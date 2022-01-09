40 Top Clothing Trends For Winter That Are Surprisingly Under $35

If you’ve been browsing for winter wear, only to find dreamy pieces you fall in love with at a hefty price tag, crushed dreams ensue and you resign yourself to wearing the same old tired pieces from many seasons past. Well, go ahead and resurrect those dreams of winter wardrobe renewal because I’ve found tons of top clothing trends for winter that are surprisingly under $35, and therefore within satisfying reach.

There are so many clever and on-trend pieces at your fingertips that you may have previously dismissed as out of budget. On this list, you’ll find practical loungewear like leggings that double as both yoga pants and dress pants, complete with suit pant details like a waistband with belt loops and faux fly. Take your pick between relaxed-fit sweatpants that resemble wide-leg trousers and soft fleece joggers for getting around town. And in the tops and outerwear department, there are many affordable options out there like trendy corduroy button-downs, flannel jackets, and a chic and stretchy crop tee with a mock neck that you could probably wear every day.

Rejoice this winter knowing you can revamp your closet without spending all your hard-earned dollars. Browse this list to find all the deals and go about your winter life looking like an effortlessly fashionable style pro.

1 A V-Neck Cardigan That Can Be Styled Multiple Ways Amazon Essentials V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon This affordable V-neck cardigan not only looks classy as can be but can also be styled in several different ways, ensuring its future as a constant companion in the winter wardrobe. Lightweight and made of a soft blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, it features a low V-neck that can be either worn on its own or layered with other warm pieces. Tuck it in or wear it long depending on your style and choose from over 20 beautiful colors including such earthy tones as tobacco brown, olive, and tiger. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

2 These Leggings That Work For Yoga And The Office Bamans Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon A piece that can be worn to your office meeting and to the yoga studio? These leggings have the look of dress pants but the function of yoga pants, making them extremely versatile. Made with a blend of spandex and polyester, they come in black, blue, and gray, and feature a comfy waistband and two front pockets reminiscent of suit pants. Tapered at the ankle, you can wear these with sneakers or heels depending on the day. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

3 A Long Flowy Cardigan For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials Longer Length Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon On top of adding a lengthy layer of warmth, this long cardigan offers the perfect flowy silhouette and won’t cost you a fortune. With long sleeves perfect for the colder months, it uses a lightweight and soft fabric and includes two large front pockets for extra convenience. Offered in a versatile palette of colors that will work from autumn through spring, it comes in 12 colors such as camel, charcoal heather, and light pink. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4 This Crewneck Dress Made Of Cozy Fleece Amazon Essentials Fleece Blouson Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This extremely classic crewneck dress looks like it should cost a lot more, but is in fact very budget-friendly. It’s perfect for elegant get-togethers or casual winter hangs and is made especially cozy with the help of fleece material. With stylish three-quarter length blouson sleeves, this dress hits right above the knee and comes with the all-important side pocket. Available in colors and patterns such as classic black and camel cheetah, pair this dress with any number of different footwear to suit any occasion. Available sizes: 1X – 6X

5 A Crewneck Sweater With Classic Ribbing Details Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon There’s nothing more timeless than a crewneck sweater and this one ticks all the boxes with gorgeous ribbing at both the neckline, sleeves, and hem. Surprisingly affordable, it features a knit evocative of heritage styles such as the classic Fair Isle sweater and comes in both solid and patterned colors. Conveniently toss this sweater in the washing machine and layer it with all manner of outerwear for extra warmth. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

6 These Fleece Joggers For Comfort On The Go Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add some extra comfort to your daily errands with these fleece joggers that feature a relaxed fit and luxurious French terry fleece lining. Made for easy movement, they include a drawstring closure and elasticized cuff and can be conveniently tossed in the washing machine. Available in over 30 shades, you’ll be sure to find a color or pattern to brighten up that errand or run to the coffee shop. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

7 A Long-Sleeved Turtleneck That Acts As A Stylish Base Layer Amazon Essentials Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This long-sleeved turtleneck comes at an astonishingly low price but doesn’t cut corners on style or quality. Made of a soft blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, the material has a slight sheen that adds to its elegance and is perfect under multiple layers. Offered in colors ranging from gorgeous neutrals to bright and cheerful shades, take your pick to add both warmth and style to any outfit. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 This Turtleneck Sheath Dress That Is All About The Stretch Pink Queen Turtleneck Sheath Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon For those days you’d like every inch of skin in contact with fabric, this body-hugging turtleneck sheath dress functions almost like a bodysuit and is great for chilly nights out. Available in 14 winter-appropriate colors such as coffee, dark red, sapphire, and emerald-green, choose between the snug turtleneck style in addition to a long-sleeve crewneck with a cute cutout feature. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

9 A Pair Of ‘90s Throwback Sunglasses BUTABY Retro Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon For less than $15, you can travel down memory lane with these retro sunglasses that will give you all the mid-90s Calvin Klein feels. Designed with chunky rectangular frames, they feature a plastic lens with UV protective coating and have proved their popularity with over 13,000 high reviews on Amazon. Choose between minimalist black or leopard brown among tons of other shades and color combinations. Available colors: 33

10 This Crewneck Sweater With A Nautical Cable Knit Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Knit Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Indulge in your life-as-a-fisherman fantasies with this cable knit crewneck sweater that evokes life out on the sea (but with more elegance). Made with rustic ribbing details around the neck and sleeves and constructed of soft and breathable 100% cotton, this sweater is designed in a comfortable fit, equally perfect for the shopping mall and the lobster boat. It’s machine washable and you can choose from over 18 colors such as deep green and dark chestnut brown, as well as nautical stripes. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

11 These Straight Leg Jeans That Come In Different Lengths Bandolino Signature Fit Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon These on-trend straight leg jeans all feature a high waist but come in different lengths so you can opt for a longer style or ankle length depending on your preference. Made of mostly cotton with some polyester and elastane blended in, they feature five pockets and a zipper fly and can be tossed in the washing machine. Choose from six different washes ranging from black and dark denim to a lighter indigo blue. While most denim brands will set you back a lot more, these cost less than $25. Available sizes: 4 Petite – 18 Regular

12 An Off-The-Shoulder Top That’ll Dress Up Any Outfit Romwe Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s something so effortlessly elegant about an off-the-shoulder top and pairing this one with anything from slacks to skirts to jeans will transform any outfit into a stylish statement (and one that you didn’t need to spend a fortune on). Made with polyester and 30% spandex that gives this top lots of comfy stretch, it features ribbed details that offer a perfect texture for winter. The V-neck style can be worn off one or both shoulders and it comes offered in 20 shades. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Plus

13 These Faux Leather Leggings To Add Major Style BOOTY GAL Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Perfect for the cooler months, these affordable faux leather leggings take your usual spandex and elevate the game a bit. Great for wearing out for a much-needed happy hour or simply to make a run to the coffee shop, changing up the styling with your shoe wear and top layers elevates your fashion in any environment. With a choice between a shiny black or sparkly black, they come with a high waist and are made with a fleece lining, making them even more of a perfect winter wardrobe choice. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

14 A Pair Of Lambskin Winter Gloves For Everyday Glam WARMEN Leather Touchscreen Gloves Amazon $30 See On Amazon Natural fiber gloves are great but nothing makes you feel old-school glam than a pair of leather gloves. These leather gloves are made of ultra-luxe and unbelievably soft lambskin in classic black and also feature a plush fleece lining. These gloves also allow you to use your phone with precision touch point control, so you can feel fully chic while texting your roommate about whose turn it is to clean the kitchen. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

15 This Flannel Jacket That Acts As Vintage Outerwear Yeokou Flannel Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon This flannel jacket at first may resemble a typical shirt but is in fact a heavier jacket that doubles as outerwear for cooler temperatures. With a vintage-looking block plaid pattern, it comes in 11 shades ranging from green to khaki to orange and features two side pockets. Large buttons and a turn-down collar complete the vintage vibe and it can be paired with anything from leggings to jeans to perhaps some vintage corduroy. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

16 A Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress That You’ll Want To Wear Everyday MOLERANI Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This versatile T-shirt dress can be easily dressed up or down to suit any occasion and all for less than $35. Made of rayon with a touch of spandex, its soft and stretchy texture feels nice on the skin, and long sleeves will keep you warm all winter long. With a slight scoop neck and a flowy silhouette that hits just about the knee, this dress comes in all sorts of pretty jewel tones in addition to floral patterns. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

17 This Fedora That Jazzes Up Your Winter Headwear Lisianthus Wide Brim Fedora Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tired of throwing on that old beanie day after day? This wide-brim fedora offers a fashionable alternative to your normal winter headgear. It’s made with a combination of polyester and wool for great breathability plus supreme winter warmth. A leather band provides a stylish detail and for extra comfort, you can adjust the size of the hat with the use of drawstrings at the back. Available colors: 24

18 A Corduroy Button-Down That Gives You Layering Options MIHOLL Corduroy Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon This corduroy button-down can serve as both a shirt or as a jacket layered on top of other items for extra warmth. A very on-trend look, the corduroy calls vintage vibes to mind, harking back to those laidback 1970s days. There are a ton of ways to style it from buttoning it all the way up to wearing it as a V-neck to rolling the cuffs up or down. Pair this top with anything from jeans to corduroy pants (why not?) and choose from over 10 great earth-toned colors. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

19 This Bodycon Mini Dress With A Cutout Feature Haola Cutout Bodycon Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Hugging the silhouette in a close fit, this stretchy bodycon dress also includes a cutout design for added visual interest. Great for festive occasions and fun nights out, its long sleeves and turtleneck will keep you warm during cooler seasons, and, for extra convenience, you can toss it in the washing machine so that it’s always ready for the next cocktail party. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

20 A Wrap Scarf Perfect For The Plaid Lover Goodthreads Ruana Wrap Amazon $28 See On Amazon This very large scarf wraps around you almost acting like a shawl verging on a cape, evoking old-world coziness through its plaid design. It is designed to drape across and down your shoulders, providing a great layering option during winter. With a fringe detail at the bottom, choose from nine different plaid patterns including a classic black and green plaid and a dark camel and navy buffalo plaid. Available colors: 9

21 These Yoga Dress Pants In A Bootcut Style BALEAF Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These adorable yoga dress pants come in a super stretchy nylon and spandex blend and come in a trendy straight leg, or bootcut, silhouette. Made of a soft and opaque material, wear these with heels for the office or with bare feet on the yoga mat. The pants feature cute design details such as pockets, belt loops, and a faux fly and button. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

22 A Pashmina Scarf That Doubles As A Blanket SEPTEMBER HOME Pashmina Blanket Scarf Amazon $21 See On Amazon Pashminas have always been the elegant sibling of the everyday scarf and this pashmina scarf takes it one step further in functionality by doubling as a blanket. Made of cashmere-like acrylic material, the soft scarf measures 30-by-76 inches and can be wrapped around you for serious winter snugness. Available in five different patterns and colors, use this scarf out on the trail, around the city, or simply on the couch. Available colors: 5

23 This Chic Top With An Asymmetrical Cutout SheIn Cutout T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Spice up any basic outfit with this top that features an asymmetrical cutout across the shoulder. Made of soft and stretchy material, it’s designed with a high neck and close fit. Available in over 15 colors, pair it with trousers, jeans, or skirts to add lots of visual interest and a spicy night-out flare. Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large Plus

24 These Headbands That Come In Tons Of Patterns & Textures DRESHOW Headbands (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A worthy accessory that not only keeps hair in place but also adds both warmth and style, these headbands come in loads of different styles and designs to match any day of the week. Available in packs of eight, choose between styles that feature a twist design or rabbit bow ears, on top of fabrics and designs like a breathable ribbed fabric, chiffon flower prints, and tons of other options from paisley to leopard print. Easier on your head than plastic headbands, wear these for hours on end and toss in the washing machine whenever it suits you. Available colors: 18

25 A Pencil Dress That Recalls 1960s Glamour Floerns Short Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This pencil dress will have you waltzing through the office like Joan from Mad Men, essentially owning the place. The fabric has a touch of elasticity for increased comfort and with a high neck and short sleeves reminiscent of the 1960s, it slightly hugs the body for a classic silhouette. Choose between several solid colors in addition to patterns such as white knitted and red floral and pair with or without accessories to wear in a number of different settings. Available sizes: Large – 5X-Large Plus

26 This Beanie That Will Stay Soft All Winter Long FURTALK Knit Beanie Amazon $14 See On Amazon This winter go-to item has proven to be a wardrobe essential that will keep you warm on the slopes and the streets. Made of 100% super soft acrylic, this beanie is easy on the skin and flexibly stretches to fit most heads. Available in 30 pretty shades such as pink, pearl white, and pine green, you’ll be sure to find the perfect color to match your winter coat and, for less than $20, will last you for many seasons to come. Available colors: 30

27 These Ribbed Leggings With A Seamless Design SUUKSESS Seamless Yoga Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made to feel lightweight and fused to the body for supreme flexibility and range of motion, these ribbed leggings have no seams to get in the way of athletic pursuits. With a supportive high waistband and super soft material, the opaque nylon and spandex material is breathable and moisture-wicking. Available in a bike shorts style as well, choose from lots of fun designs such as camo hot pink or ombre black. Some models even have an added pocket for your keys or phone. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

28 These Fingerless Mittens Made Of Fuzzy Polar Fleece CC Faux Fur Fingerless Mittens Amazon $18 See On Amazon Protecting the extremities on cold days is crucial to maintaining a positive attitude of “I’m fine with eight feet of snow.” These fuzzy fingerless mittens are made of extremely cozy sherpa polar fleece to keep your hands as happy as can be despite less-than-fun weather conditions. Quickly flip up the top portion to free your fingers for texting and flip down to shield them once again. Choose from cute colors such as a chic solid black or leopard latte. Available colors: 10

29 A Sweater Vest That Rocks The Collegiate Vibe HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $35 See On Amazon On top of recalling your favorite classic professor, this sweater vest can be styled in a number of ways from wearing with jeans and slacks to skirts and even on its own as a mini dress. Wear anything underneath from a casual T-shirt to a button-down blouse for a crisp collegiate look. Made of comfortable and breathable fabric, this knitwear adds warmth and style to your outfit without breaking the bank. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

30 This Faux Suede Skirt With A Lace Up Design katiewens Lace Up Suede Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Get out your chicest archery set, because the look of this faux suede skirt is as if Robin Hood’s Sherwood Forest met the minimalist ‘90s. Designed with a high waist, this mini skirt can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It features a soft faux suede material and crossed lace-up detailing on either side of the front. Available in 18 different shades from beige-pink to wine red. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

31 A Long Pashmina Scarf Perfect For Winter Events MaaMgic Cashmere Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon A beautiful accompaniment to a dressy winter event outfit, this pashmina shawl adds elegance and comes in a large size (80-by-27 inches) to offer lots of coverage. Available in beautiful colors such as camel, ivory, and burgundy, this versatile shawl can be used in a number of situations and has an extremely soft cashmere-like texture. Available colors: 13

32 These Cult-Favorite Stretchy Denim Leggings No Nonsense Denim Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These denim leggings boast over 28,000 high reviews on Amazon and are clearly a favorite among those looking for both style and function. With the look of real denim, they’re made with cotton, polyester, and spandex for a comfortable stretch. Available in three colors (black, dark denim, and white), they feature faux front pockets and fly, but include two real pockets on the back, and all with real stitching you’d see on your favorite pair of jeans. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

33 A Button-Down Plaid Shirt In A Boyfriend-Fit SweatyRocks Button Down Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This comfortable plaid button-down shirt is a perfect top to throw on day after day. It pairs effortlessly with a number of other pieces and can be worn as an extra layer as well. Made with a long and loose boyfriend-fit silhouette, it comes in over 40 different shades of plaid colors and patterns, so you’ll be sure to find your favorite. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

34 This Long-Sleeve Dress With A Ruffle Hem Relipop Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon A fun and flirty silhouette that can be worn just as easily to the office as to happy hour, this long-sleeve dress features a crew neckline, trumpet sleeves, and a fishtail ruffle hem. With a tie closure at the waist, it comes available in an array of solid colors as well as polka dot or floral prints. The material is soft and breathable, being made of a blend of polyester and cotton. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

35 A Pair Of Sweatpants With A Trouser Fit Willow High Waist Sweatpants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These sweatpants fit the bill on those days when only the most relaxed fit will suffice. Made of a cotton blend, they use an elastic closure at the waistband and cinch at the bottom around the ankles. The sporty fit allows for a stylish trouser cut that enables maximum lounging. They’re available in 10 shades to match any outfit, whether you want to wear them on the court or on the sofa. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

36 This Crop Tee To Pair With Literally Anything Verdusa Long Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon A perfect top to pair with almost anything in your closet during the cooler seasons, this crop tee is made with long sleeves and a slight mock neck that will wear well with any high-waisted item. Made of thin, soft, and super stretchy material, it fits close to the body to provide not only a nice layer of warmth but also a stylish statement. It comes in tons of colors and patterns in addition to different textures such as sheer mesh and velvet for extra winter luxuriousness. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

37 These Fuzzy Slippers With A Memory Foam Sole Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only great for keeping your floors clean during weather-intensive months, these fuzzy slippers will also be a joy to put on when you come in the door. With a luxurious faux fur lining, they also feature a memory foam sole for supreme foot cushioning on top of a non-skid bottom to prevent slipping. Choose from dark gray, tan, pink, or brick red. Available sizes: Medium – X-Large

38 Leggings Made Of Super Soft & Stretchy Jersey Just My Size Stretch Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon These ultra-streamlined leggings feature no pockets or drawstrings but simply provide a super stretchy elastic waist and pants. Made of an easy-on-the-skin jersey, the blend of cotton and spandex makes them very breathable and soft to the touch. Choose from either black or charcoal heather, knowing these leggings will give you supreme comfort and freedom of movement. Available sizes: 1X – 5X

39 A Faux Shearling Jacket In An Oversized Fit Comeon Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $38 See On Amazon There’s no reason that your winter jacket shouldn’t be made of the softest material on hand, and this faux shearling jacket will give you all the cozy feels without sacrificing an inch of style. Made in an oversized fit with a large lapel and zipper closure, it also features two large pockets on the front to store anything from your wallet and keys to your cellphone (or maybe just to keep your hands warm). Choose among a number of different colors to match your style as well as slightly different cuts such as a pea coat or bomber jacket. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

