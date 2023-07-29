Shopping

These Comfy Bras & Underwear Have Near-Perfect Reviews & Are Shockingly Cheap

Approved by shoppers and wallets alike.

There’s nothing more honest than a frank product review. If you want to know whether or not something is worth the purchase, give the reviews a look. If you’re like me and have been on the search for tried-and-true bras and undies, you’ll be happy to know I did the heavy lifting for you, scouring the reviews to make sure the 35 undergarments below have been thoroughly vetted by Amazon shoppers.

From seamless bras to hip-hugging undies, keep scrolling for fan-favorite selects that won’t break the bank. Your top drawer will thank you.

1

These Colorful Cotton Undies To Brighten Up Your Collection

Your new favorite undies are here — and they’re just $23 for a pack of six. The waistband hits below the belly button, while the tagless design is soft and comfy. They come in bold brights and cute pastels, along with neutrals. Plus, the cotton construction “is the perfect thickness, not too heavy not too thin. Doesn’t dig in and cause a panty line,” vouched one shopper.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 16

2

A Wireless Bra That Still Gives You Ample Support

Designed to feel like you’re not wearing anything at all, this lightly-lined bra is extremely weightless. It has no underwire so it won’t poke at you, but the bottom banding and contoured cups give you all the support you’ll need. With over 17,000 perfect five-star ratings, this bra is wildly popular for a reason.

One reviewer confirmed, “This bra is VERY comfortable! I've been wearing an underwire bra daily [...] because I thought I always needed the support. Now that I have been wearing this bra and can compare the two, I think I have been converted to no underwire. Hallelujah!”

  • Available sizes: 32A — 40C
  • Available colors: 15

3

This String Bikini Panty You’ll Want To Immediatey Repurchase

Available in nearly 50 colors, this bikini panty by Vanity Fair is a fan fave. Constructed in a nylon-spandex blend it gives you all the stretch and softness you could want, plus the satin trim adds a nice, elevated touch. It comes with a full-coverage fit designed not to ride up, and the crotch has a 100% cotton lining.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 44

4

The TikTok-Famous Padded Tank Top

This padded tank is an absolute favorite on Amazon — and for good reason. It has removable padding, light support, and a good amount of stretch for any workout you choose to do. Coming in loads of neutrals and brights, it looks as good in the gym as it does out on the town. A reviewer raved, “A true "TikTok made me buy it" purchase and I'm not mad. 10/10 for softness, support, and comfort.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 20

5

The High-Waisted Briefs With A Supportive Feel

These cotton undies offer a secure fit with their high-waisted design. They’re double-layered so you won’t have to worry about sheerness, and the wide banding is excellent if you’re postpartum and want a little extra coverage. They’re made of 95% cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch. One shopper said, “This [...] underwear brand is fantastically comfortable. I ordered a second set of white briefs after trying them for the first time.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 13

6

A Trio Of Lightweight Sports Bras Comfy Enough To Lounge In

On the days you want low support and high comfort, opt for these sports bras by Fruit of the Loom. They’re constructed from 95% cotton with 5% spandex for a soft feel with nice stretch, and the spaghetti straps are deceptively comfy. Each pack comes with three fun colors, plus the square-neckline is easy to wear under most tops.

  • Available sizes: 32 — 44 Plus
  • Available colors: 39

7

This Multi-Pack Of Breathable Undies

These Fruit of the Loom undies are totally shopper-approved. Need proof? One buyer shared, “Just got these today and I could not get on here fast enough to review them [...] these are the best underwear I have found in years.” They’re super lightweight and stretchy, without digging into your sides. The full-coverage fit also means they won’t roll down or bunch up. Consider this your sign to buy a pack of these babies.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 13
  • Available colors: 18

8

A Satiny Bra With The Smoothest Feel

Say hello to sleek, all-day comfort. This Bali bra has side panels for smoothing support, while the contoured cups give you a naturally shaped look. The cushioned underwire promises not to dig into your sides, plus the silky, seamless cups disappear under tees and dresses.

  • Available sizes: 34C — 40DD
  • Available colors: 11

9

The Calvin Klein Undies That’ll Never Go Out Of Style

These always-trendy undies by Calvin Klein are equally as cute as they are comfy. Made in a premium cotton blend, they feature a stretchy waistband with that iconic signature logo. One reviewer confirmed, “I was on the hunt for a good, comfortable pair of underwear when I found these and decided to give them a try. I am so happy I did! They are so comfy!! The waistband feels great, no digging in.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X
  • Available colors: 24

10

This Comfy T-Shirt Bra With Convertible Straps

If you’re looking for a bra that can be worn in more than one way, this T-shirt bra is a perfect choice. It offers convertible straps that give you the option to style it to match traditional or racerback tops, while still maintaining a full-coverage fit. The cushioned lining helps eliminate any unwanted poking, while the nylon-blend fabric is ultra-soft.

  • Available sizes: 34B — 42D
  • Available colors: 7

11

The Thongs Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of

With nearly 68,000 reviews to prove how good they really are, shoppers just can’t seem to get enough of these breathable, cotton thongs. Between the low-rise waist, cotton-spandex blend, and can’t-beat price— these are a no-brainer buy. They’re super soft and come in adorable, colorful stripes and solids. One buyer said, “Perfect fit & comfortable AND cotton? Holy grail!!”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 7

12

A Strappy, Supportive Sports Bra With A Cutout Back

This RUNNING GIRL sports bra offers medium support and high style with its crisscross back straps and peekaboo cutout. It’s sweat-wicking with four-way stretch, and is designed to feel like a second skin. The strappy design and breathable fabric provide good airflow, and there’s tons of cute colors to choose from.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 38

13

These Boyshorts Made With Softer-Than-Soft Cotton

You get four pairs of boyshorts for less than $25 in this set — that’s a price that can hardly be beat. They’re designed to hit at your thigh for a full-coverage fit, and the crotch is 100% cotton for maximum breathability. Wear these under skirts or pants, or even solo just loungin’ around.

  • Available sizes: Small— 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 4

14

A Seamless, Wire-Free Bra That Promises Not To Dig In

Try this wire-free bra and you just may throw out the rest of your bras immediately. It features a wide band on the bottom to give you seamless support and the adjustable straps are also convertible so you can wear it as a racerback. Designed will all-over stretch, you can wear this every day or even to sleep.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 8

15

These Tried & True Seamless Thongs In Breathable Mesh

Trust me, these thongs are a staple. Made of a thin, breathable mesh material with a cotton-lined crotch, they’re constructed seamlessly and are easy to conceal under any clothing you choose to wear. Opt for a neutral color palette like the one pictured above or bright floral prints that pack a punch. “They are [...] like wearing nothing, but even though it feels like nothing, they are still doing their job. They don't dig in anywhere, they are SO freaking soft,” shared one shopper.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 8

16

A Full-Coverage Wireless Bra With Cushy Straps

Looking for a little lift? You’re in the right place. This Playtex bra offers four-way wireless support and is constructed with paneling that helps create a lift from the bottom up. The wide straps give you lots of comfortable support and are designed not to dig into your shoulders. Plus, the moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you cool all day long.

  • Available sizes: 34C — 48DDD
  • Available colors: 16

17

These Stretchy Boxer Briefs For Lounging Around

Stretchy, seamless, and oh-so-comfy — these boyshort undies are a top pick. They conceal under any pant you choose to wear, plus they’re tagless so you don’t have to worry about any inner labels irritating your skin. Pro tip: Wear these to bed as sleep shorts for a dreamy night’s rest.

  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 5

18

A Racerback Sports Bra For Your Next Workout

No matter what activity you’re doing, this Hanes seamless sports bra will give you great support. The proprietary fabric technology helps wick away sweat, and the racerback design is made to give you full range of motion during those intense workouts. Match these with your favorite pair of leggings and you’re all set.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 6

19

A 20-Pack Of Colorful Thongs For An Amazing Price

Buy this multi-pack of thongs and you’ll be set for a long, long time. Each pack comes with 20 colorful panties that offer a pretty, lacy look. The lace is made of super soft fabric that sits on the skin with a barely-there feel. One reviewer said, “They are extremely comfortable, very stylish, and a great value for the amount that you get and at a low price. The quality is very similar to what you can buy in any store.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 2

20

The Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top

This sports bra is the perfect solution if you regularly go to the gym — and to a post-workout meetup with friends. The longline design and high neckline gives you just as much coverage as your favorite crop top. The chest padding is removable if you prefer a natural look, plus there aren’t any clasps or hooks you’ll have to fuss with.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 19

21

These High-Waisted Thongs With Gentle Compression

These thongs aren’t just breathable, they have a wide, high waistband that lightly compresses for comfortable support. The nylon-spandex blend helps wick away moisture to keep you dry, and the crotch is lined with cotton for a soft, breathable feel. Choose from fun colors in every pack like deep purple or olive green.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 9

22

The Lightweight T-Shirt Bra You’ll Wonder Why You Didn’t Buy Sooner

With over 22,000 five-star reviews, shoppers affirm this Hanes T-shirt bra is a necessity. The proprietary fabric will give you a form-fitted feel without restricting movement, and the wireless design ensures you won’t have to suffer through any wires poking you. The foam cups are lightly lined for a natural look, and the seamless construction is designed not to cling to your clothing. “I hardly know I'm wearing this wireless T-shirt bra! This is my fourth purchase, which speaks for itself,” raved one fan.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 5

23

These Cute Bikini Briefs With A Lacy Look

If you’re on the search for undies with a lacy flair, these are just the thing. The laser-cut cotton material is complemented by the wide waistband that helps provide a smooth look. They feature a high-cut design and maximum stretch for comfort. Plus, they come in at just about five bucks per pair. One shopper vouched, “These are so soft!! Even the lace is soft and stretchy and they stay put. I loved them so much I bought another set in different colors.”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 3

24

The Classic Calvin Klein Bralette That’s Sweet & Simple

This classic bralette by Calvin Klein deserves a spot in everyone’s top drawer. Although it’s wireless, it has a stretchy elastic band that offers support, plus the premium cotton gives you a super soft feeling thats comfy enough to sleep in. And, it’s timeless and trendy all at once.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X
  • Available colors: 35

25

These Full-Coverage Undies For Everyday Wear

Some days, you just want a little extra coverage. Reach for these undies by Jockey for a secure fit thanks to the French cut. They’ll sit right below your belly button, so you can still wear these under most pants you have, and the super soft Tencel modal-blend fabric offers maximum breathability.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 10
  • Available colors: 14

26

This Trio Of Ribbed Sports Bra With A Notched Neckline

From workout class to weekend errands, these ribbed sports bras are a must-have style to have on-hand. They have a notch neckline, removable pads if you prefer a natural look, and a ribbed underband that promises not to roll up. They come in almost every color of the rainbow for cute and coordinated outfits of the day. “I have worn these for active stuff, at music festivals and just out as a top with a pair of high waisted shorts. Highly recommend,” shared one shopper.

  • Available sizes: Small — Large
  • Available colors: 38

27

These Seamless Panties Made To Disappear Under Any Outfit

A hip-hugging panty that’s also seamless? Yes, please. These undies are designed with a bikini cut and low-waist fit. One shopper also confirmed, “The colors are vibrant and appealing, which adds a fun touch to my undergarment collection.” The soft, seamless coverage also makes these comfy enough to sleep in.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 11

28

A Wireless Bra That’ll Help Keep You Cool All Day

If you find yourself overheating in your undergarments, try this cooling bra by Hanes. It’s made with moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you cool and dry, and the stretchy fabric lends itself to a flexible fit. The unlined cups make for a comfy wear, and the seamless construction offers a smoothing design.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 6

29

A Set Of Long Boyshorts Made Of Super-Soft Cotton

I don’t know about you, but I love a long boyshort. These are made with combed cotton for softness and a hint of spandex for stretch. The 8-inch inseam will help prevent thigh chafing and is designed never to ride up. Not to mention the moisture-wicking material is great if you’re an avid gym-goer.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 10

30

The Wire-Free Bra With Supportive Side Panels

Let’s be honest, no one likes a bra that can’t deliver support in every direction. This side-smoothing bra has panels designed to provide a sleek shape under clothes while maintaining a comfortable fit. One shopper said, “I have worn this 3 days straight and have not torn it off in the mid to late afternoon. Comfort, side support, price. Trifecta!” If that wasn’t enough to sell you, the straps also conveniently adjust from the front and let you achieve a customizable fit.

  • Available sizes: 34B — 40C
  • Available colors: 3

31

The Basic Bikini Briefs With 139,000 Ratings

Boasting more than 139,000 ratings to date, Amazon Essentials made your new favorite bikini briefs — and they’re only $14 for six. Available in 40 colors and made from a stretchy jersey cotton blend, you need to pick these up ASAP. The bikini style offers moderate coverage, and they’re tag-free so you won’t have to worry about skin irritation. One shopper raved, “I love that they don't dig into my sides and the fact that they stay put and they also don't show through pants with their seams.”

  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X
  • Available colors: 40

32

A 2-Pack Of Unlined Bras So Comfy You’ll Forget You’re Wearing One

There’s no reason you should feel any discomfort when wearing an unlined bra, especially this one by Fruit of the Loom. It’s designed in a 100% cotton stretch fabric that comfortably contours your chest. There are adjustable shoulder straps, a hook-and-eye closure, and each set comes with two so you really get a bang for your buck.

  • Available sizes: 34B — 42DD
  • Available colors: 10

33

A Multi-Pack Of These Flexible Microfiber Panties

All hail these Hanes panties! They feature moderate coverage with a low-waisted cut, aka you can wear these with virtually any pant. The brand’s fabric technology offers four-way stretch, and the moisture-wicking material helps keep you cool and dry all day long which is great for sweltering temps or those sweaty gym sessions.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 3

34

A Cute Set Of Bralettes That Feel Barely-There

These bralettes are so light on the skin you can wear them all day with ease. The breathable fabric is cut from a blend of polyester and spandex, and the wireless design gives easy support without anything digging into your sides. You can remove the padding, plus the straps are adjustable for the perfect fit.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 10

35

These Panties That Have A Wide Waistband For Gentle Hold

If you like the feeling of a snug-fit panty, you’ll like these undies. They lightly compress your abdominal area while providing full coverage. And don’t worry — your movement won’t be restricted as the stretchy fabric lets you move freely. They come in neutrals, jewel tones, and cute patterns, and have an impressive 4.6-star rating after nearly 49,000 reviews.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 21