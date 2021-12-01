44 Things That Are So Cozy & Cute, You'll Wear The Crap Out Of Them

When asked to think of that favorite piece of clothing (the one you wore until there were so many holes in it you could barely wear it in public), there’s a good chance you’ll recall its undeniable combination of cute and comfortable. Stumbling upon a casual, cool, stylish,
and cute new piece that helps round out your wardrobe is nothing short of special. This list is packed with 44 things that are so cozy and cute, you'll wear the crap out of them. And here’s the cherry on top: they’re also affordable, so feel free to stock up on the pieces you love most.
These items span the fashion spectrum so whether you’re shopping for super comfy sherpa-lined sweatpants, spa-like terry cloth bathrobes, or a popcorn weave cardigan you can slip on over jeans and a T-shirt before running errands, you’ll find it on this list. These items will also inspire you to kick cozy up a notch — because, contrary to popular belief, it is possible to feel simultaneously dressed up and extremely comfortable. The chic knit pencil dress with a tie waist is perfect for stepping out on the town, while a smart flannel shirt dress manages to be both cozy and ideal for the office.
Check out this list to find that fashion jewel (or two or three) you’ll want to snag right away and add to your closet to create an even cozier collection.
1 This Soft V-Neck Tunic That’s Chic And Flowy
This super comfy
V-neck tunic is made out of soft and lightweight polyester mixed with a little cotton and spandex. It comes in 22 different styles from solid colors such as wine red and neutral black to fun animal prints. Plus, the V-neck cut and long flowy length give you plenty of options when it comes to styling them, from pairing with jeans to leggings to skirts. Available sizes: 1X – 4X Available colors: 22 2 A Cozy Knit Sweatshirt With A Distinctive Draped Pleat
This extremely
cozy sweatshirt comes with a unique draped pleat in the front, adding something a little extra stylish to this otherwise chic and comfy knitwear. Designed with an elegant boat neckline and longer hemline that falls beneath the hip, choose between several inviting colors such as heather grey or light peach. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large Available colors: 4 3 This Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Perfect For Layering
This adorable and stylish
mockneck sweater will most likely prove to be a serious repeat wear due to its ability to be layered with other clothing or simply worn on its own. Close-fitting but still super comfortable, it’s made out of a soft and lightweight blend of cotton, modal, and polyester and has a beautiful sheen to the eye. With 22 different styles to choose from, depending on your mood you can opt for neutral taupe, classic beatnik black, or a more collegiate camel with navy stripes. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X Available colors: 22 4 A Knit Robe Made Of Soft Modal Fabric
There’s a sure-fire way to up the coziness in your life and it comes in the form of a robe, my friends. This cozy
knit robe is made of extremely soft-to-the-touch modal fabric, sits above the knee, and includes a self-tie waist. Get comfortable with 17 different dreamy color options available to suit your style, such as caramel and lilac. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available colors: 17 5 This Stylish & Warm Chunky Cable Knit Sweater Dress
A great option in the warm dress department, this
cable knit sweater dress marries style and function, providing comfy warmth in the cooler months. With classic slouchy sleeves and a chunky cable knit pattern, choose from tons of earthy colors while pairing it with any style of shoe wear (from flats to over-the-knee boots), and you’ll be ready for any occasion. Available sizes: Small – X-Large Available colors: 15 6 A Soft Corduroy Button-Down For Cozy Vintage Vibes
Throw on this
button-down blouse made of on-trend corduroy and you may never take it off. There’s no end to styling options, from wearing it open to buttoned all the way up to buttoned partway in a V-neck. Coming in a soft and earthy brown, pair it with jeans, skirts — basically anything you can think of — for a cozy, 1970s vintage feel. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large Available colors: 16 7 This V-Neck Sweater That Is All About The Stripes
This
striped V-neck sweater comes in 35 different styles and colors of stripes, from V-shaped to horizontal to a color-block style. Choose from a number of colors and patterns (even animal print!) to suit your personal style. Wear this sweater throughout the seasons and hand wash it to keep the fabric as soft and comfortable as the day it arrived. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large Available colors: 35 8 A Pair Of Fleece Leggings For Your Coziest Winter
Fleece-lined leggings are the best-kept secret of winter climate dwellers and a serious hack to making cooler temperatures much more comfortable. These soft, velvety
high-waist fleece leggings can be worn under clothing, on their own as opaque tights, or even as yoga pants. Made of breathable polyester, choose from wintry colors like black, blue, or wine. Available sizes: X-Small/Small – Medium/Large Available colors: 5 9 This Flannel Shirt Dress You’ll Throw On Again & Again
When it comes to cozy material that is incredibly easy to throw on and impossible to take off, flannel comes in at the top of the list. This 100% cotton
flannel popover shirt dress comes in a classic black and red buffalo plaid pattern and hangs loose in a relaxed fit that’s easy to dress up or down with boots or sneakers. Take your pick between many other plaid patterns and colors and easily toss it in the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available colors: 17 10 A Loose Tunic Dress For Any Occasion
This flowy,
loose tunic dress is easy as can be to throw on and is versatile enough to suit almost any occasion. Made of soft and breathable rayon, it features a stylish three-quarter sleeve and hangs freely in a T-shirt dress style, hitting right above the knee. Available in varied colors and patterns such as floral, tie-dye, or deep green, this super-soft swing style dress will suit any season. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large Available colors: 36 11 This Cable Knit Beanie With An Extra Cozy Fleece Lining
Nothing spells snug and warm like a soft
cable knit beanie, complete with faux fur pom pom and velvety fleece lining. Choose between over 90 different styles and colors, with some made in a soft and fuzzy chenille fabric, while others feature fun patterns such as multicolor “3 tone olive” or “popcorn confetti rose.” A super thick cuff is designed to keep your ears warm in this one-size-fits-all pick. 12 A Mockneck Swing Dress Made Of Luxe Jersey
This
long-sleeve shift dress is not only fun and flirty with its mockneck and swing cut, but it’s also extra soft and smooth being made of Jersey material. Perfect for those cozier months of the year, you can easily dress this up with heels or boots so that it transitions from the office to after-work drinks, or with sneakers for a casual day out. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large Available colors: 7 13 This Casual Dress With An Empire Waist
This extremely easy-to-wear
casual dress is designed with a chic empire waist and is available in a number of cute and colorful solid, floral, and plaid patterns. Hitting slightly below the knee with a round neck, this dress has long sleeves to keep you warm and even convenient pockets for your hands or to hold anything you need on the go. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Available colors: 29 14 A Pair Of Cable Knit Boot Cuffs To Keep Legs Warm
Not only a very cute look, these
boot cuffs also do a great job keeping that cold air out of your boots and helping those feet stay nice and toasty. Made of a soft knit acrylic fabric, the company assures they will not stretch or lose their shape even after many times of putting them on over clothing or boots. Each set comes with two pairs of cuffs in two different neutral colors so you can change up your look depending on the outfit of the day. /styles Available colors 8 : 15 These Cozy Yoga Sweatpants For Netflix Watching
These comfy
yoga pants come in a relaxed high-waisted jogger style, equally perfect for sun salutations and curling up on the couch. Made of soft and breathable polyester, these machine washable sweatpants use a drawstring closure and come in a fun variety of designs from camo to floral patterns. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large Available colors: 31 16 A Soft Oversized Cardigan With A Popcorn Weave
This open-front
oversized cardigan is made all the cozier by its use of a soft and snug popcorn weave. Hanging long and loose, the sweater comes in a range of earth-toned solids as well as several color-block patterns. Coming with long sleeves and two large pockets, this casual cardigan will keep you warm and comfy throughout your day, however chilly. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large Available colors: 11 17 A Pair Of Patterned Fuzzy Socks With Non-Skid Bottoms
As any cold climate expert will tell you, keeping the extremities warm is very important to overall comfort. These
fuzzy socks fit the bill so well, you may forget to ever take them off. Coming in a pack of four pairs, these super-soft socks are available in tons of adorable patterns and are sure to bring a smile to your face. They feature a non-skid bottom so you won’t worry about slipping, as well as an invisible toe seam for maximum comfort. 18 This Long-Sleeve Shirt That Is A Cozy Wardrobe Essential
This
long-sleeve cozy knit shirt is a perfect essential piece of clothing you’ll want to have in your wardrobe. Made of a super soft blend of viscose and polyester, this shirt features a round neck and a shirttail hem. Conveniently machine washable, the material provides extra coziness and includes a small amount of stretch for additional comfort. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available colors: 8 19 A Fun Plaid Shirt Dress With An Irregular Hem
This super stylish
shirt dress combines cozy material with a high-fashion look. Made in a plaid design, the dress features a button-down style top with a traditional shirt collar and sleeves, and a hem that is shorter in front and longer in the back. It features two pockets that add visual interest and has the potential to be styled casually for everyday looks or more festively for special events. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large Available colors: 12 20 This Two-Piece Jogger Set That’s Both Chic & Cozy
Instantly giving you an “I-tried-today” put-together look, but without sacrificing an ounce of comfort, this
two-piece jogger set comes in a soft material that you will never want to stop wearing. The set includes a crewneck long-sleeve top and high-waisted bottoms with a drawstring closure. Available in a multitude of cute solid colors, there are also lots of fun tie-dye patterns as well. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large Available colors: 30 21 A Popular Knit Beanie That Is Minimalist And Warm
This sleek
knit beanie is a no-frills approach to classic cozy headgear. Made of soft acrylic, it’s easy on the skin and won’t pill or shrink in the wash. A double layer keeps you warm while you’re out adventuring on the slopes or navigating the streets and it has over 4,000 high reviews on Amazon, so you’ll be in good cozy company. 22 These Lounge Pants Designed For Leisure Time
Made of soft and stretchy fabric, these
lounge pants prime you for premium relaxation so that you’ll be tempted to wear them again and again. With a stretchy waistband and elastic cuffs, these casual pants can double as workout pants, yoga pants, dance pants, or even pajamas. This pick is available in fun geometric and animal print patterns, as well. Available sizes: 1X – 4X 9 Available colors: 1 23 A Pair of Thick Crew Socks With Charming Winter Patterns
These cute
multicolor crew socks have a delightful wintery pattern that will be sure to make you feel cozy from the toes up. They are made of a high-quality jacquard weave of cotton, wool, and polyester. Ultra-plush and soft on the skin, the socks are breathable, odor-resistant, and moisture-wicking, and come in a standard size meant to fit most women’s shoe sizes. Coming in packs of three or four pairs, choose between many fanciful designs featuring everything from reindeer to foxes. 24 This Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt With A Zip-Up High Collar
This faux shearling
fleece pullover could not be cozier to throw on and you’ll probably start fully living in it shortly after. Super soft to the touch, this sweatshirt has a zip-up high collar to protect your neck from cold temperatures and acts as a cute V-neck lapel when in the zipped-down position. Choose from neutral sherpa classic colors like black and coffee or get a little more expressive with two-toned designs or pink tie-dye. Available sizes: Small – X-Large Available colors: 26 25 These Soft Jogger Pants That Are A Cult-Favorite
With over 23,000 reviews on Amazon, these
jogger pants are obviously a beloved choice among those seeking comfort in their day-to-day life. Super soft and made with lots of stretch fabric, these drawstring pants come in 22 different colors and patterns and can easily be worn to work out or to lounge. Some designs even lend themselves to a more dressed-up aesthetic (hello leopard jogger). Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large 7 Available colors: 2 26 The Cutest Over-The-Knee Knit Leg Warmers
Perfect for those times you don’t want to squeeze into a pair of tights but you’d still like a little something to keep those legs warm, these
over-knee knit leg warmers should do the trick. Made of soft and warm material, the elastic bands help keep them in place but are not so tight as to be uncomfortable. Coming in a cute ribbed design, they are offered in both neutral and more vibrant colors. 27 A Hooded Long-Sleeve Shirt Made Of Soft Terry
The opportunities to wear this
long-sleeve terry shirt seem endless. Made of a blend of soft viscose and cotton with a touch of stretch fabric, this shirt uses a terry weave for an extra-plush and cozy feel. Coming with a hood for extra warmth, this shirt is a close-fitting, but still comfortable fit and features a stylish split hem. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available colors: 8 28 These Cozy Crew Socks With A Rustic Multicolor Design
Coming in a money-saving pack of five pairs, you’ll want to pick one of these
cozy crew socks out of the sock drawer every single morning to give you serious cozy-cabin-in-the-woods vibes. A blend of cotton, wool, and polyester makes these socks extremely warm, soft, and breathable. Available in a standard size for women (shoe sizes 5-9), you can choose between a number of assorted patterns and designs. 29 A Pashmina Shawl That Feels Just Like Cashmere
For that extra soft, extra cozy cashmere-like texture, wrap this
pashmina shawl around yourself and just try to not throw it on every second of every day. With a subtle sheen to the material, this shawl measures 80 inches long and is extremely lightweight for easy portability. Keep it classic and elegant with a neutral color like camel, or cultivate a pop of luscious color with a choice like royal blue. 30 This Hooded Jacket With A Super Snug Sherpa Lining
What’s one step cozier than throwing on your favorite hoodie? Throwing on a hoodie that’s lined with plush sherpa, obviously! This
hooded jacket has a lining of soft french terry fleece to keep you extra comfy during those colder months and features a full-length zippered front. Easily machine wash this jacket and take your pick between 11 different available colors. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available colors: 11 31 These Cute Winter Gloves With A Cashmere Lining
These
winter gloves are made with a dual-layer of acrylic cashmere on the inside and fleece on the outside. On top of a cute 3D pattern design that comes in multiple beautiful colors, you’ll be happy to put these on day after day to keep your hands warm and snug. As a bonus, these gloves use a precision stitch with special conductive fibers to give you extra sensitive touch screen capabilities. 32 A Pair Of Denim Leggings That Are Cozier Than Jeans
Sometimes the idea of putting on your structured jeans isn’t as appealing as throwing on a pair of comfortable leggings. Voilà, the miracle of stretch
denim leggings, which combines the look of denim with the comfort of stretch wear. These leggings have that classic denim look, complete with topstitching on all pockets, side seams, and leg openings. Throw these in the wash to clean, knowing they won’t lose their shape or color over time. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large Available colors: 3 33 This Midi Dress With Cute Balloon Sleeves
This soft, brushed knit
midi dress comes in a relaxed silhouette with adorable balloon sleeves. Available in eight distinct and vibrant colors, this dress features a round neckline and rounded hem, in addition to extremely useful concealed pockets at the side. Keep in mind that, though you’ll have to hand wash or dry clean, this classically designed dress will last through many seasons of changing trends. Available sizes: X-Large Plus – 3X-Large Plus Available colors: 8 34 A Terry Bathrobe For A Daily Luxury Experience
The potential daily experience of emerging from the shower to be wrapped in a soft spa-like robe could seriously change your self-care game. This
terry bathrobe is made of 100% cotton and has a plush and luxurious texture that will even make you contemplate wearing it all day long. It absorbs water well yet dries quickly and remains lightweight, making it appropriate to wear all year long. Available sizes: Small/Medium, Medium/Large, Large/X-Large Available colors: 3 35 This Versatile Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress With Major Swing
This minimalist
T-shirt dress has an easygoing, flowing silhouette that makes it effortless to dress up or down with the right accessories and shoe wear. Soft and slightly stretchy material makes this dress incredibly comfortable and, with the plethora of available pattern choices at an affordable price, you can stock up for a range of different occasions. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Available colors: 34 36 A Cozy Knitted Pencil Dress With A Tie Waist
This adorable
pencil dress ups the cuteness ante by incorporating a stylish tie waist feature around the middle. Made of knitted material for extra coziness, the dress falls at a mini length and comes with a round neckline and full lantern sleeves. Pair it any way you’d like depending on the season, and with color choices to match, this will turn into your go-to frock. S Available sizes: mall – XX-Large Available colors: 31 37 This Pullover Sherpa Hoodie That Comes In 28 Different Colors
This exceedingly comfy
pullover sherpa hoodie comes with drawstrings and a quarter zip-up front. With a soft and fuzzy texture, the cut lends itself to a baggy or oversized fit. Available in a ton of cute patterns such as buffalo check, khaki plaid, or orange tie-dye, you can take your pick knowing you probably will be wearing this one to the threads. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large Available colors: 28 38 A Lattice Scarf In An Assortment of Cute Plaid Patterns
This oversize
lattice-style scarf is available in a number of multicolored plaid patterns and is perfect when styled over a T-shirt and jeans, or used as a pretty wrap over a more formal dress. This 79-inch long scarf remains soft without pilling or fading. 39 These Knit Headbands For Stylish Winter Warmth
Keeping your head warm during the colder months is essential, and why not do it with style, using these cozy
knit headbands. Made of a soft and stretchy material, each set includes five different-colored crocheted headbands, with one of those five featuring pearls in its special crochet bow design. 40 A Lacey Hipster Panty Made From Soft Bamboo
These
hipster panties are made of incredibly skin-friendly, soft bamboo material, allowing you to feel seriously cozy from layer one. The bamboo fiber is highly breathable on top of being comfortable and easy to wash. Featuring a delicate lace detail around the edges, these panties have a ribbed design and come in packs of five with beautifully neutral colors. Available sizes: Small – X-Large colors Available : 2 41 This Sweatshirt Dress That Features A Chic Ombre Design
This
sweatshirt dress lends itself to being the possible subject of some street style fashion photography due to its trendy ombre design in a soft brown. And yet, it doesn’t skimp on the sweatshirt portion, made of sturdy and breathable cotton with long, cozy sleeves. With a tiered hem and a mock turtleneck providing extra warmth and style, this dress will surely become a real contender for repeat wear. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large 42 A Pair Of Faux Rabbit Fur Slippers With A Criss-Cross Band
Nothing could possibly encapsulate cute and cozy more than these fuzzy,
faux rabbit fur slippers. They have a cross-band design and are made with a durable rubber sole and supremely soft fleece lining. With a choice of eight delightful colors to choose from, your feet may never want to wear real shoes again. 43 These Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants With Drawstring Waist
These
sherpa-lined sweatpants take comfy lounge pants to new heights with a soft, cotton exterior and a cushy fleece-lined interior. With an adjustable drawstring closure and two side pockets, choose between seven neutral colors and two different fits (one with pockets and one without). Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available colors: 7 44 A Warm Shawl Wrap That Doubles As A Cozy Poncho
If you like to feel fully swathed in soft and snug warmth, look no further than this warm
shawl wrap, which can also act as an open-fronted poncho. The shaw is fully reversible and you can choose among a variety of cute prints. Style it in many different ways depending on your wardrobe and the event at hand, knowing that this item will always bring a bit of romantic charm to the table.