12 Homeware Items That'll Bring The 2021 Pantone Colours Into Your Space

This year, I'm sure most of us knew that the Pantone colour of the year was going to hold a special significance. The brand's chosen hue is always so reflective of the times, and helps to represent what we really need in the world at any given time. For 2021, Pantone knew that we craved both stability and joy, which is why they introduced us to not one, but two shades. The easiest way to enjoy them is to outfit your home; with that said, here are 12 homeware pieces inspired by Pantone's 2021 colours.

Pantone has decided to pick two great colours for 2021: PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating, a muted grey and bright yellow, respectively. They describe the colour combo as "practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic," and hope to incite "a message of happiness supported by fortitude." In short, it's a duo of hope, but one underlined by realism, pragmatism, and stability.

One of the easiest ways to get on board with the new colours and to introduce them into your life is through homeware. This year, we've spent more time than ever before in our own space, and given that life still may not get back to 'normal' any time soon, we may continue to do so in 2021.

With that in mind, enjoy this edit of furniture and decor inspired by Ultimate Gray and Illuminating.

