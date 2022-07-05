It’s a cliche to say that fashion trends are always changing but it’s also true. And it seems like recently there has been a particularly big shift in what’s hot. After years of staying home in our pajamas (as cute and cozy as they were), it seems like we are collectively ready to go out. While there will always be a place in our closets for comfy basics and neutrals, the in-coming trends are bright, bold, and sexy.

Here are the trends we’re starting to see everywhere and the ones that seem to be moving to the back of our closets (for now).

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Rainbow Brights.

(Outdated: Monochromatic Neutrals.)

1. A Sleek Shoulder Bag That’s All Over Social Media

There will always be a place for neutrals in your closet, but for the time being brights are back en vogue — and in a very big way. If you are into bold colors but prefer small doses, how about carrying this JW PEI shoulder bag for a pop of pep? It’ll look fantastic against an all-black ensemble or to contrast a colorful look. Crafted in croc-embossed vegan leather with a zip closure, it’s both fashionable and functional. Curious how much this baby holds? "Can fit my phone, lip gloss, mascara, blush, brow pencil, bill folder, keys, even my small battery powered fan and I’ll still have space left," one shopper testified.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 12

2. This Juicy Going-Out Top In A Smile-Inducing Hue

Romwe’s polyester camisole comes in several bright colors. Complete with a scalloped V neckline and flowy silhouette, you can rock it underneath a blazer at work or with jeans and heels for a night out on the town. The yellow hue is a ray of sunshine, but there’s a scorching hot pink that’s vibrant and gorgeous, too. Peek through the reviews and you’ll learn that this piece “has a fantastic fit without being too tight or revealing” while “the fabric is cool in the summer, light and thin for hot days.”

Available sizes: Large — 5X

Available colors: 20

3. Breathable Mesh Sneaks For A Sporty-Chic Hit Of Color

These LUCKY STEP kicks will make your outfit pop no matter which color you choose. They have breathable mesh uppers and an air-cushioned platform sole that puts spring in your step. One shopper wrote that “these sneakers are fire,” noting they were also “cute, comfortable and extremely well made,” while another added that “if you have big wide feet like myself, these shoes are for you” and “they fit like a sock!”

Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 20

4. A Puff Sleeve Blouse That’s Cute As Hell — & Work Appropriate, To Boot

This Sheln puffed-sleeved blouse is bright without being loud which makes it great for work. Tuck it into some nipped-waist trousers and you’re ready to go. “Yes, this shirt is made from polyester, and it's a weave that I remember seeing in my grandma's closet as a kid, but the style is reminiscent of the eighties. The combo is a perfect union. The puff sleeves brings me right back to high school,” one shopper explained.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 49

5. The High-Waisted Flares That Will Elevate Your Outfit To Supermodel Status

These Cemi Ceri high-waisted dress pants will change your wardrobe game, especially when you go for an eye-catching hue like this peppy guava shade. They’re constructed from a high-stretch polyester material that hugs your shape in all the right places — notice how the high-waisted design creates a secure tuck while the flared leg creates balance. These even work for petites. “These pants are perfect! They accentuate your curves and make the booty look amazing,” one reviewer praised.

Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 25

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Big Pearl Energy

(Outdated: Bib Necklaces)

6. A Modern Pearl Necklace In 18-Karat Gold

This Cowlyn necklace is made from stunningly spliced pearls and 18-karat gold-plated paperclip chains. It’s getting glowing reviews from shoppers, too. “I was searching for another accent piece to wear with my two gold necklaces. The other two have been passed down from my great grandmother and I wanted something to break it up. When you look closely, you can obviously tell that it's not real gold but from afar and in pictures, it looks amazing,” they wrote. “I definitely take it off when swimming, showering, working out, etc but for everyday, it's a lovely piece for the price. I have received many compliments and have now purchased as gifts.”

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: One size

7. This Preppy Pearl Hoop Earrings Set Will Jazz Up All Your Lewks — Instantly

Florideco’s faux pearl hoop earring set is an easy but modern way to work in the pearl trend. Plus, they’re relatively cheap, so you can test out the trend without breaking the bank. “Every time I wear a pair of these, people stop to compliment me on these earrings,” one shopper raved, suggesting that “for the price, they are perfect.”

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: One size

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Regencycore

(Outdated: Cottagecore)

8. This Sweet-As-Sugar Top (It’s Shockingly Comfortable)

How cute is this MakeMeChic top for casual days? It’s practically a no-brainer in the post-Bridgerton era. The top has a square neckline that highlights the chest without showing cleavage, along with a shirred midsection and puffed sleeves. Oh, and there’s a little peplum shape that floats over the waist and hips. “The soft fabric is the perfect weight, not too heavy and not see through,” one customer added.

Available sizes: Large — 4X Plus

Available colors: 4

9. A Stylish Smocked Tank Top That’s Ideal For Al Fresco

Fact: Sweltering days call for as little clothing as possible. Also fact: Not every occasion calls for barely-there styles. Good thing this lightweight Sidefeel smocked tank top exists for just such a scenario. It has thick ruffled straps, a smocked bust, and flaring peplum hem. The best part? It works for bigger busts as well thanks to all that stretch. “Love this shirt!! I’m bigger chested (36DDD) and thought it would look weird but it didn’t, I got so many compliments and you can wear a regular bra with it too!” one customer confirmed.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

10. A Best-Selling Mini Dress That Looks Good On Everyone

EXLURA’s lantern-sleeved mini dress is an absolute must-have. It can be worn on and off the shoulders, depending on if you want to wear a bra or not. There’s a cut-out back with a sash tie for a dash of daring appeal. “Disney princess in the best way possible,” one reviewer dubbed it. “Bought it for my birthday and got a million compliments. Was worried it would be too short as I’m 5’8 and curvy but it fit perfectly. Can be worn off the shoulder or not depending on how you like it. Waist looked snatched. Girls looks perky. Fabric is typical fast fashion polyester and is intended for a little more formal vibe but I was expecting that. 11/10,” they gushed.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

11. The Romantic Ruffled Maxi You’ll Want In Every Single Color

If you’re a romantic to the core, then this R.Vivimos puff sleeve maxi dress needs to be added to your Amazon cart ASAP. What’s great about this ruffled number is the elasticized ruched bust that can accommodate larger cup sizes and just feels downright comfortable. Even better? There’s a built-in slip so you won’t need to worry about sheerness. “This dress looks, feels, and fits like a dream! I got so many compliments. Really well made and delivered quickly,” one reviewer commented. “Your new favorite dress,” another fan declared. “You're making a mistake if you don't purchase this,” they swore. (And, since it has more than 5,000 ratings, that’s probably actually true.)

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

12. A Reformation-Worthy Dress In The Most Darling Prints

This Floerns maxi dress has an off-the-shoulder design and a shirred bustline that some may offer enough support that they feel comfortable forgoing a bra. Wear this with some sneakers for laidback days, or slip into some sultry heels on a fancier occasion. “I bought this dress for a vacation and wore it: to a museum, rowing a dingy, a light hike, a cooking class, and dinner,” one shopper wrote of its versatility. Not the biggest floral fan? There are gingham and solid options offered, as well.

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 42

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Statement Chokers

(Outdated: Thin Black Anna Delvey Styles)

13. A Chunky Chain Choker That Delivers Wallet-Friendly Bling

How fabulous is this Ingemark chain link? I immediately want to pair it with every single LBD and basic white T-shirt in my closet. The adjustable gold necklace has high-quality cubic zirconia that looks like the real deal. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see nonstop raves like “the necklace has a nice weight to it and did not turn me green nor broke me out” and “absolutely STUNNING.” For just $16 bucks? Sold!

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 9

14. This Sparkly Rhinestone Choker For Y2K Glamour

EFTOM’s rhinestone choker is 13-inches but it has a 5-inch extender to suit various sizes. “Looks like the real thing! I just love this piece of jewelry,” one customer announced in their review. Sure, it’s flashy, but it can be toned down with a ribbed tank and jeans.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 9

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Minimalist Maxi Slips

(Outdated: Nap Dresses)

15. This Cowl Neck Satin Slip Straight Out Of The ‘90s

Doesn’t this Fiemaoves cowl-neck slip dress look like something Carrie Bradshaw would’ve worn circa 1999? It’s fabricated from a chiffon rayon that resembles satin with a maxi length that’s extremely elegant to the eye. Black is classic, but there are also plenty of colorways if you are looking to add color to your wardrobe. “Perfect dress for a wedding! It fit as expected and was so comfortable to move around and dance in. I need it in every color,” one shopper wrote.

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

16. A Similar Plus Size Option For Fuller Figures

This Floerns camisole slip dress will be a head-turner at your next event, guaranteed. It has a similar look to the above (you know, with the cowl neck, and all) but this one definitely hugs the body a bit more thanks to its wraparound construction. “The material is very nice and soft almost like silk,” one shopper also noted.

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

17. The Nonchalant Midi Slip You’ll Wear Everywhere & Anywhere

Amazon’s brand The Drop knows how to make budget pieces that look expensive. Their midi slip dress is available in a myriad of hues from neutrals to neons, this thing has a silky-smooth polyester-stretch fabrication with adjustable straps, a V-neck, and small side slits that are effortless to wear around the clock. “Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look...the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about,” a fan praised.

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Cuff Bracelets

(Outdated: Arm Parties)

18. This Sleek Set Of Bangles For Chic Pops Of Gold

This RIOSO four-piece bangle set gives you a ton of bang for your buck. The bracelets range from sleek to intricate and look much more pricey than they are in real life. “Totally worth it,” one reviewer confirmed. “They all look amazing and worth it for the amount paid.” There’s also a silver pack if cooler metallic tones are preferred.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

19. A Chunky Resin Bangle That’s All The Rage On Social Media

Acrylic jewelry is popping up all over Instagram and Tik Tok — and this FAERLIIRY wide cuff bangle bracelet is one way to try out the trend without blowing your bank account on fancier styles. The 2.5-inch bracelet comes in this iridescent floral as well as tortoiseshell, leopard, and shell white. Reviewers mentioned that this works best for small to medium-sized wrists, but raved about the overall style. “The bracelet is a little smaller in width than I expected but it is lovely and fashionable,” a shopper remarked.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 4

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Relaxed Trousers

(Outdated: Skin-Tight Pants)

20. Drawstring Utility Cargos: The Unexpected Streetwear Staple You Need

These Romwe lightweight cargo pants have a baggy fit, flap pockets, and easygoing elastic drawstring waist. “They’re very comfortable! Not super thick, so good for all weather types. The material is kind of a cargo type, mixed with a windbreaker type material, that is how I could best describe it,” a shopper wrote.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

21. Some Sporty Joggers With Chic Seams

Need a pair of stylish joggers to wear to the gym or grocery store? (Who doesn’t?) Look no further than Agnes Orinda’s sweatpants. Made from a polyester, cotton, and spandex blend, these babies have a stretchy drawstring waist, cuffed ankles, and sporty contrasting stripes down either side. “I love these sweatpants! They are so comfortable and very well made. I like mine to be on the baggier side, so I just sized up and it was exactly what I was hoping for,” one fan praised.

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 6

22. A Classic Pair Of Levi’s That Look Like You Thrifted Them From The Coolest Vintage Store

For the love of Levi’s, buy these high-waisted jeans! Not only can you wear them all year ‘round, but they also have a classic straight leg and cropped fit that looks undeniably ‘90s. They also could fall into the category of mom jeans without being too baggy. “I have A LOT of Levi's jeans,” one shopper wrote. “These are my new favorite Levi's to lounge around the house in! They're better than yoga or sweatpants,” they raved. “Go with your regular size if you want them more fitted on the waist and hip, or go up a size for a slouchier, comfier fit. I'm probably not going to take them off all weekend...The straight leg is the BEST.”

Available sizes: 24 — 28

Available colors: 3

23. A Pair Of Relaxed Fit Denim That Can Be Dressed Up — Or Down

Prefer a bit of stretch to your denim? No problem: Here's an equally fantastic pair of jeans with a whopping dose of 7% spandex. Inclusivity runs high, with options up to size 30 — and there are petite, regular, and tall inseams to boot. They’re mid-rise with five pockets and a relaxed leg line that’s comfy to wear all day long, no matter where. “These are the best jeans I have had in a very long time. Super comfortable, nice and can be worn with a t-shirt and boots or you can dress it up for a night out,” one customer remarked.

Available sizes: 16 — 30 Plus (including petite and long)

Available colors: 15

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Bright Baubles

(Outdated: Dainty Layers)

24. Gumdrop Acrylic Rings That Make Any Outfit Way More Fun

Remember the resin cuff bracelet above? Well, ‘60s and ‘70s-inspired colorful plastic rings are also huuuge among the influencer crowd. However, many celeb-approved styles will run you upwards of $100. Not with this chunky bubble ring set, though! You can play around with 20 rings in as many colors and shapes — some even have rhinestones — for just $12 instead of splurging on a contemporary brand. “I had to jump on the colored ring trend. These are perfect to add a pop of color that still goes well with neutrals. They are so much better than I anticipated and with so many options/combos you just can’t go wrong for the price,” one customer revealed.

Available sizes: Assorted

Available colors: 5

25. This Sturdy Yet Lightweight Plastic Chain Necklace For A Kitschy Statement

If you already have plenty of gold or silver necklaces and are looking to mix thing up, then BOCAR’s colorful chain necklace might be for you! It’s 23 inches long for making a bold statement, with a 3.7-inch extender if you’re interested in making it even longer. Might I suggest rocking it with a simple crewneck sweater? How classic with a twist! “Love!!!!!! So perfect!! The quality is way better than I expected, and it is absolutely lovely,” one shopper commented in the reviews. Pick between candy-colored pastels, punchy brights, and more subdued neutrals like faux tortoiseshell.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 35

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Platform Shoes

(Outdated: Slippers As Fashion Statements)

26. Canvas Platform Sneakers: The New Dad Shoe Alternative

Chunky dad shoes have been a hit among the fashion set for years, but maybe you want something supportive without a clunky appearance? Got it. Adokoo’s lace-up platform sneakers are an affordable solution worth checking out! Featuring a breathable canvas upper and a thick rubber outsole, these cutie-pies will keep your feet happy in style. “These sneakers are not only cute, they fit well and are comfortable. They are much lighter than my Converse — easy to wear all day,” one shopper explained. Another noted that they “look and feel expensive.” Not lovin' the leopard? There's also an all-white pair (plus plenty of other versatile neutrals) that will go with everything in your closet.

Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 7

27. These Of-The-Moment Lug Sole Loafers That Look Fresh Off The Runway

These TINSTREE platform loafers rival the versions by Gucci and Prada — prove me wrong! The only difference? They’re constructed with a vegan material instead of genuine leather. (That’s what drops the price down to $54, folks.). The 2.5-inch lug sole is extremely supportive and grippy, so you’ll be able to walk around in these without worrying about discomfort or slippage. “These shoes look great and are unbelievably comfortable. I bought them for a special occasion but I couldn’t wait. They look great with preppy, cropped leg pants and wide-legged cropped jeans so I’m wearing them all the time with so many things,” one customer gushed.

Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 11

28. Sky-High Platform Sandals To Dance The Night Away In

All right, peeps, here are the comfortable high-heeled sandals of your dreams. The heel might be 4.5-inches high, but that thick 1.25-inch platform and buckled ankle strap provides much-needed support. Plus, the padded insole will keep your soles and toes feelin’ fine all evening long. “I was the hottest stepper at this wedding with those hotties,” one shopper bragged, adding that “the ankle straps were surprisingly very comfortable. I stepped into those shoes at 2:45 pm and had them on till well after 11:pm. No back pain no feet pain — just gorgeous.”

Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 15

The Trend You’re About To See Everywhere: Micro Miniskirts

(Outdated: Noncommittal Midi Hemlines)

29. The Trendiest Version: Minis With A Tiny Slit

You can’t go wrong with this WDIRARA mini skirt. It’s made from a polyester-elastane material that’ll slip right on and make your backside look incredible in any of its faux leather finishes. (Just saying.) Notice the slit? It's provocative yet relatively modest. “Not too flashy but not too conservative,” a reviewer confirmed for those still on the fence. One shopper also noted, critically, that “it’s got a good stretch and you need that when you’ve got a butt and thighs,” while another fan gushed of the wallet-friendly style, “I’ve never received so many compliments on a friggin skirt before today.”

Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X

Available colors: 31

30. A Little Denim Mini Moment For Channeling The Noughties

Remember how seemingly everybody wore the denim mini skirt + UGG boot combo in the early aughts? Why not channel that Laguna Beach and Paris Hilton energy in this high-waisted jean skirt. It’s the tried-and-true five-pocket design with silver-toned hardware and a raw-cut, frayed hemline. “It fits like a glove. Stretchy and comfy and makes your butt look amazing,” one shopper revealed. That’s hot.