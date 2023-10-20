Style

8 EvoluSHEIN Styles For Feeling As Good As You Look

Discover statement-making styles created with recycled materials.

Written by Marie Lodi

A new season is the best time to put together a new look. The change in weather means ample opportunity to get creative with textures and silhouettes, and multipurpose pieces designed for versatility are key. Now’s the time to consider easy-to-layer dresses, outerwear that doubles for work and going out, and practical accessories with loads of flare. If your closet is in need of a refresh, the new purpose-driven SHEIN X collections designed with responsibly-sourced materials will help you look stylish while shopping more mindfully.

The evoluSHEIN line uses materials like forest-friendly viscose, rescued fabrics, and recycled polyester, which is made from used plastic bottles that are carefully cleaned, broken down, and turned into high-quality fashion fibers. This process significantly reduces the amount of water and energy used (compared to virgin polyester) without sacrificing the comfortable feel you love. The EvoluSHEIN by Design initiative also extends to SHEIN X, the brand’s incubator program to support emerging designers with unprecedented access to SHEIN’s supply chain, technology, and marketing resources.

EvoluSHEIN is a way to shop both affordably and mindfully as you navigate the changing seasons through your personal style. Ahead, see the top eight pieces from the latest collaboration with SHEIN X designers, including a party-ready pink set and a cute sweatshirt to add to your collection ASAP.

Split Sleeve Crop Top & Flare Leg Pants
SHEIN x Modern Alien
This candy-purple top and pants set are made with recycled materials and will brighten any wardrobe. The 1970s-inspired details, like the bell sleeves and flared hem, will look fantastic accessorized with gold hoop earrings and strappy sandals.
Plunging Neck Jumpsuit
SHIEN x Obviously Vintage
If you’re looking for a sassy piece to wear to your seasonal events, consider this incredible peach jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and bell sleeves. Pair with layered, long necklaces to accentuate your décolletage, or add a gold chain belt to accessorize the waistline.
Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt
SHEIN x Jacqueline City
Sweatpants get a chic makeover when they come in an all-white look like this. Wear this loungewear set with dad sneakers to look effortlessly on-trend, whether you're running errands or at home on the couch.
Plaid Print Dress
SHEIN x Lillian Butterworth
This bodycon dress is sophisticated yet fun, thanks to its plaid pattern. Wear it with heels for a funky business ’fit, or embrace its pattern and wear it with a matching pink accessories for a bold preppy look.
Lettuce Trim Tee
SHEIN x Jacqueline City
Channel Y2K vibes with the tie-front details on this cute top, which is made with forest-safe fiber and recycled material. Pair the look with flared blue denim or a maxi skirt and platforms.
Mock Neck Dress
SHEIN x Anke Wonder
The unexpected color combination of this high-neck, long-sleeve dress will have you questioning the season's neutral palette. Wear it with equally colorful heels and earrings for a stylish work look or dinner with parents.
Crop Halter Top
SHEIN x Farah Naz
The bright, tropical colors of this halter top will bring you right back to summer. Layer the look with a denim jacket or pair with jeans for the colder months.
Drawstring Pants
SHEIN x Farah Naz
These drawstring pants are great to throw on when you want to be comfy but still look put-together. Wear them with chunky lace-up boots and a ton of bangle bracelets for a playful weekend look.