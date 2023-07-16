The Most Expensive-Looking Clothes & Accessories Under $35 On Amazon

Breaking story: Finding clothes that look expensive doesn't mean spending a fortune. The key is to know what to look for. For example, quality fabrics and well-fitted pieces tend to offer an elevated look. Timeless styles that you can wear over and over again not only transcend trendy pieces, but save you from spending on one-and-done styles.

If you're wondering where to find these clothes, you're in the right place. With an overwhelming amount of clothes to scroll through, I’ve rounded up the most expensive-looking clothes Amazon has to offer. The best part? They’re all under $35. That’s right, prep your closet and your cart because you're in for some oh-so-chic treats.

1 A 14-Karat Gold Layered Necklace That’s So Pretty PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Layering Necklaces Amazon $16 See On Amazon Who said good jewelry has to break the bank? Not PAVOI. From workday to weekend, this layering necklace (which is all one piece!) will look luxe. The hypoallergenic strands are plated in 100% sustainably sourced 14-karat gold. Fans report this stunning piece is comfortable enough to sleep in, and that it can be worn for days on end without irritation. Available sizes: One size

Available finishes: 3

2 This Sweetheart Top For Your Next Night Out ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon I must confess, this top is so good that I have a backup in my closet. The sweetheart neckline is sultry yet elegant and the ribbed knit makes it look like it costs at least three times the price. The hemline hits right at the waist, which is ideal if you want to style it tucked into your favorite high-rise pants, and it’s fully opaque so you don’t need to worry about sheerness even with the lighter colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

3 The Chic PJ Loungewear Set You Won’t Want To Take Off Milumia Satin Pajama Set Short-Sleeve Loungewear Amazon $28 See On Amazon This lounge set is so buttery smooth you might never want to take it off. It comes with a short-sleeve top that features a classic button-down closure, and a wide-leg pant that won’t overheat you. The pants offer an elastic waistband, and there’ are tons of fun prints to pick from. Available sizes: X-Large — X-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

4 These Teardrop Earrings That Look Designer Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you don’t want to pay upwards of $800 for the trendy Bottega Venettas, opt for these chic earrings that strike the same chord. They’re chunky but super lightweight so they won’t tug on your earlobe. Plus, they’re made of copper with gold plating so they’re skin-friendly and promise not to tarnish. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

5 The ‘90s-Inspired Handbag That Holds All Your Goodies CYHTWSDJ Shoulder Bag Handbag Amazon $17 See On Amazon This shoulder bag has the look and feel of an expensive designer purse — but it only costs $17. Crafted from smooth faux leather with a gold hardware zipper, this purse has a slightly retro vibe that will never go out of style. Pair this with a dress for a special event or jeans and a tee for a casual outing. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 22

6 A Classic Pair Of Black Levi’s Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans Amazon $31 See On Amazon The jeans you’ll wear nonstop? These classic Levi’s, obviously. The high-rise waist paired with the straight, cropped fit offers a versatile look. This timeless black option is my favorite colorway, but you can choose from lots of different washes depending on the look you’re after. Available sizes: 24 — 34

Available colors: 7

7 A Wireless Bra That Disappears Under Tees Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon For a bra that looks and feels invisible, look no further than this light-as-a-feather version by Warner’s. Constructed from nylon and elastane with seamless stretch, this thing will feel like a second skin and contour to your body. It disappears under tanks and tees, and many shoppers called it the perfect “everyday bra.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

8 A Maxi Dress (With Pockets!) You Can Style Up Or Down Adogirl Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress is just the thing to wear to your next event. It’s undeniably versatile thanks to the billowy silhouette and sleeveless design. The ruffled hemline offers an elevated look, and the two hidden pockets give you room to carry any keepsakes. It’s cut from a polyester-spandex fabric and the adjustable straps make it easy to customize the fit. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 31

9 The Joggers That’ll Take You From Workday To Weekend Dokotoo Jogger Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon These are the joggers that you can wear to the office and at happy hour drinks. They have two side pockets and an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord. Pair these with heels for a dressier look or sneakers and a crop top to keep it casual. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

10 The Lacy Boyshort Undies You’ll Want To Stock Up On Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sultry panty that’s perfect for bedtime (or everyday), give these lingerie-like boyshorts a try. Made from nylon and spandex, the form-fitting silhouette provides full coverage, while the lace design gives a sheer and spicy feel. This set comes in a pack of six, all in an array of stunning colors. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 1

11 The Chic Floral Dress That Looks Expensive Omoone Square Neck Spaghetti Strap Floral Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon No one would know you snagged this ‘90s-esque dress off Amazon for $35! The ruched detailing, tie neckline and slip style create a timeless design you can wear over and over. You can choose from either mini or maxi styles in this listing, any of which would look like it cost at least three times the price. Available sizes: XX-Small — Large

Available colors: 10

12 The Bodysuit That’ll Never Fail You REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you can’t get your hands on the viral bodysuit from SKIMS, try this cult-fave Amazon find instead. The square-necked silhouette fits like a second skin thanks to the contouring nylon-spandex fabrication. Plus, it’s double-lined so you won’t have to worry about sheerness. Pair it with jeans or a maxi skirt for a silhouette that pops. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

13 A Multi-Pack Of Gold Earrings To Accessorize Your Look 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set (6 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Gold hoops make any outfit look elevated. If you’re on the search for jewelry that won’t break the bank, opt for this gold-plated hoop set by 17 MILE. With six pairs of chunky, textured earrings in a variety of sizes, you can match the right pair to your outfit of the day. They’re also lightweight and hypoallergenic, making them easy to wear. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 2

14 A Jogger That’s Equal Parts Comfy & Cute AJISAI 7/8 Joggers Travel Pants with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon Here are some elevated joggers to tickle your fancy. Fabricated from a smooth blend of nylon and spandex, these under-$35 pants are made for travel days and daytime activities alike. With an adjustable drawstring waist and deep front pockets for all your stuff, they offer all-day ease — and for that price point, you might just want to nab in them in couple of colors. Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

15 This Longline Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top CRZ YOGA High Neck Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Because of its length, this longline sports bra offers enough coverage to rock as a cropped top. The buttery-soft material is made with four-way stretch so that you’re not restricted if you’re wearing for workouts, and it wicks away moisture so you stay cool and dry. Lots of color options mean you can have one for every day of the week. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

16 A Cheeky Bodysuit With A Lacy Look Kae & Shi Lace V-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon You need this head-turning bodysuit by Kae & Shi ASAP. Not only does it have these oh-so-sultry strap details, but the eyelash lace adds a subtle yet sassy touch. Not to mention the adjustable spaghetti straps help with support. This looks just as lovely with a high-waisted pant as it does for a night in. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 12

17 This Timeless Pearl Pendant Necklace For A Steal PEARLADA Baroque Pendant Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon The necklace you won’t want to take off is only $14. The chunky gold-plated copper chain is balanced out by a statement pearl. The toggle closure isn’t only chic, it’s wildly convenient when you need to get this piece on or off quickly. Plus, fans say this statement piece even lends itself to layering nicely. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 6

18 The Breathable Bamboo Hipster Panties You’ll Wear Daily KNITLORD Bamboo Viscose Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stretchy and lightweight, this pack of underwear is cut from super soft bamboo viscose that is so breathable. Designed to disappear under clothes without a hint of panty line, the low-rise silhouette makes them perfect for everyday wear. Trimmed in lace, you can snag these undies in a set of five ranging from solid hues or in a cotton-based animal print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

19 The Paper Clip Pearl Necklace That’s Like Two Looks In One Cowlyn Paper Clip Pearl Necklace Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re buying this as present or treating yourself, this necklace is an absolute steal. It features 18-karat yellow gold links and pearl beads, so you get the best worlds, and the toggle closure is a chic touch. Wear it on its own or layer it with other necklaces for an added style punch. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

20 An Airy Romper For An Effortless One-And-Done Look AIMCOO Bubble Sleeve V-Neck Romper Amazon $34 See On Amazon A romper is not to be overlooked when it comes to one-piece dressing. This front-tie ruffled hem romper has a trendy look to it without the fear of your skirt flying up. The billowy sleeves give a dainty feel and the front-tie creates a customized fitted look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

21 This Patchwork Denim Skirt For Festival Season (& Beyond) Tulucky Patchwork Denim Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Patchwork denim is having a moment and this denim skirt is a statement piece that deserves to be shown off. It offers the rigid feel of denim, but it’s soft to the touch thanks to the hint of cotton in the fabric. The patchwork design gives it an edgy look and the zipper closure makes it easy to take on and off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

22 A Flowy Swim Cover-Up For Your Next Pool Day Bsubseach Tie Dye Open Front Long Kimono Amazon $30 See On Amazon This beach cover-up is a no-brainer buy. Offered in gorgeous prints that scream vacation, this cover-up is perfect for when you want to give your skin a rest from the sun but also turn some heads. If you prefer a fitted appearance, add a belt for even more style points. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 45

23 The Cute Tie-Dye Bikini You Need ASAP IBIZA VIBE Tie Dye Bikini Swimsuit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Mix things up with this tie-dye poolside two-piece. This bikini merges a classic silhouette with a staple summer print. The top features thin spaghetti straps for a dainty feel, while the high-waisted bottoms have high-cut legs that give you a sporty look. The 100% polyester fabrication ensures maximum comfort and durability in and out of the water. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

24 These Super Trendy Flared Palazzo Pants SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants are palazzo pants because they’re complete with a bold and on-trend flared hemline. However, that cute high waist is a stretchy elastic one for maximum comfort, and they’re super soft. Best of all, you can actually trim them for your perfect flared legging length, giving these a custom fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

25 This Breezy Midi Dress For Effortless Chic Amazon Essentials Twill Tiered Summer Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you try on this dress you’ll wonder why you hadn’t purchased it sooner. The apron-style top means this midi dress has comfy wide straps and an on-trend square neckline. When paired with an oversize ruffle on the hemline, you get a look that’s effortless. Of course, this machine-washable dress is finished with an elastic waistband to add a tiny bit of pleating, which is just another fantastic trendy detail. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

26 These Sunglasses That Look Designer WearMe Pro Reflective Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designer-looking sunglasses don’t have to break the bank. These rounded-off frames are crafted from stainless steel that give you the look and feel of a high-priced pair — for less than $15. They’re ultra-lightweight, polarized, and provide complete UVA and UVB protection. The anti-glare coating helps you see even when the sun is in your eyes and the mirrored lenses make for a sleek look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 7

27 An Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress With ‘00s Flair ONEYIM Floral Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Introducing the cutest floral mini ever: this perfect off-the-shoulder dress. It has a smocked top and flared skirt that all looks small out of the box but stretches to fit. It comes in fun prints and patterns, plus it’s made from lightweight polyester for an airy feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

28 The Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit Your Collection Is Missing Pink Queen Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon For a bold touch of style, you’ll want to reach for this cheeky monokini swimsuit. It features strategically placed cut-out that makes it look like a regular two-piece bikini, while maintaining the security of a one-piece. The straps are adjustable and the padding is removable if you prefer less support. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

29 The Lacy Cover-Up That Doubles As A Cardigan JDiction Swimsuit Cover UP Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for pieces that work in multiple ways? Detailed in lace and crochet trim, you can sport this as an airy cover-up at the pool, or wear it over some denim shorts and a crop top for daytime hangouts. It billows and drapes beautifully, and despite looking delicate, it’s machine washable for convenience. Available sizes:One size

Available colors: 13

30 The Tarnish-Free Everyday Hoop Earrings PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon An everyday hoop earring is an absolute must. These PAVOI chunky hoops feature a stainless steel post that won’t irritate your skin, and they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free and lead-free. They’re chunky to make a statement, but lightweight so you can wear them from day to night. Pair this with a minimalistic outfit to take your look to the next level. Available sizes: 20mm — 50mm

Available colors: 3

31 A Form-Fitting Dress With Cute Cutouts Pink Queen Bodycon Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Cut from a stretchy ribbed knit that’ll mold to your frame, Pink Queen’s crew-neck sleeveless midi dress looks like trendy separates to the blind eye — but, really, it’s one long, fabulous piece. That’s because it has a cut-out waist that breaks up the top from the pencil skirt bottom. Another great detail? An asymmetrical thigh-high slit that’ll turn heads. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 34

32 The Mesh Tote Bag You’ll Carry Everywhere HOXIS Mesh Tote Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Mesh tote bags are everywhere right now. If you want to get in on the trend, consider opting for this ultra-affordable version. It’s super-wide — so you can fit pretty much anything inside — and comes in an array of colors with a durable strap that won’t dig into your shoulder. There’s also a solid interior pocket for securely storing smaller items. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 14

33 The Chic Crochet Cover-Up For Your Next Vacay Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up Amazon $32 See On Amazon For your next sun-soaked vacay, try this cover-up. It’s made with a wide knit for an ultra-lightweight feel and has a stylish crochet look. The high-neck cut is complemented by two side slits and a peek-a-boo weave. Plus, the airy, open-knit design keeps you cool all wear long. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 23

34 A Cute Straw Clutch That’s Deceptively Roomy Freie Liebe Straw Clutch Purse Amazon $18 See On Amazon Clutches are so underrated— this straw clutch purse is the perfect addition to any summery look. It has polyester lining and a magnetic closure. It comes in a neutral straw shade or bold brights so you can punch up your look with ease. Plus, it’s deceptively roomy as it fits your phone, credit cards and even a lip gloss. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

35 A Sweater That’s Lightweight Enough To Wear Year-Round ZCSIA Cross Front Pullover Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you pair this slouchy wrap sweater with a tank top underneath, or go completely strapless with the off-the-shoulder fit, you’ll look fantastic. The wrap-front design gives this sweater a slightly cropped hem and a deep V-neck, while the long batwing sleeves create an oversize feel. It’s lightweight enough to wear in the hotter months, and it’s easy to pair with jeans or shorts for a laid-back look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

36 The Breezy Cover-Up To Take You From Beach To Brunch Bsubseach Kaftan Cover Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon Perfect for your next vacay, this striking, maxi-length cover-up is part-time beachwear and a full-time dress. It’s lightweight so you’ll be cool even in scorching temps, and it comes in a variety of fun prints. You can even accessorize with a waist-cinching tie belt to add some additional shape. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 31

37 A Seamless Camisole That’s A Closet Staple Yummie Seamless Camisole Amazon $20 See On Amazon Trust me, this supportive cami is an essential in your closet. The seamless top is made with a stretchy spandex-blend material and features a double-layer of fabric that lightly compresses the body. There’s adjustable spaghetti straps, and multiple reviewers reported they can wear it comfortably without a bra. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 5

38 These Linen Pants That Look Like They Cost 10X The Price Amazon Essentials Linen Wide Leg Pant Amazon $20 See On Amazon Top-notch bottoms, right this way. These chic linen pants are incredibly lightweight. The linen is blended with cotton to give an airy, lofty feel, while the drawstring closure makes sure they’re securely fitted all day long. Versatile for any occasion, they also come equipped with four pockets and a roomy wide leg. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 13