6 Clarisonic Alternatives To Buy If You're After A New Cleansing Brush

Sadly, the news came this week that Clarisonic, the pioneer brand in facial cleansing brushes, will soon be no more, and will be not be trading from September 2020. The brand was known for its game-changing devices, of which many top celebrities, skin experts, and industry insiders were huge fans. But fear not, while you may not be able to get your hands on one from September onwards, these six Clarisonic alternatives are perfect to buy if you're after a new cleansing brush.

Admittedly, cleansing brushes can be a divisive tool in beauty. While many hail them for effective deep cleansing superior to manual cleansing and exfoliation, others are wary due to the notion they have the potential to be a little harsh on skin.

There are certainly benefits, however, the main one being "the manual exfoliation that they give you, which if done gently can help to remove dead skin cells as well as dirt and grime," says Megan Felton, co-founder of skincare consultancy Lion/ne.

They are also great for the fans of low-effort skincare among us, those of us who want to take care of our faces, but often can't muster up the strength to add in an extra exfoliation step, or to cleanse properly.

However, it's important to keep them clean as Felton explains: "If they're not cleaned properly, they may hold bacteria that can be detrimental to the skin barrier and exacerbate skin conditions."

She recommends that those with acne or anyone who has major sensitivity should avoid them as they can sometimes do more harm than good.

For others, they can be brilliant when supplementing an effective skincare regime, but should really only be used a few times a week rather than every day, says Felton.

If you'd like to give one a try, here are six that are highly reviewed and won't set you back too much cash.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.