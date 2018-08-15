Beauty
Non-Toxic Moisturisers Have More Benefits Than You Realise, So Get Involved
Healthy skin starts here.
Personally, it's a priority to reduce the number of chemicals in my skincare regime. Natural and organic beauty products have so many benefits for your skin, and of course, the environment too. So I searched high and low to find the best non-toxic moisturisers in the UK that are guaranteed to simultaneously help your complexion and planet Earth.
But before I dive into the top products to buy, it's probably beneficial to explain what non-toxic actually means. Sometimes referred to as "clean beauty", the movement involves using products that contain zero toxins. This not only helps the planet but also protects your skin from unnecessary irritants.
While finding all-natural brands yourself does involve a little bit of research, some easy tips include looking for any mention of words like parabens and phthalates on the label. If you notice them in the ingredients list, then you're not looking at a non-toxic range.
Unfortunately, the list of brands offering such products is still pretty slim in the UK. Here is my pick of some of the best, starting from £7.95.
