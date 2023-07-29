These Comfy Bras & Underwear Have Near-Perfect Reviews & Are Shockingly Cheap

There’s nothing more honest than a frank product review. If you want to know whether or not something is worth the purchase, give the reviews a look. If you’re like me and have been on the search for tried-and-true bras and undies, you’ll be happy to know I did the heavy lifting for you, scouring the reviews to make sure the 35 undergarments below have been thoroughly vetted by Amazon shoppers.

From seamless bras to hip-hugging undies, keep scrolling for fan-favorite selects that won’t break the bank. Your top drawer will thank you.

1 These Colorful Cotton Undies To Brighten Up Your Collection INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your new favorite undies are here — and they’re just $23 for a pack of six. The waistband hits below the belly button, while the tagless design is soft and comfy. They come in bold brights and cute pastels, along with neutrals. Plus, the cotton construction “is the perfect thickness, not too heavy not too thin. Doesn’t dig in and cause a panty line,” vouched one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

2 A Wireless Bra That Still Gives You Ample Support Warner's Cloud 9 Wireless Comfort Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed to feel like you’re not wearing anything at all, this lightly-lined bra is extremely weightless. It has no underwire so it won’t poke at you, but the bottom banding and contoured cups give you all the support you’ll need. With over 17,000 perfect five-star ratings, this bra is wildly popular for a reason. One reviewer confirmed, “This bra is VERY comfortable! I've been wearing an underwire bra daily [...] because I thought I always needed the support. Now that I have been wearing this bra and can compare the two, I think I have been converted to no underwire. Hallelujah!” Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 15

3 This String Bikini Panty You’ll Want To Immediatey Repurchase Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini Panties Amazon $9 See On Amazon Available in nearly 50 colors, this bikini panty by Vanity Fair is a fan fave. Constructed in a nylon-spandex blend it gives you all the stretch and softness you could want, plus the satin trim adds a nice, elevated touch. It comes with a full-coverage fit designed not to ride up, and the crotch has a 100% cotton lining. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 44

4 The TikTok-Famous Padded Tank Top Lemedy Padded Fitness Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This padded tank is an absolute favorite on Amazon — and for good reason. It has removable padding, light support, and a good amount of stretch for any workout you choose to do. Coming in loads of neutrals and brights, it looks as good in the gym as it does out on the town. A reviewer raved, “A true "TikTok made me buy it" purchase and I'm not mad. 10/10 for softness, support, and comfort.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

5 The High-Waisted Briefs With A Supportive Feel wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These cotton undies offer a secure fit with their high-waisted design. They’re double-layered so you won’t have to worry about sheerness, and the wide banding is excellent if you’re postpartum and want a little extra coverage. They’re made of 95% cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch. One shopper said, “This [...] underwear brand is fantastically comfortable. I ordered a second set of white briefs after trying them for the first time.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 13

6 A Trio Of Lightweight Sports Bras Comfy Enough To Lounge In Fruit of The Loom Cotton Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon On the days you want low support and high comfort, opt for these sports bras by Fruit of the Loom. They’re constructed from 95% cotton with 5% spandex for a soft feel with nice stretch, and the spaghetti straps are deceptively comfy. Each pack comes with three fun colors, plus the square-neckline is easy to wear under most tops. Available sizes: 32 — 44 Plus

Available colors: 39

7 This Multi-Pack Of Breathable Undies Fruit of the Loom Breathable Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom undies are totally shopper-approved. Need proof? One buyer shared, “Just got these today and I could not get on here fast enough to review them [...] these are the best underwear I have found in years.” They’re super lightweight and stretchy, without digging into your sides. The full-coverage fit also means they won’t roll down or bunch up. Consider this your sign to buy a pack of these babies. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

8 A Satiny Bra With The Smoothest Feel Bali One Smooth U Smoothing & Concealing Underwire Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Say hello to sleek, all-day comfort. This Bali bra has side panels for smoothing support, while the contoured cups give you a naturally shaped look. The cushioned underwire promises not to dig into your sides, plus the silky, seamless cups disappear under tees and dresses. Available sizes: 34C — 40DD

Available colors: 11

9 The Calvin Klein Undies That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon $22 See On Amazon These always-trendy undies by Calvin Klein are equally as cute as they are comfy. Made in a premium cotton blend, they feature a stretchy waistband with that iconic signature logo. One reviewer confirmed, “I was on the hunt for a good, comfortable pair of underwear when I found these and decided to give them a try. I am so happy I did! They are so comfy!! The waistband feels great, no digging in.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 24

10 This Comfy T-Shirt Bra With Convertible Straps Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a bra that can be worn in more than one way, this T-shirt bra is a perfect choice. It offers convertible straps that give you the option to style it to match traditional or racerback tops, while still maintaining a full-coverage fit. The cushioned lining helps eliminate any unwanted poking, while the nylon-blend fabric is ultra-soft. Available sizes: 34B — 42D

Available colors: 7

11 The Thongs Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of ANZERMIX Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With nearly 68,000 reviews to prove how good they really are, shoppers just can’t seem to get enough of these breathable, cotton thongs. Between the low-rise waist, cotton-spandex blend, and can’t-beat price— these are a no-brainer buy. They’re super soft and come in adorable, colorful stripes and solids. One buyer said, “Perfect fit & comfortable AND cotton? Holy grail!!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

12 A Strappy, Supportive Sports Bra With A Cutout Back RUNNING GIRL Crisscross Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This RUNNING GIRL sports bra offers medium support and high style with its crisscross back straps and peekaboo cutout. It’s sweat-wicking with four-way stretch, and is designed to feel like a second skin. The strappy design and breathable fabric provide good airflow, and there’s tons of cute colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

13 These Boyshorts Made With Softer-Than-Soft Cotton wirarpa Cotton Boyshorts Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You get four pairs of boyshorts for less than $25 in this set — that’s a price that can hardly be beat. They’re designed to hit at your thigh for a full-coverage fit, and the crotch is 100% cotton for maximum breathability. Wear these under skirts or pants, or even solo just loungin’ around. Available sizes: Small— 3X-Large

Available colors: 4

14 A Seamless, Wire-Free Bra That Promises Not To Dig In Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Try this wire-free bra and you just may throw out the rest of your bras immediately. It features a wide band on the bottom to give you seamless support and the adjustable straps are also convertible so you can wear it as a racerback. Designed will all-over stretch, you can wear this every day or even to sleep. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

15 These Tried & True Seamless Thongs In Breathable Mesh VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Trust me, these thongs are a staple. Made of a thin, breathable mesh material with a cotton-lined crotch, they’re constructed seamlessly and are easy to conceal under any clothing you choose to wear. Opt for a neutral color palette like the one pictured above or bright floral prints that pack a punch. “They are [...] like wearing nothing, but even though it feels like nothing, they are still doing their job. They don't dig in anywhere, they are SO freaking soft,” shared one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

16 A Full-Coverage Wireless Bra With Cushy Straps Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for a little lift? You’re in the right place. This Playtex bra offers four-way wireless support and is constructed with paneling that helps create a lift from the bottom up. The wide straps give you lots of comfortable support and are designed not to dig into your shoulders. Plus, the moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you cool all day long. Available sizes: 34C — 48DDD

Available colors: 16

17 These Stretchy Boxer Briefs For Lounging Around R RUXIA Women's Boyshort Seamless Stretch Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stretchy, seamless, and oh-so-comfy — these boyshort undies are a top pick. They conceal under any pant you choose to wear, plus they’re tagless so you don’t have to worry about any inner labels irritating your skin. Pro tip: Wear these to bed as sleep shorts for a dreamy night’s rest. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 5

18 A Racerback Sports Bra For Your Next Workout Hanes Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon No matter what activity you’re doing, this Hanes seamless sports bra will give you great support. The proprietary fabric technology helps wick away sweat, and the racerback design is made to give you full range of motion during those intense workouts. Match these with your favorite pair of leggings and you’re all set. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

19 A 20-Pack Of Colorful Thongs For An Amazing Price Sunm Lace Thong Underwear (20 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Buy this multi-pack of thongs and you’ll be set for a long, long time. Each pack comes with 20 colorful panties that offer a pretty, lacy look. The lace is made of super soft fabric that sits on the skin with a barely-there feel. One reviewer said, “They are extremely comfortable, very stylish, and a great value for the amount that you get and at a low price. The quality is very similar to what you can buy in any store.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

20 The Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top Natural Feelings Crop Top Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sports bra is the perfect solution if you regularly go to the gym — and to a post-workout meetup with friends. The longline design and high neckline gives you just as much coverage as your favorite crop top. The chest padding is removable if you prefer a natural look, plus there aren’t any clasps or hooks you’ll have to fuss with. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

21 These High-Waisted Thongs With Gentle Compression GRANKEE Breathable Seamless Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These thongs aren’t just breathable, they have a wide, high waistband that lightly compresses for comfortable support. The nylon-spandex blend helps wick away moisture to keep you dry, and the crotch is lined with cotton for a soft, breathable feel. Choose from fun colors in every pack like deep purple or olive green. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 9

22 The Lightweight T-Shirt Bra You’ll Wonder Why You Didn’t Buy Sooner Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Oh So Light Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 22,000 five-star reviews, shoppers affirm this Hanes T-shirt bra is a necessity. The proprietary fabric will give you a form-fitted feel without restricting movement, and the wireless design ensures you won’t have to suffer through any wires poking you. The foam cups are lightly lined for a natural look, and the seamless construction is designed not to cling to your clothing. “I hardly know I'm wearing this wireless T-shirt bra! This is my fourth purchase, which speaks for itself,” raved one fan. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

23 These Cute Bikini Briefs With A Lacy Look RHYFF Cotton Lace Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re on the search for undies with a lacy flair, these are just the thing. The laser-cut cotton material is complemented by the wide waistband that helps provide a smooth look. They feature a high-cut design and maximum stretch for comfort. Plus, they come in at just about five bucks per pair. One shopper vouched, “These are so soft!! Even the lace is soft and stretchy and they stay put. I loved them so much I bought another set in different colors.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

24 The Classic Calvin Klein Bralette That’s Sweet & Simple Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon This classic bralette by Calvin Klein deserves a spot in everyone’s top drawer. Although it’s wireless, it has a stretchy elastic band that offers support, plus the premium cotton gives you a super soft feeling thats comfy enough to sleep in. And, it’s timeless and trendy all at once. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 35

25 These Full-Coverage Undies For Everyday Wear Jockey French Cut Women's Underwear (Pack of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Some days, you just want a little extra coverage. Reach for these undies by Jockey for a secure fit thanks to the French cut. They’ll sit right below your belly button, so you can still wear these under most pants you have, and the super soft Tencel modal-blend fabric offers maximum breathability. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 14

26 This Trio Of Ribbed Sports Bra With A Notched Neckline OQQ Seamless Ribbed Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon From workout class to weekend errands, these ribbed sports bras are a must-have style to have on-hand. They have a notch neckline, removable pads if you prefer a natural look, and a ribbed underband that promises not to roll up. They come in almost every color of the rainbow for cute and coordinated outfits of the day. “I have worn these for active stuff, at music festivals and just out as a top with a pair of high waisted shorts. Highly recommend,” shared one shopper. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 38

27 These Seamless Panties Made To Disappear Under Any Outfit FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon A hip-hugging panty that’s also seamless? Yes, please. These undies are designed with a bikini cut and low-waist fit. One shopper also confirmed, “The colors are vibrant and appealing, which adds a fun touch to my undergarment collection.” The soft, seamless coverage also makes these comfy enough to sleep in. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

28 A Wireless Bra That’ll Help Keep You Cool All Day Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you find yourself overheating in your undergarments, try this cooling bra by Hanes. It’s made with moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you cool and dry, and the stretchy fabric lends itself to a flexible fit. The unlined cups make for a comfy wear, and the seamless construction offers a smoothing design. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 6

29 A Set Of Long Boyshorts Made Of Super-Soft Cotton wirarpa Long Cotton Boyshort Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but I love a long boyshort. These are made with combed cotton for softness and a hint of spandex for stretch. The 8-inch inseam will help prevent thigh chafing and is designed never to ride up. Not to mention the moisture-wicking material is great if you’re an avid gym-goer. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 10

30 The Wire-Free Bra With Supportive Side Panels Warner's Blissful Benefits Side Smoothing Wirefree Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Let’s be honest, no one likes a bra that can’t deliver support in every direction. This side-smoothing bra has panels designed to provide a sleek shape under clothes while maintaining a comfortable fit. One shopper said, “I have worn this 3 days straight and have not torn it off in the mid to late afternoon. Comfort, side support, price. Trifecta!” If that wasn’t enough to sell you, the straps also conveniently adjust from the front and let you achieve a customizable fit. Available sizes: 34B — 40C

Available colors: 3

31 The Basic Bikini Briefs With 139,000 Ratings Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Boasting more than 139,000 ratings to date, Amazon Essentials made your new favorite bikini briefs — and they’re only $14 for six. Available in 40 colors and made from a stretchy jersey cotton blend, you need to pick these up ASAP. The bikini style offers moderate coverage, and they’re tag-free so you won’t have to worry about skin irritation. One shopper raved, “I love that they don't dig into my sides and the fact that they stay put and they also don't show through pants with their seams.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

Available colors: 40

32 A 2-Pack Of Unlined Bras So Comfy You’ll Forget You’re Wearing One Fruit of the Loom Cotton Stretch Extreme Comfort Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s no reason you should feel any discomfort when wearing an unlined bra, especially this one by Fruit of the Loom. It’s designed in a 100% cotton stretch fabric that comfortably contours your chest. There are adjustable shoulder straps, a hook-and-eye closure, and each set comes with two so you really get a bang for your buck. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 10

33 A Multi-Pack Of These Flexible Microfiber Panties Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Microfiber Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon All hail these Hanes panties! They feature moderate coverage with a low-waisted cut, aka you can wear these with virtually any pant. The brand’s fabric technology offers four-way stretch, and the moisture-wicking material helps keep you cool and dry all day long which is great for sweltering temps or those sweaty gym sessions. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

34 A Cute Set Of Bralettes That Feel Barely-There Geyoga V-Neck Bralettes (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These bralettes are so light on the skin you can wear them all day with ease. The breathable fabric is cut from a blend of polyester and spandex, and the wireless design gives easy support without anything digging into your sides. You can remove the padding, plus the straps are adjustable for the perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10