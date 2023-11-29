Shopping

The Ultimate Guide To GLOWMODE's Best-Selling Leggings

Find your perfect pair for yoga class, hot girl walks, and beyond.

Written by Marie Lodi
GLOWMODE

Leggings have transcended their origin as a workout essential to become an everyday wardrobe staple, but they’re still a first choice for any fitness activity — be it an intense Pilates class or a casual hike with your friends. Not every pair of leggings is equal though, and you’ll want to find the right kind for every occasion. One style may be ideal for a low-impact yoga class, while another may offer the necessary support for sweatier endeavors. With a variety of legging options, GLOWMODE helps elevate your workouts, all while ensuring you look stylish at the same time.

A good pair of leggings stretch and flex with you to allow for unrestricted movement on your active days. GLOWMODE's leggings boast the ultimate fusion of performance and fashion, so you can feel at ease during exercise all while looking effortlessly chic. High-waisted designs offer a supported silhouette, while moisture-wicking fabrics keep you cool and comfortable throughout the day.

A range of styles, sizes, and color options make GLOWMODE’s leggings a wardrobe essential you can seamlessly integrate into your daily routine. Ahead, find the best GLOWMODE leggings for every occasion — from yoga class and lounging about, to even the best maternity style.

Best Leggings For Everyday Wear

FeatherFit™ Crossover 24" Leggings
GLOWMODE
A supportive, yet comfortable fit makes the Crossover legging GLOWMODE’s most popular style. With a wide variety of color options, you can pair these lightweight leggings with a matching sports bra for the gym, or style with a cropped concert tee for running errands.

Best Leggings For Going Out

FeatherFit™ Flared Leggings
GLOWMODE
Switch out your slim-fit leggings for this retro ’70s silhouette. You can go from barre class to disco babe in a pinch — just pair the style with a cropped bell-sleeve blouse, platform heels, and gold hoop earrings.

Best Leggings For Running

FeatherFit™ High-Rise Side Pocket Leggings
GLOWMODE
If morning jogs are part of your daily routine, make sure these GLOWMODE leggings are, too. Style them with a pullover and moisture-absorbent socks to keep warm, and use the legging’s pockets to keep your phone secure during your outing.

Best Leggings For Yoga

24" PearlLift Anti-Slip Hold Up Leggings
GLOWMODE
Whether you’re perfecting your trikonasana or practicing downward dog, you’ll need a reliable pair of leggings to exercise in. These PearlLift Leggings feature an anti-roll waistband, four-way stretch, and moisture-wicking fabric, so you can fully de-stress in yoga class.

Best Leggings For Pilates

24" FeatherFit™-Sculpt Insta-Cinch Crossover Hold Up Pocket Leggings
GLOWMODE
If Pilates is your workout of choice, you’ll want to find a pair of leggings that moves with you, whether you’re on the mat or the reformer. This style comes with extra support via a non-slip silicone bonded waist, so you won’t have to worry about any shifting waistlines. Pair it with a matching sports bra, and you’ll feel confident as ever in class.

Best Leggings For Expecting Mothers

FeatherFit™ Support Mama Maternity Leggings
GLOWMODE
Pregnant exercisers can get their workout in with ease with these GLOWMODE Maternity Leggings. Crafted with super-stretchy belly support and an anti-roll waistline, these leggings will help you move freely and comfortably during your pregnancy and post-partum era.

Best Leggings For Lounging

24" StretchFit High-Stretch Wide Waistband Pocket Gym Leggings
These stretchy, size-inclusive leggings are so comfortable, you’ll be tempted to make them your everyday uniform. Style them with a cute button-down top for grabbing dinner with friends, or throw them on with a hoodie to walk your dog. With a soft, moisture-wicking fabric, these leggings are ready for anything — they even include a customizable hem that can be easily cut to whatever length you want.

Best Leggings For Your Hot Girl Walk

FeatherFit™ Ultra-High-Waisted Curved Seam Flared Leggings
GLOWMODE
Regular walks instantly turn into Hot Girl Walks when you wear these Ultra-High-Waisted Curved Seam Flared Leggings. Their buttery soft fabric will keep you comfortable (no matter how many steps you get in), and the slightly flared style will keep you looking cute — whether you pair it with a cropped hoodie or a halter-style sports bra.