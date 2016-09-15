I’ve been using a flat iron to curl my hair since the very day I first learned. One of my closest beauty-savvy friends showed me the basics and I perfected the skill by watching flat iron curling tutorials on YouTube. Yeah, there’s a slight learning curve, but once you know how to use a straightener to get curls, you’ll never go back to curling irons again. No clips, no need for gloves, and one tool covers all your bases. The key is to have one of the best flat irons for curling hair.

When you’re shopping around for a great flat iron that’ll give you flawless waves, you’re essentially looking for three specific qualifications. First, you want something that has 1-inch plates or smaller. Any thicker, and the curls will be so loose, they’ll be virtually nonexistent on anyone who has hair shorter than the butt. Secondly, a rounded body is a must, as you’re wrapping the hair around and through the straightener to create a loose curl. Third, you need something that’s sleek and easy to handle, so your hair won’t snag and break off while you’re curling.

Since a lot of flat irons fit this description, I've pored over the reviews and can say that these flat irons, below, can curl hair beautifully without taking up a lot of your time. Check out these awesome options that make it easy to curl your hair with a straightener.

1. HSI Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron

With close to 30,000 Amazon reviews, the HSI Professional ceramic tourmaline ionic flat iron is one of the best straightening irons you can get — but because of its thin build and rounded plates, you can also use it to curl your hair. It has solid ceramic plates to reduce damage, evenly heat hair, and promote shine. And, if you’re a traveler, it’s a dual-voltage iron that can be used anywhere in the world.

What fans say: "I use it all the time for curling - my hair is above shoulder length/couple inches below my ears and this straightener is super easy to use on short hair!"

2. Wazor 2 in 1 Flat Iron

For a sleek straightener that packs a serious punch, there’s the Wazor 2 in 1 Flat Iron. It has 3-D floating plates, an LED temperature display, and an ultra-fast heat-up time. And, because the body is so rounded, it helps you to easily create voluminous, bouncing curls that hold all day long.

What fans say: "This is great. I use it at 284 degrees, it warms up literally in a few seconds, no joke.I tried to make a curl with it and oh my, those were the best curls I ever made."

3. Remington S5500 1-Inch Anti-Static Flat Iron

With nearly 7,000 Amazon reviews, this Remington 1-inch flat iron is one of the most popular hair tools on Amazon. Not only does it heat up quickly, but this ceramic iron comes with an auto shut-off that will turn it off after 60 minutes. With a rounded design and narrow, 1-inch plates, this best-selling flat iron is perfect for curling hair.

What fans say: "This is a review for those who are curious about this straightener's performance as a curling tool. I wanted a flat iron for my bf's place that could both curl and straighten my hair while being affordable. This is the cheapest straightener I could find, so I was skeptical. As far as straightening goes, I have gotten better results from other tools, but as long as you go over each section of hair carefully, it definitely gets the job done. For reference, I have thick, wavy hair. I absolutely adore curling my hair with this thing. Because the prongs are curves, it gives a nice, large, even curl that looks very natural and sexy."

4. Kipozi 2-in-1 Hair Straightener And Curling Iron

This multi-tasking hair straightener can straighten and curl your hair in a snap. The 3-D floating plates allow you to easily compress your hair, the flat iron heats up in just 30 seconds, and, thanks to the round design of the iron, you can easily curl your hair by wrapping it around the iron in place of a traditional curling iron barrel.

What fans say: "Super easy to use! Heats up very quickly and stays hot! Easy to curl and great barrel size. Plus I love that I don’t have to pull out a separate hair tool to either straighten or curl! It’s all in one!"

5. MHD Professional Flat Iron Hair Straightener

The MHD professional flat iron hair straightener is great for creating loose curls because it has smooth plates and negative ions that leave your hair soft and frizz-free. The 3-D floating plate allows your hair to glide through without catching or breaking, and reviewers love it because it’s durable, reliable, and works on any type of hair — even the most stubborn and frizzy.

What fans say: "This straightener is everything it says it is. It heats up quickly (the LED stops flashing once the temperature is reached) and it just slides through the hair so easily! What I really like is that it’s very lightweight compared to another flat iron I have used (and put away after trying the MHU one). I’m able to create curls, curves or straighten my hair and the floating plates make it effortless to hold the hair in place. It has 10 heat settings, all reached in 15 degree increments by pressing a plus or minus key or you can go automatically to a memory setting of 390 degrees. Very simple to use, lightweight, fast hair styling - love it!"

6. BaBylissPro Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron

This BaBylissPro porcelain ceramic straightening iron is made with porcelain ceramic, which distributes far-infrared heat evenly across the strands. Not only is it gentler and more healthy for your hair, but it can handle wide sections of hair at once because of its long barrel. The shape is rounded and sleek, so it’s ideal for curling and it won’t catch or knot while you’re curling.

What fans say: "This straightening iron is a beast! I use it to straighten AND curl my hair using the technique my stylist taught me. It heats up super fast and it light enough to travel on the reg with. The only downfall is that it gets SO hot that sometimes I need to remember to turn the dial to a lower temperature. I fried my hair the first month I used it because I had the heat cranked up as high as it goes. My hair is already pretty straight, so I mainly use it to curl my hair. With this iron, my curls can last 2-3 days!!"

7. NITION 1-Inch Ceramic Tourmaline Pro Hair Straightener

The Nition argan oil straightener is a great option for curling your hair because of its floating, 1-inch ceramic tourmaline plates, an adjustable temperature that heats up in just seconds, and a 360-degree swivel cord that won’t get tangled. The best part? The plates are also infused with argan oil to keep your curls manageable and healthy.

What fans say: "Love this iron! Makes my hair sleek and smooth. It also works great as a curling iron. Comes in a nice felt pouch, with a heat glove, hair clips, and comb. I like that you can change the heat setting. I use the lower heat for my daughters thin fine hair and the higher settings for my coarse long thick hair. I have gotten rid of all my old ones, even curling irons. This is all I need!"

8. MHD 2-in-1 Hair Straightener And Hair Curler

The plates on the MHD 2-in-1 hair straightener and curler are rounded to an almost cylindrical shape, so hair glides over the tourmaline ceramic material for evenly heated curls every time. It has an LED digital display and digital temperature controls, and reviewers say it heats up fast to give you a sleek, frizz-free finish in no time.

What fans say: "This is definitely professional grade. My hair was 3 ft long. I finally cut it into a different style and had absolutely no idea what to do once I left the salon. The curling iron actually curls all levels of hair from baby fine to coarse. The flat iron is the quickest I've had yet and I've always used a chi. I'd buy this again! Good quality too!"

9. Landot Hair Straightener and Curler

This straightener and curler features a unique twisted plate design so you can easily switch between using this as a curler or a straightener, with very little learning curve. It has 11 temperature settings, and LED display, and a super-fast 30-second heat time, so you can have perfectly bouncy curls even if you only have a few minutes to get out the door.

What fans say: "This straighter is really easy to use. I’m not one who knows how to really properly do hair, and I often struggle in styling or curling my hair. This makes its super easy!! It helps take the frizz out of your hair while giving a smooth curl at the same time. The curve in the product really does the work itself."

10. JumpHigh Professional 1-Inch Ceramic Hair Styling Iron

If you're looking for a smaller, travel-friendly flatiron that will give you bouncy curls, the AmoVee Mini Flat Iron is a great choice. It's less than 8-inches long, so you can easily stash it in your bag, and can reach temperatures up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit in under 3 minutes. The curved body and non-slip surface make this easy to use, and it's smaller size is not only great for curls-on-the-go, but is ideally suited for shorter hair.

What fans say: "For the longest time I thought I was just crap at curling my hair with a flat iron. It would look bent and frizzy. Turns out my flat iron was just crap. This iron curled my hair so easy and left behind a nice shine. I'm in love. I was confused by how to open it at first, there is a little clip in the back that you have to pry out (I used a little metal tool to push it out) but it keeps your iron closed when you aren't using it. Brilliant!"