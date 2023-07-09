The Weirdest, Most Genius Underwear & Bras With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews

A good bra and panty can go a long way. Considering they’re the first things you put on every day, I’m constantly on the search for only the best undergarments. These days, I’m searching for genius pieces that work in more ways than one, which is why I’ve rounded up a list of the most innovative items — with thousands of nearly perfect reviews to back them up.

Get ready for the line-up you didn't know you and your top drawer needed until now. From padded panties made for your next spin class to medical-grade body tape, keep scrolling for the weirdest, most genius finds that shoppers can’t rave about enough.

1 A Padded Panty For Your Next Bike Ride Or Spin Class BAYLEAF Padded Bike Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon These bicycle briefs can turn regular clothes into bike-ready gear in an instant. Breathable, stretchy, and padded for extra comfort, these undies give you more cushion when you’re seated without added bulk. The flatlock stitching helps minimize friction and chafing, while the elastic waistband creates a firm but comfy fit. If you love a good spin class (or if you’re just in the market for a padded panty) add these to your cart immediately. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

2 The Everyday T-Shirt Bra That Does It All Maidenform One Fab Fit Racerback T-Shirt Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Prepare to toss out the rest of your bras; this one by Maidenform does it all — and then some. It’s a T-shirt bra designed to wear every day, and the cups help shape you with light lining. The front closure has a hook-and-eye for ease, and the adjustable straps make it easy to achieve your just-for-you fit. The best part? The lacy detailing on the side panels, obviously. Available sizes: 34B — 42D

Available colors: 11

3 This Leak-Proof Thong That’s Also Odor-Resistant Shero LeakProof Thong (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon A leak-proof panty is a necessity if it’s that time of the month or your postpartum. This thong offers soft lining that’s moisture-wicking and quick-drying. It can absorb up to one tampon’s worth of blood, and the best part is they’re odor-resistant. These are crafted with a blend of bamboo, charcoal, and recycled coffee grounds to control odor. When you wear these you’ll be prepared for anything. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 16

4 A Sports Bra That Won’t Bounce Back Glamorise No Bounce Wirefree Sports Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon Constructed with a double layer of polyester-elastane fabric for high-impact activities, this sports bra can withstand hardcore movement. There’s an adjustable bounce control panel in the front that provides superior support, with interior cups that wick moisture away to keep you dry. There’s also a convenient hook and eye closure, not to mention it’s crafted using a design that shapes without a wire. Available sizes: 34C — 50J

Available colors: 11

5 A Multi-Pack Of Breathable, Adjustable Thongs FINETOO Adjustable G-Strings (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Talk about bang for your buck — this 10-pack of thongs is just $18. The ribbed material is super soft on the skin and the sides are adjustable for a customizable fit. Not to mention they’re made with 95% cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, and are made with fade-free, shrink-resistant materials. Trust me, these deserve a spot in your top drawer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

6 This Pretty Bra With An Underwire That Won’t Dig Glamorise Plus Size Wonderwire Front-Closure Bra Amazon $40 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than going about your day only to have your bra’s underwire dig into your ribs. The Wonderwire technology in this bra makes sure the padded underwire adds an extra layer of cushion to help prevent any pokes. It features widened, adjustable straps that customize to your desired fit and an easy on-and-off front closure, too. Available sizes: 34B — 50H

Available colors: 9

7 The Disposable Undies You Didn't Know You Needed — Until Now STARLY Disposable Pure Cotton Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Disposable undies should be filed under “things you didn't know you needed, but definitely do.” These ones by STARLY are soft to the touch thanks to their 100% cotton fabrication, and they sit on the skin comfortably because of the skin-friendly double-layered design. They’re extra-hygienic since you’ll only be wearing them once, and they transport easily if you travel a lot. (Pro tip: These are also fabulous if you use a fake tanner and don’t want to get any of your other underwear stained.) Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 2

8 A Wire-Free Pullover Bra With Superior Stretch Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon The four-way stretch of this Bali wireless bra moves with you for unmatched comfort. It’s made from moisture-wicking fabric that helps keep you dry when things heat up, and it’s designed without an underwire while still providing targeted support around the band and cups. There’s no hooks that can dig or pinch thanks to the seamless pullover design, and the two-ply removable cups are great for additional support. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

9 These Micro-Mesh Undies With Cooling Panels Fruit of the Loom Breathable Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom breathable panties are such an everyday essential you’ll probably want to buy two packs. You can choose from bikini-cut to low-rise to a hipster style depending on your preference, and the micro mesh material is extremely breathable. There’s cooling panels that ventilate air for quick-drying, and the full coverage fit gives a secure feel. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

10 This Push-Up Bra With A Gorgeous Corset Look FallSweet Lace-Up Push-Up Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a bra that gives you some added volume, try this push-up bra by FallSweet. It’s lined with heavy padding for a lift of up to two cup sizes, and the lace-up design in the front gives it a sultry feel. It’s wireless so you don’t have to worry about any underwire digging, plus the straps are adjustable. Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 3

11 The Seamless Thongs That Are Virtually Undetectable Wetopkim Seamless Thongs Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With breathable stretch and a nylon-elastane fabrication designed to conceal under anything you wear, these seamless thongs are a dream. The scalloped edges give it a playful feel, and the crotch is lined with a double layer of 100% cotton. Not to mention, the low-rise T-back is great for any skirts or jeans that have a tight fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

12 The Wire-Free Bra That Cools & Lifts Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free Lift Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that I never regret investing in a good wire-free bra. This Warner’s bra is crafted with a lining that works to keep your body cool and dry by wicking away moisture. It comes equipped with convenient front-adjustable straps, and it’s entirely wireless for comfort. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 4

13 A Long-Leg Boyshort That Is Chafe-Free wirarpa Long Cotton Boyshort Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These long-leg boyshorts are game changing. They have a fitted look and are made with combed cotton and spandex for a stretchy, yet soft, feel. They’re chafe-free for maximum comfort and the soft waistband promises not to roll. Try these under a dress or skirt for a breathable, smoothed look. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 11

14 This Contour Bra That Gives You A Super Smooth Shape Warner's No Side Effects Wire-Free Contour Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This contour bra by Warner’s has all the components of a perfect Amazon find. First off, there are no wires prodding and poking into your ribcage, but it’s incredibly smoothing thanks to the sleek side panels. Not only that, there are convenient, front-adjustable straps and flexible foam cups that make this thing basically a joy to put on in the morning. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 12

15 These Snazzy Undies That Promise No Visible Panty Lines Jockey "No Panty Line Promise" Brief Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you wear these briefs, people will wonder if you’re wearing anything at all. They’re super seamless and go virtually undetected under clothing thanks to the tactel-nylon material and hint of spandex. They offer a high-rise, full-coverage design and come in the absolute cutest prints and colors. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 21

16 A High-Impact Sports Bra For Your Next Workout Yvette High Impact Adjustable Strap Sports Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon A good sports bra goes a long way. This one is designed for high impact, so you’re sure to feel superior support whether you’re doing a HIIT workout or shifting positions lounging on the couch. There are thick, adjustable straps that won’t dig and an easy hook-and-eye closure which makes getting this on and off ultra convenient. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

17 These Sleek Seamless Briefs That Are Odor-Resistant Balanced Tech Seamless Hipster Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Breathable and soft, this pack of hipster briefs is designed to help keep you feeling fresh all day. At the same time, they’ll look flawless under any pants with their seamless nylon fabric and stretchy elastane. They’re quick-drying so you can count on them through a workout, plus there are no fussy tags. They’re also odor-resistant and moisture-wicking, so you’ll want them on-hand for everything from daily use to travel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

18 An Adhesive Bra You Can Reuse Again & Again Ticoni Adhesive Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say bye-bye to visible bra straps, because this adhesive bra is what you need for a variety of low-cut or backless clothes. Made of skin-friendly silicone, the high-strength stickiness keeps itself in place all day long. The V-shaped design leaves plenty of room if you want to show some skin in any direction, and the best part is that it’s painless to take off at the end of the day and reusable. Available sizes: AA — D

Available colors: 1

19 These Travel-Friendly Boyshorts With Hidden Pockets H&R Underwear With Pocket (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made with the softest modal fabric, H&R’s boyshort underwear comes with not one but two security pockets with zippers. Are you scratching you head wondering what you’d actually put in there? Store your credit cards, passport, state IDs, spare cash, or even a condom on a night out. Oh, and they’re super helpful for exploring new places when you don’t want to risk the chance of losing anything important. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

20 These Comfy Camisoles With A Built-In Bra Vislivin Cotton Camisole With Shelf Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These camisoles eliminate the step of actually putting on a bra thanks to the built-in shelf bra. They’re made with 100% cotton for a softer-than-soft feel, and the straps are adjustable. Each pack comes with three so you get big bang for your buck, plus you can choose from fun colors or versatile neutrals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

21 The Super-Absorbent Undies For Easier Periods Bambody Absorbent Panty Amazon $16 See On Amazon Buyer beware: These Bambody absorbent undies have changed the game. If you are postpartum or have a heavy flow during your cycle, you need to try these extra-absorbent period panties. They absorb up to two tampons’ worth of fluid, have a black lining for discreet protection, and don’t feel bulky under clothes. They stay securely on but not in a constricting way if you’re active, plus they’re double-lined so you can say goodbye to stained bedsheets. Available sizes: 4 — 13

Available colors: 6

22 This Comfy 3-Pack Of Front-Closure Bras Fruit of the Loom Women's Front Closure Cotton Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re up for an active day or lounging around the house, this Fruit of the Loom three-pack is an immediate add to cart. It’s designed with an easy hook-front and superior soft cotton. One buyer even wrote, “I purchased this bra to wear after my breast augmentation. The doctor had given me one that was the exact same cut but was a nylon material. I was looking for a cotton replacement and I found it. These bras are super comfortable and soft!” Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available colors: 18

23 A Medical-Grade Breast Tape That’s Sweat-Resistant NIPPIES Breast Lift Tape Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a little security with a daring outfit, this body tape is key. It’s made of medical-grade materials that are lightweight, breathable, sweat-resistant, and anti-tearing. If you have a dress that’s lower-cut (or you simply cannot be bothered with a push-up bra) you can tape around virtually any neckline. The tape is designed to stay in place all day and there’s lots of different colors to choose from to match different skin tones. Available colors: 5

24 The Seamless Undies With A Barely-There Feel VOENXE Seamless Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fabricated with a bonded layer of natural cotton through the crotch, these seamless briefs are a low-profile game-changer to your underwear drawer. Not only are they invisible under leggings, but they also have a barely-there feel and are totally breathable. They feature a moisture-absorbing design that’s super-soft, and reviewers affirmed they were well-cut and true to size. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

25 A Supportive Sports Bra With A Back Pocket QUEENIEKE Pocket Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one has your back better than this sports bra. In the front, it looks like any other (super-cute) bra — but between the shoulder blades, there’s a sleeve pocket for you to store any small essentials. This is ideal if you're a runner and prefer to be hands-free, or for any time you just want to be out without the burden of a handbag. It’s double-lined, moisture-wicking, and offers four-way stretch for movement. Basically, you need this. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

26 The Seamless Boyshorts That Conceal Under Any Clothing LALESTE Seamless Boyshorts (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-rise boyshorts will give you a smooth and fitted look that’s ultra-comfortable to wear. You’ll never have to worry about a visible panty line, because the seamless fabric is easily concealable under clothes. They have a super cute boy-brief look, and one buyer shared, “Been ordering these for the last 3 years. Incredibly comfortable and hold up great after multiple washings.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 10

27 A Full-Coverage Bra That’ll Help Keep You Cool All Day Playtex 18 Hour Active Lifestyle Full Coverage Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Designed with TruSupport fabric designed to give you a full range of comfortable motion, this Playtex wireless bra is a vital addition to your collection. The soft, seamless material and breathable lining keep your chest both in check and lifted without any underwire. Plus, it features a smooth satin trim that conceals nicely under any outfit and comes with an inner cooling band to help keep you dry all day. Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

Available colors: 5

28 These High-Waisted Undies That Won’t Bunch wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon When getting dressed in the morning, you need undies that are effortlessly reliable. Enter: these cotton briefs. They have a stretchy waistband that sits right at the navel and is designed to prevent any rolling or bunching. Plus, the soft cotton is layered through the wide, breathable crotch for added protection. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 13

29 A Deep-Cut Convertible Bra For Plunging Necklines HSIA Deep Plunge Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear this push-up bra with any low-cut top or dress for some added volume, if that’s what you’re after. Even if it’s not for every day, you might want this on-hand. There’s a little padding inside the cups and an adaptable band to maximize versatility. It’s also convertible so it can be worn traditionally, as a halter, or criss-crossed into a racerback. The plunging shape is great for any neckline, and it conceals seamlessly under clothes. Available sizes: 32B — 38D

Available colors: 2