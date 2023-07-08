These Shoes Have Fanatical Amazon Reviews Because They Are So Damn Comfortable & Cute

A pair of shoes can really make or break an outfit. Wear a pair of stylish, comfortable ones, and you’ll be feeling (and looking) great all night long. Pull on ones that press and pinch, however, and you’ll only be focused on how much longer until you can take them off.

But it can be hard to tell which eye-catching shoes are also well-made and comfy to wear. That’s where reviewers come in. In fact, there are tons of buzzy sneakers, sandals, slides, flats, and more, on Amazon with thousands of high ratings that look as good as they feel.

To help you choose, we rounded up some of the best ones out there — these shoes have fanatical Amazon reviews because they are so damn comfortable and cute.

1 These Comfortable Sandals That Have Top-Notch Arch Support MEGNYA Walking Sandals with Arch Support Amazon $36 See On Amazon Boasting over 12,000 perfect five-star ratings, these buzzy sandals are an ideal choice if you’re looking for summer shoes that offer great arch support. These have a durable rubber sole, a cushioned midsole, and braided nylon straps. The best part? They’re comfy enough to wear while walking and hiking and are a great shoe for the beach or pool as they’re waterproof. Positive review: “I like everything about these sandals,” one shopper wrote. They fit well, they appear to be well made, they're attractive and comfortable. They come in a good selection of colors. (But let me know when you do a green and tan!) And they can be worn two ways.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 6 — 12

2 These Stylish Sneakers That Are So Comfy & Lightweight Akk Lightweight Running Sneakers Amazon $46 If you need stylish sneakers that can be worn to the gym but are also cute enough to wear out, look no further than this highly-rated pair. Made with a breathable mesh upper, these eye-catching kicks have a lightweight sole, skid-resistant bottoms, and a memory foam insole that is pleasantly flexible. The back heel tab also makes these so easy to take on and off. Positive review: “These are the BEST. I have ordered name brand shoes, paid a fortune, and they were not a comfortable as these! So far so good, intend to order more from this brand,” one satisfied shopper stated. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

3 A Pair Of Laceless Kicks With A Breathable Upper konhill Walking Tennis Shoes Amazon $40 Once you slip these sneakers on, you’ll never want to take them off — that’s how comfortable they are. Offered in shades like shell pink and black, these tennis shoes are ultra-lightweight, have a laceless design, and a breathable mesh upper. Wear these with your gym clothes for a stylish fitness outfit, or pair these with denim shorts, a white tee, and an oversized tote for a quick summer look. Positive review: “These shoes are quite literally the most comfortable things I’ve ever had on my extra wide feet,” one reviewer gushed. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

4 These Cushy Sandals That Have Adjustable Straps Viakix Walking Sandals Amazon $55 See On Amazon These design-forward walking sandals are just what your shoe collection is missing. Offered in various shades, these popular shoes feature four adjustable straps to achieve that just-right fit easily. They also are equipped with proprietary arch stabilizer technology to give you the best arch support and boast a cushy foam midsole. Even better? Each sandal has a soft heel pad to help prevent blisters from forming. Positive review: “I really like these sandals. I wore them on a trip where I did some hiking in them, and they were great. The sole is flexible and the straps are soft and have some stretch in them, giving a perfect fit that doesn't chafe. This was a good value,” one reviewer mentioned. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 6 — 11

5 These Cloud-Like Slides That Have Over 25,000 5-Star Ratings BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Chic and cushy? Sign me up. These trendy slides, which come in colors like brown, khaki, and white, feel like walking on a cloud — it’s no wonder they have the word “cloud” in their name. They’re made with a springy rebound sole, a broad strap that keeps your feet secure, and a thick sole that helps cut back on shock absorption. They’re also waterproof, so go ahead and wear these to the pool, beach, or spa. Positive review: “Listen, I swear on my children, these are the most comfortable shoes I've even worn,” one happy customer shared. “It's like they took one of those rubber mats you get for when you stand too long and made a shoe out of it. I can't get over how they feel.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 15-16

6 A Pair Of These Buckled Sandals With 50,000+ 5-Star Ratings CUSHIONAIRE Women's Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon With over 51,000 perfect five-star ratings, these trendy slides look similar to those your favorite celebs wear. They have a genuine suede insole, an upper with soft lining, and a flexible cork footbed that is so easy to walk in. Wear these with faded jeans and a simple white tee for a quick weekend look, or pair with a maxi dress for a boho vibe. Positive review: “I am a lover of Birkenstock but these are really awesome,” a shopper commented. “I would say they are true to size and sooo comfortable. The price is amazing too! I have wide feet and they fit perfect. Love all the varieties of colors and will definitely buy more.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 6 — 12 (regular and wide)

7 A Pair Of Colorful, High-Rated Sandals With Adjustable Straps & A Padded Heel Muboliy Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add some excitement to your shoe collection with these bright-colored sandals. Featuring a strappy design, these easy-to-wear shoes feature a yoga mat insole, top-notch arch support, a padded heel strap, and a skid-resistant rubber outsole. The straps are also adjustable, which is handy when trying to achieve that perfect fit. Positive review: “These are surprisingly nice for the price,” one shopper pointed out. “They have a squishy shaped sole that is very comfortable. You can adjust every strap to get the best fit for you. Plus they are super cute! I ordered my regular size, and they fit fine.” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 6 — 11

8 These Stylish Sandals That Have Stretchy Straps & A Flexible Insole Cushionaire Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sandals are the ones to get if you’re looking for a fashionable pair that looks as good as they feel. They have a soft and stretchy gore upper, a flexible insole, and a lightweight feel. Wear these with maxi dresses, silky skirts, denim shorts, and more once the weather starts to heat up. Positive review: “I have the green for a year and have loved them! Got the cheetah print. So comfortable and I get compliments on them every time I wear them!” one reviewer stated. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 6 — 11

9 These Slides That Have A Flexible Cork Footbed & Buckled Straps CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a buckled slide with a more simple design, add these to your cart ASAP. Offered in shades like brown, light blue, and stone, these popular sandals feature a faux-leather upper, a flexible cork footbed, and an outsole with extra traction. Wear these during beach vacations, or style them with wool socks once the temperatures drop. Positive review: “These are one of the most comfortable, supportive sandals I own,” pointed out one shopper. “They break in easily, and I find myself wearing them DAILY. I am buying a second pair for an upcoming trip. Highly recommend for comfort and color selection, great alternative to Birks for the price!” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 6 — 13 (regular and wide)

10 A Pair Of Flat Sandals With Great Support Dr. Scholl's Islander Flat Sandals Amazon $50 See On Amazon These Dr. Scholl shoes are just what your sandals collection has been missing. Offered in shades like pink clay and oxide blue, these eye-catching flats feature a sustainably-crafted footbed made from recycled bottles, stretchy gore straps, and lightweight construction that won’t weigh down your feet. Style these with white linen pants, a dark top, and gold jewelry for a chic summer look. Positive review: “VERY comfortable and true to size (which seems to be hard to find when shopping online),” shared one happy customer. “My chiropractor recently recommended that I look into a more supportive sandal, rather than flip-flops all the time. These definitely fit the bill! The arch support is very nice. The best thing about them is that I can dress them up or down. 10/10!” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 — 11

11 These Canvas Sneakers With Cushioned Insoles Adokoo Low Cut Canvas Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a good pair of white sneakers, so why not go with these? With well over 3,000 perfect five-star ratings, these popular and chic shoes are made with canvas and have a durable rubber sole, a padded insole, and a heel strap to make them easier to put on. From patterned skirts to printed dresses, these shoes go with everything. Positive review: “Love everything about these shoes from the material to the comfort,” one shopper mentioned. “They are also so easy to clean. Definitely buying myself another pair.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 These Sweet Ballet Flats That Have A Rounded Toe & A Stretchy Fit HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon A pair of well-made ballet shoes can instantly add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Consider adding these to your Amazon cart stat if your closet lacks a pair. They feature a sweet rounded toe, a soft insole, a stretchy upper, and a lightweight feel. Whether worn with sleek dress pants or styled with chic dresses and skirts, these shoes get the job done. Positive review: “No break in time, just pure comfort,” one shopper commented. “True to size. Will definitely order more!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 11

13 These Shoes With A Stretchy Strap Design & A Comfortable Feel Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you want a pair of white sneakers with a bit of an edge, these are the ones to get. Boasting a sturdy rubber sole, these stylish shoes have a stretchy strap design (no laces here), a rounded toe, and a comfortable feel. And with nearly 30,000 Amazon reviews and counting, these are well-loved by so many people. Positive review: “I don’t know WHAT it is about these shoes,” one reviewer exclaimed. “Not even my usual style but they look SO good. I already have two pairs. Very true to size.” Available colors: 85

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (medium and wide)

14 These Floral Flats With A Memory Foam Insole & Scalloped Edges Fracora Eyelet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon We can’t get over these fashionable flats with a floral eyelet design. Made with a breathable upper, these dainty shoes have a lightweight sole, a comfortable memory foam insole, and scalloped edging. These would look so good with a frilly maxi dress or a sweet linen sundress. Positive review: “These are the most comfortable shoes I have purchased in a long time,” one customer commented. “I have neuropathy in my feet so finding a shoe that fits comfortably is a must. Love the color. I wear them with jeans or a dress. I highly recommend them.” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 A Pair Of Sandals With A Lug Sole Heel & Adjustable Buckle Straps Soda Open Toe Block Heel Sandals with Adjustable Ankle Strap Amazon $27 See On Amazon These platform sandals can easily elevate any outfit — literally. These fun heels feature a chunky rubber sole, an adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure, a fisherman-style upper, and a comfortable feel. Match these with a black mini skirt and a flowy top for a chic summer ensemble. Positive review: “All the reviews talking about how comfortable these are, are true,” a shopper shared. “I was skeptical given the low price but I just walked about 15K steps today and no blisters. My feet aren't even super tired.” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

16 These Pillow Slides That Have Adjustable Buckles Weweya Pillow Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Want your shoes to feel like you’re wearing pillows? This is just the pick for you. These slides, available in colors like orange, pink, and beige, feel just like walking on a cloud. These lightweight shoes feature an adjustable double buckle design, a soft sole, and “drainage” holes to help keeps them drier if they get wet. Be sure to pack these on your next beach trip or summer vacation. Positive review: “What I liked about these sandals were they were comfortable, soft to walk on, adjustable straps, they fit my wide foot and I can take them to the pool and not feel worried about slipping,” one shopper shared. “The tread on the bottom is really nice. This was a great purchase!” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 — 15-16

17 These Waterproof Sandals With A Padded Footbed FUNKYMONKEY Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon A comfy pair of slides that are also cute? Sign me up. Made with adjustable wide straps, these versatile sandals boast a padded footbed, a durable exterior, and a trendy look. The best part? These are waterproof and washable, so feel free to bring them with you to the beach, pool, and spa. Positive review: “These sandals are so cute,” shared one customer. “I got them in bright pink and love them. I'm so happy they are so comfortable. I have so many issues with my feet that I usually can't wear any kind of slides (including Birkenstocks), but these are so comfortable.” Available colors: 54

Available sizes: 6 — 11

18 These Trendy Sneakers That Are So Lightweight & Flexible adidas Cloudfoam sneakers Amazon $50 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a pair of Adidas sneakers. These Cloudfoam shoes are offered in shades like purple, off-white, and gray and feature a durable rubber sole. Each pair has a simple lace closure, a breathable fabric upper, and a comfy sole that’s both lightweight and flexible. Wear these with gym clothes, maxi dresses, mini skirts, and more — there are endless options. Positive review: “I absolutely love these tennis shoes!” commented one reviewer. “This is the 2nd pair that I’ve gotten just in a different color. They are super comfortable and very convenient to slip on/off.” Available colors: 38

Available sizes: 5 — 11

19 A Pair Of Chic Flats That Have Over 42,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Essentials Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon A pair of simple yet chic ballet shoes can make getting dressed in the morning 10 times easier. If your closet doesn’t yet have a pair, consider adding these affordable ones to your cart ASAP. They feature a classic silhouette, faux suede lining, and a “heel pillow” for added comfort. Positive review: “I was surprised how comfortable these shoes were without any period of ‘wearing in’,” said one shopper. “Love them and will definitely buy again when needed.” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5 — 15 (regular and wide)

20 These Soft Slippers With A Fuzzy Feel FITORY Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $27 See On Amazon These faux-fur slippers take comfort to a whole new level. Boasting two top straps (one is adjustable), these fancy slides have a furry cork footbed, a flexible outsole, and a lightweight feel. Wear these with your pajamas when lounging around the house, or toss these on with faded jeans and an oversized sweatshirt for a comfy yet trendy, look. Positive review: “As a FT single work-from-home mom, I quite literally wear these at least 5 - 6 hours a day,” explained one reviewer. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 11

21 These Elegant Slide-On Sandals With A Cushy Insole FITORY Slip-On Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon These sandals are so comfortable yet so elegant. Offered in shades like brown, camel, and pink, these slip-on shoes are constructed with a durable rubber sole and cushioned insole and don an open-toe style. From running errands to getting dressed for special occasions, these sandals get the job done. Positive review: “I love these sandals so much,” one happy customer wrote. “They are super lightweight and comfortable. The leather is soft so your toes aren’t getting pinched or suctioned in haha.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 6 — 11

22 These Popular Teva Sandals That Have Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Amazon $25 See On Amazon No closet is complete without a good pair of flip-flops. These Teva ones have over 20,000 perfect five-star ratings and feature a trendy platform sole, two secure cross straps, and a contoured footbed. Style these with ankle-length denim jeans and a flowy white top for a chic dinner look, or pair these with bathing suits and shorts for a quick beach ensemble. Positive review: “I forgot how much I LOVE TEVAS!!” one excited shopper shared. “I haven't had a pair since high school & I'm so glad I bought them again. These [sandals] last forever [and] form to your foot. Great quality.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 12

23 These Slides That Look Like Pricey Designer Versions The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal Amazon $34 See On Amazon These fashionable sandals look so much like designer versions but come without the steep price tag. Made with a high-quality leather sole (the upper is not real leather), these chic shoes can easily be slipped on with dresses, skirts, jeans, wide-leg linen pants, and so much more. They also come in vibrant hues, like hot pink and lime, if you want a pair of bright-colored slides. Positive review: “I bought these after seeing them on an Instagram post,” one customer noted. “They are a perfect dupe for a high end designer sandal. So comfortable and timeless. I have gotten numerous compliments on these!” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 13

24 These Soft Loafers That Have A Massage-Function Bottom VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s nothing quite like a good loafer. If you’re looking for a comfortable shoe that doesn’t skimp in the style department, pick up these affordable boat shoes with over 12,000 perfect five-star ratings. They have a lightweight sole, a soft upper, and a wonderful massage function on the bottom (score). Positive review: “I bought the red shoes first and got so many compliments!” gushed one reviewer. “So I bought the black ones, then the white ones. Yesterday’s my dentist said they were beautiful. I can’t recall the last time anyone took notice of my shoes! They are more comfortable than flip flops. I LOVE these shoes!!” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: 5 — 12

25 These Lightweight Boat Shoes With Elastic Laces Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These lace-up loafers may go down in the hall of fame as one of the most popular shoes on the internet. They are beloved, in part because their soft and flexible upper and rounded toe box fits your foot perfectly with plenty of room. They’re easy to dress up or down, and you can choose from more than 50 different colors and styles. Positive review: “I bought these as my first pair of Hey Dude shoes in hopes of finding a comfortable shoe to aide my feet of pain,” says one reviewer. “They are a God send! So comfortable and I'm not dying at the end of the day. I bought two more pair(s) and love them all.” Available colors: 56

Available sizes: 4 — 11

26 A Pair Of Wedge Sandals With Stretchy Straps & A Soft Sole LifeStride Mexico Wedge Sandal Amazon $24 See On Amazon Elevate any outfit (literally) with a pair of these wedge sandals. With nearly 3,000 five-star ratings, these head-turning platform sandals feature a soft sole, stretchy straps, and a 2-inch heel. They have a slip-on closure, too, so you can pull these on and off in a flash. Positive review: “Do not hesitate,” advised one reviewer. “These are really fabulous shoes. They look great, feel great, easy to slip on, and the wedge heel is a flattering height. I absolutely love these shoes - I just ordered them in another color!” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (regular and wide)

27 These Tennis Shoes With A Memory Foam Insole KEEZMZ Walking Running Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a pair of sneakers to wear to the gym or on the hunt for some kicks to wear to your weekend plans, these shoes get the job done. Crafted with a breathable, lightweight upper, these versatile sneakers have a padded collar and tongue with a flexible design that makes them feel so comfortable. The memory foam insoles are also a nice touch. Positive review: “These shoes are awesome!” relayed one reviewer. “Comfy and you can’t beat the price. I love the way they look with leggings and a sweatshirt, super easy to just slip on and go. The material is not super stretchy, so if you’re between sizes I would order up.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 6 — 11

28 These Easy-To-Wear Sneakers With A Stretchy Upper TIOSEBON Slip-On Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Well-made sneakers don’t have to cost a ton of money — these comfortable walking shoes prove just that. Both breathable and lightweight, these trendy kicks have a memory foam insole, a stretchy mesh knit upper, and a roomy toe box to give your toes more space to move around. Pair these with leggings or gym shorts during your next exercise routine, or toss these on with a summer dress for a comfortable warm-weather outfit. Positive review: “I love these shoes!” exclaimed one reviewer. “Easy on and off — wash up nice in the washing machine. I wear them with jeans and have received several compliments on them. I wish I had several pairs in different colors.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

29 These Cute Adjustable Slides That Float In Water Chaco Chillos Slide Sandal Amazon $36 See On Amazon These slide sandals don’t sacrifice a bit of comfort. They’re made with contoured arch support and adjustable straps, so these will feel comfortable and fit perfectly to your feet. Even better, these are the perfect shoe for water activities or the beach. They float in water so you’ll never lose one to the surf, and they’re easy to wash down if they get dirty or sandy. Positive review: “I am loving how comfortable these are!” One reviewer says, “They have adjustable straps which are perfect if [you’re] kayaking or doing anything where they might slip!” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 5 — 15

30 These Canvas Sneakers With A Dainty Daisy Detail Adokoo Low Top Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These low-top sneakers feel so good on and are cute to boot. Crafted with a durable rubber sole, these kicks have a canvas upper, a round-toe design, and a classic lace-up closure. Even better? These come with a dainty daisy embroidery design that looks so nice matched with white eyelet summer dresses or lightweight linen pants. Also offered in shades like bright pink and red, these easy-to-style shoes can be worn in many ways. Positive review: “I love these shoes,” one reviewer pointed out. “They fit true to size. Very comfortable for every day wear. By far my favorite shoes. I want all the colors so I buy them often.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 11

31 A Pair Of High Top Sneakers With A 3-Layer Upper Design yageyan High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon If high-top shoes are more your thing, pick up this pair with a 4.3-star average overall rating. Crafted with a breathable canvas upper, these kicks have a three-layer upper design, high-quality shoe laces, and a pull ring that can help you get these on and off so much easier. These are available in neutral colors as well as printed designs, to match your style. Positive review: “The shoes fit well, look so cute and function great,” said one shopper. “I would recommend. Planning to buy another pair or maybe two....” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

32 These Sleek & Chic Ballet Shoes With A Soft Insole Feversole Memory Foam Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon These sleek and shiny flats look as good as they feel. They have a classic round-toe silhouette, a non-slip outsole, and a slight heel. The front bow design is a nice detail, and the soft canvas lining helps make these more comfortable to wear for hours on end. Match these with an ankle-grazing dress for a demure look, or style with dressy pants and gold jewelry for those days when you need to go into the office. Positive review: “These ballet slippers are perfect,” stated one shopper. “Some of the other ones are cut to high — you know what I mean — and these are exactly right. Very comfortable too. I had to run to my car in the rain and puddles. I thought they’d be ruined but they were perfectly fine even though got really wet.” Available colors: 68

Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

33 A Pair Of Square-Toe Flats With Stretchy Criss-Cross Ankle Straps Jessica Simpson Mandalaye Square Toe Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you want ballet flats with more detail, consider scooping up these square-toe ones that feature an eye-catching ankle wrap design. These are designed with a well-made leather sole, a cushioned footbed, stretchy wide ankle straps, and a very slight heel. Positive review: “I now have 3 in different colors,” one customer commented, “sooo comfortable.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5 — 12

34 These Sandals With A Cushioned Footbed & A Braided Jute Platform VICKI·VICKI Platform Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon Turn heads all spring and summer long with these platform sandals that come in easy-to-style shades like khaki, apricot, and beige. There’s even a leopard print option if that’s more your vibe. With a 4-inch heel, these shoes have a braided jute platform, a cushioned footbed, and adjustable ankle straps. Positive review: “I love theses shoes,” stated one shopper. “They are so comfortable and stylish. I can wear them for work all day and my feet do not hurt.” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 4 — 11