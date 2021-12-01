44 Things That Are So Cozy & Cute, You'll Wear The Crap Out Of Them

When asked to think of that favorite piece of clothing (the one you wore until there were so many holes in it you could barely wear it in public), there’s a good chance you’ll recall its undeniable combination of cute and comfortable. Stumbling upon a casual, cool, stylish, and cute new piece that helps round out your wardrobe is nothing short of special. This list is packed with 44 things that are so cozy and cute, you'll wear the crap out of them. And here’s the cherry on top: they’re also affordable, so feel free to stock up on the pieces you love most.

These items span the fashion spectrum so whether you’re shopping for super comfy sherpa-lined sweatpants, spa-like terry cloth bathrobes, or a popcorn weave cardigan you can slip on over jeans and a T-shirt before running errands, you’ll find it on this list. These items will also inspire you to kick cozy up a notch — because, contrary to popular belief, it is possible to feel simultaneously dressed up and extremely comfortable. The chic knit pencil dress with a tie waist is perfect for stepping out on the town, while a smart flannel shirt dress manages to be both cozy and ideal for the office.

Check out this list to find that fashion jewel (or two or three) you’ll want to snag right away and add to your closet to create an even cozier collection.

1 This Soft V-Neck Tunic That’s Chic And Flowy ALLEGRACE Plus Size Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon This super comfy V-neck tunic is made out of soft and lightweight polyester mixed with a little cotton and spandex. It comes in 22 different styles from solid colors such as wine red and neutral black to fun animal prints. Plus, the V-neck cut and long flowy length give you plenty of options when it comes to styling them, from pairing with jeans to leggings to skirts. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

2 A Cozy Knit Sweatshirt With A Distinctive Draped Pleat Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Pleat Front Draped Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This extremely cozy sweatshirt comes with a unique draped pleat in the front, adding something a little extra stylish to this otherwise chic and comfy knitwear. Designed with an elegant boat neckline and longer hemline that falls beneath the hip, choose between several inviting colors such as heather grey or light peach. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

3 This Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This adorable and stylish mockneck sweater will most likely prove to be a serious repeat wear due to its ability to be layered with other clothing or simply worn on its own. Close-fitting but still super comfortable, it’s made out of a soft and lightweight blend of cotton, modal, and polyester and has a beautiful sheen to the eye. With 22 different styles to choose from, depending on your mood you can opt for neutral taupe, classic beatnik black, or a more collegiate camel with navy stripes. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

4 A Knit Robe Made Of Soft Modal Fabric Amazon Essentials Knit Robe Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s a sure-fire way to up the coziness in your life and it comes in the form of a robe, my friends. This cozy knit robe is made of extremely soft-to-the-touch modal fabric, sits above the knee, and includes a self-tie waist. Get comfortable with 17 different dreamy color options available to suit your style, such as caramel and lilac. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

5 This Stylish & Warm Chunky Cable Knit Sweater Dress ANRABESS Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon A great option in the warm dress department, this cable knit sweater dress marries style and function, providing comfy warmth in the cooler months. With classic slouchy sleeves and a chunky cable knit pattern, choose from tons of earthy colors while pairing it with any style of shoe wear (from flats to over-the-knee boots), and you’ll be ready for any occasion. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

6 A Soft Corduroy Button-Down For Cozy Vintage Vibes Astylish Corduroy Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $35 See On Amazon Throw on this button-down blouse made of on-trend corduroy and you may never take it off. There’s no end to styling options, from wearing it open to buttoned all the way up to buttoned partway in a V-neck. Coming in a soft and earthy brown, pair it with jeans, skirts — basically anything you can think of — for a cozy, 1970s vintage feel. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

7 This V-Neck Sweater That Is All About The Stripes Asvivid Color Block Striped V Neck Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon This striped V-neck sweater comes in 35 different styles and colors of stripes, from V-shaped to horizontal to a color-block style. Choose from a number of colors and patterns (even animal print!) to suit your personal style. Wear this sweater throughout the seasons and hand wash it to keep the fabric as soft and comfortable as the day it arrived. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

8 A Pair Of Fleece Leggings For Your Coziest Winter ATHVOTAR High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fleece-lined leggings are the best-kept secret of winter climate dwellers and a serious hack to making cooler temperatures much more comfortable. These soft, velvety high-waist fleece leggings can be worn under clothing, on their own as opaque tights, or even as yoga pants. Made of breathable polyester, choose from wintry colors like black, blue, or wine. Available sizes: X-Small/Small – Medium/Large

9 This Flannel Shirt Dress You’ll Throw On Again & Again Goodthreads Flannel Shirt Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon When it comes to cozy material that is incredibly easy to throw on and impossible to take off, flannel comes in at the top of the list. This 100% cotton flannel popover shirt dress comes in a classic black and red buffalo plaid pattern and hangs loose in a relaxed fit that’s easy to dress up or down with boots or sneakers. Take your pick between many other plaid patterns and colors and easily toss it in the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

10 A Loose Tunic Dress For Any Occasion BELAROI Tunic Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This flowy, loose tunic dress is easy as can be to throw on and is versatile enough to suit almost any occasion. Made of soft and breathable rayon, it features a stylish three-quarter sleeve and hangs freely in a T-shirt dress style, hitting right above the knee. Available in varied colors and patterns such as floral, tie-dye, or deep green, this super-soft swing style dress will suit any season. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

11 This Cable Knit Beanie With An Extra Cozy Fleece Lining C.C Thick Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $19 See On Amazon Nothing spells snug and warm like a soft cable knit beanie, complete with faux fur pom pom and velvety fleece lining. Choose between over 90 different styles and colors, with some made in a soft and fuzzy chenille fabric, while others feature fun patterns such as multicolor “3 tone olive” or “popcorn confetti rose.” A super thick cuff is designed to keep your ears warm in this one-size-fits-all pick. Available colors: 94

12 A Mockneck Swing Dress Made Of Luxe Jersey Daily Ritual Jersey Mock-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This long-sleeve shift dress is not only fun and flirty with its mockneck and swing cut, but it’s also extra soft and smooth being made of Jersey material. Perfect for those cozier months of the year, you can easily dress this up with heels or boots so that it transitions from the office to after-work drinks, or with sneakers for a casual day out. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

13 This Casual Dress With An Empire Waist DB MOON Casual Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This extremely easy-to-wear casual dress is designed with a chic empire waist and is available in a number of cute and colorful solid, floral, and plaid patterns. Hitting slightly below the knee with a round neck, this dress has long sleeves to keep you warm and even convenient pockets for your hands or to hold anything you need on the go. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

14 A Pair Of Cable Knit Boot Cuffs To Keep Legs Warm Loritta Womens Boot Cuffs (2 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only a very cute look, these boot cuffs also do a great job keeping that cold air out of your boots and helping those feet stay nice and toasty. Made of a soft knit acrylic fabric, the company assures they will not stretch or lose their shape even after many times of putting them on over clothing or boots. Each set comes with two pairs of cuffs in two different neutral colors so you can change up your look depending on the outfit of the day. Available colors/styles: 8

15 These Cozy Yoga Sweatpants For Netflix Watching DIBAOLONG Yoga Sweatpants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These comfy yoga pants come in a relaxed high-waisted jogger style, equally perfect for sun salutations and curling up on the couch. Made of soft and breathable polyester, these machine washable sweatpants use a drawstring closure and come in a fun variety of designs from camo to floral patterns. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

16 A Soft Oversized Cardigan With A Popcorn Weave Dokotoo Open Front Popcorn Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This open-front oversized cardigan is made all the cozier by its use of a soft and snug popcorn weave. Hanging long and loose, the sweater comes in a range of earth-toned solids as well as several color-block patterns. Coming with long sleeves and two large pockets, this casual cardigan will keep you warm and comfy throughout your day, however chilly. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

17 A Pair Of Patterned Fuzzy Socks With Non-Skid Bottoms Amazon Essentials Fuzzy Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon As any cold climate expert will tell you, keeping the extremities warm is very important to overall comfort. These fuzzy socks fit the bill so well, you may forget to ever take them off. Coming in a pack of four pairs, these super-soft socks are available in tons of adorable patterns and are sure to bring a smile to your face. They feature a non-skid bottom so you won’t worry about slipping, as well as an invisible toe seam for maximum comfort. Available colors: 6

18 This Long-Sleeve Shirt That Is A Cozy Wardrobe Essential Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This long-sleeve cozy knit shirt is a perfect essential piece of clothing you’ll want to have in your wardrobe. Made of a super soft blend of viscose and polyester, this shirt features a round neck and a shirttail hem. Conveniently machine washable, the material provides extra coziness and includes a small amount of stretch for additional comfort. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

19 A Fun Plaid Shirt Dress With An Irregular Hem olrain Irregular Hem Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This super stylish shirt dress combines cozy material with a high-fashion look. Made in a plaid design, the dress features a button-down style top with a traditional shirt collar and sleeves, and a hem that is shorter in front and longer in the back. It features two pockets that add visual interest and has the potential to be styled casually for everyday looks or more festively for special events. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

20 This Two-Piece Jogger Set That’s Both Chic & Cozy PRETTYGARDEN Sweatsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Instantly giving you an “I-tried-today” put-together look, but without sacrificing an ounce of comfort, this two-piece jogger set comes in a soft material that you will never want to stop wearing. The set includes a crewneck long-sleeve top and high-waisted bottoms with a drawstring closure. Available in a multitude of cute solid colors, there are also lots of fun tie-dye patterns as well. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

21 A Popular Knit Beanie That Is Minimalist And Warm FURTALK Knit Beanie Amazon $14 See On Amazon This sleek knit beanie is a no-frills approach to classic cozy headgear. Made of soft acrylic, it’s easy on the skin and won’t pill or shrink in the wash. A double layer keeps you warm while you’re out adventuring on the slopes or navigating the streets and it has over 4,000 high reviews on Amazon, so you’ll be in good cozy company. Available colors: 23

22 These Lounge Pants Designed For Leisure Time Gboomo Plus Size Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of soft and stretchy fabric, these lounge pants prime you for premium relaxation so that you’ll be tempted to wear them again and again. With a stretchy waistband and elastic cuffs, these casual pants can double as workout pants, yoga pants, dance pants, or even pajamas. This pick is available in fun geometric and animal print patterns, as well. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

23 A Pair of Thick Crew Socks With Charming Winter Patterns JOYCA & Co. Crew Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These cute multicolor crew socks have a delightful wintery pattern that will be sure to make you feel cozy from the toes up. They are made of a high-quality jacquard weave of cotton, wool, and polyester. Ultra-plush and soft on the skin, the socks are breathable, odor-resistant, and moisture-wicking, and come in a standard size meant to fit most women’s shoe sizes. Coming in packs of three or four pairs, choose between many fanciful designs featuring everything from reindeer to foxes. Available sets: 16

24 This Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt With A Zip-Up High Collar KIRUNDO Winter Lapel Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This faux shearling fleece pullover could not be cozier to throw on and you’ll probably start fully living in it shortly after. Super soft to the touch, this sweatshirt has a zip-up high collar to protect your neck from cold temperatures and acts as a cute V-neck lapel when in the zipped-down position. Choose from neutral sherpa classic colors like black and coffee or get a little more expressive with two-toned designs or pink tie-dye. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

25 These Soft Jogger Pants That Are A Cult-Favorite LA12ST Jogger Pants Amazon $14 See On Amazon With over 23,000 reviews on Amazon, these jogger pants are obviously a beloved choice among those seeking comfort in their day-to-day life. Super soft and made with lots of stretch fabric, these drawstring pants come in 22 different colors and patterns and can easily be worn to work out or to lounge. Some designs even lend themselves to a more dressed-up aesthetic (hello leopard jogger). Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

26 The Cutest Over-The-Knee Knit Leg Warmers Leotruny Winter Over Knee Leg Warmers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Perfect for those times you don’t want to squeeze into a pair of tights but you’d still like a little something to keep those legs warm, these over-knee knit leg warmers should do the trick. Made of soft and warm material, the elastic bands help keep them in place but are not so tight as to be uncomfortable. Coming in a cute ribbed design, they are offered in both neutral and more vibrant colors. Available colors: 10

27 A Hooded Long-Sleeve Shirt Made Of Soft Terry Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Long-Sleeve Convertible Hood Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon The opportunities to wear this long-sleeve terry shirt seem endless. Made of a blend of soft viscose and cotton with a touch of stretch fabric, this shirt uses a terry weave for an extra-plush and cozy feel. Coming with a hood for extra warmth, this shirt is a close-fitting, but still comfortable fit and features a stylish split hem. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

28 These Cozy Crew Socks With A Rustic Multicolor Design Loritta Crew Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Coming in a money-saving pack of five pairs, you’ll want to pick one of these cozy crew socks out of the sock drawer every single morning to give you serious cozy-cabin-in-the-woods vibes. A blend of cotton, wool, and polyester makes these socks extremely warm, soft, and breathable. Available in a standard size for women (shoe sizes 5-9), you can choose between a number of assorted patterns and designs. Available colors: 19

29 A Pashmina Shawl That Feels Just Like Cashmere MaaMgic Pashmina Shawl Amazon $17 See On Amazon For that extra soft, extra cozy cashmere-like texture, wrap this pashmina shawl around yourself and just try to not throw it on every second of every day. With a subtle sheen to the material, this shawl measures 80 inches long and is extremely lightweight for easy portability. Keep it classic and elegant with a neutral color like camel, or cultivate a pop of luscious color with a choice like royal blue. Available colors: 20

30 This Hooded Jacket With A Super Snug Sherpa Lining Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Hooded Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s one step cozier than throwing on your favorite hoodie? Throwing on a hoodie that’s lined with plush sherpa, obviously! This hooded jacket has a lining of soft french terry fleece to keep you extra comfy during those colder months and features a full-length zippered front. Easily machine wash this jacket and take your pick between 11 different available colors. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

31 These Cute Winter Gloves With A Cashmere Lining MAJCF Winter Gloves Amazon $16 See On Amazon These winter gloves are made with a dual-layer of acrylic cashmere on the inside and fleece on the outside. On top of a cute 3D pattern design that comes in multiple beautiful colors, you’ll be happy to put these on day after day to keep your hands warm and snug. As a bonus, these gloves use a precision stitch with special conductive fibers to give you extra sensitive touch screen capabilities. Available colors: 10

32 A Pair Of Denim Leggings That Are Cozier Than Jeans No Nonsense Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes the idea of putting on your structured jeans isn’t as appealing as throwing on a pair of comfortable leggings. Voilà, the miracle of stretch denim leggings, which combines the look of denim with the comfort of stretch wear. These leggings have that classic denim look, complete with topstitching on all pockets, side seams, and leg openings. Throw these in the wash to clean, knowing they won’t lose their shape or color over time. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

33 This Midi Dress With Cute Balloon Sleeves Pastel by Vivienne Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This soft, brushed knit midi dress comes in a relaxed silhouette with adorable balloon sleeves. Available in eight distinct and vibrant colors, this dress features a round neckline and rounded hem, in addition to extremely useful concealed pockets at the side. Keep in mind that, though you’ll have to hand wash or dry clean, this classically designed dress will last through many seasons of changing trends. Available sizes: X-Large Plus – 3X-Large Plus

34 A Terry Bathrobe For A Daily Luxury Experience Pinzon Terry Bathrobe Amazon $37 See On Amazon The potential daily experience of emerging from the shower to be wrapped in a soft spa-like robe could seriously change your self-care game. This terry bathrobe is made of 100% cotton and has a plush and luxurious texture that will even make you contemplate wearing it all day long. It absorbs water well yet dries quickly and remains lightweight, making it appropriate to wear all year long. Available sizes: Small/Medium, Medium/Large, Large/X-Large

35 This Versatile Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress With Major Swing POPYOUNG Swing Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This minimalist T-shirt dress has an easygoing, flowing silhouette that makes it effortless to dress up or down with the right accessories and shoe wear. Soft and slightly stretchy material makes this dress incredibly comfortable and, with the plethora of available pattern choices at an affordable price, you can stock up for a range of different occasions. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

36 A Cozy Knitted Pencil Dress With A Tie Waist R.Vivimos Autumn Knitted Pencil Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This adorable pencil dress ups the cuteness ante by incorporating a stylish tie waist feature around the middle. Made of knitted material for extra coziness, the dress falls at a mini length and comes with a round neckline and full lantern sleeves. Pair it any way you’d like depending on the season, and with color choices to match, this will turn into your go-to frock. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

37 This Pullover Sherpa Hoodie That Comes In 28 Different Colors ReachMe Oversized Sherpa Pullover Hoodie Amazon $28 See On Amazon This exceedingly comfy pullover sherpa hoodie comes with drawstrings and a quarter zip-up front. With a soft and fuzzy texture, the cut lends itself to a baggy or oversized fit. Available in a ton of cute patterns such as buffalo check, khaki plaid, or orange tie-dye, you can take your pick knowing you probably will be wearing this one to the threads. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

38 A Lattice Scarf In An Assortment of Cute Plaid Patterns Wander Agio Long Shawl Big Grid Winter Warm Lattice Large Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon This oversize lattice-style scarf is available in a number of multicolored plaid patterns and is perfect when styled over a T-shirt and jeans, or used as a pretty wrap over a more formal dress. This 79-inch long scarf remains soft without pilling or fading. Available colors: 20

39 These Knit Headbands For Stylish Winter Warmth Whaline Knit Headbands (5 Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keeping your head warm during the colder months is essential, and why not do it with style, using these cozy knit headbands. Made of a soft and stretchy material, each set includes five different-colored crocheted headbands, with one of those five featuring pearls in its special crochet bow design. Available sets: 11

40 A Lacey Hipster Panty Made From Soft Bamboo KNITLORD Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These hipster panties are made of incredibly skin-friendly, soft bamboo material, allowing you to feel seriously cozy from layer one. The bamboo fiber is highly breathable on top of being comfortable and easy to wash. Featuring a delicate lace detail around the edges, these panties have a ribbed design and come in packs of five with beautifully neutral colors. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

41 This Sweatshirt Dress That Features A Chic Ombre Design Wild Fable Ombre Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sweatshirt dress lends itself to being the possible subject of some street style fashion photography due to its trendy ombre design in a soft brown. And yet, it doesn’t skimp on the sweatshirt portion, made of sturdy and breathable cotton with long, cozy sleeves. With a tiered hem and a mock turtleneck providing extra warmth and style, this dress will surely become a real contender for repeat wear. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

42 A Pair Of Faux Rabbit Fur Slippers With A Criss-Cross Band Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Nothing could possibly encapsulate cute and cozy more than these fuzzy, faux rabbit fur slippers. They have a cross-band design and are made with a durable rubber sole and supremely soft fleece lining. With a choice of eight delightful colors to choose from, your feet may never want to wear real shoes again. Available colors: 8

43 These Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants With Drawstring Waist Yeokou Warm Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants Amazon $37 See On Amazon These sherpa-lined sweatpants take comfy lounge pants to new heights with a soft, cotton exterior and a cushy fleece-lined interior. With an adjustable drawstring closure and two side pockets, choose between seven neutral colors and two different fits (one with pockets and one without). Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

