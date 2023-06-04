40 Genius Solutions To Your Annoying Hair & Makeup Problems

If you’re a fan of beauty products and makeup trends, you know how hard it is to sift through multiple sprays, creams, lotions, and powders to find the perfect match for your hair and skin type. It’s also possible that, despite your love of beauty items, you’re still in the dark about products and beauty hacks that’ll make your stressful morning routine run smoother.

Amazon has plenty of genius solutions to help you solve the annoying cosmetic problems that plague you — and as a bonus, a bunch of them are extremely affordable.

1 Problem: You Can’t Get The Tangles Out Of Your Hair Solution: This Detangling Brush That Glides Through Knots For Pain-Free Styling Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you struggle to get the knots and tangles out of your hair, make this detangling brush a critical part of your hair care routine. It glides through tough spots by gently separating hair sideways instead of down, which makes for pain-free styling that doesn’t tug or pull, so it's a great choice for kids and adults alike. Its flexible and durable bristles are built to last over time, so you can take care of your mane for years to come; it also makes for an excellent scalp massage when you need a little extra TLC.

2 Problem: Your Blonde Hair Is Starting To Look A Little Brassy Solution: This Purple Conditioner That Tones Blonde & Gray Hair For Salon-Quality Shine BOLD UNIQ Purple Conditioner for Blonde, Platinum & Gray/Silver Hair Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your blonde hair has begun to develop some brassy tones, look no further than this purple conditioner to even it out after just a shower or two. While it detangles, moisturizes, and repairs highlighted hair, its violet pigments counteract brassy hues to maintain your color and keep hair healthy with salon-level effectiveness. Plus, it's cruelty-free and vegan, so animal lovers will feel comfortable when they reach for their new favorite haircare staple; it’s also a great choice to keep gray hair toned, sleek, and shiny.

3 Problem: Your Skin Isn’t Getting Enough Vitamin C Solution: This Vitamin C Moisturizer With Nourishing Ingredients Like Aloe Vera & Hyaluronic Acid InstaNatural Vitamin C Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This vitamin C moisturizer proves what dermatologists and skin care enthusiasts have long known to be true: Vitamin C is basically a superhero for your skin. It's made with a variety of nourishing ingredients that keep skin happy; for instance, aloe vera soothes and supports your skin barrier, and hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration for any dry or distressed complexion. Plus, it's completely free of petroleum byproducts and other ingredients that could potentially irritate the skin, like sulfates and parabens.

4 Problem: Your Makeup Wipes Are Drying Your Skin Solution: These Micellar Facial Towelettes That Remove Makeup With Rosewater Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Face Wipes Amazon $5 See On Amazon If your old makeup wipes are making your skin feel parched, reach for these micellar facial towelettes, which hydrate as they cleanse for a necessary boost of moisture. They're specifically designed to remove stubborn oil, dirt, and makeup, leaving you with clean skin that feels soothed and rejuvenated, and they're made with repurposed cotton that feels soft and enjoyable. You'll also love the sweet scent of rosewater, which is gentle enough that it won't overpower sensitive noses but noticeable enough to put a smile on your face.

5 Problem: You’re Experiencing Unwanted Frizziness Solution: This Universal Diffuser Attachment To Seamlessly Execute Your Curl Routine Orista Universal Hair Diffuser Attachment Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re figuring out what works best in your curl routine, use this universal diffuser attachment for a dreamy blowout, no matter your hair texture. It'll fit seamlessly over most hair dryers from 1.4 to 2.6 inches, so when you blow dry, you'll minimize frizz and enhance the definition of your curls; just twist the top counterclockwise and pop it into place. It's made of high-quality plastic that's waterproof and temperature resistant, so you can blow out your hair in a variety of environments and trust that it can take the heat.

6 Problem: Your Makeup Isn’t Applying As Smoothly As Usual Solution: This Makeup Brush Cleaner That Removes Product Buildup For A Better Application Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon When it comes to your beauty routine, this makeup brush cleaner helps you minimize the spread of germs and maintain better hygiene. Its one-button design makes it incredibly easy to use; simply choose the rubber collar that's the closest in size to your brush, add soap and water to the bowl, and pop in your brush for an unbelievably quick clean that'll have you ready for full glam in no time. Not only will it thoroughly wash your brushes, but it'll dry them in about a minute; reviewers commented that they couldn’t believe how clean their brushes were, even after years of product buildup.

7 Problem: You Constantly Spill Your Nail Polish Solution: This Wearable Nail Polish Holder For Spill-Proof Manicures Anytime, Anywhere tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring, Fingernail Polishing Tool, Manicure and Pedicure Accessories (Pink Frosting) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of knocking over a bottle of your favorite hue, simply pop on this wearable nail polish holder for a spill-proof manicure from the comfort of your own home. With its stretchy silicone design, it wraps around fingers without squeezing for a comfortable fit that keeps polishes in place while you paint; it'll accommodate bottles of all sizes, no matter how big or small. Plus, it's designed to be a valuable manicure accessory, just like your favorite clippers and files; that's why it's available in over 20 adorable patterns and colors.

8 Problem: You’re Noticing More Hair Breakage After Waking Up Solution: This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That's Gentle On Hair For Better Bedhead In The Morning J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $20 See On Amazon Prevent breakage and protect sensitive strands with this mulberry silk pillowcase, which reduces friction for a gentler night of sleep. Not only is its mulberry silk material incredibly gentle on your skin, but it naturally regulates heat, which helps you stay comfortable at night, whatever the weather may be. By using a silk pillowcase, you're likely to wake up with softer, smoother hair than before. This product is an especially smart pick for anyone who's attempting to grow out their luscious locks.

9 Problem: Your Hair Is Starting To Lose Its Strength Solution: This Shampoo & Conditioner Set That Repairs Damage & Promotes Healthy Growth Keranique Damaged Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This shampoo and conditioner set heals dry and damaged hair by restoring moisture and strengthening strands to protect against heat, weather, and any other factors that might harm your mane. Active ingredients like biotin and panthenol help to promote moisture retention, while their specially designed keratin amino complex comes pretty close to reversing whatever damage your hair might've incurred. Both products also create a shield against future damage, and because the best cure is often prevention, this could save you numerous headaches in salon chairs down the line.

10 Problem: Your Curls Are In Need Of Definition Solution: This Curly Hair Styling Brush That's An Iconic Favorite For Good Reason Denman Curly Hair Styling Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Type “curly hair routine” into TikTok or YouTube, and you’re likely to see at least one hair expert twisting this curly hair styling brush through their strands; try it yourself, and you’ll quickly find out why it has over 70,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. With seven rows of sculpted nylon pins, it softens hair as it increases definition and movement, no matter your curl type, and its teardrop handle gives you the perfect grip for styling that borders on professional. If you're looking for more control than you’d get from twisting your strands around your fingers, rotate this brush in an outward motion to create tension that gives you the defined ringlets of your dreams.

11 Problem: Your Lips Are Constantly Dry Solution: This Moisturizing Lip Treatment With A Gorgeous Pink Tint That Looks Good On Everyone Hanalei Mauve Pink Lip Treatment Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you suffer from dry lips, this moisturizing lip treatment is well-equipped to give you the hydration you need; its universally gorgeous pink tint doesn’t hurt, either. Its hydrating secret weapon is kukui oil, which is rich in fatty acids and vitamins A, C, and E to stave off dryness and keep your lips happy and healthy, no matter how dry or damaging the conditions may be. Plus, you can choose from a variety of hues that complement your lips and their natural color, making it a brand-new staple in your makeup bag.

12 Problem: You Feel Like Your Lips Might Need A Little More Oomph Solution: This Collagen Lip Plumper That Enhances Fullness Without Fillers M3 Naturals Collagen Lip Plumper Amazon $13 See On Amazon For a safe and effective alternative to injectable lip fillers, you can use this collagen lip plumper to test drive a fuller look that won’t take a chunk out of your paycheck. Its active ingredient is SYN-COL, which is a tripeptide that boosts collagen for a plumping effect; it also hydrates in conjunction with moisturizers like almond oil, peppermint oil, and Vitamin E. Reviewers noted its softening effect and its non-sticky texture; they generally paired it with another lipstick or gloss to boost their favorite products.

13 Problem: Your Nail Polish Collection Only Contains A Few Of The Same Boring Reds Solution: This Gel Nail Polish Kit To Help You Switch Up Your Manicure At A Moment's Notice Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit (36-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of stressing in the salon chair when you can’t choose the perfect color, invest in this gel nail polish kit, and you’ll be able to switch up your style on a whim. Each set includes a nail primer, a base coat, two top coats, and 36 stunning shades of gel polish that enable you to recreate all the gorgeous looks you see while you're scrolling through Pinterest. After you've painted your nails, these polishes will dry in approximately 60 seconds under any heat lamp, and they'll last for up to 28 days; instead of harsh adhesives that could harm nails, they're made with a natural resin for a gentler manicure.

14 Problem: Your Roots Are Coming In & You Have No Time To Book An Appointment Solution: This Root Concealer Spray That Prolongs Your Dye Job In-Between Trips To The Salon STYLE EDIT Medium Brown Root Concealer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Picture this: your roots are growing in, and you don’t have time for a trip to the salon anytime soon. That’s where this root concealer spray comes in; it works in a matter of moments to prolong your dye job and keep your hair looking uniform. Its conditioning formula is made with color-adaptive pigments that beautifully match your color, and you can choose from a variety of shades to select the hue that's right for you; whether you’re a sunkissed blonde or a stunning brunette, you’re sure to find the spray that’ll best hold you over in between trips to your favorite stylist.

15 Problem: You Accidentally Overplucked Your Eyebrows Solution: This Tinted Eyebrow Gel With A Tapered Brush For A Super Precise Application Every Time Elizabeth Mott Queen of the Fill Tinted Gel Makeup Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use this tinted eyebrow gel to achieve a fuller look without any additional hassle; its tapered brush helps you apply it quickly and precisely, even if you're new to the world of makeup. It's made with an advanced formula that's water and sweat resistant, so you can be sure it won’t smudge, and it's certified as a cruelty-free brand, so you can rest assured that your product hasn't been tested on animals. It's available in five universally gorgeous shades, so you can choose the color that best fits your brows for a fuller look that lasts all day long.

16 Problem: Your Mascara Gets Clumpy When You Apply It Solution: This Eyelash Comb With A Plastic Cover So You Can Take It On The Go MSQ Eyelash Comb Amazon $5 See On Amazon Clumpy mascara is no match for this eyelash comb, which comes with a plastic cover, so you can toss it in your makeup bag and go. Its fine teeth separate your lashes to remove clumps, flakes, and buildup for lasting definition and length in a matter of moments, and it's made of durable stainless steel that won't rust over time. With over 11,000 five-star reviews, plenty of reviewers have said that it’s become an essential tool in their makeup bag.

17 Problem: Your Eyeshadow Leaves Too Much Residue After Application Solution: These Eyeshadow Shields That Protect Your Face From Fallout That's Hard To Remove TailaiMei Professional Eyeshadow Shields for Eye Makeup (120-Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon It’s an age-old scenario: You’ve just finished up your gorgeous eye makeup application when you notice the shadow, liner, and mascara that have somehow smudged onto your cheeks and undereye area, and now you need to redo your foundation and brush. Avoid the hassle with these eyeshadow shields, which protect your face from all that fallout in the first place, so the first makeup application will be the only makeup application you need. They're made with a soft adhesive that stays firmly in place and comes off easily when you're finished; their medical-grade fabric is non-woven and gentle enough for the sensitive area around your eyes.

18 Problem: Your Flyaways Are Getting Out Of Control Solution: This Wax Stick With Beeswax For Textured Styles That Stay In Place All Day Bed Head by TIGI Wax Stick Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with flyaways that really do... well... fly away, try this wax stick; it works quickly to keep hair in place with a soft hold and a semi-matte finish. Its star ingredient is beeswax, which gives your style an extra boost of texture and control for maximum definition; it's also made with castor oil, which hydrates hair while you style to minimize frizz. It's an especially great choice for anyone with a shorter haircut, and it's incredibly easy to reshape if you're not impressed with your first styling attempt. At the end of the day, it'll wash out easily to give you a clean slate for tomorrow.

19 Problem: Your Aerosol Dry Shampoo Isn’t Working As Well As You’d Like Solution: This Powder Shampoo That Absorbs Grease To Refresh Your Mane Bumble and Bumble Pret-a-powder Dry Shampoo Powder Amazon $29 See On Amazon This powder shampoo from Bumble and Bumble absorbs grease, adds volume, and extends the life of your salon-quality styles. It's recommended for all hair types and textures, so you can refresh lifeless locks in a matter of moments and go wherever the day takes you. Multiple reviewers shared that they're officially done with aerosol dry shampoos since a little bit of this product goes a long way when it comes to spacing out your wash days — and it smells absolutely delicious.

20 Problem: Your Lip Stain Doesn’t Last Long Enough Solution: This Matte Liquid Lipstick For Long Lasting Color That Stays In Place For Up To 16 Hours Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re tired of constantly reapplying your favorite lip products, this matte liquid lipstick might be just what you’ve been looking for. This iconic product is well-known (and loved) for its brightly saturated hues and its classic matte finish; go ahead, drink that coffee, or eat that ice cream cone — your lip color won't budge. The best part? At the end of the day, your lipstick will be super easy to remove, so you can go to bed knowing you’re more than ready to knock tomorrow's makeup look out of the park. Available in over 30 shades, you’re bound to find the one that works best for you.

21 Problem: You’ve Noticed An Increase In Dandruff Solution: This Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush You Can Use On Wet & Dry Hair Alike Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your locks need a little extra TLC, use this scalp massager and shampoo brush for salon-quality relief from dandruff and product buildup. Made with food-grade silicone, these brushes will gently massage your scalp to give you that special feeling of relaxation that's usually reserved for time spent in salon chairs. Because scalp massages promote circulation, it's possible they may help to stimulate hair growth, too. They work beautifully on wet or dry hair.

22 Problem: You Can’t Get A Good View Of Your Face While Applying Makeup Solution: A Backlit Vanity Mirror With LED Lights For Movie Star-Worthy Makeup Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $16 See On Amazon With this backlit vanity mirror, you’ll be able to see every inch of your face while you apply your makeup, taking all the guesswork out of your morning routine; of course, it doesn’t hurt that its bright LED panel lighting beautifully illuminates your face for a celebrity-level glow. Each mirror features multiple levels of magnification, so whether you're blending out your foundation or perfecting your cat eye, you'll be able to see yourself clearly while you work. Because it's super lightweight and portable, you can easily toss it in your bag to take it on the go; all you need are some AAA batteries or a USB port for gorgeous lighting anytime, anywhere.

23 Problem: Your Hair Gets Constantly Burned By Hot Tools Solution: This Leave-In Treatment That Repairs & Protects Heat Damaged Hair Elizabeth Mott Hair Primer Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s nothing like that fresh blowout feeling, and that’s where this leave-in treatment really shines — since heat-damaged hair usually needs a little extra love. It's made with a special five-in-one formula that smoothes, polishes, hydrates, repairs, and protects against heat, helping you maintain a healthy mane no matter how much you love your hot tools. Plus, it's fully vegan and cruelty-free, so you know that it's just as kind to the animals as it is to your hair; use it before you style to better arm your hair against curling irons and straighteners.

24 Problem: Your Face Looks A Bit Messy After Applying Winged Eyeliner Solution: This 200-Pack Of Biodegradable Cotton Swabs With Strong & Flexible Stems Diane 100% Cotton Pointed Tips Swabs Amazon $3 See On Amazon Have you ever painted your winged eyeliner thicker and thicker for the sake of “leveling it out,” only to notice a mysterious smudge on your face five minutes later? This 200-pack of biodegradable cotton swabs will help you remove unwanted makeup without completely starting from scratch. Each swab is double-sided with pointed tips for maximum efficiency and precision, and each side is made with 100% pure cotton that's gentle on all skin types; as if that weren't enough, their cotton is 100% biodegradable, and their packaging is fully recyclable, too. Plus, you can’t beat the price.

25 Problem: Your Ponytail Keeps Damaging Your Hair Solution: These Silk Scrunchies That Protect Hair From Breakage (& Look Cute Doing It) Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies Amazon $18 See On Amazon These silk scrunchies are a seriously elite hair product — not only do they make a gentler alternative to traditional elastics, but they make an adorable accessory that looks amazing on your wrist. Each scrunchie is made of 100% pure mulberry silk, which minimizes friction on your hair to prevent breakage and frizz and maintain a healthy mane. Hair ties that pull and tug will become a thing of the past, and you'll adore the extra touch of glitz and glamour that they add to your everyday hair care routine.

26 Problem: Your Makeup Melts Off Your Face Just An Hour Into Your Night Out Solution: This Makeup Setting Spray So Your Stunning Look Will Last All Night Long Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re stepping outside into warmer weather or dancing the night away at your favorite spot, this makeup setting spray keeps your face looking fresh for as long as you need. Not only does it keep cosmetics in place regardless of where the day takes you, but it gives you a boost of hydration that feels amazing as the last step in your beauty routine. It's made with green tea for a pleasant scent that's never overpowering, and it dries quickly, so you can simply spray and get going with the knowledge that your makeup will stay put.

27 Problem: Your Eyelash Curler Keeps Pinching You Solution: This Gentle Eyelash Curler That Has Over 25,000 5-Star Reviews Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag and Refill Pads Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’ve been burned by a lash curler before, this gentle eyelash curler could be just the product you’ve been searching for. That's because it's designed with a calibrated hinge to help you achieve the right amount of pressure every time; that way, curling your lashes will feel more comfortable than ever before. Plus, each curler comes with two refill pads and a satin bag, which make it a great choice for makeup lovers who want to maximize the effectiveness of their favorite mascara while they’re on the go.

28 Problem: Your Hair Isn’t Drying Fast Enough After Your Morning Shower Solution: This Microfiber Hair Towel That Absorbs Excess Water For A Quick & Easy Dry Desired Body Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $16 See On Amazon Theories abound as to the best way to dry off your hair after a shower, and this microfiber hair towel might just be a serious contender for first place. Perfect for all hair types, its super soft and absorbent material dries excess water faster than your average towel. Each microfiber towel also features a stretchable tie loop to secure it in place while you go about your business and a hanging loop to keep it within reach when you're stepping out of the shower.

29 Problem: Your Favorite Hair & Makeup Supplies Are Tough To Travel With Solution: This Travel Toiletry Bag You Can Hang Up To Save Space In Your Hotel Bathroom Wayfarer Supply Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon See On Amazon With this travel toiletry bag, you won't need to pack light; it'll carry all the skincare, makeup, and hair essentials you use to complete your beauty routine. When you stash it in your luggage, it packs completely flat to save space, and when you arrive at your destination, simply hang it up anywhere you like to keep it conveniently within reach. It's made with four elastic pouches and three mesh pockets for maximum convenience when you store it, and its polyester material is water-resistant, so in case of spills, it's incredibly easy to clean.

30 Problem: Your Self-Tanner Seems To Always Be The Wrong Shade Solution: These Illuminating Self-Tan Drops For A Unique Glow You Can Customize Yourself Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Tan Drops Amazon $24 See On Amazon If shopping for a self-tanner tends to feel a bit like a comedy of errors, try these illuminating self-tan drops; they’ll allow you to create the perfect shade all by yourself. Simply add it to your favorite moisturizer, oil, or serum, mix it in the palm of your hand, and apply; it works in conjunction with the skin care products you already use for a tan that feels just as good as it looks. Use two drops for a little extra radiance and up to 12 for a deeper bronze.

31 Problem: You Stain Your Clothes While Dyeing Your Hair At Home Solution: A Satin-Lined Shower Cap That's Adjustable For Maximum Comfort With Any Hair Type Glow by Daye Satin Lined Shower Cap Amazon $22 See On Amazon If dyeing your hair always seems to make your clothes and bathroom look like an accidental art project (or crime scene) try this satin-lined shower cap to keep pigments in their place. It's designed with a drawstring, so you can adjust it to your head for a customizable fit that feels good, no matter your head size or hair type; its waterproof layer is made of durable PVC that'll withstand years of hot water. Its satin lining helps to minimize friction on your hair for a gentler touch, whether you're switching up your hair color or simply unwinding in the shower after a long day at work.

32 Problem: Your Hair Has Lost Its Luster Solution: This Deep Conditioning Keratin Mask That Nourishes Hair & Replenishes Shine SUNATORIA Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Heal dry and distressed hair with this deep conditioning keratin mask that hydrates and strengthens your strands after just one use. It's made with nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E and omega 3, but the star of the show is hydrolyzed keratin, which penetrates hair for deep, long-lasting repair. One reviewer noted that she'd recently started a new medication that was drying out her hair, and credited this mask for making a serious difference in her hair health. Overall, more than 5,000 reviewers gave it their approval with a five-star rating.

33 Problem: You Can Never Achieve The Perfect Cat Eye Solution: This Eyeliner Stamp That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Your Favorite Timeless Look iMethod Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon Oh, the cat eye: it’s a timelessly beautiful look, but it can be incredibly challenging to execute. That’s where this eyeliner stamp comes in: it gives you a uniform wing on both eyes in no time at all. Each set contains two winged eyeliner stamps (one for your left eye and one for your right) for symmetrical cat eyes that match up perfectly every time you apply. The eyeliner is specifically formulated to stay in place all day without smudging, and it's waterproof, so you can dance the night away or take a dip in the pool with the knowledge that your gorgeous makeup artistry won't budge.

34 Problem: You’re Using The Wrong Makeup Brushes Solution: These Mermaid-Inspired Makeup Brushes With Super Soft Synthetic Bristles TRIMAKESHOP Makeup Brushes Set Amazon $8 See On Amazon These mermaid-inspired makeup brushes aren't just adorable, but also quite functional. They're made with super soft synthetic bristles that apply makeup gently and evenly to help you craft the designs of your dreams. You'll love their durable handles, which are made of premium shiny plastic and feature a stunning ombre tail design that evokes all your favorite mermaid movies. Each set comes with 11 brushes, which you can use to apply foundation, eyeshadow, and everything in between. Whether you're blending it out or drawing on a super precise look, this aquatic set will have you covered.

35 Problem: Your Eyeliner Smudges Almost Immediately After You Put It On Solution: This Highly Pigmented Waterproof Liquid Liner That Stays In Place All Day Long stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you prefer a thin, razor-sharp line or a thicker, more dramatic look, this highly pigmented waterproof liquid liner gives you the flexibility to customize your makeup exactly how you like it. Because it is waterproof and smudge-proof, you can simply draw it on and trust it'll stay in place, whatever your next adventure may be (and whatever the weather). Creative makeup artists will especially appreciate its fine, precise tip, which enables you to draw designs of all kinds, from geometric shapes to dreamy hearts and flowers.

36 Problem: Your Waterproof Mascara Just Won’t Come Off Solution: This Makeup Remover Cloth That Wipes Away Cosmetics With Just A Splash Of Water PleasingCare Makeup Remover Cloth Amazon $6 See On Amazon No matter which products make up your beauty routine, this makeup remover cloth is well-equipped to take it off at the end of the day with just a splash of water. Because it's reusable and machine washable, it makes for a great alternative to disposable makeup remover wipes, and it's even more effective than its single-use counterparts. It's so gentle that you can use it on sensitive skin and on the delicate area surrounding your eyes; on laundry day, simply toss it in the washing machine and the dryer for a hassle-free clean.

37 Problem: Your Once-Straight Hair Starts To Frizz & Curl In The Humidity Solution: This Thermal Straightening Balm That Protects Against Heat & Maintains Your Style Brazilian Blowout Protective Thermal Straightening Balm Amazon $28 See On Amazon With this thermal straightening balm, you can heat style your hair even in the worst of weather conditions and trust that your stunning style will last all day long. Not only does it protect from high heat, but it smooths, conditions, and detangles to maintain hair health over time, even if you tend to be obsessed with your favorite hot tools. Reviewers noted that a little of this product goes a long way, so each bottle should last you quite a bit of time.

38 Problem: Your Curls Lose Definition On Warmer Days Solution: This Curl-Refreshing Spray That Replenishes Moisture For Bouncier Hair Between Washes Garnier Fructis Curl Refresher Reviving Water Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your curls tend to flatten in between washes, reach for this curl-refreshing spray to replenish moisture and bring back bounce. With hair-friendly ingredients like coconut water, it lightly conditions without stickiness or grease to refresh curls of all types for up to 48 hours at a time. Simply apply it evenly to damp or dry hair and start scrunching with a T-shirt or your fingers; you'll be shocked by the new life it breathes into your locks.

39 Problem: You Keep Forgetting To Moisturize Before Applying Makeup Solution: This Hydrating Skin Tint With Hyaluronic Acid For Maximum Moisture Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $14 See On Amazon Swap out your old products with this hydrating skin tint for a nourishing boost with just the right amount of coverage. Available in 10 shades, its lightweight water gel formula is made with hyaluronic acid, which is a powerful moisturizer that helps maintain skin health without clogging pores. Its lightweight feel means you can wear it multiple days per week without upsetting sensitive skin. All you have to do is dab it gently onto your skin and then blend it using gentle strokes; whether you use a brush, a sponge, or your fingers, it'll spread out beautifully to give you the glowy coverage you love — just ask the thousands of customers who gave it a five-star rating.