This week has been a week of new collections, collaborations, and ranges that are sure to put a spring in your step if you're a big beauty fan. Perhaps most notably, this week Madison Beer's Morphe makeup line launched, and it's packed full of glorious buys for your most accomplished makeup look yet. From an amazing neutral eye palette to plenty of understated lip products, you'll want to check it out before it reaches sell-out status.

Also out this week is the Wonder Woman collection by Revlon. As you'd expect, this line is all about empowerment, which is why it features some red lipsticks that pack a real punch, and the dreamiest highlighter I've seen in a while. Then there's the Lisa Armstrong Avon makeup range, which is extensive and affordable for all.

As well as these cool collaborations, there are also new products out this coming week from Decleor, The Body Shop, Paula's Choice, and Clinique. Keep scrolling to read more about them.

