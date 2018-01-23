78 Weird But Utterly Brilliant Things Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists

I'm not really the type of person who regularly uses the phrase, "I'll have what she's having." That is, until it comes to the weird but genius things most added to Amazon wish lists. It's hard to make your own unique decisions when people are bookmarking such awesome products. In this situation, I'm all about jumping on the bandwagon, because if everyone's dying to get their hands on that toothpick-dispensing narwhal, it's probably for a solid reason.

What exactly constitutes "weird" here? I'll be the first to admit that it's a pretty relative term. To me, weird means that it's a little out of the ordinary and maybe a bit random, but to make it a worthy purchase, it's also surprisingly practical. Here, you'll find odd ingredients, innovative inventions, and that seemingly useless thing that you'll actually use every day of your life — and it's all within the category of bizarre products on Amazon that you need to know about.

So if you're looking for your average socks-and-mugs roundup, look elsewhere. But if you're in the market for something strange and intriguing, here's a ton of awesome products to put on your own Amazon wish list. Or, y'know, to just go ahead and buy already, because these things probably won't stay in stock for long.

1 This Awesome Rechargeable Light That Looks Like The Moon LOGROTATE LED Moon Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with advanced 3D printing technology, this LED lamp is designed to look like the real moon. It also works via touch — just tap it to switch colors or turn down the brightness. It's totally rechargeable using a USB port, so you can take it with you anywhere, and it can emit warm yellow light or warm white light, depending on your mood.

2 This Beyond Adorable Way To Dispense Your Toothpicks Fred POLAR PICKS Ceramic Toothpick Dispenser Amazon $13 See On Amazon Somewhere there's a Venn diagram of avid toothpick users and narwhal lovers, and in the middle is this porcelain POLAR PICKS toothpick dispenser. A little shake causes one toothpick to dispense through the tiny hole, it fits dozens of toothpicks, and it has a removable plug for easy refills.

3 These No-Tie Laces That Actually Look Like Real Laces Leazy No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike the other brands that don't even look like real shoelaces, no one will be the wiser with these no tie shoelaces. These are particularly stretchy and comfortable, so all your shoes slip on and stay on while you're walking around. They anchor to the last eyelet with a durable tab, and they come in five colors and four sizes (depending on the number of eyelets on your sneakers). They're especially brilliant for athletes who don't want to trip when they run, and reviewers say they're easy to install.

4 This Shake-Proof Makeup Bag That Keeps Your Products Safe In Transit ROWNYEON Portable Travel makeup bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon This brilliant portable travel makeup bag is waterproof and shake-proof which means you can pack it up with your checked luggage without fearing an explosion of precious products. It comes with four small pockets for keeping brushes in tacts and reasonably sized compartments for cosmetics and beauty products. This bag will have you traveling in confidence, knowing that your cosmetics will arrive in the same condition they were packed.

5 This Toothpaste Holder That Squeezes Out Every Last Drop Ogrmar Rolling Tube Squeezer (Set of 2) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This toothpaste holder keeps your toothpaste readily accessible and rolls up the tube from the bottom, ensuring that you get every last drop. It’s just as peachy in the craft room for tubes of paint or glue, for cosmetics like lotions and hair gel, and even in the kitchen for squeezable sundries like garlic or tomato paste.

6 This Brilliant Way To Keep Your Brushes Working Like New Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $27 See On Amazon With three speeds and a USB rechargeable design, this makeup brush cleaner is the easiest way to keep your cosmetic tools hygienic and working like new. The various collars hold different sized brushes (the set comes with eight) in place while the machine spins, getting rid of residue, germs, and old makeup. It even comes with its own powerful cleaning solution and dries your brushes for you, too. This is one of the only ways out there to clean your brushes — and have them completely dry and ready to use right after doing it.

7 This Reliable Lint Roller That Twists Out Of Its Protective Case Flint Lint Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon I feel like everyone on earth should own a Flint lint roller, and here's why: the retractable and reusable design means that you can take it anywhere with you, and the sticky sheets stay protected and ready to go. It rolls up like a tube of lipstick to catch all that stubborn hair, lint, and dust without getting it all over your bag, and it comes up a ton of awesome colors. It's also made from eco-friendly materials and high-quality Japanese paper.

8 This Weird Travel Pillow That Reviewers Call, "The Greatest Thing Invented Since Chicken And Biscuits" trtl Travel Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bizarre travel companion is called the Trtl Pillow, and it's apparently scientifically proven to hold the neck in an ergonomic position during sleep, so you won't wake up from a nap with a sore neck. It's half the size of a traditional travel pillow and weighs less, too, but it uses an internal patented support system, strengthened ribs, and soft fleece to keep your head comfortable and upright while traveling. Best of all, it's non-bulky and totally washable for your convenience.

9 This All-Day Shadow That Goes On As A Cream And Dries As A Powder Julep Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon This brilliant Julep waterproof eyeshadow goes on as a cream and dries as a powder, with no brushes required — it has a built-in smudger tool at the bottom to distribute everything evenly. It's buildable and blendable, too. Best of all, it sets in 30 seconds for a creaseless all-day wear in 20 different colors. It's also fortified with great ingredients like soothing aloe, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C.

10 A Tiny Portable Sewing Machine That Works Just As Well As A Full-Size One Varmax Sewing Machine Amazon $35 See On Amazon Be the hole-in-the-wedding-dress hero everyone needs with this Varmax portable sewing machine. Because of its small size and lightweight, it can be set up anywhere to provide a high-quality double stitch on any project. It even comes with bobbins, a pedal, a built-in winder, and a table extender for larger projects. One reviewer writes: "I have to say fabulous!! I have already paid for the cost of the sewing machine by hemming... pants myself.”

11 These Clips That Upgrade Any Hanger Corodo Velvet Hanger Clips (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set of 20 velvet clips works with any slim-line hanger to uplevel it to pants- or skirt- holding capability. It’s particularly nice for delicate items like scarves or ties — you can snap tons of those puppies onto one hanger, and its smooth velvet edges are made without metal that can snag or tear.

12 These Plugs Turn Your Phone Into A Remote Control For Your Electronics Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini Amazon $9 See On Amazon Control your appliances, devices, and lights from anywhere with these Wi-Fi smart plugs. The included app allows you to set timers, schedules, and turn your electronics on and off while you're away from home. It even works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and is easy to install — just plug in and connect to the app. It also has overload protection to save you money on energy bills.

13 A Balm That Stops Pain And Blisters With Any Pair Of Shoes Solemates Blister Blocker Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon This handy (or rather, foot-y...) Blister Blocker balm is an easy way to prevent chafing, friction, and blisters when dealing with not-so-cooperative shoes. Made with beeswax and other non-toxic, nurturing ingredients, it goes on clear and smooth and lasts for up to six hours. It’s ideal for breaking in new shoes, stopping blisters before they happen.

14 An Ingenious Bowl That Lets You Wash, Slice, And Eat Your Salad In One Place WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl Amazon $13 See On Amazon You could chop the tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and onions separately, or you could do it all at once with this salad cutter bowl. The slats double as a colander for washing and a slicing bowl with guidelines for your knife, so you can prep everything in the same container. It's also super durable and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is just as quick.

15 These Vivid Washable Markers To Draw On Wine Glasses, Mugs, And Dishes The Original Wine Glass Markers (Set of 5) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Leave little notes to your partner, write people's names on their wine glasses, or decorate your mugs for your Christmas party. The possibilities are endless with these metallic Wine Glass Markers. Five vivid colors pop on any surface, and while the water-based ink dries quickly and resist fading, it's easy enough to wash off when you need to. It's even safe to write on materials like wood or plastic.

16 This Adorable Elephant Friend That Holds Your Snacks (And Your Garbage) Fred Oliver Ceramic Elephant Tidbit Bowl Amazon $21 See On Amazon Not only is this elephant tidbit bowl arguably one of the most adorable things you'll see on the internet today, but it's extremely practical, too: the body holds your favorite snacks while the trunk catches all the garbage, like pits, shells, or seeds. It's made from durable stoneware, and when it gets full, you just pop out the rubber plug on the bottom to empty it.

17 A Fun Word Game You Can Bring Anywhere Bananagrams Amazon $13 See On Amazon Bananagrams is a competitive word game that doesn't require a board — just tiles zipped into their cute banana bag. Players race to create words from their tiles, and the first player to use all their tiles is the winner. It’s perfect for travel, as everything you need to play is contained in that darling case.

18 A Creative AF Rolling Knife So Your Fingers Stay Out Of The Way Circular Rolling Knife Amazon $11 See On Amazon This genius rolling knife has an ergonomic design that easily cuts through meat, vegetables, cakes, and pizza while keeping your fingers totally out of the way. It has an ergonomic design that won't put any strain on the wrists, with an easy-to-use finger brake. The blade is made of stainless steel, and also comes with a cover to keep it safe during storage.

19 This Light-Up Compact Mirror That Also Charges Your Phone Cipe Mirror Compact Portable Charger Amazon $15 See On Amazon With one normal mirror, a magnified mirror, and a rechargeable LED illumination light, this Cipe mirror charger already belongs in everyone's purse. It also comes with a carrying pouch to keep ports clear in the most packed of purses. Add in the fact that it has a lithium ion battery that can provide two full phone charges on the go, and you'll never leave the house without it.

20 This Sunrise Alarm Clock For The Best Sleep (And Wake-Up) Ever JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $46 See On Amazon Get to sleep easier and wake up easier with this sunrise alarm clock. It turns on at a set time and gradually increases in brightness to mimic natural sunlight, helping to wake you gently and hack your circadian rhythm. But don't worry — if you don't think the light will be enough to get you out of bed, you can pair it with natural sounds or the radio.

21 These Genius Stretchy Silicone Lids That Cover Any Container Adpartner Silicone Stretch Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These silicone stretch lids are safer and more eco-friendly than plastic wrap, but unlike Tupperware lids, they fit just about any sized container. A wide range of sizes effortlessly stretch over everything from cans to giant pots, keeping your food fresher and mess-free. They're made of food-grade silicone, BPA-free, and fine to place in the microwave or dishwasher.

22 This Rotating Curling Iron That Wraps The Hair For You Kiss Products Instawave Automatic Curling Iron Amazon $44 See On Amazon This bizarre Instawave curling tool does all the styling work for you. The rotating dial creates front-facing or back-facing curls (the best way to keep curls looking natural) at the touch of a button, while the diamond-ceramic ionic barrel keeps hair soft and shiny while minimizing damage. There are multiple heat settings for all different types of hair, and an auto-off feature keeps you safe should you accidentally leave it plugged in.

23 A Handy Bottle Of Super Versatile Tea Tree Oil Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon One of the most versatile and powerful essential oils you can keep in your medicine cabinet is tea tree oil. Not only can it be used to treat oily skin and dandruff, but you can also add it to a diffuser and use it for aromatherapy. This brand doesn’t add any preservatives or additives because tea tree itself is antiseptic and doesn’t need any help staying strong. A little bit of this oil goes a long way, so this bottle should carry you far.

24 A Set Of Himalayan Sea Salt Candle Holders That Help Purify The Air HemingWeigh Himalayan Pink Salt Candle Holders Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only are these sea salt candle holders an elegant, artsy to any room they also claim purify the air and enhance the ionic balance of the room. Naturally ionized air is supposed to have a soothing, calming affect on the body which could help you relax and even sleep better at night.

25 The Balm That Prevents Red Wine Stains On Lips & Teeth WineBlock Lip & Teeth Balm Amazon $13 See On Amazon These innovative balm is a wine enthusiast’s best friend — one swipe over your lips and teeth instantly protects from that telltale purple hue. It’s a totally clear, plant-based formula with a subtle, orange blossom scent that was developed with the help of a flavor chemist so that it doesn’t interfere with the delicious taste of wine. Each jar holds about 30 applications.

26 These Temporary Hair Chalk Pens That Minimize The Mess Desire Deluxe Hair Chalk Pens Amazon $13 See On Amazon Try out all the latest multicolored looks with these temporary hair chalk pens. They're safe, non-toxic, and use a rotary style cover that screws up like a tube of lipstick to minimize mess — and the waxy lipstick texture makes it easy to apply. You can blend the 10 vivid colors for costume parties or to test out looks before you commit, and they wash out easily with shampoo and water. They also work well as easy-to-handle face paints.

27 These Toe Separators For Bunions, Misaligned Toes, Or Foot Pain Relax Tony Anatomical Toe Separators Amazon $10 See On Amazon Alleviate foot conditions, toe pain, bunions, and sore muscles with these weird but genius toe separators. They're made from flexible and washable latex-free gel that help to reduce muscle stress and pressure — start at 15 minutes a day and work your way up. You can also use them to realign crooked toes, and they fit most foot sizes comfortably.

28 A Natural Way To Get Baby Soft Feet TOUGS Pumice Stone & Foot Scrubber (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This foot pumice stone set penetrates thick callouses on feet to remove dead skin and hydrate the softer layer underneath. First, there are two pumice stones of differing size to accommodate different angles and targeted foot locations — both ergonomically fit in your hand. Then there's the the two-in-one purple scrubber for the finishing touches.

29 A Pack Of Totally Non-Cheesy Affirmation Cards Affirmators! Affirmation Cards (Set of 50) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pack of 50 affirmation cards were created by a comedian named Suzi Barrett, and they claim to foster self help without the "self-helpy-ness." Each card contains a message and a cute illustration to get you feeling inspired. It makes a great gift, and you can even keep up with what other #affirmators are up to with the social media hashtag.

30 This At-Home Quesadilla Press At A Great Price George Foreman Electric Quesadilla Maker Amazon $35 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this George Foreman electric quesadilla maker is also great for sandwiches and pancakes. Its non-stick plates have deep pockets that hold all your favorite meat and cheese ingredients, and the textured design creases your food for easy cutting. The outer ridges prevent things from leaking out, and the cord-wrap and vertical base allow for simple storage.

31 This Curse Word Coloring Book That Will Help You Work Some Sh*t Out Swear Word Coloring Book Amazon $5 See On Amazon Coloring isn’t just for toddlers to channel their energy, this swear word coloring book is filled with intricate images and all the swears you need to work some sh*t out. This twenty-seven paged book has one-page designs to avoid colors bleeding through and includes a variety of images including animals, flowers, and patterns.

32 A Set Of Six Fragrant Oils P&J Trading Premium Fragrance Oils (Set Of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of six fragrance oils includes sandalwood, fresh cut grass, bamboo, ocean breeze, rain, and forest pine. They work well as concentrated perfumes or as an addition to soaps, candles, or hair care formulas. They’re packaged in a pretty box, so make a nice gift for the scent and oil enthusiast in your life.

33 A Party Game That Might Ruin All Your Friendships The Voting Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon This fun party game is perfect for up to 10 players and is a good way to have fun and also maybe lose friends (just as long as the game lasts, of course) — choose a card with a question like "Who will be the hardest to recognize in 10 years?" and anonymously vote. When the votes are revealed, those who got voted for get to have a guess at who picked their name. It comes with 160 questions, and expansion packs are available.

34 A Bestselling Book That Helps You Get In Touch With Your Inner Self The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself Amazon $15 See On Amazon This New York Times bestselling book helps readers explore their relationship with their thoughts and feelings. It's overall goal is to help the reader free themselves from negative thoughts that suck away too much of their energy. It seems to help readers achieve that aim, as over 16,000 of them rate it a perfect five stars.

35 A Color-Changing Light So Cars Can See You In The Dark TEQIN LED Shoe Safety Clip Lights (Set Of 2) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This weatherproof clip easily attaches to your shoe without adhesives or fasteners. Then it lights up and changes colors so cars can see you on your bike, while jogging, or while walking the dog. It runs on batteries and can flash for up to 100 hours, and you can even opt to wear it on your wrist, forearm, heel, or on your dog's collar instead.

36 This Gooseneck Holder For Reading Or Watching At Any Angle VIVI MAO Gooseneck Cell Phone Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon This phone holder uses a flexible gooseneck and a durable clamp to give you hands-free watching and reading anywhere. It's comparable with most smartphones (ranging from 3.5 to 6.5 inches), and the 360-degree rotating neck means you can position it at any angle. It's great for recipes, reading in bed, and watching movies, all without the need for hands.

37 A Deck Of Cards That Will Inspire The Universe Has Your Back Amazon $17 See On Amazon This deck of cards has 52 inspiring messages that open up anyone who reads them to the power of the universe — they're meant to inspire, motivate, and bring peace to all who read them. Reviewers say they do all that and more, and the illustrations are especially beautiful.

38 A Case That Organizes Everything In Your Bag Cocoon GRID-IT! Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This little grid organizer slips into any backpack, tote, or suitcase and keeps all your loose objects safe and secure. It has rubberized woven elastic, and it will fit items of all different sizes — from tablets and phones to loose cords, lip balms, and pens. Reviewers love it for the way it revolutionizes keeping a busy backpack in order.

39 This Book Of Spy Secrets That Will Help You Survive Anything Spy Secrets That Can Save Your Life Amazon $14 See On Amazon If the uncertainties of life are starting to weigh you down, this book of spy secrets will help you be as prepared as you possibly can with survival and safety techniques from a former CIA officer. This is a great book for everyone to be prepared in the rare event you find yourself needing to escape handcuffs, pick a lock, or quickly DIY your own weapon. It’s not just filled with severe, apocalyptic scenarios either; it will help keep you on your toes by teaching you how to spot when someone is lying and quickly identify dangerous situations. An entertaining read filled with life-saving techniques that can protect you and your loved ones is as timeless as a book can get.

40 This Primer That Helps Mask Large Pores And Absorb Excess Oil TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon For a smooth, soft base every time you start your makeup routine, there's this weird yet effective primer. It covers large pores, wrinkles, and uneven skin, and it's infused with sebum-catching powder that keeps your makeup fresh and matte all day long. Reviewers also say it's extra hydrating, so it can take the place of your moisturizer.

41 A Kit That Makes Sushi Simpler SushiQuik Sushi Making Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This kit makes it easy to assemble yummy sushi rolls. It comes with a training frame, rolling mat, non-stick paddle, and a roll-cutter. It can be used to make sushi that has rice inside or outside, and you can toss the rolling mat into the dishwasher for easy-cleaning.

42 A Tiny Iron That's Amazing For Travel Steamfast Mini Steam Iron Amazon $20 See On Amazon It heats up in 15 seconds, it can tackle just about any fabric, and it has multiple temperature settings, but the Steamfast Home-and-Away iron is roughly the size of your palm. Because of its dual voltage and included measuring cup and storage bag, it's amazing for travel, and reviewers say it's a must-have for crafters, small living spaces, or people who regularly take business trips.

43 A Retinol Cream That's Less Irritating LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon This hydrating cream from LilyAna Naturals contains a concentrated 2.5 percent retinol. Retinol, a powerful Vitamin A derivative, is known for improving skin's texture and evening out the complexion with continued use — but it can also cause dryness and irritation. This cream minimizes the negative effects by hydrating skin with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and jojoba oil.

44 Reflective Nail Stickers That Please Your Inner Mermaid Gnimrahc Gradient Aurora Nail Art Foils (8 Sheets) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you're big into the chrome or metallic trends, there's these awesomely weird nail stickers. They’re holographic and reflective, and on top of that, they're just really easy to apply. There are eight fun shades to choose from that are all nontoxic and cruelty-free, and they work on natural or acrylic nails.

45 An Oil-Absorbing Powder That Keeps Your Makeup Fresh All Day ETUDE HOUSE Zero Sebum Drying Powder Amazon $7 See On Amazon A beauty favorite, this Zero Sebum powder is designed to soak up oil and excess sebum without messing up your makeup. Its lightweight consistency is transparent without caking or changing the color of your foundation, and it keeps you looking matte and fresh no matter how long your day is. It even works on greasy scalp or as an eye primer.

46 These Genius Pumps That Make Mason Jars Extra Functional Watsango Mason Jar Soap Dispenser Lids with Pumps (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These dispenser lids are a real game-changer for the mason jar lover. They allow you to get the most out of your collection by turning it into a pump bottle. It's perfect for soaps and dense creams like lotion or conditioner. They’re rustproof and durable, and make mason jars look downright elegant.

47 These Twinkly String Light Curtain With Eight Different Settings Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add a little magic to your bedroom, reading nook, or holiday decor with this best selling string light curtain. Ten strands of lights are all connected so you can easily hang them over windows, walls, headboards, or pergolas, and they have eight different mode settings for all sorts of mood lighting effects.

48 This Set Of Serums That's Perfect For Skincare Beginners artnaturals Serum Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon This oil set — which includes a retinol serum, a hyaluronic acid serum, and a vitamin C serum — is a great way to restore the skin’s natural glow and treat uneven complexions. ArtNaturals has high standards, so you can rest assured that all three products are vegan, cruelty-free, and sulfate- and paraben-free.

49 This Magical Cloth That Gets Rid Of Makeup Using Nothing But Water Miracle Face Erase Makeup Remover Cloths (Pack Of 2) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you're extra sensitive to ingredients in makeup removers and face washes, here's the answer: the Miracle Face erase cloth. Its soft microfiber construction magically cleanses away dirt, makeup, and residue using nothing but water — it even works for waterproof mascara. Each one has a convenient hanging loop so it dries quickly, and the set comes with free hair ties. They can be used over 1,000 times without having to purchase a new one, too.

50 These Adorable Dryer Balls That Lessen Static And Drying Time Kikkerland Cactus Dryer Balls (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These adorable cactus dryer buddies could just save you some electricity and some stress. They lessen the drying time and control static electricity to give you softer, more manageable clothes. They work by creating space to circulate heat more efficiently, and they come in a set of two (and won’t actually prick you; they’re friendly).

51 This Reliable Toiletries Bag So You Can Travel In Style Casper & Coal Travel Cosmetic Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Forget plastic bags and travel in style with this Casper & Coal travel cosmetic bag. Three elastic bands and three mesh pockets hold everything from your shampoo to your toothbrush in place. Instead of zippers, it has a dependable drawstring closure that keeps everything else in your suitcase safe from spills, and you can stand it upright on the counter when you reach your destination. The whole thing is even washable in case something leaks inside.

52 A Journal That Promotes Self-Exploration Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration Amazon $9 See On Amazon This journal is designed to help you do more than just write down the daily happenings. It's filled with quotes, questions, and prompts aimed at encouraging self-reflection and growth. Gorgeous hand-lettered phrases and imagery nurture your creativity, mindfulness, and self-motivation to help you better navigate the world and know thyself in the process.

53 A NSFW Game Full Of "That's What She/He/They Said" Jokes That's What She Said - The Twisted Party Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve ever found yourself giggling at a well-timed “That’s what she said” quip, this bawdy game will be right up your alley. It's filled with 400 cards, each with its own twisted innuendo that will have everyone cracking up. Beyond that, it’s a fast-paced board game anyone with a dirty sense of humor can enjoy. Of course, feel fully encouraged to switch it up for a game of “That’s What He Said” — the game allows you the freedom to switch phrases to make them more realistic and inclusive.

54 A Simple Tool To Master Edible Decorating WAFJAMF Cake Decorating Pen Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether it's birthday cakes, holiday cookies, or pancake messages, this decorating pen tool makes it so unbelievably simple. Fill it with frosting, sauces, honey, gels, or melted chocolate and simply squeeze to write. One reviewer (who works in a bakery!) says it’s “foolproof to produce prefect lettering each and every time.”

55 A Brilliantly Designed Microwave Popper For A Healthier Snack The Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon This easy-to-use popcorn maker is collapsible, so it becomes super small when it's time to store it away. All you do is add in your preferred amount of kernels (there are measuring markings inside the bowl) and put it in the microwave for a fast, healthy snack. Made of silicone, it comes in eight vibrant colors and has a perfect five-star rating with over 4,000 reviews.

56 This 4-in-1 Grooming Kit That Has Everyone Covered Hatteker 4-in-1 Electric Shaver Amazon $38 See On Amazon Now you can bring the entire salon home with you sans the service charge with this 4-in-1 grooming kit. Included in this trusty set is all the essentials: a facial cleaning brush, nose and beard trimmer, rotary shaver. Each product is made with innovative technology to create a professional grooming experience. It comes with a USB charging cord and reviewers say it's one of the best values on Amazon.

57 These Rechargeable Lights So You Can Decorate With Recycled Wine Bottles kingleder Rechargeable Wine Bottle Lights Amazon $24 See On Amazon These awesome wine bottle lights make incredible centerpieces, seasonal decorations, wedding accents, or soothing night lights. Both the cork and the attached string have a calming glow, and when they go dead, just plug them into any USB port to recharge. Reviewers love how easy they are to use to create a “beautiful sparkly mood.”

58 A Portable Facial Brush That Looks Like It Came From Outer Space TAO Clean Facial Cleansing Brush & Cleaning Station Amazon $69 See On Amazon There’s no need to skip steps in your skincare routine with this portable facial cleansing brush. You can exfoliate effectively from anywhere — the bristles of this brush are soft, durable, and will effectively remove dirt and debris from the pores. It uses ultraviolet rays to eliminate 99.9 percent of germs and comes with a protective base that keeps the brush clean in between use by removing leftover bacteria and pollutants.

59 A Card Game Filled With "Loaded Questions" Loaded Questions Card Game Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can play this card game anywhere you can find three other people to play with you. It comes with 200 laugh-worthy "loaded questions" for players to answer, and of course someone is keeping score. Questions span the gamut, with examples like: “What is the rudest thing you have ever done?” and “What is the #1 reason you would want a servant in your home?”

60 An Ice Roller That Soothes Irritated Or Tired Skin ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon Brilliant for anyone who gets headaches, wakes up with puffy eyes, or just has sunburnt or irritated skin, this ice roller can be placed in the freezer and provide some quick relief. It also circulates blood to the face and promotes collagen production, which can lead to more elasticity the more you use it. Reviewers say it feels heavenly and provides some serious relief from headaches.

61 A Lens For Your Phone That Turns You Into A Professional Photographer Criacr Phone Camera Lens Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made for iPhones and most Androids, this camera lens kit comes with a super-wide angle lens to expand your field of view, a 180-degree fisheye lens for unique scenery shots, and an enhanced 10x macro lens for incredible closeups. They're all made from high-quality glass and with a professional HD lens that reduces glare and reflections, and they come with a clip for the phone and a bag that doubles as a cleaning cloth.

62 A Set Of Luxurious Pillows That You'll Never Have To Fluff Up Zen Bamboo Pillows Amazon $46 See On Amazon These ultra plush pillows are made with a breathable, viscose bamboo cover and are stuffed with a gel-fiber filling that's good for any sleeping position. They also have a no-shift construction that means you won't have to keep fluffing them up to get comfortable, and one reviewer confirms: "I’ve never slept as soundly and as comfortably as I have with these pillows. They are miraculous.”

63 A Set Of Bamboo Cooking Utensils That Have A Versatile Silicone Coating Home Hero Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon With durable acacia wood handles and top-grade, BPA-free silicone heads, this kitchen tool set is everything you need for the kitchen — in a weird but brilliant combo. These tools, like a soup ladle, a slotted spoon, a pasta server, and a spatula can be used on any pan without scratching their non-stick surfaces. They're also made to last, and with proper care can be around for years and years.

64 A Molded Sleep Mask So No Light Sneaks In REEBENT 3D Sleep Mask Amazon $11 See On Amazon Blocking out 100 percent of light, this molded sleep mask has a contoured nose, which also takes away about 95 percent of the pressure from the bridge — which means a way more comfortable sleep. It also has a deep eye cup design, which means it doesn't touch the eyes and won't mess up makeup after a quick travel nap. It has an adjustable, non-skid strap and comes with a carrying case and a set of earplugs.

65 These Stick-Anywhere, Motion-Sensor Night Lights Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing LED Stick-Anywhere Nightlight Amazon $24 See On Amazon These brilliant motion-sensing night lights don’t need an outlet to power on, they're battery-powered and can stick anywhere, so you only need motion to gently light up a room. The lights are a soft amber, so they won’t shock your eyes when they sense movement and have an automatic shut off after thirty seconds of no motion.

66 A Hair Mask Fortified With Almonds To Repair Dry Hair Moroccan Gold Series Argan Oil Treatment Mask Amazon $59 See On Amazon The benefits of using this argan oil hair mask make it one worth checking out — it's meant to condition and lock in moisture, fortify and strengthen the hair shaft, seal split ends, and protect against damage. It's made with deeply hydrating argan oil and is enriched with keratin. It contributes to hair that’s manageable, with softness and strength.

67 A Book That You Finish Writing Yourself Finish This Book Amazon $11 See On Amazon This brilliant book by Keri Smith is an incomplete journal that the reader finishes themselves — with a few mysteries, clues, and puzzles that make it a fun, interactive experience. It's great for teenagers and adults, and reviewers say it has exceeded their expectations: "This book is not what I thought it would be, It is so much more!"

68 An All-Natural Facial Cleansing Sponge That Gently Exfoliates MY Konjac Red Clay Facial Sponge Amazon $10 See On Amazon This facial cleansing sponge is made from the natural fibers of the konjac plant. You can use it with your favorite face wash, and its soft but textured surface gently buffs away dead skin cells while they cleanse. Bonus: It's designed with red clay added, to further exfoliate and leave your skin feeling nourished and soft.

69 A Cushion Great For Traveling Or For Anyone Who Sits All Day Sojoy iGelComfort Foldable Seat Cushion Amazon $37 See On Amazon Designed to adjust to anyone's body shape and weight, this gel seat cushion is a game-changer who has to sit for long periods of time or has lower-back pain. It promotes good posture, relieves pressure, keeps things comfortable for anyone who is uncomfortable sitting, and is great for travel. It has handles to make it easy to carry around, memory material, and a rubber-like gel that keeps cool while you sit.

70 This Bluetooth Receiver That Revolutionizes Car Streaming This handy Bluetooth receiver utilizes the latest Bluetooth tech to deliver an ultra-stable connection, and allows you to connect two devices at the same time for making calls and streaming music (deciding who DJs is on you). The extra-long, built-in battery offers up to 12 hours of playing time, and you can connect it to any wired, non-Bluetooth implement (say, an old turntable).

71 A Genius Lash And Brow Growth Serum With A Cult-Following On Amazon Pronexa Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum Amazon $25 See On Amazon This eyelash and eyebrow growth serum helps eyelashes and eyebrows grow thicker, longer, and darker — all while keeping them conditioned and soft. And if that sounds too good to be true, just scroll through the thousands of positive Amazon reviews and check out their impressive before and after pictures for proof!

72 A Shower Wrap That's Super Absorbent Robe Direct Quick Dry Adjustable Shower Wrap Amazon $16 See On Amazon This adjustable wrap has a comfortable Velcro closure and an elastic top that means it won't budge while you're getting ready after a shower. It's made with a super absorbent and breathable waffle-weave, so it dries any excess water off quickly, and it comes in a variety of colors. It's safe to toss in the washing machine, too.

73 A Bamboo Vinegar Foot Patch That Relieves Tired Feet YTF Bamboo Vinegar Foot Patches (Set Of 10) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These all natural foot patches can be worn for a few hours or overnight, and can relieve tired feet — they're even said to detox and help with fatigue overall. They're made with great ingredients like bamboo vinegar, lavender, and tourmaline, and reviewers swear by them: "My feet just want them on... Everyone would benefit from using these. My feet love it. I feel better all around.”

74 A Knife That Butters Toast Without Tearing The Bread Simple Preading Butter Spreader Amazon $13 See On Amazon With small holes at the top, this stainless steel butter knife seamlessly grates through butter to make for even spreading without tearing the bread, and can even curl it for a nice garnish. It's also dishwasher-safe and made of durable stainless steel. Flavoring up your favorite, butter-loving food has never been more fun.

75 An Aromatherapy-Capable Humidifier For Your Car MIGHTYDUTY Car Oil Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon This mini humidifier is multi-functional and can purify and de-humidify your car, while also filling it with sweet smells from aromatherapy. It powers off automatically after two hours (or when the water runs out) and plugs into the cigarette lighter in your car. It helps keep the air feeling comfortable and is compatible with water-soluble essential oils.

76 A Yoga Strap That Helps You Out With Your Stretching Yoga EVO Stretching Strap Amazon $15 See On Amazon Perfect for amateurs or professionals, this elastic stretching strap makes doing harder yoga poses or stretches a lot easier than ever before — and makes anyone who uses it much more flexible. The band helps prevent injury, and the straps are made with a comfortable cotton blend that's easy to hold. It has ten soft loops for various positions, and it comes with a 120-minute yoga instruction video.

77 An Oil That Takes Care Of Pretty Much Everything Magnesium Solace Pure Magnesium Oil Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from magnesium sourced from the Dead Sea, this natural spray is a great remedy for restless legs, insomnia, fatigue, migraines, and headaches — and can even help ease anxiety and stress. It's 100 percent pure and purified six times, and reviewers swear by it. One enthusiastic user even claims: "I slept like I haven't slept in 15 years... Unbelievable!!"