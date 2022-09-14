The ‘90s are back, baby. Backstage at New York Fashion Week, nostalgic beauty trends like brown lipstick, velvety textures, and French manicures reigned supreme — a clear indicator that our ‘90s obsession will be going strong for Spring/Summer ‘23. Models backstage traded dewy, glazed donut skin for matte finishes (sorry, Hailey!): think your favorite ‘90s beauty icons like Naomi Campbellas your inspo.
At Sergio Hudson, models marched down the runway in full ‘90s supermodel glam, while models at Alice + Olivia brought us back to middle school with scrunchies and colorful French tips. Susan Alexandra’s playful show at the Comedy Cellar consisted of models donning metallic nails and butterfly clips (butterfly temporary tattoos).
This New York Fashion week was filled with ‘90s (and Y2K) beauty inspo — see the top trends ahead.
The 90s are coming back and we’re not mad about it!