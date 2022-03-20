Sexiness is a state of mind — and a little bit of confidence makes all of the difference. There’s nothing wrong with buying a few pieces that give you that extra pep in your step, especially on days when you aren’t feeling it. If you love to reveal a little or a lot of skin, keep being true to your amazing self. But if you prefer to be more covered up and still want to feel so sexy, I’ve shopped Amazon and found 40 chic pieces that look sexy without being overly revealing.

These picks prove that you don’t need low-cut tops and short shorts to look and feel sexy. Thanks to elegant fabrics, colors that make your look pop, and unique design details, you’ll stand out while staying covered up. You will find plenty of options on this list that will turn heads while keeping you in your comfort zone.

This list is packed with dresses and two-piece sets that can be dressed up or down to make you feel supremely confident regardless of the occasion. There are also a number of options that crank up the heat. From side-slit skirts to strappy bodysuits, these surprisingly chic finds will make you feel like the main character in your own movie. I’ve even included a few alluring lingerie picks that are elegant and comfortable but have a little extra spice.

All of these picks come highly rated and reviewed by shoppers. Add these finds to your cart for an extra boost of sexy confidence.

1 A V-Neck Romper With Ruffles And A Bold Pattern Relipop Ruffle Hem Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Step into this ruffle romper and turn heads. The bestseller features long balloon sleeves, a V-neckline, and a faux wrap. The shorts of the romper have a double-layer ruffle that sways as you walk. This polyester one-piece comes in a variety of colors to wow on vacation or date night. While it looks like a dress, the added shorts will make you feel a bit more concealed. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 17

2 The Sexy Soft Nightgown With A More Modest Lace Bodice Ella Lust Lace Sleepwear Amazon $23 See On Amazon Slip into something sexier for bedtime with this V-neck nightgown. The chemise babydoll has a super soft skirt and a see-through lace bodice with a fabric layer beneath to provide more cover. The lace gathers in a triangular back and it comes in all black or black with white lace. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large • Available Colors: 2

3 This Floral Dress With A Tiered Skirt And Long Sleeves Dokotoo Deep V Ruffle Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This springtime dress is sexy, elegant, and easy to wear. The long sleeves make it ideal for early spring events when the weather still may be a bit chilly. But the flowy material, tiered ruffles, and floral pattern are picnic-ready. The dress had a deep V-neckline and a cut-out detail in the back. Depending on the occasion, pair it with sandals, boots, or sneakers. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 18

4 A Flowy Pants And Cropped Top Set For Vacation Vibes FANCYINN Crop Top Wide Leg Pants Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon These side-slit pants are ideal for vacation or generating vacay vibes — especially if you want to stay cool, show a bit of skin, and feel super sexy. Add a cropped, ruffle top and you’ve got a must-have two-piece set for your wardrobe. The long, breezy pants, which are made of 100% cotton, feature an adjustable drawstring closure at the waist and slits that begin at the top of your thigh. The top features a deep V-neckline, flutter sleeves, and a ruffle detail under the bust. One of the more than 5,000 reviewers noted, “I got so many compliments on my outfit, and I felt really confident. It hits in all the right places and is so comfortable!!!!” •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 13

5 This All-Over Lace Bralette With Wide Straps Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add a little sexy something extra to your favorite look by layering one of these bralettes underneath a sweater, V-neck, or tank top. This deep-V bralette features all-over lace and wide straps for excellent support. The soft cups are removable and the wide band under the bust provides support and comfort all day long. Choose from 10 colors. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 10

6 An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse For Special Ocassions Romwe Wrap Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This chic off-the-shoulder blouse is sure to put a pep in your step. The blouse pulls on and has an asymmetric neckline and cross wrap that looks beautiful with jeans, skirts, or slacks. It features a ribbed knit texture, long-sleeves, and a slim fit that looks high-end. With a price point of less than $25, it’s excellent value and also comes in a short-sleeve option. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 19

7 This Ruched Bodycon Dress That’s A Head Turner BTFBM Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You may be surprised to find how comfortable this fitted bodycon dress is — but you’ll want to wear it to parties and with sneakers and a denim jacket when you’re running errands. The casual crew neck and ruched bodice hug your body without making you feel restricted. It’s sleeveless, fully lined to keep you covered, and has a fun asymmetrical hemline. Pair it with boots or heels depending on your mood — you won’t be disappointed. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 37

8 A Sparkly Bodysuit With A Deep V-Neckline Verdusa Deep V Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This on-trend bodysuit has major ‘70s vibes and looks so sexy no matter what you pair it with. The subtle sparkles make it look glam tucked into a skirt, wide-leg trousers, or jeans. It features a tie at the waist, a deep V-neckline, and a snap closure at the bottom. The machine-washable bodysuit comes in 10 colors, including black and burgundy, as well as colors without sparkles. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 11

9 The Lounge Set That’s A Trendy PJ Upgrade LuckyMore Lounge Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Who says PJs or loungewear have to be frumpy? This sexy and cozy short set is a much-needed upgrade. The set includes a lightweight V-neck tee and drawstring shorts with a ruffle hem — delicate details that take this basic set to the next level. The stretchy material is soft, lightweight, and keeps you cool while you sleep or work from home. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 10

10 These Strappy Heels With A Classic Block Heel TOP Moda High Heel Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon These chunky heels are the go-to sexy shoes you need in your closet (that won’t break the bank). You can wear this versatile pair with a suit or with jeans and a crop top to dinner. This pair zips in the back and features a strap across both your ankle and foot. The 2.75-inch block heel is comfortable to walk in but gives you that extra length. One of the nearly 10,000 reviews noted, “These are by far the most comfortable strap shoes ever.. yes they are pretty low but they are so cute and classy [...] they still look cute and sexy.” •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 • Available Colors: 56

11 A Polka Dot Wrap Skirt With A High Side Slit Newchoice Split Midi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This midi skirt with more than 4,000 reviews has a sexy thigh-high slit on one side but is otherwise covered up for comfort. It’s made of a silky material that feels sensual and has a tie-waist. Its fun polka dot pattern translates to both casual and dressed-up looks — just swap out heels for white sneakers and you’re ready for anything. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 18

12 This Lace, Criss-Cross Tank To Dress Up Or Down Romwe Lace Criss Cross Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lace spaghetti strap tank is unique and sure to make you feel like a million bucks. It has a unique criss-cross front, accented by stunning lace trim. The polyester tank is soft and smooth and perfect for layering or wearing on its own. Dress it up with a blazer or keep it casual with a flannel on top. Choose from a handful of solid color tanks, each with contrasting black lace. One reviewer noted, “You will feel like THAT CHICK!” •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X • Available Colors: 14

13 These Lace Hipster Panties With Cotton Liners cauniss Lace Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This four-pack of lace undies will make you feel sexy even if you’re the only one who gets to see them all day. The hipster panties have an all-over lace design but feature a cotton liner that’s soft and breathable. The stitching and butterfly pattern is well-made and elegant and each pair features a small bow on the front. •Available Sizes: Medium — XX-Large • Available Colors: 3

14 A Tinted Lip Balm To Add Color To Your Pout Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add a touch of color and a whole lot of moisture to your lips and get a super-sexy pout with this tinted lip balm. The $9 vegan balm comes in eight colors (which are sheer but buildable) and is made without parabens, silicones, or petrolatum — so it’s good for your wallet and your skin. It’s made with nourishing avocado, acai, and pomegranate oils to lock in moisture for up to six hours.

15 The Gold Lock Paperclip Necklace That Adds Elegance Turandoss Gold Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon The elegant impact that this gold necklace adds to every outfit is priceless. The 14K gold-plated necklace features a paperclip chain and a lock pendant that look sexy yet understated when paired with plain jeans and a white T-shirt. The dainty necklace can be layered with other accessories or worn on its own. It also comes in a variety of other pendant options such as suns, moons, and layered designs.

16 A Silky Button-Down Nightgown Ekouaer Satin Nightshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This silky nightgown is luxurious and sexy. It’s made of satin silk, which is more affordable than real silk, but just as smooth. The classic button-down style features a notched collar and three-quarter-length sleeves. The oversized, boyfriend style is comfortable and the asymmetrical hem keeps you covered yet cool. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 29

17 This Satin Midi Skirt With A Thigh-High Slit SheIn Split Satin Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This midi skirt got a major sexy upgrade: a side slit. The thigh-high slit shows off some skin while keeping you mostly covered. It’s high-waisted and has a zipper that makes it easy to put on and take off. The polyester skirt is soft but not stretchy — it holds its shape. Choose from eight colors. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 8

18 The Body Oil That Deeply Hydrates For Confidence Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon This best-selling body oil will give you the confidence to show off your radiant skin. It deeply hydrates and can help diminish scars, stretch marks, and flaky skin. It’s packed with vitamin A, vitamin E, and chamomile oil, which reduces inflammation and repairs skin without clogging your pores. It’s earned more than 116,000 reviews, including one that noted, “[...] Let me tell you, I could not be happier! This past winter, my usual healthy skin has become incredibly dry and flaky and nothing has helped. After only a week, my face already feels and looks so much softer and even-toned. [...]”

19 This Fitted Off-The-Shoulder Tee LilyCoco Fitted Off Shoulder Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Upgrade your basic T-shirt with this fitted off-the-shoulder top that’s unique and sexy. It’s fitted through the bodice — made from a cotton blend that won’t shrink, wrinkle, or fade. The sleeves sit off your shoulders to show off your neckline. Style it like a basic tee: tuck it into jeans, wide-leg pants, or skirts for all occasions. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 32

20 An Iconic Triangular Bralette With 5,000 Reviews Calvin Klein Carousel Triangle Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon This iconic bralette offers support and the confidence you need to kickstart your day. The triangle bralette from Calvin Klein has a branded band under the bust and soft triangle cups. The straps are adjustable and the bra hooks in the back with a double hook-and-eye closure. It’s earned more than 5,000 reviews, comes in eight colors, and is so sexy — yet still sporty and comfortable. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 8

21 This Flirty Open-Back Mini Dress With 14,000 Reviews ECOWISH Lace Mini Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This flirty dress has a cult following of more than 14,000 reviews and would make an excellent wedding guest look. It has a wide, empire waist, and triangular cups with lace. The skirt is tiered and cut above the knee. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, each with spaghetti straps and a sexy open back with bow detail. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 37

22 These Bootleg Leggings With A V-Cut Waistband ODODOS Yoga Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out or knocking things off your to-do list, these sexy and well-tailored leggings will keep you looking and feeling good. They’re made of a polyester blend with a four-way stretch, a bootcut design, and a V-shaped, wide waistband you’ll love. The waistband even features a small hidden pocket where you can tuck in a key. One reviewer noted, “They have a quality feel, not cheap or easy to nice. Wash and dry fine, I have 9 pairs and keep ordering them. Because I absolutely love them.” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 44

23 An Elevated Tank With Sexy Lace Trim And 10,000 Reviews BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon You need this basic tank in your wardrobe because it’s the perfect combination of sexy and sweet. The V-neck features delicate lace trim and a billowing body that doesn’t cling or restrict you. The lightweight material keeps you cool and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It’s perfect for layering under a cardigan, blazer, or sweater and has earned more than 10,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 13

24 This Workout Tank With A Sexy Criss-Cross Back OYANUS Open Back Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This workout tank has a built-in bra that is comfy and supportive — and comes with a reasonable price tag. The back of this shirt scoops low to show off the criss-cross upper part for a unique, sexy look. It’s made of a quick-drying material that wicks moisture away from the body, plus it has removable pads. It’s cute enough to go from the gym straight to brunch. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 19

25 A Bodycon Cocktail Dress That Hugs Your Curves POSESHE Bodycon Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This form-fitting dress shows off your curves without revealing too much. It features a V-neck, long sleeves, and a bodycon skirt. The cascading ruffles hug your hips and end just below your knee. It’s dressy enough to wear to a nice dinner, cocktail event, or wedding. Choose from a variety of solid colors, as well as floral patterns. •Available Sizes: Large — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 16

26 This Romantically Sexy Off-The-Shoulder Lace Blouse MIHOLL Lace Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This lace blouse is a crowd-favorite with more than 17,000 reviews and a romantically sexy option to add a little something to your typical jeans and tee look. The off-the-shoulder sleeves are long and loose with an elastic band along the neckline to keep it in place. It has an all-over lace design, but the bodice is lined to keep you covered. It’s available in solid colors and floral patterns. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 14

27 The Stretchy Tank Maxi Dress With A Sexy Neckline Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon A soft tank dress is one of the most versatile must-have pieces in your closet, but this one features a sexy rounded neckline to show just enough skin. It flows out from the waist in pleats and you can pair it with everything from heels and a statement necklace to sneakers and a cardigan. However you decide to style this affordable dress, it won’t take long to realize you have a multitasking gem. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 9

28 A Best-Selling Knit Tank Top That Comes In 17 Colors Tutorutor V Neck Knit Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This best-selling knit tank is a sexy upgraded version of your favorite tank thanks to its textured knit fabric that still feels breathable and stretchy. It has a V-neckline and looks cute tucked into jean shorts or pants. One reviewer noted that it made her feel sexy without showing too much. “Not too low [...] Soft and stretchy.” This tank is available in 17 colors. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 17

29 These Fitted Jeggings That Are Chic And Stretchy No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon These jeggings look just like a chic pair of jeans — complete with two stitched faux front pockets, a fly, and two functional back pockets — but they have the comfiest elastic waistband. They’re stretchy and made of a soft cotton blend that has a mid-weight thickness, and when you feel comfortable, you also feel sexier. This pair has earned more than 17,000 reviews and comes in seven washes. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 7

30 A Velvet Bodycon Dress For Date Night SOLY HUX Cowl Neck Velvet Bodycon Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s impossible not to feel sexy in this alluring number. The velvet bodycon dress features a cowl neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. The form-fitting dress hits above your knee and comes in sumptuous colors like burgundy, dark green, navy, and classic black. It’s ideal for date night, a wedding, or any party where you want to make a sexy entrance. •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 14

31 This Pleated Blouse With Unique Petal Cap Sleeves Milumia Pleated Keyhole Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pleated blouse has tons of details that will make you feel confident and sexy. It features cap petal sleeves that overlap like a flower, with a keyhole cutout in the front of the blouse that is subtle but sexy, and a contrasting trim to draw all eyes on you. Pair it with leather pants or a power suit to really wow. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 20

32 These Slim Fit Jeans Designed To Sculpt Your Body Lee Slim Fit Skinny Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon Feel confident and sexy in these jeans that are designed to sculpt and hug your body. The pull-on jeans are made of a cotton blend and feature a mid-rise with a wide, elastic waistband that stays in place all day. This pair has functional back pockets, however, the scoop pockets and fly are fake. The skinny leg and slim fit look great with boots, sneakers, or heels. •Available Sizes: 16 — 30 (Petite, Regular, and Long) • Available Colors: 4

33 A Pack Of Slim Fit Tanks For Simple Sexy Looks Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in a veritable rainbow of color combinations, this two-pack of slim-fit tank tops is the closet staple you need when you want to add subtle and simple sexiness to any outfit. Made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, they feature scoop necks, straight hems, and a slightly tailored fit through the waist. This best-selling two-pack has earned more than 26,000 reviews for unbeatable pricing and fit. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 36

34 This Tunic Tee With A Criss-Cross V-Neck Haloumoning Criss Cross T-Shirts Amazon $19 See On Amazon This tunic tee with a criss-cross design is a casual yet sexy look that can be paired with so many pieces you already own. The loose-fitting tee is soft and easy to throw on with jeans, while its high-low hem also makes it ideal for leggings if you feel more comfortable covering up a bit in the back. It’s available in tons of fun colors like wine red, light pink, and khaki. The chic V-neck and criss-cross detail make it a crowd favorite, earning a 4.3-star rating. •Available Sizes: Large — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 52

35 The Best-Selling High-Waisted Leggings With Pockets SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon These high-rise yoga leggings are lightweight and stretchy whether you’re doing a downward dog or watching Netflix and chilling. They’ve earned more than 77,000 reviews for their wide waistband, with hidden pockets, slight compression, and sweat-wicking properties that keep you dry. Reviewers call them “buttery” soft, making them Amazon’s #1 best-seller in “women’s leggings.” Choose among more than 50 colors. • Available Sizes: One Size, One Size Plus • Available Colors: 54

36 A Teddy With Sexy Lace Details Avidlove V Neck Lace Lingerie Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for something with a little extra spice? This babydoll teddy is elegant and sure to make you feel like a million bucks. The halter top features wide, all-over lace straps that lead to a plunging V-neck. The sheer black skirt shows off the included lace thong. This sexy set is available in 36 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 21,000 reviews, including one that noted, “oh this is beautiful. It fits PERFECT so soft, made very very well the quality is awesome and I feel so sexy wearing it.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large • Available Colors: 36

37 This Cut-Out Rocker Tee With Mesh Details Karlywindow Mesh Graphic Tee Amazon $22 See On Amazon This tee is perfect for your next concert — it’s edgy, sexy, and yet comfortable. The graphic tee is oversized, distressed, and features a deep V panel of transparent mesh. The see-through panel is perfect for showing off a lacy bra or bralette. Pair it with jeans and sneakers or boots to complete this rock star look. This tee comes in four colors: black, green, gray, and red. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 8

38 The Super-Sexy Strappy, Backless Bodysuit Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon The moment you step into this bodysuit, you will feel stunning. The trendy bodysuit looks like a traditional tank from the front with a scoop neck and spaghetti straps. However, when you turn to the side, the strappy, backless bodysuit cranks up the volume. It’s the perfect music festival outfit paired with shorts and boots. Choose from a few solid colors, as well as cow prints and one fun pick with a fringe front. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 13

39 This Ruffle Mini Skirt To Dress Up Or Down Alelly Ruffle Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sexy swing skirt is short and flirty without revealing too much. It has an A-line design with two ruffled tiers and an elastic drawstring closure at the waist. The viscose material is lightweight and soft and it’s available in a variety of patterns and colors including polka dots and flowers. It can be dressed up and down for any occasion or season. •Availabe Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 35