40 Things You're Forgetting To Do Inside Your Home That'll Cost You Later

While it’s almost always easier to spend money rather than save it, that doesn’t mean that saving it has to be a challenge. Making small changes around your home — like opting for reusable dishcloths over paper towels — can easily save you a ton of money over the course of a year.

But if you aren’t sure where to start? Not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of things you’re forgetting to do inside your home that can cost you later. From cleaning out your dryer lint trap to re-sealing snack bags, there’s something in here for everyone. Keep scrolling for more.

1 Making Sure Your Furniture Stays Clean From Pet Hair ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Letting pet hair build up on your furniture can ruin the upholstery — that’s why I’m a big fan of this ChomChom roller. Hundreds of bristles latch onto loose hair, yanking them off your furniture and depositing them inside its built-in dustbin. Once full, simply press the button on the handle to empty it out.

2 Giving Stained Clothes A Much-Needed Refresh Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to throw out that stained tee — just use this spray to get it looking good as new. It’s suitable for clothes, toys, carpets, and more, as its commercial-grade formula easily powers through even the toughest stains. And since it’s non-toxic, there’s no need to worry about using it around pets or children.

3 Storing Your Clothes On Velvet Hangers Zober Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only can these velvet-coated hangers help keep delicate garments from slipping to the ground, but they’re also ultra-thin, which means you can fit even more clothes on your closet rod. Despite their svelte frame, each one can hold up to 10 pounds — and the swivel hook on top makes it easy to have all your clothes facing the same direction.

4 Staying 2 Steps Ahead Of All Those Pesky Bugs Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $30 See On Amazon Calling a professional exterminator can be pricy, so why not stay two steps ahead of a possible bug infestation with this trap? The powerful UV light attracts all sorts of creepy crawlies, drawing them in close so that they get stuck to the glue board on the inside. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to use in nearly any room — big or small.

5 Weatherproofing Your Windows To Help Cut Down On Energy Bills XFasten Weather Stripping Tape Amazon $12 See On Amazon Drafty doors and windows can lead to high energy bills — so grab this tape. It creates an airtight and watertight seal that helps insulate your home, and its transparent appearance won’t leave your home looking crummy. The best part? If you ever decide to remove it, the adhesive backing won’t leave behind any sticky residues, nor will it damage wood surfaces.

6 Protecting The Cabinet Underneath Your Sink From Water Damage SOONSURE Under Sink Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Leaky pipes can quickly damage the cabinet underneath your sink, so why not grab this mat? Its waterproof surface catches stray drips, while a reinforced lip around the edge helps keep them from flowing off. You also have the choice of three colors: gray, white, or beige.

7 Opting For Damage-Free Ways To Hang Pictures Command Hanging Strips (28-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to pound a nail into your wall to hang up that photo — just use these command strips. They’re backed with strong adhesives that can handle up to 16 pounds, making them great for photos, artwork, and more. They’ll also stick to nearly any surface — from glass to painted walls.

8 Cutting Down On Energy Bills By Installing Smart Lights Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these smart bulbs energy-efficient, but they also have a lifetime of up to 20,000 hours, making it unlikely that you’ll have to buy replacements anytime soon. You can also control them remotely using your smartphone — just in case you forgot to turn them off — as well as put them on schedules so that they’re on when you come home. What’s not to love?

9 Getting The Inside Of Your Washing Machine Smelling Fresh Affresh Washing Machine Tablets (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon A dirty washing machine can result in your clothes absorbing unwanted odors, which is why these tablets are such a smart buy. They clean deep into your pump, valve, tub, drum, and more, getting rid of all sorts of odor-causing residues and grime. And unlike some cleansers, these ones are suitable for use with nearly any washing machine.

10 Giving Your Lint Trap A Thoroughly Deep Clean Holikme 40 Feet Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your lint trap is clogged, your dryer will have to work so much harder in order to dry your clothes — that’s where this cleaning kit comes into play. Connect it to your power drill, and the brush will spin as it reaches deep into your dryer to help you remove any stray bits of lint that have built up. “The amount of lint removed was amazing,” wrote Amazon reviewer Susan A. “Subsequent drying cycle was shorter and more effective.”

11 Re-Sealing Bags To Help Keep Your Snacks Fresh EZCO Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Chips, pretzels, pet food — this bag sealer can help keep all sorts of snacks stay fresh. It’s designed to work with most foil or plastic bags and takes less than one minute to heat up. Each order also comes with two AA batteries included.

12 Making Sure Your Kitchen Knives Are Sharp AF AnySharp Knife Sharpener Amazon $22 See On Amazon Trying to cut ingredients with a dull blade can be a giant waste of time — but that’s only part of the reason why this knife sharpener is worth a look. There’s no electricity required, as you only need to draw your knives through it three or four times in order to restore the blade back to its original luster. Plus, its suction-cup base helps keep it from shifting around.

13 Helping Produce Stay Fresh With These Blue Apples BluApple Produce Savers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Toss one of these BluApples into your produce drawer, and it can help your herbs, greens, and more stay fresher for up to three times longer. You only need to replace it once every three months for the best results — and each order comes with enough refills to last you up to 15 months.

14 Preventing Water Damage By Cleaning Out Your Gutters cyzhce Gutter Cleaning Tool Amazon $18 See On Amazon A clogged gutter can lead to water damage, making this tool a must-have in any home. It’s designed to fit onto most telescopic poles, making it easy to remove all the leaves, pine needles, or whatever else has accumulated inside your gutter. Or, if your gutters are already looking good, you can also use it to remove crud from ditches and skylight roofs.

15 Giving Your Reusable Straws A Thorough Scrub The Scoopie Tube Cleaner Brushes (10-Piece Set) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Putting your reusable straws in the dishwasher doesn’t give them a thorough clean — scrubbing them down with these brushes is the better option. Each order comes with 10 in varying sizes, making them suitable for nearly any straw. Or, if you don’t have reusable straws, you can also use them to clean baby bottles, coffee brewers, and more.

16 Making Sure Your House Plants Are Always Watered Modern Innovations Self-Watering Spikes (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Thumb more black than green? Not a problem when you have these self-watering spikes. Simply press them into your plants, then insert a bottle of water into the top. The water will gradually flow into the soil, helping keep your plants hydrated for up to 10 days — no extra watering required.

17 Keeping Your Pipes Clear & Clog-Free Green Gobbler Liquid Clog Remover (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Calling the plumber is rarely ever cheap — instead, give this liquid clog remover a try. The dual-chamber bottles are already portioned out, so there’s no measuring necessary. Simply pour it down your clogged drain, then wait about 30 minutes before flushing it with water. It’s that easy.

18 Getting Your Cabinets & Pantry Organized AF Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Spice Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon Losing items in the back of your cabinets is an easy way to waste money, which is part of the reason why I’m in love with this lazy Susan. Not only is it made from sleek bamboo, but it also features two tiers so that you have double the amount of storage space. Plus, there’s even a lip around the edges to help keep items from sliding off as it spins.

19 Keeping Your Nonstick Cookware In Pristine Condition M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula (4 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Using metal spatulas on nonstick cookware can scrape away the coating, whereas these rubber spatulas are gentle on pots and pans, yet sturdy enough to flip heavy burgers, pancakes, and more. They’re also BPA-free, and can even withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose from four colors: teal, orange, green, or blue.

20 Opting For Pastry Brushes That Won’t Shed Into Food M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Pastry Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re basting meat or brushing pastries with butter, these silicone brushes are a significant upgrade from the bristle-style brush you’ve probably been using. They won’t shed into your foods, nor will they absorb unwanted odors or stains. The best part? They’re also heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.

21 Preventing Food Waste By Measuring Out Ingredients Easy@Home Digital Kitchen Scale Food Scale Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you always wind up with a good amount of leftovers after cooking, using this food scale might help you portion out your meals better. It has a weight capacity of up to 11 pounds, making it suitable for meat, dry ingredients, and everything in between. Plus, the large LCD screen makes it easy to read.

22 Saving Leftovers For Later Inside Airtight Containers FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Store your leftovers inside these food containers, and their airtight lids will help keep everything inside fresh until you’re ready to eat. Each one is made from tough borosilicate glass, helping them resist cracks when exposed to sudden temperature changes — and they’re even safe to use in the oven as well as the freezer.

23 Wiping Up With Reusable Towels Instead Of Disposables FEBU Swedish Dishcloths for Kitchen (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon While paper towels may be incredibly convenient, these reusable dishcloths can help you save so much money over time. They’re soft and gritty when dry yet soft when wet, making them great for wiping up spills, scouring cookware, and more. And unlike regular towels, these ones are also odor-resistant.

24 Making The Switch To Reusable Coffee Pods Perfect Pod Reusable Coffee Pod Amazon $15 See On Amazon Buying pre-filled coffee pods quickly adds up over time, so why not make the switch to this reusable one? You can fill it with whatever brand of coffee you like — and each order even includes a small scoop to help you do so with minimal spillage.

25 Mopping Up Dirty Floors With Reusable Pads Turbo Microfiber Reusable Mop Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t waste money buying new mop pads — save yourself some money by switching to these reusable ones. They’re made from soft microfiber that latches onto dirt and dust, trapping it within its fibers until you’re ready to shake it out over the trash. They’re also designed to work with most sweeper mops, including the Swiffer.

26 Protecting Your Tables From Crafting Damage POPCO Reusable Heat Resistant Silicone Sheets (3 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Crafting, baking, rolling out pastries — these sheets can be used to help protect your surfaces from all sorts of damage. They’re made from food-grade silicone that’s waterproof, nonslip, as well as heat-resistant. And once you’re done using them, you can easily roll or fold them up for easy storage.

27 Storing Your Snacks Inside Of Reusable Bags Zip Top Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags (3 Pack) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Not only are these baggies reusable, but each one also features a flat base that lets you stand them upright, making it easier to fill them up. They’re also made from 100% pure silicone — no BPA, PVC, or latex within sight — and the zip-lock top helps keep everything inside fresh.

28 Adding A Brand New Seal To Your Leaky Shower Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal Amazon $27 See On Amazon Shower leaking all over your floors? Try swapping out that crummy door seal with this brand-new one. Zero tools are required for installation — simply trim it to fit if needed, then press it right into place on your shower door. It’s universally designed to work with nearly any door, and many reviewers appreciated how it was “easy to install.”

29 Installing A Door Stop To Help Keep Your Walls Damage-Free Safus Magnetic Door Stop Amazon See On Amazon Letting your door swing wide can punch holes into your drywall — unless you have this door stopper installed. A strong magnet on the inside holds onto your door to help keep it from bouncing back, all while a spring-loaded buffer absorbs the impact to help keep your walls damage-free. Choose from three finishes: oil-rubbed bronze, brushed nickel, or golden brass.

30 Keeping Your Floors Scratch-Free With These Furniture Grips iPrimio SlipToGrip Furniture Grippers (8-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sliding furniture can leave scratches on your floors — so grab these grippers. Not only do they help keep your couches, chairs, and more firmly in place, but each order also includes adhesive strips that make installation a total breeze. The best part? Many reviewers raved about how they “worked like a charm.”

31 Saving On Electricity With Some Motion Sensor Lights AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your energy bills are a little too high for your liking, consider plugging in these motion sensor lights. They’ll only turn on when someone is around — and you can even adjust their brightness up to five levels. Plus, each one also features a nighttime mode that prevents them from turning on when it’s still bright out.

32 Preventing Splattery Mess With This Transparent Sheet COSNIGHT Kitchen Backsplash Protector Amazon $11 See On Amazon Save yourself some kitchen clean-up after every meal with this sheet. Simply add it to your backsplash or countertops, and it’ll catch oil pops and food splatter so that you can easily wipe it down once you’ve finished cooking. And since it’s transparent, it won’t affect how you’ve styled your kitchen.

33 Holding Onto All Your Socks With This Laundry Tool SockDock Laundry Tool Amazon $20 See On Amazon Always losing socks in the laundry? Try clipping them onto this laundry tool before you toss them into the washer and dryer. Not only will it keep all your socks held in place, but it also features enough space to hold up to nine pairs of socks at a time.

34 Opening Up Some Extra Closet Space With These Shoe Organizers Neprock Shoe Slots Organizers Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re running out of room in your closet, these organizers can help minimize the amount of space your shoe collection takes up. They’re designed to work with nearly any shoe — from loafers to high heels — and the nonslip surface helps keep each shoe firmly in place.

35 Keeping Track Of All Your Keys With An Entryway Organizer Lwenki Entryway Shelf Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re constantly misplacing keys or mail, this entryway organizer is a smart way to help keep track of small items. Five hooks give you ample space for lanyards, keys, and more, while a small shelf on the top is the perfect spot to place envelopes of nearly any size. Choose from four finishes: black, white, gray, or brown.

36 Choosing A Shower Curtain Liner That’s Mildew-Free AmazerBath Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $6 See On Amazon Sometimes the smallest upgrades can make the biggest impact — like swapping out that crummy shower curtain liner with this mildew-resistant one. It’s made from waterproof PEVA, with magnets on the bottom to keep it from billowing out while you’re bathing. Plus, the grommets on the top are even rustproof.

37 Storing Pet Food In Containers That Help It Stay Fresh DDMOMMY Collapsible Dog Food Container Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its moistureproof top and elevated base, this container can help pet food stay fresher for longer. It’s large enough to hold up to 13 pounds of food, making it great for pets of all sizes — and you can even fold it down flat for easy storage when you aren’t using it. Choose from eight colors.

38 Cutting Back On Energy Bills By Insulating Your Doors Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $23 See On Amazon Slide this draft stopper underneath your doors, and it’ll help insulate your home against the weather outside. There’s no adhesive or nails required in order for it to stay in place — and you can even trim it to fit smaller doors if needed. But if that isn’t enough? It can also help block out sound and light, making it easier to sleep in on the weekends.

39 Taking The Pressure Off Your Back With Some Furniture Sliders X-Protector Felt Furniture Sliders (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Moving heavy pieces of furniture can leave your body feeling sore — but that’s where these sliders come into play. Not only do they make it way easier to move furniture, but the thick rubber on top also grips onto your furniture legs to help keep them from shifting out of place as you push.