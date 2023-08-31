25+ Splurge-Worthy Labor Day Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

While saying goodbye to summer might feel bittersweet, a little shopping can help alleviate the pain — and the Labor Day sales kicking off have everything you need to embrace the change of seasons. Notable discounts are on offer from beloved brand Kate Spade, as well as on Farfetch, the online luxury fashion marketplace teeming with chic styles.

But the deals don’t stop there. While you shop, don’t sleep on the opportunity to nab luxe new sheets from Brooklinen or give your skincare routine a glow-up with trending SPF products on Naked Sundays or by trying Embryolisse, the beauty-insider-fave French moisturizer that’s now 25% off on SkinStore. There’s even a chic, ergonomic office chair for finally making your WFH setup more comfortable.

Now’s your chance to scoop up deals on wardrobe, home, and skin so you’re fully prepared for the colder seasons ahead. Scroll on for some can’t-miss items. Just remember to use the applicable codes (if required) to unlock the deals.

40% Off This Cotton Candy Dumpling Bag Kate Spade Meringue Small Crossbody Kate Spade $244 $146.40 See On Kate Spade Kate Spade is a brand known for cute, colorful pieces, and this genuine leather crossbody bag is shown in the color of the moment. (Although it comes in an equally cheerful lime shade, if pink isn’t your thing.) The braided handle only adds to its appeal. Use code LDAY40 at checkout to lock in the most savings.

20% Off These Vintage-Inspired adidas Kicks Sponsored by Farfetch adidas Samba OG sneakers Farfetch $74 $59.20 See On Farfetch This iconic adidas sneaker would be worth buying even if it weren’t on sale, so don’t sleep on it. The retro-influenced, low-top design will look incredible with everything from denim to dresses.

40% Off This Duo Of Ultra-Classic Earrings Kate Spade You’re A Gem Studs & Huggies Boxed Set Kate Spade $62 $37 See On Kate Spade This Kate Spade boxed set would make such a chic and thoughtful gift for the earring wearer in your life (or yourself, of course); it features a pair of pearl stud earrings and a pair of chunky cubic zirconia huggie earrings, to accommodate so many variations of outfits. Make sure to use code LDAY40 at checkout to get it at this incredible price.

50% Off These Cargo Jeans With A Subtle Barrel Leg Cargo 3D Boyfriend Pants G-Star U.S. $230 $115 See On G-Star You could buy a pair of cargo pants and a pair of boyfriend jeans, or you could buy these chic G-Star Raw pants, which feature on-trend cargo flap pockets in your favorite baggy boyfriend fit. Made from lightweight denim with recycled polyester, they also have some of the deepest back pockets for an early aughts feel.

30% Off These Dainty Yet Modern Layered Hoops Aurate Mini Deco Triple Hoop Earrings Aurate $60 $42 See On Aurate Minimal and sculptural, these tiny earrings impart the visual impact of three separate staggered hoops in one simple pair. The sterling silver base is plated with your choice of 18-karat or 14-karat gold.

20% Off These Celeb-Approved Designer Sunglasses Sponsored by Farfetch Off-White Arthur tortoiseshell-design sunglasses Farfetch $330 $264 See On Farfetch Any outfit will look a little bit cooler when you add these Off-White sunnies — a brand beloved by everyone from Ariana Grande to Kendall Jenner. The timeless tortoiseshell design combines with a mod rectangular shape. A subtle logo at the temple signals to insiders only.

33% Off The Game-Changing Dyson Airwrap Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long (Copper/Silver) | Refurbished Walmart $599.99 $399.99 See On Walmart If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to try this iconic hairstyling tool, consider the current sale your nudge. You’ll get a refurbished Dyson Airwrap Multistyler, so you can style and dry your hair all at the same time — and it’s now $200 less than you’d normally pay. It comes complete with one-click attachments, intelligent heat control, and a quick-release switch.

47% Off This Glow-Inducing Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Walmart $60 $31.98 See On Walmart Pumpkin spice season is quickly approaching, but even if autumn weren’t on the horizon, you’d have good reason to buy this Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask. It’s formulated with pumpkin enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids to gently exfoliate and improve skin tone and texture.

20% Off This Tinted Lip Oil Loaded With Antioxidants SPF50 Glow + Go Lip Oil in Coconut Naked Sundays $22 $17.60 See On Naked Sundays Naked Sundays is having a major Labor Day sale, and this SPF 50 Glow+ Go lip oil is an item you’re going to want to scoop up fast. Featuring a nourishing combination of natural extracts, including raspberry seed oil and watermelon extract with vitamins C and E, this lip oil major has hydrating power. Wear it all by itself, or layered over lip liner as a protective gloss. Make sure to use code LABORDAY15 at checkout to score 15% off sitewide.

42% Off Some Nike Leggings With A Hidden Pocket Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings Nike $90 $51.97 See On Nike Whether you’re working out or lounging, this pair of Nike leggings is sure to become a favorite. Soft and lightweight, these have a mid rise and a ⅞ length, and they’re made of a proprietary sweat-wicking material sure to keep you comfy. Meanwhile, a hidden mesh pocket tucked in the waistband holds onto essentials.

25% The French-Girl Secret For Dewy Skin Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré SkinStore $29 $21.75 See On SkinStore A darling of makeup artists and skincare gurus for years, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concenté is a deeply comforting moisturizer that can be used on your face and body, and it will even double-up as a cleanser and makeup remover. It’s safe for sensitive skin, and it leaves your skin feeling so smooth and soft. Make sure to use code LABOR at checkout to unlock the deal on SkinStore.

20% These Buttery-Soft Cotton Sheets Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen $159 $127.20 See On Brooklinen Upgrade your bed linens with this Brooklinen sheet set. The buttery 480 thread-count cotton sateen will feel luxe, and the shade selection is chic, too — how sophisticated is the graphite? Better still, they’re certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® to be free of harmful chemicals.

25% Off A Cult-Favorite K-Beauty Snail Mucin Essence COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence SkinStore $25 $18.75 See On SkinStore Hydrate dry skin with this COSRX best-seller snail mucin essence. The fan favorite is formulated with 96% snail mucin to help improve skin’s moisture balance and texture. Its lightweight gel texture won’t clog oily skin, while dryer skin types will love layering it under a heavier cream. Make sure to use code LABOR at checkout on SkinStore to get the Labor Day discount.

30% Off These Colorful Hand-Blown Glass Bowls Anthropologie Ramona Bowls (Set of 4) Anthropologie $64 $44.80 See On Anthropologie Inject a subtle pop of color into your tablescape with these Anthropologie footed bowls. Made of blown glass, each bowl in the set of four is just the right size for a bowl of cereal or an ice cream sundae, and features adorable contrasting colors.

25% Off This Turbo-Charged Eye Cream Neocutis Lumière Firm Riche Extra Moisturizing Illuminating and Tightening Eye Cream SkinStore $118 $88.50 See On SkinStore This trending Lumière moisturizing eye cream is worth an immediate ‘add to cart,’ especially since you can score it for 25% off now with code LABOR at checkout on SkinStore. Growth factors and proprietary peptides help this rich eye cream hydrate and improve the tone and texture of the delicate skin around the eye — an essential for any skincare routine.

25% Off This Best-Selling Shampoo & Conditioner Set With A Patented Formula Olaplex Bond Maintenance No. 4 Shampoo & No. 5 Conditioner Walmart $60 $45 See On Walmart No matter your hair type, you can probably benefit from this Olaplex shampoo and conditioner duo that promises to nourish strands with a proprietary formula. It’s sulfate- and paraben-free, and shoppers rave that the moisturizing ingredients don’t weight down even fine hair.

40% Off A Smartly Designed Weekender Bag Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Lo & Sons $215 $129 See On Lo & Sons You’ll wonder how you ever did without this handy duffle. Large enough to fit everything you need for a weekend away, it has outer and inner zipper pouches, and even a bottom zipper compartment to keep shoes separate. There’s a pass-through sleeve to effortlessly slide it onto your roller carry-on, and the sturdy canvas easily rolls up after your vacation for bulk-free storage.

20% Off A Collagen Cocktail For Targeted Skincare Freedom of Expression Dual-Purpose Line Limiter Love, Indus $88 $66 See On Love, Indus Vegan collagen combines with botanical extracts like hibiscus and lotus flower in this serum, which can help plump the delicate skin around your eyes and mouth while imparting a refreshed radiance.

20% Off A Cashmere Cardigan With Varsity Appeal Sponsored by Farfetch Thom Browne four stripe cardigan Farfetch $1,790 $1,432 See On Farfetch Thom Browne puts an old-school athletic twist on this fitted V-neck cashmere cardigan with the addition of four signature stripes on the left arm. Balance the sportiness by pairing with a mini skirt and delicate ballerina shoes. Really want to dial up the collegiate appeal? Spring for the crimson red hue offered as one of the six available colorways.

50% Chic-Yet-Comfy Sweatpants Lively The Ribbed Jogger Lively $55 $27.50 See On Lively Meet your new favorite pair of lounge pants: These joggers are some of Lively’s most popular products. Made of a soft ribbed modal fabric, the design features an elastic waistband and a roomy fit that gathers at the ribbed cuffs.

20% Off A Pair Of Balletcore Logo Flats Sponsored by Farfetch Moschino leather ballerina shoes Farfetch $515 $412 See On Farfetch A classic and delicate ballet shoe, but make it edgy: Moschino puts an energetic twist on the timeless design by adding a gold-toned logo to the single toe strap. Crafted from supple calf leather, the slip-on style makes for an easy way to incorporate balletcore into your day to day.

50% Off A Sustainably-Made Cropped Denim Jacket Premium Cropped Denim Jacket G-Star U.S. $210 $105 See On G-Star Balance out the silhouette of the season’s on-trend baggy pants with this cropped denim jacket. The abbreviated length allows you to bare a little midriff — or hint at what you’ve layered underneath. It features a relaxed fit, button front, and generous patch pockets at the chest.

20% Off This Deeply Cleansing Skincare Hero Velvet :08 Broadway Bright Love, Indus $58 $43.50 See On Love, Indus All you need is 8 minutes for this detoxifying mask by Love, Indus to work its magic. Thanaka bark, red Palash flower, and hydrolyzed cellulose help improve skin tone and texture, leaving it polished and refreshed.

20% Off This Crisp, Classic Ralph Lauren Polo Sponsored by Farfetch Polo Ralph Lauren Julie embroidered logo polo shirt Farfetch $90 $72 See On Farfetch This sporty, preppy Polo Ralph Lauren polo shirt is surprisingly versatile. The notch collar, short sleeves, and button quarter-neckline can lean classic or punky with a simple change of accessories. With it 20% off now on Farfetch, it’s worth grabbing now to wear for many seasons to come.

20% Off An Illuminating SPF-Infused Tinted Serum Cabana Glow SPF 50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops Illuminating Naked Sundays $35 $28 See On Naked Sundays A tanned glow without sun damage is made possible with this SPF 50 serum. The bronze shade is buildable, suitable for all skin tones and types, and can be worn on its own or over makeup for additional coverage and dimension. Don’t forget to use code LABORDAY15 at checkout on Naked Sundays for maximum savings.