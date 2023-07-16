The Most Expensive-Looking Clothes & Accessories Under $35 On Amazon

Breaking story: Finding clothes that look expensive doesn't mean spending a fortune. The key is to know what to look for. For example, quality fabrics and well-fitted pieces tend to offer an elevated look. Timeless styles that you can wear over and over again not only transcend trendy pieces, but save you from spending on one-and-done styles.
If you're wondering where to find these clothes, you're in the right place. With an overwhelming amount of clothes to scroll through, I’ve rounded up the most expensive-looking clothes Amazon has to offer. The best part? They’re all under $35. That’s right, prep your closet and your cart because you're in for some oh-so-chic treats.
1 A 14-Karat Gold Layered Necklace That’s So Pretty
Who said good jewelry has to break the bank? Not
PAVOI. From workday to weekend, this layering necklace (which is all one piece!) will look luxe. The hypoallergenic strands are plated in 100% sustainably sourced 14-karat gold. Fans report this stunning piece is comfortable enough to sleep in, and that it can be worn for days on end without irritation. Available sizes: One size Available finishes: 3 2 This Sweetheart Top For Your Next Night Out
I must confess, this
top is so good that I have a backup in my closet. The sweetheart neckline is sultry yet elegant and the ribbed knit makes it look like it costs at least three times the price. The hemline hits right at the waist, which is ideal if you want to style it tucked into your favorite high-rise pants, and it’s fully opaque so you don’t need to worry about sheerness even with the lighter colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 23 3 The Chic PJ Loungewear Set You Won’t Want To Take Off
This
lounge set is so buttery smooth you might never want to take it off. It comes with a short-sleeve top that features a classic button-down closure, and a wide-leg pant that won’t overheat you. The pants offer an elastic waistband, and there’ are tons of fun prints to pick from. Available sizes: X-Large — X-Large Plus Available colors: 18 4 These Teardrop Earrings That Look Designer
If you don’t want to pay upwards of $800 for the trendy Bottega Venettas, opt for these chic
earrings that strike the same chord. They’re chunky but super lightweight so they won’t tug on your earlobe. Plus, they’re made of copper with gold plating so they’re skin-friendly and promise not to tarnish. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 11 5 The ‘90s-Inspired Handbag That Holds All Your Goodies
This
shoulder bag has the look and feel of an expensive designer purse — but it only costs $17. Crafted from smooth faux leather with a gold hardware zipper, this purse has a slightly retro vibe that will never go out of style. Pair this with a dress for a special event or jeans and a tee for a casual outing. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 22 6 A Classic Pair Of Black Levi’s
The
jeans you’ll wear nonstop? These classic Levi’s, obviously. The high-rise waist paired with the straight, cropped fit offers a versatile look. This timeless black option is my favorite colorway, but you can choose from lots of different washes depending on the look you’re after. Available sizes: 24 — 34 Available colors: 7 7 A Wireless Bra That Disappears Under Tees
For a
bra that looks and feels invisible, look no further than this light-as-a-feather version by Warner’s. Constructed from nylon and elastane with seamless stretch, this thing will feel like a second skin and contour to your body. It disappears under tanks and tees, and many shoppers called it the perfect “everyday bra.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 16 8 A Maxi Dress (With Pockets!) You Can Style Up Or Down
This
maxi dress is just the thing to wear to your next event. It’s undeniably versatile thanks to the billowy silhouette and sleeveless design. The ruffled hemline offers an elevated look, and the two hidden pockets give you room to carry any keepsakes. It’s cut from a polyester-spandex fabric and the adjustable straps make it easy to customize the fit. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 31 9 The Joggers That’ll Take You From Workday To Weekend
These are the
joggers that you can wear to the office and at happy hour drinks. They have two side pockets and an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord. Pair these with heels for a dressier look or sneakers and a crop top to keep it casual. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 45 10 The Lacy Boyshort Undies You’ll Want To Stock Up On
If you’re looking for a sultry panty that’s perfect for bedtime (or everyday), give these lingerie-like
boyshorts a try. Made from nylon and spandex, the form-fitting silhouette provides full coverage, while the lace design gives a sheer and spicy feel. This set comes in a pack of six, all in an array of stunning colors. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus Available colors: 1 11 The Chic Floral Dress That Looks Expensive
No one would know you snagged this ‘90s-esque
dress off Amazon for $35! The ruched detailing, tie neckline and slip style create a timeless design you can wear over and over. You can choose from either mini or maxi styles in this listing, any of which would look like it cost at least three times the price. Available sizes: XX-Small — Large Available colors: 10 12 The Bodysuit That’ll Never Fail You
If you can’t get your hands on the viral
bodysuit from SKIMS, try this cult-fave Amazon find instead. The square-necked silhouette fits like a second skin thanks to the contouring nylon-spandex fabrication. Plus, it’s double-lined so you won’t have to worry about sheerness. Pair it with jeans or a maxi skirt for a silhouette that pops. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21 13 A Multi-Pack Of Gold Earrings To Accessorize Your Look
Gold
hoops make any outfit look elevated. If you’re on the search for jewelry that won’t break the bank, opt for this gold-plated hoop set by 17 MILE. With six pairs of chunky, textured earrings in a variety of sizes, you can match the right pair to your outfit of the day. They’re also lightweight and hypoallergenic, making them easy to wear. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 2 14 A Jogger That’s Equal Parts Comfy & Cute
Here are some elevated
joggers to tickle your fancy. Fabricated from a smooth blend of nylon and spandex, these under-$35 pants are made for travel days and daytime activities alike. With an adjustable drawstring waist and deep front pockets for all your stuff, they offer all-day ease — and for that price point, you might just want to nab in them in couple of colors. Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large Available colors: 6 15 This Longline Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top
Because of its length, this longline
sports bra offers enough coverage to rock as a cropped top. The buttery-soft material is made with four-way stretch so that you’re not restricted if you’re wearing for workouts, and it wicks away moisture so you stay cool and dry. Lots of color options mean you can have one for every day of the week. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 15 16 A Cheeky Bodysuit With A Lacy Look
You need this head-turning
bodysuit by Kae & Shi ASAP. Not only does it have these oh-so-sultry strap details, but the eyelash lace adds a subtle yet sassy touch. Not to mention the adjustable spaghetti straps help with support. This looks just as lovely with a high-waisted pant as it does for a night in. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large Available colors: 12 17 This Timeless Pearl Pendant Necklace For A Steal
The
necklace you won’t want to take off is only $14. The chunky gold-plated copper chain is balanced out by a statement pearl. The toggle closure isn’t only chic, it’s wildly convenient when you need to get this piece on or off quickly. Plus, fans say this statement piece even lends itself to layering nicely. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 6 18 The Breathable Bamboo Hipster Panties You’ll Wear Daily
Stretchy and lightweight, this pack of
underwear is cut from super soft bamboo viscose that is so breathable. Designed to disappear under clothes without a hint of panty line, the low-rise silhouette makes them perfect for everyday wear. Trimmed in lace, you can snag these undies in a set of five ranging from solid hues or in a cotton-based animal print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 2 19 The Paper Clip Pearl Necklace That’s Like Two Looks In One
Whether you’re buying this as present or treating yourself, this
necklace is an absolute steal. It features 18-karat yellow gold links and pearl beads, so you get the best worlds, and the toggle closure is a chic touch. Wear it on its own or layer it with other necklaces for an added style punch. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 2 20 An Airy Romper For An Effortless One-And-Done Look
A
romper is not to be overlooked when it comes to one-piece dressing. This front-tie ruffled hem romper has a trendy look to it without the fear of your skirt flying up. The billowy sleeves give a dainty feel and the front-tie creates a customized fitted look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 2 21 This Patchwork Denim Skirt For Festival Season (& Beyond)
Patchwork denim is having a moment and this denim
skirt is a statement piece that deserves to be shown off. It offers the rigid feel of denim, but it’s soft to the touch thanks to the hint of cotton in the fabric. The patchwork design gives it an edgy look and the zipper closure makes it easy to take on and off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 10 22 A Flowy Swim Cover-Up For Your Next Pool Day
This beach cover-up is a no-brainer buy. Offered in gorgeous prints that scream vacation, this
cover-up is perfect for when you want to give your skin a rest from the sun but also turn some heads. If you prefer a fitted appearance, add a belt for even more style points. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 45 23 The Cute Tie-Dye Bikini You Need ASAP
Mix things up with this tie-dye poolside two-piece. This
bikini merges a classic silhouette with a staple summer print. The top features thin spaghetti straps for a dainty feel, while the high-waisted bottoms have high-cut legs that give you a sporty look. The 100% polyester fabrication ensures maximum comfort and durability in and out of the water. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 3 24 These Super Trendy Flared Palazzo Pants
These high-waisted pants are
palazzo pants because they’re complete with a bold and on-trend flared hemline. However, that cute high waist is a stretchy elastic one for maximum comfort, and they’re super soft. Best of all, you can actually trim them for your perfect flared legging length, giving these a custom fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 25 This Breezy Midi Dress For Effortless Chic
When you try on this dress you’ll wonder why you hadn’t purchased it sooner. The apron-style top means this midi
dress has comfy wide straps and an on-trend square neckline. When paired with an oversize ruffle on the hemline, you get a look that’s effortless. Of course, this machine-washable dress is finished with an elastic waistband to add a tiny bit of pleating, which is just another fantastic trendy detail. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8 26 These Sunglasses That Look Designer
Designer-looking
sunglasses don’t have to break the bank. These rounded-off frames are crafted from stainless steel that give you the look and feel of a high-priced pair — for less than $15. They’re ultra-lightweight, polarized, and provide complete UVA and UVB protection. The anti-glare coating helps you see even when the sun is in your eyes and the mirrored lenses make for a sleek look. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 7 27 An Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress With ‘00s Flair
Introducing the cutest floral mini ever: this perfect off-the-shoulder
dress. It has a smocked top and flared skirt that all looks small out of the box but stretches to fit. It comes in fun prints and patterns, plus it’s made from lightweight polyester for an airy feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 28 The Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit Your Collection Is Missing
For a bold touch of style, you’ll want to reach for this cheeky monokini
swimsuit. It features strategically placed cut-out that makes it look like a regular two-piece bikini, while maintaining the security of a one-piece. The straps are adjustable and the padding is removable if you prefer less support. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 6 29 The Lacy Cover-Up That Doubles As A Cardigan
Looking for pieces that work in multiple ways? Detailed in lace and crochet trim, you can sport this as an airy
cover-up at the pool, or wear it over some denim shorts and a crop top for daytime hangouts. It billows and drapes beautifully, and despite looking delicate, it’s machine washable for convenience. Available sizes:One size Available colors: 13 30 The Tarnish-Free Everyday Hoop Earrings
An everyday
hoop earring is an absolute must. These PAVOI chunky hoops feature a stainless steel post that won’t irritate your skin, and they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free and lead-free. They’re chunky to make a statement, but lightweight so you can wear them from day to night. Pair this with a minimalistic outfit to take your look to the next level. Available sizes: 20mm — 50mm Available colors: 3 31 A Form-Fitting Dress With Cute Cutouts
Cut from a stretchy ribbed knit that’ll mold to your frame, Pink Queen’s crew-neck sleeveless
midi dress looks like trendy separates to the blind eye — but, really, it’s one long, fabulous piece. That’s because it has a cut-out waist that breaks up the top from the pencil skirt bottom. Another great detail? An asymmetrical thigh-high slit that’ll turn heads. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 34 32 The Mesh Tote Bag You’ll Carry Everywhere
Mesh
tote bags are everywhere right now. If you want to get in on the trend, consider opting for this ultra-affordable version. It’s super-wide — so you can fit pretty much anything inside — and comes in an array of colors with a durable strap that won’t dig into your shoulder. There’s also a solid interior pocket for securely storing smaller items. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 14 33 The Chic Crochet Cover-Up For Your Next Vacay
For your next sun-soaked vacay, try this
cover-up. It’s made with a wide knit for an ultra-lightweight feel and has a stylish crochet look. The high-neck cut is complemented by two side slits and a peek-a-boo weave. Plus, the airy, open-knit design keeps you cool all wear long. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 23 34 A Cute Straw Clutch That’s Deceptively Roomy
Clutches are
so underrated— this straw clutch purse is the perfect addition to any summery look. It has polyester lining and a magnetic closure. It comes in a neutral straw shade or bold brights so you can punch up your look with ease. Plus, it’s deceptively roomy as it fits your phone, credit cards and even a lip gloss. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 8 35 A Sweater That’s Lightweight Enough To Wear Year-Round
Whether you pair this slouchy wrap
sweater with a tank top underneath, or go completely strapless with the off-the-shoulder fit, you’ll look fantastic. The wrap-front design gives this sweater a slightly cropped hem and a deep V-neck, while the long batwing sleeves create an oversize feel. It’s lightweight enough to wear in the hotter months, and it’s easy to pair with jeans or shorts for a laid-back look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 17 36 The Breezy Cover-Up To Take You From Beach To Brunch
Perfect for your next vacay, this striking, maxi-length
cover-up is part-time beachwear and a full-time dress. It’s lightweight so you’ll be cool even in scorching temps, and it comes in a variety of fun prints. You can even accessorize with a waist-cinching tie belt to add some additional shape. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 31 37 A Seamless Camisole That’s A Closet Staple
Trust me, this supportive
cami is an essential in your closet. The seamless top is made with a stretchy spandex-blend material and features a double-layer of fabric that lightly compresses the body. There’s adjustable spaghetti straps, and multiple reviewers reported they can wear it comfortably without a bra. Available sizes: Small — 3X Available colors: 5 38 These Linen Pants That Look Like They Cost 10X The Price
Top-notch bottoms, right this way. These chic
linen pants are incredibly lightweight. The linen is blended with cotton to give an airy, lofty feel, while the drawstring closure makes sure they’re securely fitted all day long. Versatile for any occasion, they also come equipped with four pockets and a roomy wide leg. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 13 39 This Multi-Pack Of Sparkly Studs
Treat yourself to a little sparkle. These
earrings are made from stainless steel and sparkly cubic zirconia for a high-quality look and long-term durability — all at a winning price. In this set, you get five different sizes of sparkly studs; the smaller ones are perfect for second piercings. Available sizes: One size Available finishes: 4
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >