Navigating the cold, dark, long winter months can feel painful at times. But while the clocks changing has sparked all the usual complaints (endless musings on how early the sun sets, for example, and debates with housemates about when the heating needs to go on), it really isn’t all that bad. Sure, summer is fun, but consider all the joys autumn ushers in.

This is the time of chunky knits, long baths, steaming hot drinks, and general, unashamed cosiness. And while it’s likely you will already have a few staple items ready and waiting, why not gift yourself something extra autumnal this year and lean into the long nights and chilly days?

If you’re looking for inspiration this season, below you’ll find all of our favourite cosy buys, from weighted blankets that’ll send you straight to sleep to luxurious loungewear you’ll never want to get out of. There’s a recipe book full of autumnal treats and drinks that will transport you to a land of ultimate comfort.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.