2021 is finally here and it’s time to celebrate. And what better way to start off this year on the right foot than to amp up your wardrobe with some new picks that are about to hit it big for the coming seasons? And the biggest 2021 fashion trends are joyful and more importantly, comfortable.

Though 2021 trends might, at first glance, run the gamut, they all have one thing in common: practicality. That said, it’s time to elevate that casual appeal in a more high-fashion way than you’ve done for the better part of the last year.

Whether it’s a tailored take on sporty favorites, opting for knitwear versions of everything from pants to skirts and more, or opting for more pink tones in your otherwise drab Winter wardrobe, these trends have got you covered.

Ahead, find the top trends of 2021 that you need to know — and shop them ASAP. Your wardrobe is about to give you that boost that you needed to start the New Year off right. And hey, you definitely deserve it!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dressed-Up Sporty

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sporty accents are getting the luxe treatment this season, with designers like Celine, Tom Ford, and Chanel showing everything from track shorts to hoodies. This time around, sporty pieces are being styled with more elevated and tailored finds, and even sometimes crafted out of silk and cashmere instead of traditional nylon.

Unconventional Knits

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sure, you’re well acquainted with your arsenal of cozy sweaters, but consider giving your other wardrobe essentials the knit treatment this year. Designers like Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, and Chanel all sent bras, midi skirts, and matching sets down the runway in comfy knit materials.

Bras As Tops

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you take a hint from the likes of Christian Siriano, Jacquemus, and Altuzarra, you’ll be baring a bit more skin this year by wearing your lingerie as a top. Paired with high-waisted trousers or skirts, and topped with a cardigan or blazer, this look can read more chic than risqué.

Sheer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sheer trend is back and it’s all about layering. At least so says Miu Miu, Dior, and Valentino. Whether in classic black or pastel tones, it’s a great way to layer without too much bulk. And the dresses in particular are a fun, casual take on that ubiquitous red carpet naked gown.

Puff Sleeves

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This ethereal trend is back for another trip around the sun and your wardrobe will thank you. Puff sleeves are a great way to infuse a little extra femininity into your wardrobe. Look to designers like Erdem, Isabel Marant, and Brock Collection for extra inspiration.

Feathers

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dip your toe into this ultra-festive trend with feathers galore. Perhaps it’s just a little extra trim on your button-down shirt, or maybe an after-hours skirt paired with an oversized knit. Designers such as No. 21, Fendi, and Salvatore Ferragamo all played with feather flourishes on the runway and it’s high time you did in real life as well.

Eyelet Textures

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The only Bohemian trend you can tailor? The ever-elegant eyelet look. It’s coming back with fervor for 2021, both by way of knit accents for Winter and midi dresses and ruffle tops for Summer. Channel the likes of Veronica Beard, Chanel, and Alberta Ferretti and embrace the look wholeheartedly this year.

Pretty In Pink

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Each year has a single color that stands out among the rest and, this season, it’s pink. Bubble gum, dusty rose, deep coral, you name it. Designers like Valentino and Chanel show you only need one accent piece to make a statement, though you can jump in head first with a tip-to-toe look as well.

Mod Mini Skirts

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hemlines are rising this year with mini skirts making a comeback. But you'll see more no-frills, mod-style silhouettes this year. Looking for a little extra spark? Seek out the runways of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Miu Miu, and Maryam Nassir Zadeh to learn how to style minis for day and night.

Open Backs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Show some extra skin this year with an open back. It brings something fun and unexpected to any dress, from high neck to babydoll style. The flirty trend will be everywhere in 2021, thanks to designers like Givenchy, Nanushka, and Victoria Beckham.