Cheap Bras & Underwear That Are 10x More Comfortable Than What You Usually Wear

It isn’t totally necessary to drop tons of cash to have cute — and, most importantly, comfortable — things to wear as your base layer. There are bralettes that are nice enough to wear as tops and wireless bras that wear like a second skin. If you're into boyshorts, full-coverage briefs, lacy little somethings, or barely-there thongs, there are loads of things on this list to catch your fancy.

So feel free to toss those undies that have been hanging out since high school, and stuff your drawer with pretty new things that won’t break the bank.

1 A Front-Close Underwire Bra With Thousands Of Fans Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This shaping, front-close underwire bra is easy to get on and off and lifts and supports you without flattening. The straps are cushioned and adjustable. The cups are lightly lined. And the cushioned underwire offers extra support. The U-design of the back, with cut-in straps, prevents the straps from slipping and the front closure is secure so it won’t pop open unexpectedly. Almost 16,000 people loved this bra a five-star amount. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 9

2 The Wireless Bra That Offers Seamless Support Hanes Cooling, Seamless Wirefree Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Support doesn’t exclusively come from an underwire — this wireless bra from Hanes proves it. Designed with the brand’s signature ComfortFlex stretch fabric, the material wicks away moisture and offers a completely smoothing look under clothes. Wide straps provide full coverage and additional smoothing, making this stretchy, flexible bra so comfy. “This is probably the most comfortable bra I’ve ever worn. You can barely feel it,” one reviewer shared. Plus, a hook-and-eye closure in the back ensures you get the most secure fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

3 This Seamless Bralette You Can Wear Under Anything Jockey Seamfree Cami Strap Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This seamless bralette has adjustable camisole straps and a stretchy under-chest band, ensuring the most secure fit. Made of a silky soft microfiber blend, the bralette hugs your body like a second skin — so you can wear it underneath V-neck tees, blouses, and dresses. “I love how this fits and I started wearing it all the time,” wrote one reviewer. “Fits like a regular bra, but is more comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

4 A 6-Pack Of Low-Rise Cotton Briefs From A Classic Brand Hanes Moisture-Wicking Cotton Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Hanes has a reputation for making incredibly soft, breathable underwear, and this multipack of low-rise briefs is no exception. The 100% cotton, moisture-wicking material lays smooth against your skin, hugging your hips and offering moderate coverage in the back. Not to mention, the ultra-soft elastic waistband is designed to stay in place — no rolling or bunching. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available multipacks: 3

5 The Sports Bra With A Chic Cross-Back Detail AKAMC Cross Back Wirefree Sport Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Offering medium support, this sports bra is perfect for activities such as yoga, hiking, and even simply lounging around the house. A cross-back detail adds a chic element to this bra — wear it peeking out from underneath a tank top or sport it all on its own. The chest has removable padded cups, so you can adjust the amount of coverage you get while working out. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 24

6 This Gorgeous Lace Bralette You Can Wear As A Top SOLY HUX Floral Lace Scalloped Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Covered in scalloped floral lace, this lightweight bralette is just as pretty as can be. An extra-wide under-chest band provides sheer coverage throughout the torso, giving you the option of wearing the bralette solo or underneath an open-front sweater. While it doesn’t offer a ton of support, its gorgeous look makes up for it. Available sizes: 5X-Large Plus — Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 22

7 A Set Of Cotton Thongs With A Barely-There Feel ELACUCOS Cotton Thong Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Perfect for wearing underneath low-rise jeans, pencil skirts, and other form-fitting pieces, these cotton thongs feel oh-so-soft against your skin. They’re also super breathable, so you’ll stay cool and comfy all day long. Since they don’t cause any panty lines under your clothes, several reviewers even recommend them for layering beneath workout leggings and yoga pants. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 6

8 This Longline Bralette That Feels Like A Second Skin Amazon Essentials All Way Stretch Longline Bralette (2-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Thanks to its silky blend of nylon and spandex, this longline bralette has an ultra-light feel. So light, in fact, that you’ll barely even notice it’s there. The unlined bra has a wide and comfy under-chest band, scoop neck, and adjustable spaghetti straps. There are four multipacks to choose from, each with a pair of muted, complementary colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 4

9 A Multipack Of Cotton Boyshorts You Can Sleep In EVARI Boyshort Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon In terms of comfort, these cotton boyshorts are the stuff of dreams. They’re ultra-soft and completely tagless, making them perfect for catching some Z’s in — just add an oversize tee for a cute-yet-cozy look. You get five pairs in a pack, in a variety of colors. P.S. There’s even a festive option for holiday wear. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 17

10 This Lightly Lined Underwire Bra That’s Silky Soft Warner's Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Underwire bras don’t have to be uncomfortable — case in point? This lightly lined bra from Warner’s. The cushioned underwire is surrounded by satin, so it won’t dig into your skin. Thanks to the full-coverage cups and front-adjustable straps, this bra is ideal for wearing beneath all of your favorite T-shirts. Available sizes: 32D — 40D

Available colors and patterns: 13

11 The Multipack Of Breathable Cotton Panties With A Cheeky Back Nightaste Cotton Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sitting halfway between a bikini brief and a thong, this cheeky cotton underwear is great for those days when you want some coverage in the back, but not entirely. There are plenty of multipacks to choose from, including one with solid neutrals, another with leopard print, and even one with a ribbed texture. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 9

12 An Unlined, Wireless Bralette That’s Great For Lounging Fruit of the Loom Wirefree Cotton Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon The soft, unlined cotton fabric and stretchy under-chest band make this bralette from Fruit of the Loom a fantastic piece of loungewear. With a hook-and-eye closure and adjustable straps, it’s easy to create your ideal fit. An extra J-hook halfway up the back even lets you convert the straps into a racerback. “Comfort is amazing. Support is perfect. I forget I'm wearing it,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

Available colors: 4

13 This Comfy, High-Waisted Underwear With Lots Of Coverage FallSweet No Show High Waist Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon For those who want full coverage throughout the waist and bottom, this multipack of high-waisted underwear is for you. Made out of smooth, moisture-wicking nylon blended with spandex, the panties hug your body for a completely seamless fit. You get five pairs for a super wallet-friendly price, making these briefs a great deal, as well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 14

14 A Highly Supportive Sports Bra With Breathable Mesh Panels Wingslove High Impact Wirefree Sports Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Need a little extra support while working out? This sports bra has got you covered — literally. Designed with high sides, wide straps, and a hook-and-eye closure in the back, the wire-free bra keeps everything in place. Not to mention, mesh panels between the bust and on the straps allow for extra ventilation while you sweat. Available sizes: 34B — 48G

Available colors: 10

15 These Low-Waist Thongs Made With Delicate Lace Delcroix Low Waist T-Back Lace Thongs Amazon $20 See On Amazon This 10-pack of lace thongs is perfect for jazzing up your basic underwear collection. But just because these thongs look fancy doesn’t mean they aren’t comfy. The soft, stretchy fabric sits low on your waist, with a barely-there look in the back. The front slopes downward in a V-shape, remaining virtually invisible under jeans and skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 12

16 This Wireless Bra With Extra-Wide Shoulder Straps Bali Double Support Wireless Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Designed with seamless cups that provide support without an underwire, this cotton bra from Bali is a fantastic everyday bra that remains smooth under clothes. The extra-wide straps and U-shaped back ensures that the bra won’t slip off your shoulders. A small bow-tie detail between the cups adds a charming touch. Available sizes: 34B — 42DDD

Available colors: 10

17 These Cotton Boyshorts With A Comfy Lace Waistband Maidenform Dream Cotton Lace Boyshort Amazon $10 See On Amazon Embrace comfort while banishing VPL in these mostly cotton lacy boyshorts. They offer coverage under short skirts and dresses, double nicely as sleep shorts, and are a major contender for the pair you’ll reach for most days. The cotton is breathable but they are also beautifully stretchy. And the wide, lace waistband won’t dig in or slide down. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 24

18 A Cotton Underwire Bra With Stretch & Support Fruit of the Loom Cotton Stretch Comfort Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This mostly cotton stretch comfort bra offers comfort and support in a wallet-friendly three-pack of basic colors and makes a perfect go-to daily underwire bra under tees. There is just enough stretch to make for a custom fit while allowing your skin to breathe. And the adjustable straps are thick enough to not dig into your shoulders, but also won’t show if you wear a tank. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 11

19 A 5-Pack Of Stretchy Cotton Briefs With Cute Lace Trim LYYTHAVON Cotton Brief Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This set of lacy-edged briefs is the perfect blend of cotton and spandex, giving you a comfortable cotton undie that’s breathable but also stretches. The soft lace trim at the waist and leg opening elevates the look yet doesn’t itch or irritate so they are perfect for every day. The five pairs are each a different color and you can choose between solids, patterns, brights, and muted combinations. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 11

20 A Lacy Bralette With A Deep V In The Front & Back Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you want support but don’t want an underwire or the unsightly bra straps that so often come with a sports bra, this deep-V bralette is the pretty, comfortable option that adds to your fashion ensemble while keeping you comfortable. Removable padding lets you decide how much support you need and the overall lace is soft, comfortable, and pretty. The V-neck in the front offers cleavage while the deep V in the back won’t collide with clothing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

21 The High-Waisted Brief With Thousands Of Fans wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for cute, comfy cotton underwear that comes comfortably up to your waist? These are it. They are made from a delightful, thick fabric that stretches just enough for max comfort. The stretchy, double-layer wide waistband doesn’t roll. The double-layer crotch offers breathable protection. And they won’t ride up. Over 51,000 people gave these five stars, many emphasizing how amazingly comfortable they are. This is a pack of four. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 13

22 This Buttery Soft Longline Sports Bra You Can Wear All Day CRZ YOGA High Neck Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pull on this buttery soft longline sports bra to go to yoga, for a run, or under an overshirt for a day of errands. The built-in shelf bra has removable padding so you can choose your support level. The high neck and cutaway sleeve opening make for a cute look with your workout gear or everyday wear. “I’m almost scared to say how good this is,” said one reviewer. “This brand hits us with another lululemon [alternate]! This material is as close to the Align fabric as it gets.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

23 A 4-Pack Of Seamless Thongs That Are Super Comfortable Amazon Essentials Seamless Stretch Thong Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stock your drawers with this four-pack of seamless stretch thong underwear that reviewers describe as “super comfortable,” “smooth,” and that gives “no lines!” The stretch, combined with the seamless edges, means they don’t dig in and the fabric is silky and smooth so they don't show through your clothes. The color selections are well thought out, too, so you don’t have to accept one weird color in your pack of four. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 7

24 A Lightly Lined Everyday Bra With No Underwire For Supreme Comfort Warner's Cloud 9 Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This wireless comfort bra has a wide, lacy band, contoured cups, light padding, and is made from a delightfully smooth and soft fabric so you can wear your everyday clothes without the irritation of an underwire. The neckline won’t show when you wear deep V-neck tops and the adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure make for an adjustable fit. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 6

25 A 5-Pack of Cute, Full-Coverage Boyshorts LALESTE Boyshort Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This set of full-coverage boyshorts is comfortable and doesn’t show lines through your clothes. The soft fabric has plenty of stretch and there are no tags to irritate your skin. Whether you love this style, need something to wear under short skirts, or are looking for comfortable sleep shorts, these are amazing and the price — this is a five-pack and each pair is a different color — can’t be beat. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 5

26 The Underwire Bra That Converts To Crossback Straps Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This comfortable and silky push-up underwire bra is super versatile. Wear the straps in the traditional style or quickly switch them to crisscross back straps so they never slide off your shoulders and allow you to wear a racerback tank or dress with a cutaway sleeve hole. This smooth fabric disappears under T-shirts, too. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 7

27 The Low-Rise V-Cut Cotton Undies That Are Cheeky & Fun CuteByte Cotton Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon The V shape in the waistline of this cotton underwear makes them uniquely pretty. Combined with the cheeky cut in the back, the all-cotton ribbed fabric, and the high-cut hips, these will quickly become your favorite panties. Each six-pack has a different selection of colors so you can fill your underwear drawer with all black, pastels, earth colors, or brights. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 5

28 These Bralettes With Adjustable Straps & Hook & Eye Closures Geyoga V-Neck Bralettes (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These soft and breathable bralettes have adjustable straps, a wide band under the bust, and a three-tier hook and eye closure, making them comfortable, adjustable, easy to get on, and cute. They offer light support and have removable padding in the cups. Reviewers love how stretchy and soft they are, making them wearable even when other options are too hot or uncomfortable. They come in cute colors and neutrals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 10

29 A 5-Pack Of Comfortable & Affordable Cotton Hipster Briefs GNEPH Hipster Lace Cotton Underpants (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This five-pack of lace cotton underwear is perfect if you want a full-coverage hipster panty that’s soft and breathable but also pretty. The stretchy lace trim is a sweet touch but is also soft and elastic so it doesn’t add discomfort or itch to what it is otherwise an all-cotton, tagless pair of panties so comfortable and affordable you can wear them every day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 4

30 A 3-Pack Of Cute, Strappy-Backed Sports Bras AKAMC Cross Back Wirefree Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add some flash to your gym ensemble with this three-pack of cross-back sports bras. With removable pads for extra support, a choice of cute strappy backs — or T-backs — to show off your back, and a lightweight seamless design, they are comfortable and breathable. They won’t interfere with your down dog or twisty asanas and you will feel gorgeous in your workout clothes. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

31 These Absorbent Thongs That Offer Protection From Leaks shaperisfree Leak Proof Lace Thong Underwear Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you want a little extra protection from leaks or on light days when you need only a minimally absorbent pad, these lacy leakproof thongs will be your best friend. The absorbent and leakproof crotch is just enough protection for peace of mind. And they show no VPL while looking cute and cheeky. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

32 The Wireless Bra That Gives You Support & Comfort Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a padded shoulder strap that’s not so wide it will impede your garment options, an architectural four-way support system so you’re lifted up and cradled in comfort, a structured back that smooths out bumps, and a moisture-wicking fabric that allows your skin to breathe, this is the wireless bra that actually gives you the support you need, even if support is your non-negotiable. Available sizes: 36B — 46D

Available colors: 16

33 The Absorbent Period Hipster Panties For Extra Protection INNERSY Hipster Period Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cute period hipster panties have a super absorbent lining with a waterproof layer that’s barely noticeable till you need it. Then it keeps your clothes safe from leaks on heavy days or gives your psyche protection from worry on days when you might otherwise stress. Except for the secret lining, these are made from a comfortable cotton and the cute cut won’t show lines through your clothes. Nearly 10,000 people said, “Five stars!” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 8

34 The Soft Cotton Bikini That’s Everyday Comfortable Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fill your underwear drawer with this comfortable, machine-washable bikini underwear that is woven from breathable, soft cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch. In affordable multipacks, this is the comfort basic you’ve been looking for that work for everyday wear. The barely-there weight of the fabric slides under clothing, and the panties are tagless. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available multipacks: 39

35 A Longline Sports Tank With A Built-In Bra POSHDIVAH Longline Padded Sports Tank Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Skip the bra altogether and wear this padded sports tank under your overshirt or to the gym and get all the support you need from that first-layer garment. The buttery soft fabric is stretchy, comfortable, and breathable so it’s perfect for working out. And the V-neck and U-back make this a cute layering option for everyday life. The cropped length hits at the waistband, covering your belly without getting in the way of your other clothes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11