Cheap Bras & Underwear That Are 10x More Comfortable Than What You Usually Wear

It isn’t
totally necessary to drop tons of cash to have cute — and, most importantly, comfortable — things to wear as your base layer. There are bralettes that are nice enough to wear as tops and wireless bras that wear like a second skin. If you're into boyshorts, full-coverage briefs, lacy little somethings, or barely-there thongs, there are loads of things on this list to catch your fancy.
So feel free to toss those undies that have been hanging out since high school, and stuff your drawer with pretty new things that won’t break the bank.
1 A Front-Close Underwire Bra With Thousands Of Fans
This shaping,
front-close underwire bra is easy to get on and off and lifts and supports you without flattening. The straps are cushioned and adjustable. The cups are lightly lined. And the cushioned underwire offers extra support. The U-design of the back, with cut-in straps, prevents the straps from slipping and the front closure is secure so it won’t pop open unexpectedly. Almost 16,000 people loved this bra a five-star amount. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD Available colors: 9 2 The Wireless Bra That Offers Seamless Support
Support doesn’t exclusively come from an underwire — this
wireless bra from Hanes proves it. Designed with the brand’s signature ComfortFlex stretch fabric, the material wicks away moisture and offers a completely smoothing look under clothes. Wide straps provide full coverage and additional smoothing, making this stretchy, flexible bra so comfy. “This is probably the most comfortable bra I’ve ever worn. You can barely feel it,” one reviewer shared. Plus, a hook-and-eye closure in the back ensures you get the most secure fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 7 3 This Seamless Bralette You Can Wear Under Anything
This
seamless bralette has adjustable camisole straps and a stretchy under-chest band, ensuring the most secure fit. Made of a silky soft microfiber blend, the bralette hugs your body like a second skin — so you can wear it underneath V-neck tees, blouses, and dresses.
“I love how this fits and I started wearing it all the time,” wrote one reviewer. “Fits like a regular bra, but is more comfortable.”
Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 11 4 A 6-Pack Of Low-Rise Cotton Briefs From A Classic Brand
Hanes has a reputation for making incredibly soft, breathable underwear, and this multipack of
low-rise briefs is no exception. The 100% cotton, moisture-wicking material lays smooth against your skin, hugging your hips and offering moderate coverage in the back. Not to mention, the ultra-soft elastic waistband is designed to stay in place — no rolling or bunching. Available sizes: 5 — 9 Available multipacks: 3 5 The Sports Bra With A Chic Cross-Back Detail
Offering medium support, this
sports bra is perfect for activities such as yoga, hiking, and even simply lounging around the house. A cross-back detail adds a chic element to this bra — wear it peeking out from underneath a tank top or sport it all on its own. The chest has removable padded cups, so you can adjust the amount of coverage you get while working out. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available multipacks: 24 6 This Gorgeous Lace Bralette You Can Wear As A Top
Covered in scalloped floral lace, this
lightweight bralette is just as pretty as can be. An extra-wide under-chest band provides sheer coverage throughout the torso, giving you the option of wearing the bralette solo or underneath an open-front sweater. While it doesn’t offer a ton of support, its gorgeous look makes up for it. Available sizes: 5X-Large Plus — Large Plus Available colors and styles: 22 7 A Set Of Cotton Thongs With A Barely-There Feel
Perfect for wearing underneath low-rise jeans, pencil skirts, and other form-fitting pieces, these
cotton thongs feel oh-so-soft against your skin. They’re also super breathable, so you’ll stay cool and comfy all day long. Since they don’t cause any panty lines under your clothes, several reviewers even recommend them for layering beneath workout leggings and yoga pants. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 6 8 This Longline Bralette That Feels Like A Second Skin
Thanks to its silky blend of nylon and spandex, this longline
bralette has an ultra-light feel. So light, in fact, that you’ll barely even notice it’s there. The unlined bra has a wide and comfy under-chest band, scoop neck, and adjustable spaghetti straps. There are four multipacks to choose from, each with a pair of muted, complementary colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 4 9 A Multipack Of Cotton Boyshorts You Can Sleep In
In terms of comfort, these
cotton boyshorts are the stuff of dreams. They’re ultra-soft and completely tagless, making them perfect for catching some Z’s in — just add an oversize tee for a cute-yet-cozy look. You get five pairs in a pack, in a variety of colors. P.S. There’s even a festive option for holiday wear. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available multipacks: 17 10 This Lightly Lined Underwire Bra That’s Silky Soft
Underwire bras don’t have to be uncomfortable — case in point? This
lightly lined bra from Warner’s. The cushioned underwire is surrounded by satin, so it won’t dig into your skin. Thanks to the full-coverage cups and front-adjustable straps, this bra is ideal for wearing beneath all of your favorite T-shirts. Available sizes: 32D — 40D Available colors and patterns: 13 11 The Multipack Of Breathable Cotton Panties With A Cheeky Back
Sitting halfway between a bikini brief and a thong, this cheeky
cotton underwear is great for those days when you want some coverage in the back, but not entirely. There are plenty of multipacks to choose from, including one with solid neutrals, another with leopard print, and even one with a ribbed texture. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 9 12 An Unlined, Wireless Bralette That’s Great For Lounging
The soft, unlined cotton fabric and stretchy under-chest band make this
bralette from Fruit of the Loom a fantastic piece of loungewear. With a hook-and-eye closure and adjustable straps, it’s easy to create your ideal fit. An extra J-hook halfway up the back even lets you convert the straps into a racerback.
“Comfort is amazing. Support is perfect. I forget I'm wearing it,” wrote one reviewer.
Available sizes: 34A — 42DD Available colors: 4 13 This Comfy, High-Waisted Underwear With Lots Of Coverage
For those who want full coverage throughout the waist and bottom, this multipack of
high-waisted underwear is for you. Made out of smooth, moisture-wicking nylon blended with spandex, the panties hug your body for a completely seamless fit. You get five pairs for a super wallet-friendly price, making these briefs a great deal, as well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 14 14 A Highly Supportive Sports Bra With Breathable Mesh Panels
Need a little extra support while working out? This
sports bra has got you covered — literally. Designed with high sides, wide straps, and a hook-and-eye closure in the back, the wire-free bra keeps everything in place. Not to mention, mesh panels between the bust and on the straps allow for extra ventilation while you sweat. Available sizes: 34B — 48G Available colors: 10 15 These Low-Waist Thongs Made With Delicate Lace
This 10-pack of
lace thongs is perfect for jazzing up your basic underwear collection. But just because these thongs look fancy doesn’t mean they aren’t comfy. The soft, stretchy fabric sits low on your waist, with a barely-there look in the back. The front slopes downward in a V-shape, remaining virtually invisible under jeans and skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available multipacks: 12 16 This Wireless Bra With Extra-Wide Shoulder Straps
Designed with seamless cups that provide support without an underwire, this
cotton bra from Bali is a fantastic everyday bra that remains smooth under clothes. The extra-wide straps and U-shaped back ensures that the bra won’t slip off your shoulders. A small bow-tie detail between the cups adds a charming touch. Available sizes: 34B — 42DDD Available colors: 10 17 These Cotton Boyshorts With A Comfy Lace Waistband
Embrace comfort while banishing VPL in these mostly cotton
lacy boyshorts. They offer coverage under short skirts and dresses, double nicely as sleep shorts, and are a major contender for the pair you’ll reach for most days. The cotton is breathable but they are also beautifully stretchy. And the wide, lace waistband won’t dig in or slide down. Available sizes: 5 — 9 Available colors: 24 18 A Cotton Underwire Bra With Stretch & Support
This mostly cotton stretch
comfort bra offers comfort and support in a wallet-friendly three-pack of basic colors and makes a perfect go-to daily underwire bra under tees. There is just enough stretch to make for a custom fit while allowing your skin to breathe. And the adjustable straps are thick enough to not dig into your shoulders, but also won’t show if you wear a tank. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD Available colors: 11 19 A 5-Pack Of Stretchy Cotton Briefs With Cute Lace Trim
This set of lacy-edged
briefs is the perfect blend of cotton and spandex, giving you a comfortable cotton undie that’s breathable but also stretches. The soft lace trim at the waist and leg opening elevates the look yet doesn’t itch or irritate so they are perfect for every day. The five pairs are each a different color and you can choose between solids, patterns, brights, and muted combinations. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 11 20 A Lacy Bralette With A Deep V In The Front & Back
When you want support but don’t want an underwire or the unsightly bra straps that so often come with a sports bra, this
deep-V bralette is the pretty, comfortable option that adds to your fashion ensemble while keeping you comfortable. Removable padding lets you decide how much support you need and the overall lace is soft, comfortable, and pretty. The V-neck in the front offers cleavage while the deep V in the back won’t collide with clothing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 17 21 The High-Waisted Brief With Thousands Of Fans
Looking for cute, comfy
cotton underwear that comes comfortably up to your waist? These are it. They are made from a delightful, thick fabric that stretches just enough for max comfort. The stretchy, double-layer wide waistband doesn’t roll. The double-layer crotch offers breathable protection. And they won’t ride up. Over 51,000 people gave these five stars, many emphasizing how amazingly comfortable they are. This is a pack of four. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available multipacks: 13 22 This Buttery Soft Longline Sports Bra You Can Wear All Day
Pull on this buttery soft
longline sports bra to go to yoga, for a run, or under an overshirt for a day of errands. The built-in shelf bra has removable padding so you can choose your support level. The high neck and cutaway sleeve opening make for a cute look with your workout gear or everyday wear.
“I’m almost scared to say how good this is,” said one reviewer. “This brand hits us with another lululemon [alternate]! This material is as close to the Align fabric as it gets.”
Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 16 23 A 4-Pack Of Seamless Thongs That Are Super Comfortable
Stock your drawers with this four-pack of seamless stretch
thong underwear that reviewers describe as “super comfortable,” “smooth,” and that gives “no lines!” The stretch, combined with the seamless edges, means they don’t dig in and the fabric is silky and smooth so they don't show through your clothes. The color selections are well thought out, too, so you don’t have to accept one weird color in your pack of four. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 7 24 A Lightly Lined Everyday Bra With No Underwire For Supreme Comfort
This
wireless comfort bra has a wide, lacy band, contoured cups, light padding, and is made from a delightfully smooth and soft fabric so you can wear your everyday clothes without the irritation of an underwire. The neckline won’t show when you wear deep V-neck tops and the adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure make for an adjustable fit. Available sizes: 34A — 40C Available colors: 6 25 A 5-Pack of Cute, Full-Coverage Boyshorts
This set of full-coverage
boyshorts is comfortable and doesn’t show lines through your clothes. The soft fabric has plenty of stretch and there are no tags to irritate your skin. Whether you love this style, need something to wear under short skirts, or are looking for comfortable sleep shorts, these are amazing and the price — this is a five-pack and each pair is a different color — can’t be beat. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available multipacks: 5 26 The Underwire Bra That Converts To Crossback Straps
This comfortable and silky push-up
underwire bra is super versatile. Wear the straps in the traditional style or quickly switch them to crisscross back straps so they never slide off your shoulders and allow you to wear a racerback tank or dress with a cutaway sleeve hole. This smooth fabric disappears under T-shirts, too. Available sizes: 32A — 40D Available colors: 7 27 The Low-Rise V-Cut Cotton Undies That Are Cheeky & Fun
The V shape in the waistline of this
cotton underwear makes them uniquely pretty. Combined with the cheeky cut in the back, the all-cotton ribbed fabric, and the high-cut hips, these will quickly become your favorite panties. Each six-pack has a different selection of colors so you can fill your underwear drawer with all black, pastels, earth colors, or brights. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 5 28 These Bralettes With Adjustable Straps & Hook & Eye Closures
These soft and breathable
bralettes have adjustable straps, a wide band under the bust, and a three-tier hook and eye closure, making them comfortable, adjustable, easy to get on, and cute. They offer light support and have removable padding in the cups. Reviewers love how stretchy and soft they are, making them wearable even when other options are too hot or uncomfortable. They come in cute colors and neutrals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 10 29 A 5-Pack Of Comfortable & Affordable Cotton Hipster Briefs
This five-pack of lace
cotton underwear is perfect if you want a full-coverage hipster panty that’s soft and breathable but also pretty. The stretchy lace trim is a sweet touch but is also soft and elastic so it doesn’t add discomfort or itch to what it is otherwise an all-cotton, tagless pair of panties so comfortable and affordable you can wear them every day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 4 30 A 3-Pack Of Cute, Strappy-Backed Sports Bras
Add some flash to your gym ensemble with this three-pack of cross-back
sports bras. With removable pads for extra support, a choice of cute strappy backs — or T-backs — to show off your back, and a lightweight seamless design, they are comfortable and breathable. They won’t interfere with your down dog or twisty asanas and you will feel gorgeous in your workout clothes. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 24 31 These Absorbent Thongs That Offer Protection From Leaks
When you want a little extra protection from leaks or on light days when you need only a minimally absorbent pad, these lacy
leakproof thongs will be your best friend. The absorbent and leakproof crotch is just enough protection for peace of mind. And they show no VPL while looking cute and cheeky. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 6 32 The Wireless Bra That Gives You Support & Comfort
With a padded shoulder strap that’s not so wide it will impede your garment options, an architectural four-way support system so you’re lifted up and cradled in comfort, a structured back that smooths out bumps, and a moisture-wicking fabric that allows your skin to breathe, this is the
wireless bra that actually gives you the support you need, even if support is your non-negotiable. Available sizes: 36B — 46D Available colors: 16 33 The Absorbent Period Hipster Panties For Extra Protection
These cute
period hipster panties have a super absorbent lining with a waterproof layer that’s barely noticeable till you need it. Then it keeps your clothes safe from leaks on heavy days or gives your psyche protection from worry on days when you might otherwise stress. Except for the secret lining, these are made from a comfortable cotton and the cute cut won’t show lines through your clothes. Nearly 10,000 people said, “Five stars!” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available multipacks: 8 34 The Soft Cotton Bikini That’s Everyday Comfortable
Fill your underwear drawer with this comfortable, machine-washable
bikini underwear that is woven from breathable, soft cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch. In affordable multipacks, this is the comfort basic you’ve been looking for that work for everyday wear. The barely-there weight of the fabric slides under clothing, and the panties are tagless. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available multipacks: 39 35 A Longline Sports Tank With A Built-In Bra
Skip the bra altogether and wear this padded
sports tank under your overshirt or to the gym and get all the support you need from that first-layer garment. The buttery soft fabric is stretchy, comfortable, and breathable so it’s perfect for working out. And the V-neck and U-back make this a cute layering option for everyday life. The cropped length hits at the waistband, covering your belly without getting in the way of your other clothes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 11
