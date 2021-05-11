Fashion
From Whitney Houston’s leather corset to Cleopatra’s gold co-ords.
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Far from the glamour of Hollywood ceremonies, the BRITs are known for being fun, camp & at times, downright chaotic – including when it comes to fashion. No era captures this better than the ’90s – when butterfly clips & co-ords reigned supreme – so let’s dive into the looks we loved the most.
With her naturally curly hair, pared back makeup, and black slip dress, you could drop 1993 Kylie Minogue on the 2021 red carpet and she’d fit right in. Some celebs seem to just get trends right and Kylie is serving all the soft girl vibes here.