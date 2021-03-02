Style
According To Neelam Gill
This Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating all of the women who inspire and support us every day. To help us source the perfect gifts, we sought advice from model Neelam Gill. We already knew her to be a woman of inimitable style, but it turns out she’s also an incredibly thoughtful gift-giver.
Read on for her poignant take on Mother’s Day — and her picks from Pandora’s latest collection.
Jewellery is a great gift because it’s timeless. It’s a keepsake that can be passed down within family generations, and I love that it has a sentimental meaning behind it.”
TAP TO SEE NEELAM’S EDIT