Halloween costumes can run the gamut from horrifyingly scary to sticking a pair of ears on your head and calling it a day. For those who want a costume that says you put in some work — and also one that's not totally creepy — these easy, sexy Halloween makeup tutorials can inspire your look for the holiday.

For those seeking last-minute looks, sexy Halloween makeup is unique in that it usually doesn't require the FX makeup, props, or face paint that more intricate and scary designs call for. You won't need to add liquid latex to your head for most of these options. Instead, your regular eyeshadows, liners, and lipsticks will do the trick, making them ideal if you've waited until Oct. 30 to give your costume any real thought.

Luckily, the internet is filled with tutorials on how to get sexy, not spooky, Halloween looks. From simple cat faces and fairies to witches and pinups — plus an eerie vampire that evokes the spookiness of the season without going full gore — check out these seven tutorials and step-by-step guides if you're looking for a little inspiration.

1. Cat Face

If you don't feel like investing in face paint or if you just want a quick and easy look, Brianna Fox uses her existing makeup to create this cat face. The YouTuber creates a warm brown smoky eye, adding white liner to her lower lash line and inner corner to create a cat-like effect, before moving on to draw a button nose with the same eyeshadows.

To get the look, all you need is:

Warm brown eyeshadow palette

Black liquid eyeliner

White eyeliner

Mascara or false lashes

Cat ears

2. Pop Art

Pop art Halloween costumes have become popular in recent years, and this retro makeup adds sexy glamour to the campy style.

To get the pop art-inspired look, YouTuber Kathryn Bedell over-exaggerates her brows with a gel eyeliner, making them thicker and adding a pointed tip to give the appearance of a frown. The eye look is simple, with a single wash of color and dramatic winged liner. Then, using a blue pencil liner, she creates a teardrop below one eye.

To create the pop-art effect, she adds dark black lines with a liquid liner in the places where she typically contours, as well as around her mouth and in her crease. Then, she adds red dots all over her complexion using a liquid lipstick to finish off the look.

To get this look, you'll need:

Concealer

Black gel eyeliner

Black liquid eyeliner

Eyeshadow color of your choice

Blue eyeliner

Liquid lipstick

3. Vampire

Being a vampire for Halloween doesn't mean you need to break out the fake blood. YouTuber Ellarie's vampire, with her black and cranberry smoky eye and matte black lip, is sexy while still evoking the spirit of the holiday.

To get her look, Ellarie applies her foundation and highlighter as normal but contours her face differently by curving a deeper foundation shade along her cheekbones. Next, she creates an exaggerated smoky eye with pink, crimson, and black eyeshadows, making a gradient effect that gets darker as you move toward the lid and lower lash line. Using the same red shadow, she draws faux veins from her lower lash line and adds a pair of false lashes. She tops everything with a matte black lip to complete the look.

To get this vampire-inspired glam look for yourself, you'll need:

Foundation

Highlighter

Pink, crimson, and black eyeshadow

False lashes

Matte black lipstick

4. Witch

YouTuber Maryam Maquillage is bringing you not one but three witch looks, all of which you can build upon. If you want to keep things simple, though, you can stick with her first look which features a shimmery olive eye, silvery gray highlighter, and black lip.

The first look, according to Maryam, is designed to be easy to achieve. To get it, she takes foundation and concealer and applies them as she normally would, then contours. Next, she creates an exaggerated arch to her brow using a brow pencil and powder and forms a smoky but shimmery olive shadow look. She then moves onto her mouth, adding contour before filling in the shape with a black liquid lip. Finally, she adds silvery-green highlighter to the tops of her cheeks and nose.

If you feel like being a sexy witch this year, you'll need:

Foundation and concealer

Contour stick

Brow pencil

Brow powder

Green eyeshadows

Black liquid eyeliner

False lashes

Black liquid lipstick

Silver highlighter

5. Fairy

YouTuber JadeyWadey180 crafted this butterfly fairy look that features glowing skin, a soft pink eye look, and glossy lips.

To get the look, Jade uses a foundation mixed with an oil to create a dewy complexion before moving on to highlight and contour the face using high-coverage cream products. She then sets her face using a translucent powder. Next, she fills in her brows with a gel and pencil in a shade that matches her wig. After her brows, she sweeps bright blush onto the apples of her cheeks, up her cheekbones, and onto her forehead for a draped look. Then, using golden-hued highlighter, she gives a glow to the tops of her cheekbones.

For the eyes, Jade uses bold pinks, oranges, and golds to create a warm and bright cut-crease look. Using bright red liner, she adds a wing to the look before applying two pairs of false lashes to her top lash line and, cutting a smaller pair, adds to the outer corner of her bottom lashline.

Next, Jade takes a deep red lipstick and creates faux freckles over her cheeks and nose before applying more highlight to her cheekbones, nose, and chin. Finally, it's time for the most fairylike part: flowers. Using pressed florals, Jade dots lash glue along the sides of her eyes and applies the buds to her face. She then takes a set of face jewels and small butterflies and sprinkles them in between the flowers.

As a final touch, she applies a pale pink liquid lip with a shimmery gloss on top.

If you want to get this fairy look, you'll need:

Foundation

Facial oil

Concealer

Cream contour

Translucent powder

Brow gel

Brow pencil

Blush

Highlighter

Pink, orange, and gold eyeshadows

Red eyeliner

False lashes

Red lipstick

Pressed flowers

Face jewels

Lash glue

Liquid lipstick

Shimmery lip gloss

6. Pinup

This pinup tutorial isn't specifically for Halloween, but who says you need to have a scary costume? Whether it's a pinup or something '50s themed, this look is sexy and not even a bit creepy.

To get this classic beauty look, YouTuber Bailey Sarian applies her foundation and concealer as usual, then contours her face. Next, she sets her complexion with powder and moves on to her brows. To fill them in, she uses a micro brow pencil, creating hair-like strokes to fill in sparse areas. Next, she applies concealer beneath each brow and blends it to create a clean and sharp arch. Once that's done, she bronzes her skin. Then, it's time for the eyes, where dramatic winged liner is the star of the show. Sarian also adds a bit of warm brown smokiness to the outer corner and applies false lashes. She then adds blush to the apples of her cheeks and finally tops off everything with a red lip.

If you're looking to get a pinup look or something retro for your costume, you'll need your usual foundation and concealer as well as:

Foundation

Concealer

Contour

Powder

Micro brow pencil

Bronzer

Blush

Neutral eyeshadow palette

Black liquid eyeliner

False lashes

Red lipstick

7. Clown

By now, there's a chance you're just kind of done with the It-inspired clown looks. If that's the case, this glittery look from YouTuber FabulousBre is for you. It plays on traditional clown makeup but gives it a dash of sexy with glittery lids.

Bre starts with her eyes by applying black gel liner all over the lid as a base and blending it into her crease with a fluffy blending brush. Next, she creates a gradient effect by applying dark brown shadow to her crease before moving on to the gold glitter. She packs the sparkling shade onto her lids and applies false lashes.

Then, she applies her base makeup, including her highlighter and contour, as she would in her usual routine. After that she uses a black liquid liner to create the clown-like features, adding a dot to the end of her nose, triangles with dots above them at her brows, and inverted ones below her bottom lash line.

Using the same liquid lipliner, Bre fills in her entire lip and extends the corners of her mouth to sharp, winged points to create a classic clown shape. As the final touch, she adds more gold glitter to the center of her lips and below her eyes.

If you want to attempt clown makeup but are over Pennywise, here's what you'll need for this look: