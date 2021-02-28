Getting out into nature is seriously important for our mental and physical health and is something we've all come to cherish over the last 11 months in lockdown. However, sometimes it can feel impossible to get outside. Perhaps work commitments are chaining you to your desk, or maybe you don't live in an area with a lot of green space. If this is true for you then maybe you're interested in trying to bring the outside world indoors? If so, these thirteen interiors pieces inspired by nature will do just that.

I love nature-inspired decor and, by the looks of data from wallpaper design brand I Want Wallpaper, I'm not alone in that. Searches for "nature wallpaper" have rocketed by 138% in recent months, while "plant wallpaper" and "floral wallpaper" rose by 462.5% and 265%, respectively. If you want to get in on the trend, I've found a couple of gorgeous options, whether your style is jungle chaos or countryside calm.

In addition, I've also found some other lovely bits that will bring nature indoors, from smaller details like trinket trays and door knobs to larger items including garlands, prints, and even plants themselves.

Keep scrolling to find out more about each piece.