelty-free, these wipes also contain vitamins A and E to leave your skin feeling nourished.

5 A Pair Of Booties That Deliver Perfectly Smooth Feet DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon To banish dry feet look no further than this foot peel mask. It comes with two sets of booties, each filled with a blend of fruit acids that help break down dry skin. Just wear the booties for an hour, rinse off the solution, and in two weeks callouses and dry skin will peel away to reveal smooth skin.

6 A Pair Of Exfoliating Brushes To Banish Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Skin maintenance can seem like a lot of work, but these exfoliating brushes make it feel easy. You get two brushes for just $12 and they work like a charm to gently buff away dry skin with their rubber bristles, which can help prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs. They’re also a great option to use before getting a spray tan, since they can help deliver more even product adherence.

7 This Soothing Salt Lamp That Adds Ambience To Any Space Spantik Himalayan Salt Lamp Bowl Amazon $30 See on Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp is a piece of decor that’s both striking and soothing. It features an attractive bowl silhouette with salt fragments overflowing from the top, which give off an orangey-pink glow when powered on. It sits atop a wooden base and is even dimmable.

8 This Vegetable Spiralizer That Will Totally Change The Way You Cook Brieftons 7-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer Amazon $26 See on Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a way to get more veggies into your diet, look no further than this vegetable spiralizer. It comes with seven blade attachments for shredding in different sizes, creating angel hair, curly fries, and more. It even comes with a “catch container” to collect your veggies as they come out, and a lid to store leftovers. Available colors: 3

9 These Garden Lights That Are Easy On Your Power Bills SOLPEX Solar Ground Lights (Set of 8) Amazon $28 See on Amazon Adding some finishing touches to your outdoor space can make it look way more expensive than it is, and these affordable solar ground lights are a great way to do just that. Each light features eight LED bulbs for extra brightness, and since they’re solar powered, they charge up in just four hours during the day. No need to worry about turning them on or off, since they power up automatically and turn off after 10 hours. Available colors: 2

10 These Stickers That Can Help Heal A Zit Over Night Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you’re prone to picking at blemishes, check out these clever pimple patches that adhere to your face like stickers. They’re made with hydrocolloid to help dry out pimples while simultaneously reducing unwanted redness. They have the added bonus of creating a barrier to prevent further picking and popping, too.

11 A Pair Of Bike Shorts Perfect For Lounging Or Exercise SATINA Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See on Amazon If you’re searching for your next piece of active wear, look no further, because these biker shorts check all the boxes. Made with spandex and a wide waistband that stays in place, they’re available in both an 8-inch and 5-inch inseam. They’re easy to care for, too, since they’re safe to launder in the washer and dryer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

12 The Comprehensive Kit That Grows Everything You Need For A Delicious Salad Plant Theatre Psychedelic Salad Kit Amazon $26 See on Amazon Get more self sufficient in the garden and the kitchen with this salad kit. Inside you’ll find tons of tools to get your salad growing, like starter pots, peat discs for soil, and seeds for radishes, lettuce, onion, beets and more. Simply plant, water, and savor the fruits (well, veggies) of your labor.

13 This Genius Pen That Freshens Up Grout In No Time Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See on Amazon For grout that’s stained beyond repair, consider this grout pen to help restore its color. Instead of scrubbing for hours on end, just trace the grout with this pen. It features a precise applicator tip and a non-toxic, water-based formula that doesn’t have a strong chemical odor. Choose from narrow and wide tip options.

14 The Perfect Solution To Unwanted Pet Hair In Your Car Active Pets Bench Dog Car Seat Cover Amazon $32 See on Amazon If you’re tired of vacuuming your car, just grab this bench seat cover instead and protect your upholstery for good. It fits behind the neck rests with adjustable clips and tucks underneath the bench with elastic straps to ensure a secure fit. It’s even waterproof, too. Available colors: 4

15 This Beauty Gadget That Gives You A Spa Experience At Home Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $17 See on Amazon This derma roller is an excellent and affordable way to pamper your face at home. It works by using tiny stainless steel “needles” to lightly puncture the skin to promote a refreshed look. It can also help your skin absorb skincare products more efficiently, too.

16 This Complete Set Of Bed Linens You Can Get For A Bargain Danjor Linens Sheet Set Amazon $38 See on Amazon Snag this set of microfiber linens to level up your bedding at an affordable price. The set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet with a deep pocket to fit a variety of mattress sizes. They’re lightweight, moisture wicking, and won’t fade in the wash, either. Available colors: 7

17 A Set Of Velvet Hangers That Can Actually Keep Your Closet Neater Zober Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon These clever hangers can help you make the most of your closet. For one, they’re quite slim, helping you hang more with the same amount of space. For another, they’re coated in velvet, which helps prevent items from slipping off and keeps your closet tidier. Top it off with a swivel hook and you’ve got a recipe for wardrobe bliss. Available colors: 8

18 These Cozy Leggings That Take The Guess Work Out Of Sizing SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $13 See on Amazon For a reliable piece of loungewear, look no further than these high-waisted leggings. Because they feature a “one size fits most” sizing strategy, you won’t need to worry about measurements. Made from a spandex blend, they have plenty of stretch and won’t sag. Snag them in capri or full length, or with pockets. Available sizes: One Size & One Size Plus

19 This Versatile Camping Lantern With Lots Of Features KIZEN Collapsible LED Solar Lantern Amazon $25 See on Amazon Few things are more practical than this collapsible lantern. It’s solar powered, which makes it an excellent choice for camping, and it has a low, bright, and strobe setting for any outdoor scenario you might come across. On top of that, it also has a USB port to charge your phone, and the top portion can function as a flashlight, too.

20 A Convenient Way To Store & Organize Devices At Once Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $19 See on Amazon Neaten up your tangle of wires with this charging station. This tidy little dock can fit up to six gadgets at once, neatly stacking them against illuminated dividers. It comes with three Apple-compatible cables and three micro USB cables so you can charge a range of devices.

21 The Helpful Sling That Keeps Your Purse From Falling In The Car Car Caché Purse Holder for Car Amazon $14 See on Amazon If you’re tired of placing items on the center console only to have to pick them up from the floor if you stop short, try this car purse holder. It hooks to the head rests and ties to the console to create a sling you can lean items against. It also features a mesh pocket on the front for storing smaller items like tablets and more. Available colors: 2

22 The Soothing Beauty Mask You Can Use Hot Or Cold PerfeCore Eye Mask Amazon $11 See on Amazon Give your skin the TLC it deserves with this eye mask. You can warm it in the microwave for heat therapy or chill it in the freezer for cold treatment, allowing you to get the most skincare bang for your buck. It can help reduce puffiness under your eyes, soothe irritated skin, or even provide relief from sinus pain and headaches.

23 A Pack Of Practical LED Lights You Can Use Almost Anywhere Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light Amazon $9 See on Amazon No need to shell out big bucks for an electrician to rewire your home when you can just use these LED puck lights instead. Whether you want to illuminate your kitchen, closet, staircase, or more, these lights are easily installed with either screws of adhesive tape. Control them with a tap or by using the included remote.

24 The Convenient Organizer That Helps You Control Car Clutter Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $25 See on Amazon If you struggle with ensuring your car stays tidy, grab this car trunk organizer that will help keep everything in its proper place. Thanks to the two side hooks, it locks securely in your trunk, preventing items from from spilling out when the car is in motion. And thanks to the internal compartments and side pockets, you’ll have plenty of spaces to separate and stash your things.

25 A Cute & Colorful Book Light With Lots Of Useful Features Glocusent Clip-on LED Book Light Amazon $16 See on Amazon Do you need your reading accessories to be adorable? Not really, but does it help that this book light is super compact and cute? Absolutely. This light easily clips onto your book and offers up dimmable illumination with three different light colors and a rotating bulb so you can get the perfect angle. It recharges via USB and can run for up to 80 hours on a single charge. Available colors: 6

26 A Highly Rated Stain Remover For Just $8 Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes Amazon $8 See on Amazon For affordable treatment of all kinds of stains, reach for this spray-on stain remover that has a 4.4-star rating after over 38,000 reviewers weighed in. Whether you’re looking to treat dirt, pet, or food stains on clothes, carpets, or upholstery, this remover works quickly. Plus, it’s free from phosphates, sulfates, and dyes so it’s safer to use around kids.

27 A Compact Gadget That Whips Up Cafe-Quality Beverages Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $12 See on Amazon If you’re trying to cut back on your coffee shop habit, consider this milk frother that can help make your at-home barista dreams come true. It features an easy-to-grip handle with a stainless steel whisk with a motor clocking in at 19,000 rotations per minute. It can froth up hot or cold milk in just 15 seconds. Available colors: 6

28 The Meat Shredding Tools That Will Make You Feel Like Wolverine Cave Tools Shredder Claws Amazon $12 See on Amazon Why slog through meal prep wielding a pair of puny forks when you can shred your meat like an animal with these meat claws? Made from heavy-duty plastic, these claws are meant to be gripped at the handle to make quick work of brisket, pulled pork, shredded chicken, and more. They’re also helpful for stabilizing a cut of meat as you slice with a knife, too. Available colors: 2

29 These Chic Floating Shelves That Are Stylish & Practical Greenco Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you’re looking to fill up a blank wall while also adding some extra storage space, these floating shelves are for you. They come in a set of three varying sizes, making them the perfect geometric accent for any space. The natural wood finish, available in several shades, works with many decor styles, too. Available colors: 9

30 This Magnified Vanity Mirror That Helps Deliver Precise Makeup Application Beautyworks Illuminated LED Mirror Amazon $25 See on Amazon For makeup and skincare lovers, top-of-the-line tools are critical, and this vanity mirror does not disappoint. It has LED bulbs to provide backlighting and features three different levels of magnification so you can get up close for expert application. The sides fold inward to protect the mirrors from dust when not in use, too. Available colors: 2

31 The Useful Ladle That Serves Up A Dash Of Whimsy OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon Amazon $18 See on Amazon For an everyday kitchen utensil that’s both practical and whimsical, consider this Nessie ladle spoon. Unlike traditional ladles that fall over when not in use, this one helpfully stands upright — either on the counter or in the pot — thanks to the “legs” on the bottom. It’s made from BPA-free, food-grade material and safe to use in the dishwasher. Available colors: 4

32 A Classic Pitcher With A Near-Perfect Rating County Line Kitchen Heavy Duty Glass Mason Jar Pitcher Amazon $23 See on Amazon Sometimes simple and classic are what you need to get the job done, and this Mason jar glass pitcher proves it. Featuring a generous 64-ounce capacity, this pitcher has a wide mouth for easy filling and a sturdy handle for easy pouring. The top also has a silicone seal to help prevent leaks, too. Plus, it’s got a 4.8-star rating after nearly 14,000 reviewers have weighed in. Available colors: 4

33 These Slim Storage Bags That Will Keep Your Room Organized ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon If you’re fretting about limited closet space, take a deep breath and order these under-bed storage organizers. They come in a pair and feature a transparent top with a zippered closure that makes it easy to see exactly what you’re storing. The handle along the side means they’re a breeze to move in and out from under the bed, too. Available colors: 3

34 These Brilliant Markers That Make Covering Furniture Scuffs Simple Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Life happens, and sometimes furniture gets scratched. Fortunately, you can cover up scratches quickly with this set of wood markers. The set comes with six markers and six wax crayons in a range of natural wood colors, like maple, walnut, and oak. Just cover the scuff with the correct shade, let it dry, and you’re good to go.

35 This Mess-Free Insect Trap You Can Use Indoors Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $40 See on Amazon While bug zappers may sound appealing, they’re not suitable for indoor use; this indoor insect trap, however, is perhaps the next best option. It uses a UV light to attract small bugs like fruit flies and gnats, airflow to suck them in, and sticky paper in the bottom to keep them trapped. Just replace the sticky sheet when it’s full and you can keep reusing it. Available colors: 3

36 A Set Of Nipple Covers For Daring Garments Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See on Amazon If you’re wearing something plunging, backless, or sheer, these nipple covers are the answer to your lingerie questions. Made from adhesive silicone, they stick directly onto the breast to provide coverage and shaping under challenging garments. They’re reusable, too; just hand wash them and let them dry. Available sizes: Small & Large

37 A Chic Crystal Wine Decanter That Looks Fancy On A Budget Godinger Wine Decanter Amazon $25 See on Amazon This crystal glass wine decanter is an easy way to make your dining table look fancier for just $25. And it’s not just good for aesthetics: pouring your wine into a decanter before consuming can help it breathe and improve the flavor. It’s easy to grip and pour and can hold an entire bottle of wine.

38 The Simple Way To Make Tissue Boxes More Attractive For Just $10 Carrotez Tissue Box Cover Amazon $10 See on Amazon If cardboard boxes with scenes of daisies and bunnies aren’t exactly your style, upgrade your paper goods with this tissue box cover. Made from stylish, pebbled faux leather, it has an open bottom that slips directly over most standard cube tissue boxes. Just feed the tissues through the slot on top and you’re good to go. Available colors: 13

39 A Handheld Blade For Chopping Salads & More Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Amazon $18 See on Amazon For restaurant-quality salads and more, reach for this salad chopper. Made from stainless steel, it works quite simply: just slip your hand through the handle, rock the dual blades back and forth over salads, nuts, and more, and you’ll have expertly chopped meals in no time. It even comes with blade covers, too.

40 The High-Tech Alarm Clock That Can Actually Make Mornings Easier JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock $40 See On Amazon Waking up can be a struggle, but this sunrise alarm clock can help ease you into your day. It works by slowly increasing the brightness of the bulb from 10% to 100%, starting 30 minutes before your alarm is set to go off. It also features seven different nature sounds, too, so you can wake up to soothing sounds. Available colors: 2

41 The Reusable Cloths That Can Save You So Much Money Swedish Wholesale Odorless Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Single use paper products aren’t great for the environment and can cost a lot over time, but these dish cloths can be used again and again. They’re incredibly absorbent (they can soak up 20 times their weight in spills) and you can use each one a hundred times before replacing it. Just toss them in the washing machine to clean them. Available colors: 10

42 The Pet Hair Roller That Doesn’t Rely On Adhesive Paper ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See on Amazon Rid your furniture of pet fur and help the environment at once with this pet hair remover. Since it uses the power of static electricity rather than sticky paper, you can lint roll without creating excess paper waste. Simply roll the red side back and forth over clothing or furniture and press the button to open the trap and release the pet hair into the trash.

43 An Extra-Strength Callus Remover That Works In Minutes Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Amazon $14 See on Amazon If you don’t have tons of time to wait for a foot peel to activate, reach for this callus remover gel for smooth feet in minutes. It’s simple to use: just soak your feet and dry them off, apply the gel for 5 minutes, rinse the gel off, and then pumice or file your calluses as you normally would. The result is smoother feet with minimal effort.

44 A Protective Door Handle Stopper That Banishes Scuffs STRONGEST HOME Wall Door Handle Stopper (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Why let your walls show wear and tear from slammed door handles when you can protect them with these door handle stoppers instead? Made from clear silicone, these bumpers come in a pack of six and stick to your desired spot on the wall with adhesive. They’re a great option for places like fridge doors and toilet seats, too.

45 A Pack Of Grippers That Keep Rugs From Wrinkling Rabenda Rug Grippers (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon If you’re tired of rugs that are constantly moving out of place, reach for these rug grippers. They come in a set of 12 and couldn’t be easier to use. They adhere to each corner of the rug: just peel the backing off of each side, stick them to the corners, and then press them in place on the floor. They won’t leave a sticky residue when it comes time to remove them, and they’re safe to use on tile, hardwood, and more.

46 This Natural Toilet Cleaner You Can Use Again & Again Powerhouse Pumice Stone for Toilet Amazon $9 See on Amazon Say goodbye to harsh chemicals and single-use cleaning brushes, because this pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner is here to the rescue. All you have to do is wet it and let the texture of the stone help you scrub away calcium deposits and more. Just place it in the included case to safely dry after use.

47 The Clever Kit That Lets You Repair Holes With Ease 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $12 See on Amazon Even novice DIYers will appreciate how easy this hole repair kit makes patching up small cracks and craters in your walls. From trusted brand 3M, it comes with everything you need: a sander to prep the area, a screen to cover the hole, spackle to coat it with, and a putty knife to spread it on. Reviewers remarked that it worked great and was simple to use.

48 This Useful Vent Cleaning Kit That Works With Your Power Drill Holikme 40 Feet Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $30 See on Amazon Cleaning out dryer vents is an important way to reduce fire risk, and this vent cleaner kit can help. It comes with a bristle brush and a flexible rod that can clean as far as 40 feet. The rod can also be attached to your drill, which makes rotating for thorough cleaning much easier.

49 A Set Of Ice Packs That Stay Cold For 48 Hours Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs for Cooler (Set of 3) Amazon $33 See on Amazon There’s cool, and then there’s really cool, and these ice packs are both. This set of three packs can be filled with the included funnel and then frozen for a cold pack that keeps things chilled for up to 48 hours. Because they measure a generous 10 by 14 inches, they’re the perfect size for coolers.