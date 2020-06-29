Fashion
This Is The Most Popular Designer Accessory To Resell Right Now
If you’re not quite ready to purchase a new designer handbag, let's say, resale accessories are the answer. The category includes a pretty vast assortment of bags, but it also runs the gamut, from scarves to belts to sunglasses. And it's worth the investment; the little pick-me-up will do wonders to amp up your everyday look, be it a pair of jean shorts and white T-shirt or little black dress that’s ready for your next cocktail party.
Even with the smallest accessories, however, designer finds can set you back quite a bit of George Washingtons. As such, it’s a great time to invest in a vintage or pre-owned version of that piece you’ve been eyeing. Not only do most designer resale pieces retail for slightly less than a department store price, but you get the ability to get your hands on the rare find that is no longer manufactured en masse.
Bustle caught up with Rebag, which recently announced its expansion to accessories, to talk all things resale. From Hermès scarves to Chanel sunnies, find the top five accessories to resell right now.
