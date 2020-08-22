32 Comfy Outfits Under $35 That Actually Make You Look Good When You're Being Lazy

I’m a firm believer in fashion psychology: that the clothes we wear send a powerful message to ourselves. When you’re at home all day, it’s tempting to reach for the joggers again — and yeah, you definitely need a few great pairs of those too — but sometimes you just want to dress up a little bit, if only for yourself. Comfy outfits that actually look good are a rare breed but they really are a gift from the fashion gods.

You might be surprised by some of the styles here — after all, a button-down dress wouldn’t typically strike you as a “lazy day” outfit, but if it comes in a stretchy jersey that feels like a pair of famously buttery soft leggings? That’s another matter entirely. You’ll find lots of dresses here for their one-and-done ease, as well as trendy separates from of-the-moment bike shorts to Insta-worthy statement tops that are secretly so comfortable. Classic tees and easygoing button-downs are all on the menu, as well as cozy cardigans to layer on when the weather gets chilly.

In terms of material considerations, cotton is classic because it’s soft, durable, and breathable. Rayon blends are popular — they seriously feel like pajamas — but a quality polyester knit can lock in the same qualities. And an airy crepe literally floats over you.

Loose, flowing silhouettes are easier to curl up in (or spread out on the couch) but if you want more shape, soft-belted waists anchor oversized styles, and a delicate elastic band on off-the-shoulder pieces creates shape that can still move with you.

Below you'll find 32 stylish finds you’re going to rave about to friends, “You won’t believe how comfortable this is.”

1 A Chic Leopard-Print T-Shirt That Upgrades Any Outfit BMJL Women's Casual Cute Shirts Leopard Print Tops Amazon $17 See on Amazon A leopard T-shirt elevates the basic with a versatile fashion print. Not a fan of spots? You can also get this high-quality tee in earthy camouflage or fierce snakeskin. The highly rated shirt is made from a nice polyester woven to feel like cotton, but offers the colorfast benefits and shape retention of a synthetic material. Although the tag reads dry clean only, one shopper reported, "The shirt is now past a few wash and dry cycles and the shape has held up well." Over 4,000 Amazon reviewers gave this cute top their stamp of approval, raving about its ability to upgrade any look. "It’s so comfy and it dresses up any jeans outfit. With heels or platforms it makes the perfect dinner or brunch outfit," one fan was pleased to note. * Available colors: 12 * Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2 A Breezy Smock Dress You Can Wear So Many Ways Hestenve Short Sleeve V-Neck Pleated Babydoll Tunic Amazon $26 See on Amazon This casual shift dress looks like a step up from a basic T-shirt and feels just as comfy. The roomy body gets some easy structure thanks to a sharp V neckline and empire waist, with short cuffed dolman sleeves. You can wear it alone, over leggings, or with a chic cardigan. It's made from lightweight rayon with a touch of spandex — you can toss it in the machine to both wash and dry, although line drying is preferred. "House dress on fleeeeek!" One shopper raved. "Honestly, I freaking LOVE this dress so much. Every time I use it and don’t immediately wash it, I am scrambling to get it clean to wear again." One note: the brand recommends that you size down from what you normally wear for the best fit. * Available colors: 8 * Available sizes: Small – X-Large

3 The Ruffled Strapless Maxi Dress That's Absurdly Comfortable Zattcas Off Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon Whether you opt for the goddess-y navy floral, or sunny yellow, this breezy dress is as stylish as it is comfy. "Looks really cute with a Jean jacket and sandals. It will be easy to throw on and feel like I dressed up!" one reviewer wrote of this casual maxi dress. There are two elastic straps — one at the bust and one at the waist — to give the silhouette some shape and to hold it securely in place. This floaty dress has a layered design and a slit on one side. * Available colors: 12 * Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4 These Bike Shorts That Are Totally Having A Moment BALEAF Women's 8" High Waist Biker Workout Amazon $20 See on Aamzon These high-waisted shorts have garnered more than 12,500 reviews from Amazon shoppers who rave about their excellent quality and on-trend comfort that's supportive and comes with the right amount of stretch for downward-facing dog. The wide waistband disguises a hidden pocket for keys or ID, and two large pockets on either leg are deep enough to keep even smartphones secure during a run. They're made from a thick moisture-wicking polyester/spandex knit that keeps you dry, with a crotch gusset and flat seams to prevent chafing. "I ordered two pairs of these bike shorts as these have become my official WFH outfit," one reviewer began. "The quality is great – thicker material that seems durable. I also used them while working out and they were great as well. Highly recommend!" Choose from multiple colors and two different lengths. * Available colors: 17 * Available sizes: X-Small – 5XL Plus

5 A Silky Slip Dress That’s Easy To Dress Up & Down Daily Ritual Slip Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You'll reach for this slip midi dress on easygoing days that call for effortless style. The confetti-print design and subtle V-neck are chic, but this comes in six different patterns ranging from a floral to a leopard print. It's made from a durable polyester that can hold up to your washing machine. Shoppers remarked on the fact that the fabric felt nicely substantial but not heavy. "This simple slip dress is nice on its own, but works great as a layering piece. The fabric is lightweight, thin and a bit silky. It has just a hint of stretch," a reviewer shared. * Available colors: 6 * Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

6 A Swingy Festival-Inspired Mini Dress Pinup Boho Summer Beach Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon A swinging dress with bell sleeves epitomizes casual glamour. The relaxed style is flowy – not boxy – in breezy rayon with bell sleeves and a cropped hemline. One shopper commented, “This is perfect. Fit well, the materials buttery soft. It washed well- On delicate, hung dry.” * Available colors: 3 * Available sizes: 16 Plus – 26 Plus

7 A Cami-Style Maxi Dress With Pockets & A Cult Following To Match GRECERELLE Summer Casual Loose Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon Backed by more than 4,700 Amazon reviews, this comfy maxi dress is incredibly versatile. It's made from a pajama-like rayon blend that you can wear puttering around the house, but instantly dresses up with a fierce pair of heels for a party. The camisole straps are adjustable, while slits on each side of the skirt ensure the long hemline won't trip you up — and it looks so cute knotted. The brand recommends hand-washing to keep this dress in mint condition. "This dress is EVERYTHING. Your lounge around the house, your beach cover up, your lounge around the pool, go-to summer dress, vacation dress, easy to pack dress," one fan raved, adding, "And if after all of that you fall asleep in it, you won't be sorry." * Available colors: 27 * Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 A Casual-Chic Camisole You'll Want In Every Color BLENCOT Summer Button Down V Neck Tank Amazon $18 See on Amazon This breezy camisole dresses up or down so well — the lightweight fabric tucks nicely into high-waisted bottoms, and the functional buttons elevate the basic V-neck style into something a little more special. It's made from a polyester/spandex blend that's machine washable, with adjustable spaghetti straps to nail your fit. "Love these so much I now have them in 3 different colors," one shopper admitted. "They are loose and a tad long but not sloppy. Thick enough that you can't see the bralettes I wear underneath, thin enough that they feel flowy." She added they matched just about anything, and were delightfully easy to care for – this pick can also go in the dryer. * Available colors: 16 * Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

9 This Perfectly Soft Tunic For Pairing With Your Go-To Leggings LARACE Women 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $20 See on Amazon Leggings, skinny jeans, shorts, no matter what you want to pair it with, shoppers rave that this buttery soft tunic looks good with just about anything. The dainty scoop neck and three-quarter sleeves balance a relaxed bodice that's just long enough. Its rayon fabric drapes nicely and has spandex for stretch (yes, you'll have to line dry it – but you can gently machine wash on cold). "Absolutely perfect!" one fan declared. "Fitted in the sleeves and shoulders, looser bodice, just the right about of 'flowy' without being 'baggy'. The fabric feels great too, it’s that super soft but durable jersey type material that’s so popular." Choose from more than four dozen different colors and prints. * Available colors: 45 * Available sizes: Small – 6X

10 This Delicate Shirtdress With A Twirl-Worthy Skirt Milumia Button Up Split Floral Print Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See on Amazon This button-front maxi dress feels sweetly sophisticated with rolled sleeves and a dainty tassel at the smocked waist. "OBSESSED," one fan wrote of this dress, adding, "I feel like a princess in it and am so happy with the fit, style and quality." The dress is made of pure rayon and while it's machine washable, you'll want to line dry (or have it dry cleaned like several reviewers recommended). One shopper remarked that theirs was "Holding up really well with all the use it's getting, it's so cool and comfy that I've worn it almost too often, but it still looks great." * Available colors: 19 * Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

11 An Adorable Ruffled Shift Dress In Breathable Cotton And Linen Goodthreads Relaxed Fit Washed Linen Blend Amazon $35 See on Amazon This cute and casual mini dress is made from two of the softest and most breathable natural fibers around: cotton and linen. The empire waist is gently shaped (but not remotely tight) while a sharp V-neck and abbreviated hem keep things from feeling too flouncy. "Can definitely take it through seasons with a denim jacket, booties or sneaks," one Amazon shopper pointed out. It zips in the back, and you'll be thrilled to find two pockets hidden in the tiered skirt on this pretty dress. Plus, it can be thrown in the washing machine. * Available colors: 7 * Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

12 A Sweet Printed Sundress With Pockets Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Mini Dress Amazon $32 See on Amazon This sweet patterned dress is so easy to wear, with a stretchy, smocked back on a fitted bodice that won't feels tight. It's made from a lightweight polyester georgette, a floaty fabric known for its soft matte finish and fantastic drape. It's machine washable, too. Reviewers loved the just-right length and the pockets. "This is just the right thing for me at the moment. It's loose fitting and comfortable, but it's still stylish enough to make me feel good," one review praised. "I like the way it's made. Nothing cheap or second rate about it." Choose from six different floral prints. * Available colors: 6 * Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

13 These Flowy High-Waisted Palazzo Pants In Gorgeous Floral Prints BerryGo Women's Boho High Waist Wide Leg Pants Amazon $22 See on Amazon Airy palazzo pants are a soft and flowy alternative to leggings — and this pair is incredibly chic. The sash belt is a beautiful touch that gives these trousers a dressy look without relying on tailoring or stiff fabrics — and you’d never guess there’s a comfy elastic waistband hiding underneath. These cute pants are made from a lightweight polyester with subtle matte texture, and the tropical-inspired florals come in a muted selection of shades that are actually quite versatile. The brand recommends hand washing but one reviewer noted that they “washed up great” on a delicate cold cycle, who let them air dry. “Wow! I love these. The fabric is soft and beautiful. They don’t have a zipper but the back is scrunchy so they stretch when you get in,” another fan wrote, adding, “I really can’t explain how lovely these look they are gorgeous.” * Available colors: 3 * Available sizes: 0/2 – 8/10

14 And This Option With Shorter Sleeves (That's The Perfect Brunch Dress) VintageClothing Floral Print Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See on Amazon If you loved the idea of the button-down maxi dress above but wished it came with shorter sleeves, this boho floral maxi dress has your number. It features similar lines and dainty buttons, with a faux tassel at the smocked waist. The soft rayon fabric can either be hand- or machine washed, although you'll need to iron it. Choose from so many gorgeous floral prints. One fan (who owns two of these frocks now) commented, "I love these dresses, they're so comfortable and it makes it look like you made an effort when all you did was put on a comfy dress!" * Available colors: 38 * Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

15 This Belted Shirtdress That Feels Like Pajamas But Looks So Polished MITILLY Summer Polka Dot Sleeveless Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon A sleeveless button-down dress is effortlessly put-together. Fluttery sleeves are a sweet accent that plays up your shoulders, and a matching waist belt adds subtle definition. There are two large patch pockets on the front that could easily hold a smartphone, too. "I got this dress for working from home and sitting outside," one shopper wrote of this find. "It fits great and is loose enough for lounging (and also for post spray tan). I've gotten a lot of compliments and it definitely exceeded my expectations." Although the tag suggests dry cleaning, some rebels had good success on gentle machine cycles. * Available colors: 10 * Available sizes: Small – X-Large

16 This Cozy Colorblock Cardigan That's Perfect For Fall ECOWISH Boho Open Front Cardigan Amazon $35 See on Amazon In a combo that matches multiple colors within your own wardrobe, a long colorblock cardigan exponentially expands your outfit options. "It's not super heavy and warm but it is cozy and definitely thicker than a lot of the sweater/cardigans out there," a review noted of the nubby brushed acrylic knit. It has a clean, open-front style without buttons, and two patch pockets with plenty of room for more than your phone. “This sweater is so comfortable and cozy. It looks just as it is advertised. Looks great casual or dressy. It feels amazing as well,” another shopper was so happy to report. * Available colors: 15 * Available sizes: Small – X-Large

17 This Gauzy Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt That Looks Like Real Linen Runcati Womens Button Down V-Neck Shirt Amazon $23 See on Amazon A homespun texture and utility pockets turn this button-down shirt into an easygoing everyday piece you'll reach for when you want to feel put-together but not dressy. (So, like, every day?) This pick is made from a blend of cotton and polyester, with a button tab to keep rolled sleeves in place and an oversized cut that drapes and tucks just so well. "Truly the perfect white casual boyfriend fit button down," one fan enthused. "Baggy enough to be tucked. But the shoulders and chest are still in the right spot...Looks and feels to be great quality." * Available colors: 10 * Available sizes: Small – X-Large

18 This Chic Tunic Dress That Dresses Up So Well BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $25 See on Amazon Such a cute dress for days in or nights out — this floaty frock has a relaxed body and on-trend statement sleeves for a versatile dress you can wear just about anywhere. The rest of the dress is relatively simple, which is what makes it so easy to style. The polyester-spandex blend is fully lined and zips up the back, and it comes with quality details that have helped catapult this one to an Amazon bestseller. One shopper dubbed it a favorite in her collection, noting, "It looks great on, feels comfy, and you can pair it with so many different things!" With over 2,600 five-star reviews, it just might be your next favorite, too. No care instructions are listed but reviewers had success both washing on a gentle cycle and hand washing. * Available colors: 28 * Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

19 The Cutest Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress With Adjustable Straps Dokotoo Fashion Mini Sundress Amazon $27 See on Amazon This ethereal sundress has the most adorable tiered silhouette, with whimsical spaghetti straps that tie in a bow. (Bonus: That means they're perfectly adjustable.) An empire waist with a smocked back is lightly fitted with an almost babydoll silhouette. It's made from lightweight polyester chiffon and is fully lined, with an invisible side zipper nestled in one seam for easy on and off. "Beautiful dress! It fits perfectly, it’s nice and flowy and can be dresses up with heels or worn casually with cute flats," one fan enthused. Hand washing is recommended, but another reviewer was thrilled to report that "I washed the dress used the dryer and it came out with no wrinkles!" There are also several different style variations within this listing, including one stunning long-sleeved option with an open back. * Available colors: 22 * Available sizes: Small – X-Large

20 An Off-The-Shoulder Statement Top You'll Get So Many Compliments On just quella Women's Off Shoulder Loose Shirt Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top looks like something you'd wear to a party, but unwinds over a cute pair of leggings — the contrasting proportions balance each other perfectly. Its roomy cold shoulder cut slips over your head with ease, and the elastic band stays in place well without slipping down. The polyester-cotton blend is so soft but may require ironing. Reviewers couldn't get enough of this fashion-forward style, and considered it well worth the effort of a good hand wash. * Available colors: 24 * Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

21 This Throw-It-On And Go Dress That Looks Effortlessly Put Together Relipop V-Neck Casual Short Dress Amazon $24 See on Amazon "One of those Amazon gems," a fan raved of this polka-dot wap dress. This true wrap dress goes on like a bathrobe and feels just as comfy, with a sweet ruffled hem and short sleeves. It's mostly polyester with a smidge of cotton for a washable fabric that's colorfast yet still breathable. Reviewers were pleasantly surprised by this dress's wonderful quality for the price, but several fans wished for a bit more length. "Bra or no bra, throw it on and go," one shopper praised. "No, there is no tie on the inside which I like because it means that I can adjust the dress to fit my ever-changing-body. Sometimes I secure the inside panel with a safety pin (seriously, it's the perfect hack) or I just wear it as is." * Available colors: 10 * Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

22 The Soft Wrap Crop Top That's Ballerina-Pretty VETIOR Deep V-Neck Long-Sleeve Cross Wrap Amazon $17 See on Amazon This gorgeous yet comfortable crop top is made from stretchy modal, a fabric you'll often find to be buttery soft. (It's also machine washable!) The body-con wrap style hits close to your natural waist — it pairs wonderfully with high-waisted bottoms, by the way — and plays up your shape. "The fit is perfect. I have long arms and the length was just right," one reviewer commented, calling out the "comfortable soft material." * Available colors: 17 * Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

23 This Belted Dress With Leopard Details Romwe Women's Short Sleeve Leopard Print Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This belted dress comes in the most cheerful patterns, with playful ruffled sleeves and a swingy short hem. “[T]his dress is soooo comfortable and the sleeves are roomy. The material actually seems to be of good quality with some weight to it. This dress is nothing short of amazing, especially considering the price,” one shopper was pleased to share. The adjustable belt at the waist creates shape on the unstructured design and the V-neck features small leopard piping that ties the whole design together. * Available colors: 7 * Available sizes: Large – 4X

24 A Drapey Racer-Front Tank Top With A High-Low Hem LouKeith Halter Sleeveless Tank Amazon $13 See on Amazon A high-necked racer-style cut balances out the volume on this easygoing tank top, and the machine-washable cotton/spandex blend offers excellent drape and flow. It tucks like a dream, and the curved shirttail hem is long enough to wear over a pair of lightweight leggings. “I wear it under sweaters and cardigans in the winter, with skirts and leggings in the summer. You can dress up or down. It really is THE PERFECT TOP,” one shopper gushed over its versatility. * Available colors: 21 * Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

25 A Ridiculously Comfy Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Scalloped Cutouts Romwe Plus Size Off The Shoulder Hollowed Out Scallop Hem Dress Amazon $28 See on Amazon This versatile little black dress toes the line between daytime casual and party-ready style — but it’s so comfy and easy to throw on, one shopper even used it as a cover-up on vacation. Elastic in the waist and shoulders keeps the bodice in place without digging in, falling down, or fussing with straps and you have the option of a lacey cutout hem like the dress shown here, or a tiered ruffle skirt. There's no tag or care instructions for the poly/spandex fabric, but one shopper attested to washing and drying theirs "all the time" and another backed it up: "The dress is pretty without a doubt. The material feels cool and fresh to the touch, its stretchy, thick and easy to wash." * Available colors: 18 * Available sizes: 0X – 4X

26 This Gorgeous (& Stretchy!) Ruched Dress That Feels Like A T-Shirt BTFBM Casual Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Tank Amazon $27 See on Amazon This date-worthy dress goes on like your favorite tee in a stretchy bodycon-inspired silhouette that feels lusciously soft. Subtle ruching plays up the tulip skirt's curving lines, and you don't have to worry about it riding up uncomfortably high when you move. The polyester/cotton blend feels like a cozy knit and the dress is fully lined to prevent show-through. It's machine washable, but fans of this dress preferred letting it air dry. "I was so surprised with the quality of this dress!" One shopper exclaimed. "SUPER comfortable dress, fully lined, great amount of stretch." Choose from a dozen cute and imminently wearable colors. * Available colors: 12 * Available sizes: Small – Large

27 An Affordable Set Of Ultra-Comfy Tees You'll Want To Stock Up On Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See on Amazon Good quality cotton T-shirts are the lifeblood of any wardrobe — especially when you're working from home. You wouldn’t expect a T-shirt to have a fan following, but over 8,500 Amazon shoppers have given the stamp of approval to these fantastic basic tees for their superb quality and fit — at a budget-friendly price. The fabric features breathable cotton with soft modal and a hint of spandex for stretch, in a machine-washable blend. And the plain white tee? Reviewers loved that it wasn't see-through at all. “This is a truly great tee,” one review declared. “The fabric is very soft, yet it has stretch and body to it. The material is not bulky, or see through yet it feels very comfy and follows your shape nicely. The stitching is really well done, and the collar ribbing is flat.” * Available colors: 35 * Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

28 A Casual Dress That Comes In So Many Wearable Prints Nemidor Round Neck Plus Size Fit and Flare Midi Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon This ultra-classic day dress has a loosely fitted bodice and high crew neck with a defined waist and flared skirt – with pockets! – for a beautiful piece you can wear with espadrilles to the farmer's market or barefoot around the house. The polyester knit feels like a T-shirt and can be washed in the machine, but a solid line dry is recommended. “I like this casual little dress!” One shopper exclaimed, adding, “it lends itself to tons of possibilities with belts, cardigans, tights, jewelry, scarves, jean jacket... think of it as an easy, cute basic piece that you can turn into a million different outfits.” * Available colors: 32 * Available sizes: 14 Plus – 26 Plus

29 This Minimalist Top With A Chic Sash Milumia Short Sleeve Self Tie Tunic Top See on Amazon $23 See on Amazon This loose dolman top with a bateau neckline and sash waist makes a refined alternative to the T-shirt and its slub knit grounds the style so you won’t feel too dressy. Machine wash this polyester knit. “I bought one and fell in love then bought every color they had,” one reviewer gushed, adding, “I wear the shirts at home and at work. After washing them they did not shrink and quality is outstanding.” * Available colors: 3 * Available sizes: XXS – 18

30 This Faux Wrap T-Shirt Dress In A Buttery Soft Fabric Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Surplice Dress Amazon $24 See on Amazon A surplice short-sleeved dress with an elastic waist is carefree and casual. The faux wrap top is a pretty detail that elevates the comfy style, and a stretchy empire waist creates shape without clinging. This dress might not look like a nightgown, but it definitely feels like one. It’s made from a soft rayon and spandex blend that’s common in pajamas because it’s so comfy (hello, nap dress) and, notably, this is one rayon dress you can wash and dry in the machine. “When I first unboxed I thought it was maybe a 4 star because it’s very thin and lightweight and such a simple design... but I’m honestly loving this on. It’s 5 star on,” one shopper swooned. * Available colors: 4 * Available sizes: 1X – 6X

31 A Flowy Midi Dress That Fits Beautifully Pastel by Vivienne Women's Swing Midi Dress Plus Size Amazon $22 See on Amazon This ultra-modern dress comes in a stunning A-line midi silhouette. It’s made from a polyester spandex blend that’s so soft, with a good weight that’s neither heavy nor thin (but you’ll want to air dry). “I finally decided to give it a shot and man, I was NOT disappointed. I'm probably gonna buy it in every color. It's soft, machine washable, and fits like a dream. A DREAM. If you're looking for the most comfortable, modest, amazing dress ever, it's right here,” one shopper gushed. * Available colors: 14 * Available sizes: X-Large – XXX-Large