Weird Clothes & Accessories On Amazon That Are Pure Genius

When it comes to fashion, weird can be a virtue. And while unconventional style is par for the course when it comes to runway shows, there’s no reason why you can’t integrate some unusual items into your own wardrobe. This list is packed with statement-making silhouettes, unexpected jewelry, and out-there hair accessories that make any look pop. So if you’re ready to branch out from the basics and embrace your inner eccentric, scroll on for some of the best finds.

1 This Super Loose Jumpsuit That’s A Study In Slouchiness DEEP SELF Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $20 See on Amazon With a flowy, dramatic design, this ultra-soft, stretchy jumpsuit is your go-to when you want to look cool and casual with minimal effort. Along with a wide-leg silhouette, it features a deep V-neck, pockets, and tie-knot straps. Pair it with a tank or long-sleeve top. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 A 4-Pack Of Bird’s Nest Clips For Elegant Hairstyles Sizobi Bird's Nest Hair Clips (4-Pack) $8 See on Amazon A fun twist (pardon the pun) on traditional hair claws, this four-pack of bird’s nest hair clips is a versatile alternative with an elegant look. Featuring a soft velvet feel and a flexible design, they expand from 1 inch to 3.5 inches to secure buns and ponytails of all sizes. Choose from five color options. Available colors: 5

3 This Buttery Soft Workout Tank With A Built-In Bra CRZ Yoga Bra Top $32 See on Amazon Perfect for yoga or lounging, this cropped tank features a built-in bra that offers light support and removable cups for added comfort. It’s made from ultra-soft, stretchy fabric, with wide straps and a square neckline for a chic touch. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating, it comes in dozens of colors like merlot, hibiscus, and black. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

4 These Headphones That Look Like A Headband Paww SilkSoundX Bluetooth Workout Headphones $30 See on Amazon Is it a headband? Headphones? It’s both. These workout headphones blend style and performance in one, with the ability to be worn as a headband or even around your neck. Looking like a fashion accessory while delivering high-quality sound, the headphones operate with Bluetooth 5.0 technology and are lightweight and foldable for easy portability.

5 A Knotted Sweater With A Reversible Design LILBETTER Reversible Twist-Knot Sweater $32 See on Amazon This reversible twist-knot sweater is like having two sweaters in one. Made from soft, breathable, and comfy material, the piece features a relaxed fit that goes perfectly with your favorite pair of jeans. Wear the criss-cross in front to create a plunging V-neck or turn it around for a backless style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 These Bra Clips That Draw The Straps In For A Racerback Fit W-Plus Bra Strap Clips $6 See on Amazon These bra clips and straps are the solution you need when wearing racerback tops — or when dealing with straps that just won’t stay on your shoulders. The clips bring the straps to the middle of your back to conceal them, while the straps can be used to hold your existing bra straps taut, ensuring they stay right where they belong.

7 These Mesh Socks That Step Up Your Style Game GORGLITTER Sheer Mesh Patterned Socks (4 Pairs) $17 See on Amazon Step up your sock game with this four-pair set of sheer patterned socks. A perfect blend of soft, lightweight, and breathable, each pair has a different pattern, so you can mix it up depending your look. Choose from dozens of styles, including colorful options, and pair them with your favorite loafers or ankle boots to show them off. Available sizes: One size

8 A 2-Pack Of Bun Extensions For Added Volume & Fun REECHO Mini Hair Bun Extensions (2-Pack) $18 See on Amazon If you’re looking to add extra volume to your style, these mini hair bun extensions do the job and do it well. Available in 28 shades, they quickly and securely clip into your hair with their claw design. Use a shade that closely matches your own for a natural look or go for a funky pop of color to add some fun. Available colors: 28

9 The Softy & Fuzzy Sweater That Feels Like A Luxe Blanket LILLUSORY Fuzzy Blanket Sweater $38 See on Amazon If you want the look of clothing but the feel of your favorite luxe throw blanket, this fuzzy sweater is it. The pullover has a slouchy, oversized fit with a ribbed hemline and extra-long sleeves that can be cuffed. Of course, it’s the plush knit texture that makes it so inviting. Choose from 24 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A 4-Pack Of Strappy Cage Bras That Are Sexy AF FIBO STEEL Strappy Cage Bras (4-Pack) $18 See on Amazon Though it might look intimidating at first, these strappy cage bras add instant edge to any outfit, whether you wear them layered under your favorite tank or on their own at home. Each one is made from spandex, complete with shiny metal rings for a comfortable, stretchy fit that stays put. The set comes with four bras in a variety of designs.

11 This Pullover That Takes Leopard Print To The Next Level Junboon Leopard Pullover $36 See on Amazon This pullover gives a whole new meaning to the term “leopard print.” The otherwise-simple crew-neck sweater has two snow leopards facing each other on either side, with the print extending down your arms. The bold design makes accessorizing totally optional, as the sweater is a moment all on its own. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 The Fleece-Lined Tights That Only *Look* Sheer X-CHENG Fleece Lined Tights $12 See on Amazon Instead of freezing your butt off (almost literally) wearing regular tights in the colder months, opt for these fleece lined tights instead. They’re made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester, spandex, and cotton, and boast a faux sheer design that makes them look more like nylons. Of course, the most important part — they keep you cozy in frigid temperatures, thanks to their thick fleece lining. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

13 A Shimmery Lip Balm That Changes Colors Based On Your pH CATKIN Color-Changing Lip Balm $16 See on Amazon If you’ve ever wished for a custom lip color, now you can have it, thanks to this color-changing lip balm. The formula is designed to adapt to the unique pH of your lips for a custom-colored glow that can last up to six hours per application. Made with hydrating, nourishing ingredients, it delivers just a touch of shimmer, too. Available shades: 15

14 This Bendable Jewelry That Lets You Create Unique Wraparound Looks BNQL Bendable Jewelry $15 See on Amazon The unique flexibility of this jewelry piece provide endless opportunities for how to wear it. Measuring 33 inches, it has a snakeskin texture and can be curled or spiraled any way you like. In fact, you can shape it into a necklace, bracelet, anklet, armband — or even a headband if you’re up for it. Available finishes: 9

16 A Pair Of Socks That Double As A Wallet Flippysox Zippered Sock Wallet $15 See on Amazon Ideal for tourists, athletes, or anyone who just wants a bit of extra security, these socks feature a zippered compartment to store valuable items discreetly. The pocket is perfect for keeping things like cash, credit cards, and keys in a secure spot no one can reach. Choose from 48 colors to suit your style. Available colors: 48

17 The Button Pins That Let You Adjust Your Waistband Ceryvop Button Pins (12-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Replace your broken denim buttons in a snap (no pun intended) with this 12-pack of replacement button pins. Made of stainless steel, they’re super easy to install just by piercing the fabric and capping them with the corresponding piece. You can also use them to strategically adjust the waist size of your favorite jeans and pants. Choose from 12 colors to match your style or the existing hardware. Available colors: 12

18 A Compression Camisole You Can Wear Like A Normal Tank SHAPERMINT High-Compression Scoop-Neck Cami $20 See on Amazon A camisole and shapewear combine in this high-compression scoop-neck tank. Available in 14 colors, the camisole has adjustable shoulder straps and is made from an opaque, smooth material that’s tight but not constricting. Wear it alone with your favorite denim or layered under a cardigan or shacket. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

19 This Barely-There Headband That’s So Low Key L. Erickson Twiggy Headband $10 See on Amazon If you want to add a little something to your look without fully committing to a chunky hair clip or headband, give this twiggy headband a try. Great for all hair types, the headband is available in black or tortoise brown and offers a comfortable fit. The delicate construction is super subtle — but holds your hair back just right. Available colors: 2

20 This Puffer Tote That Looks Like Your Favorite Parka I IHAYNER Puffer Tote Bag $23 See on Amazon If you’ve ever wished you could turn your favorite outerwear into a bag, this puffer tote bag is for you. Made from quilted nylon, it has a spacious main compartment and extra pockets for organization. It’s wide, cushioned shoulder strap helps spread out weight and adds extra comfort. Available colors: 4

21 These Palazzo Pants That Look Suspiciously Like A Skirt PRETTYGARDEN Palazzo Pants $37 See on Amazon Palazzo pants have this awesome way of looking like a skirt, while maintaining ultimate comfort — it’s a win/win. Available in 16 colors, these palazzo pants are made from soft, breathable fabric. They have an elastic-drawstring waist and a flowy, ankle-length design (with pockets). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 A Glow-Enhancing Concealer... For Your Nails LONDONTOWN kur Illuminating Nail Concealer $20 See on Amazon Concealer for your nails? Yep. This illuminating nail concealer instantly brightens your nails and enhances their natural look with a sheer color. At the same time, it blurs imperfections like staining and ridges, all while delivering a subtle, healthy-looking glow. Available shades: 6

23 These Shoe Liners That Keep Your Feet Dry When You Don’t Wear Socks FLAT SOCKS Sockless Shoe Liners $12 See on Amazon These sockless shoe liners slip right over the shoe’s insole for the odor and moisture protection of a sock, without encompassing your whole foot. Ideal for ballet flats (and similar styles), they have a textured, grippy bottom that keeps them in place. Just use the guidelines to trim them to a perfect size. Available sizes: 2

24 This Purse Insert That Keeps Things Organized ZTUJO Purse Insert $15 See on Amazon Make your oversized totes more functional and organized with this purse insert. Available in seven sizes for a perfect fit, the insert features a structured design with designated compartments for all your daily essentials. Instead of tossing in items and struggling to find them, keep them neat and tidy for easy, at-a-glance access. Available sizes: Mini — X-Large

25 The Fluffy Slippers That Are A Fashion Statement ONCAI Plush Faux Fur Slippers $19 See on Amazon Indulge in fluffy warmth and comfort while lounging at home with these faux fur slippers that make a style-forward statement with their multicolor design. Made from a textured fleece, they’re available in seven colorways to suit your style and feature high-density memory foam footbeds for comfort and shock absorption. Available sizes: 6 — 11

26 A Fleece Vest With A Boxy, Oversized Fit Yeokou Fleece Cap-Sleeve Vest $39 See on Amazon This isn’t your standard fleece vest. This button-down vest boats a slouchier, roomier fit, with boxy cap sleeves. It’s made from fuzzy sherpa fleece and has a funnel neck and adjustable drawcord hem for a more custom fit. Pair it with your favorite leggings or bike shorts to nail the athleisure vibe with an upgraded twist. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 This Plunge Bra For Low-Cut Tops & Dresses DotVol Convertible Plunge Bra $26 See on Amazon This convertible plunge bra offers comfort and support within a unique silhouette that’s perfect for wearing under even the lowest of blouses and dresses. Available in beige and black, it’s made from a smooth blend of polyamide and elastane for a stretchy yet comfortable fit without irritation. It also has push-up padding and convertible straps, so you can wear it multiple ways. Available sizes: 32C — 40C

28 A Cold-Shoulder Top That Adds A Little Heat To Your Look CCTOO Cold-Shoulder Top $30 See on Amazon This flowy chiffon top features cold shoulders and open sleeves with two buttons along the length of each arm. A ruffled pie-crust collar and self-tie back add to the elevated look, making it perfect for dressier occasions. Pair it with jeans and heels for a night out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 The Mindful Breathing Necklace That Slows You Down Flō Mindful Breathing Necklace $30 See on Amazon Throughout the day, everyone can use a reminder to chill out and take a breath — and now you can get one, thanks to this mindful breathing necklace. Just bring the 2-inch charm to your lips and breathe out — the tube will force you to prolong your exhalation to nine to 14 seconds, helping you slow your breathing overall. Think of it as your on-the-go life coach. Available finishes: 6

30 These Claw Clips Accented With Oversized Bows FDBJulyy Bow Hair Claw (2-Pack) $9 See on Amazon Instantly elevate any hairstyle with these bow hair claws. Available in six color combinations, the clips are adorned with satin bows on each side, adding an elegant touch to your look, whether that’s a French twist, messy bun, or half-up, half-down situation. It’s the perfect finishing touch to everything from cocktail dresses to a sweater and jeans. Available colors: 6

31 The Joggers With A Cargo Design Dokotoo Cargo Joggers $21 See on Amazon These slouchy bottoms combine the classic look of a cargo pant with the comfort of an elastic-bottom jogger. Made from a lightweight and breathable fabric, the pants have a smocked waistband and patch pockets on the thighs. They’re awesome for lounging, but can be dressed up with heels for a night out on the town. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Body Chain That Takes Jewelry To The Next Level Concise Royal Gold Body Chain $10 See on Amazon A unique addition to your jewelry game, this body chain adds a touch of elegance and allure to any ensemble. With an adjustable fit, it’s plated with 14-karat gold for durability. Choose from four styles, including one with sparkling rhinestones or gorgeous green stones. Available finishes: 4

33 An Oversized Sweater That Just Might Be The Coziest Thing Ever LILLUSORY Turtleneck Oversized Chunky Sweater $40 See on Amazon I’m going to go ahead and call this the coziest-looking oversized sweater I’ve ever seen. With a chunky turtleneck design, it has batwing sleeves and a roomy fit that makes it perfect for rocking with denim or leggings. Choose from eight colors and consider grabbing two (it’s that good). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 The Split-Hem Shirt You Can Tie In A Knot ODODOS Split Hem Long-Sleeve Tee $15 See on Amazon This long-sleeve shirt has a split hem that creates a unique, asymmetrical fit — but you can also tie it in a knot for a laid-back look. Made from a soft blend of modal and polyester, it’s perfect for cool-weather workouts, but also looks great with jeans or a cute tennis skirt. It comes in soft colors like lavender, dark blue, and sangria red. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 A Pendant Necklace With Your Birth Flower Inscribed MEVECCO Birth Flower Necklace $15 See on Amazon When it comes to personalized jewelry, one tends to think of birthstones, but what about birth flowers? This pendant necklace is plated in 18-karat gold and features a delicate flower corresponding with a birth month — and you can opt for versions with cubic zirconia, if you like. The necklace is plated in 18-karat gold and the chain is adjustable from 19.5 inches to 21.5 inches. Available options: 36

36 These Build-Your-Own Leggings That Let You Create A Fit You Love Amazon Essentials Build-Your-Own Leggings $27 See on Amazon These leggings are kind of like a choose-your-own-adventure story for your clothes. Made from a moisture-wicking fabric, they come in multiple lengths and cuts (bootleg, straight) as well as a small variety of waist designs. The result is a comfortable pair of bottoms you’ll likely live in. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 A Go-To Pair Of Loafers Lined In Sherpa Fleece DREAM PAIRS Faux Shearling-Lined Loafers $43 See on Amazon These chunky loafers have a cozy twist — fuzzy sherpa lining that makes them feel like your favorite slippers. (Although, they’re also available in classic unlined versions.) The shoes feature platform lug soles and metal horse-bit accents. They can find a home in any wardrobe, since you can pair them with pretty much anything from skirts to dress pants to denim. Available sizes: 6 — 11

38 These Hair Ties That Double As Bracelets SYGY Bracelet Hair Ties $10 See on Amazon Anyone with longer hair can often be found with a plain hair tie around their wrist “just in case” — so why not make it cute? These hair ties give the look of a bracelet and the function of an elastic. Available in 12 color combinations, they come in a set of 20 and are durable, while being gentle on hair and providing a secure hold, too. Available colors: 12

39 The Seamless Undies With Heart-Shaped Mesh Cutouts WANNAFREE No Show Cheeky Underwear (5-Pack) $20 See on Amazon Who says underwear has to be boring? This five-pack of cheeky undies keeps things interesting, with each pair featuring a super cute heart cutout made with printed mesh. They have a high-rise waist and a seamless, no-show cut. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 This Baseball Jacket With A See-Through Look Floerns Sheer Floral Lace Baseball Jacket $29 See on Amazon An eye-catching twist on a traditional baseball jacket, this sheer floral version might not keep you warm, but will definitely keep you looking good. The zip-up jacket has a classic silhouette, complete with a banded hem and cuffs. It looks awesome worn over your favorite camisole or bodysuit. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

41 A Handy Clasp That Keeps Necklace Stacks From Getting Tangled OHINGLT Lucky Necklace Layering Clasp $16 See on Amazon Keep your layered necklaces tangle free and easy to take on and off with this layering clasp. It’s plated in 18-karat gold and offers a secure hold with up to 4 pounds of weight capacity. Resistant to sweat, water, and tarnishing, it aligns your necklaces in whichever order you prefer and easily secures with a magnetic clasp. Available finishes and sizes:11

42 This Preppy Sweater Vest That’s Actually A Mini Dress HOTOUCH Sweater Vest Dress $29 See on Amazon For a perfectly preppy look that’s not too conservative, reach for this this sweater vest dress. It looks awesome layered atop your favorite button-down or long-sleeve tee and features a plunging V-neck, ribbed trim, and two side pockets. Rock it with sneakers and crew socks for a daytime vibe or knee-high boots for a night out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 The Lace Top That Looks A Lot Like A Corset Dealmore Corset Top $25 See on Amazon For a look that’s perfect for date night, this corset top should be a contender. Made from 80% nylon and 20% spandex, the lace and mesh fabric combine for a breathable and lightweight feel with just enough structure and support. Featuring spaghetti straps, molded cups, and lace detailing, it looks great with denim and a blazer, or with your favorite trousers and a heel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

44 This Fluffy Bag That’s A Statement Maker Verdusa Fluffy Faux Fur Shoulder Bag $23 See on Amazon Add texture and fun to any outfit with this fluffy faux fur bag. Featuring knotted shoulder straps and a top zipper closure, this purse has a baguette silhouette and feels soft to the touch. It comes in several colors — choose black for a goes-with-everything look or bright orange for extra pizzazz. Available colors: 5

45 A Lace Shrug That Instantly Elevates Any Ensemble Elegtiskas High-Collar Lace Shrug $17 See on Amazon Turn any top into a fancy top with this lace shrug. Available in four styles, it easily attaches and detaches thanks the two-button design at the neck. The high-collar silhouette adds an element of Victorian drama and the lacy construction gives it tons of romance. Wear it to elevate a little black dress or pair it with denim and a tank for an unexpected styling contrast. Available colors: 4

46 This Elevated Twist On Traditional Oxfords DADAWEN Platform Wedge Oxfords $36 See on Amazon Mixing a traditional Oxford look with a wedge, these platform shoes add a statement (and height) to any look. Available in three color options, they’re made of water-resistant leather, with an adjustable lace-up closure for a secure fit. The 2.5-inch platform looks chunky but isn’t heavy, and the nonslip treads help keep you steady on your feet. Available sizes: 5 — 9

47 The Chunky Knit Purse That Gives DIY Vibes Solyinne Chunky Knit Purse $27 See on Amazon Looking a whole lot like a DIY piece, this chunky knit purse is available in small and large sizes and 19 different colors. With enough space to store all your daily essentials, the purse has a zipper-top closure and can be used to dress up a casual outfit, or can accompany any style-forward look. Available sizes: Small, Large

48 A Patchwork Corduroy Shirt That’s The Perfect Cozy Mix Astylish Color-Block Corduroy Shirt $24 See on Amazon If coziness was a shirt, it would be this color-block corduroy shirt. Lightweight and super soft, the plaid color-block design is is complete with a front-button closure and two pockets on the bust. It’s long enough to wear with leggings and sneakers, but also looks great with denim and boots. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

49 This Chic Sports Bra With A Delicate Back Colorfulkoala Dreamlux Bowknot Strappy Sports Bra $29 See on Amazon Combining athletic performance with a strappy style, this sports bra offers a comfortable, body-hugging fit. Complete with a chic bow-knot back, the stylish sports bra can be worn on its own or under your favorite workout top. It has removable pads for a more custom fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

50 The Bracelet That Looks Like A Fork AOCHEE Fork Bracelet $12 See on Amazon This unique bracelet just might have you saying, “What the fork?” Downright delightful, it has a flexible fit to wrap around wrists of most sizes. It comes in rose gold, black, and — if you really want it to look like it came straight out of the utensil drawer— silver. Available finishes: 3

51 This Sweater Top With Dramatic Puff Sleeves Goranbon Puff Short-Sleeve Sweater Top $35 See on Amazon If you like a dramatic puffed sleeve, this sweater top is for you. Available in 29 different colors to suit your style, it features a V-neck and sleeves that fall to the elbows. Wear it with trousers for work and denim on the weekend. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

52 A Pair Of Clogs Made With Cozy Corduroy CUSHIONAIRE Hana Cork Clogs $40 See on Amazon Corduroy shouldn’t just be reserved for clothing — shoes deserve the cozy material, too. These corduroy clogs are ultra comfortable, thanks the genuine suede lining and cork footbed that offers arch support and molds to your foot over time. Besides corduroy, there are also options for felt and denim in the listing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

53 These Anklets With Zodiac Charms Lcherry Zodiac Anklet $12 See on Amazon Made from 14-karat gold-plated brass, these zodiac anklets feature a dangling star sign charm affixed to a Figaro-style chain. The hypoallergenic anklet measures 8.5 inches and comes with a 2-inch extender for a more custom and secure fit. It even comes wrapped in its own jewelry box, ready for thoughtful, personalized gifting. Available styles: 12

54 The Sparkly Earrings Inspired By Safety Pins Benevolence LA Safety Pin Earrings $15 See on Amazon Add a bold and sparkly element to your look with these safety pin-inspired earrings that look like the real deal. Measuring just over 1 inch long, the 14-karat gold-plated earrings have rhinestones that sparkle in the light. They fasten like real safety pins and most importantly — every purchase helps to support Zoe International, an organization that supports the fight against human trafficking.