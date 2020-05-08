As you remain in quarantine, having already shopped for a new wardrobe online, finished 101 puzzles, and learned how to bake bread like a pro, designers are helping out by inspiring a little bit of extra creativity, offering up projects that will keep you busy while at home all day.

From craft kits for creating your own necklaces and bracelets to downloadable coloring books featuring their sketches, brands are inspiring you to unleash your inner artist or at least tap in your super creative 5-year-old inner child.

Ahead, find the growing list of all fashion brands who are helping you pass the time a little more whimsically during quarantine.

Iris Apfel:

Style icon and queen Iris Apfel is well known for her more-is-more, whimsical and eclectic fashion sense. As the world looks for new projects to occupy their quarantine time, Apfel has released a coloring book, titled "Iris: The Coloring Book" in partnership with the University of Texas, where she has been a guest professor for some time for the University's Textile and Apparel Program.

Alexander McQueen:

Alexander McQueen is encouraging all of their followers’ creativity with a weekly sketching competition by which you sketch your favorite piece inspired by a selection of shared images and then tag their social media account as well as #McQueenCreators. And perhaps, you'll even be inspired to sew it and bring it to life.

Roxanne Assoulin:

Roxanne Assoulin has released a DIY bead kit so that you can get your own, custom, colorful necklace or bracelet at home. It’s basically like your beading projects from childhood—but actually chic. And it's already a hit: every fashion girl is already busy creating from the kit on Instagram!

Manolo Blahnik:

The shoe designer is not only known for his actual creations, but also his sketches. The brand has released a digital book of some of the best to color to your heart’s desire during quarantine.

Larissa Loden's Quarantine Craft Club

Arm candy is the best conversation starter, especially when you make it yourself. With Larissa Loden's craft kit, you can make such clever word bracelets as "World's Okayest Mom." There's a new word every week that launches on Saturdays.

Fashionphile:

Fashionphile is offering virtual appointments as well as free DIY mask making kits for those who want to sew their own.

Hill House:

Hill House has released a digital coloring book with words, doodles, and home decor inspiration.

Eva Fehren:

Jewelry designer Eva Fehren has given the world the gift of some doodle time, coloring gems in all shapes and sizes in a coloring book adults and kids alike will love.

Stubbs and Wootton:

Now’s the chance to design your own Stubbs and Wootton, in a competition that will pass the time and result in your own comfy shoes.