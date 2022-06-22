Known for luxe yet accessible activewear, female-founded Australian label Active Truth dropped a sustainable swimwear collection with the cult-favorite Byron swimsuit as its centerpiece — and it hit the Internet just in time for your next vacation.

Beyond just being a stylish swimwear line, there is a lot to love about Active Truth’s suits. They’re designed to be classic, so you can wear them year after year; the swimsuit fabric is made from recycled fishing nets which supports the “Healthy Seas” initiative in removing waste from Earth’s oceans; the brand strives for size diversity in its product imagery and doesn’t use Photoshop on its models. But one of the coolest things about these suits is that — rather than just designing and tailoring one size and upsizing that pattern (a common practice in the fashion industry) — every size from 2 to 22 has been wear-tested and tailored on real bodies. That meticulous attention to detail leads to a swimsuit that is going to look, feel, and fit so much better than what you’d typically pick up off the rack.

Get Involved

If you love the message of sustainable inclusivity, there are plenty of ways to spread the love: You can join their #TeamAT + Rewards program to earn discounts and get early access to sales, there’s an exclusive discount for frontline workers, which couldn’t be more well-deserved, and an influencer ambassador program if your platform has a similar message to share.

Shop Our Favorite Pieces From Active Truth

The Sporty-Chic One-Piece With A Zip Front

The fan-favorite Byron one-piece swimsuit is both fashionable and functional. The zippered neckline can be drawn up or down, and won’t budge if you hit the water. There’s also a shelf bra with removable padding to give you more (or less) built-in structure as needed. “This is my go to swimsuit,” one fan wrote. “The shelf bra is fantastic: provides good support.” It’s also “perfect for mummas who need to upzip quickly to feed hungry bubs,” another reviewer pointed out, while an active shopper confirmed that the zip stayed put “in the pool or surf.” The best part? It’s currently on sale: Run, don’t walk.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: Black

A Classic Tank Suit For Minimalists

If you’re a fan of pared-down beachwear styles that feel truly effortless, then the Noosa one-piece swimsuit is well worth checking out. It has a handy internal shelf bra, mid-coverage bottoms, and a nice full back for sun protection. It can even moonlight as a bodysuit — that double-layered fabric will lie smooth under jeans and be extremely moisture-wicking. Note: It runs slightly large, so size down for a fitted look. “I hate all swimmers, but I could not love this more,” a fan confessed. “It feels great on, supportive but not too tight, covers me enough to feel comfortable but still looks stylish. I even got compliments when I wore it in the pool with friends - and felt a million bucks.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

The Sleek, Smoothing Swimmie That’ll Never Go Out Of Style

As for a one-piece that’s more dainty than sporty, the Bondi swimsuit offers light compression in addition to a built-in shelf bra with removable padding. Available in luminous navy and sophisticated black, the suit’s convertible straps can be criss-crossed over your shoulder blades. “Oh my goodness they feel amazing, fit so comfortably and are so soft,” one shopper remarked. “A brilliantly classic pair of bathers. Exactly what I was after. I think I'll be wearing these for years to come,” another customer raved in their review.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

A Textured Swim Top That’s Comfy Like Your Favorite Sports Bra

When you love the wearability of one-piece styles but want a two-piece in rotation, the Whitehaven crop top (and matching swimsuit bottom, below) will check every box. The adjustable under-bust band pretty much guarantees security, as does the keyhole racerback design. Plus, you can chase your kiddos or do water sports in it without any body parts popping out unannounced. “Absolutely stunning, and a great cut that keeps everything in,” one shopper agreed.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

The Matching High-Rise Bottoms That Look Good On Everyone

To complete your look, the Byron high-waisted swimsuit brief is an absolute vacation must-have. It fits like a glove with compression that offers comfortable core support with a high waistband and full-coverage bottom in or out of the water — in other words, it’s a winner. “Wow, these are wonderful,” one customer remarked. “The colour is even better in person, the patterned texture of the fabric is lovely and feels so nice. The fit is perfect they're so comfortable, supportive without being restricted. I love these so much,” they gushed.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

More From Active Truth

A Limited-Edition Graphic Tee For All The Wonder Women Out There

Sure, this isn't your traditional swimsuit coverup, but this comic-inspired top is bold and fun. In collaboration with Wonder Woman x Active Truth, the limited-edition tee was inspired by values of strength, truth, and compassion to mark International Women’s Day. Featuring a relaxed crop fit that can also be tugged off one shoulder, you can throw this over a bathing suit if you're heading to the bar après beach — and then wear it with jeans or leggings for the rest of the weekend.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: One (shown)

The Sleeveless Sweater To Throw On After Night Swims

If you’re headed to the beach for an evening swim, it might turn chilly as night falls. This sleeveless sweater is something you’d buy for post-workout, which means it also works wonders in this particular case. It’s essentially a tank sweatshirt in lightweight terry cotton that’s both breathable and soft, with deep front pockets and a drawstring collar. “Super comfy and versatile. Can wear with just a [sports] bra in summer or a long sleeve tee in winter. I love this so much I bought a 2nd one,” one shopper wrote of its style mileage.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: One (shown)

An Adorable Tennis Dress That Can Be Worn On And Off The Courts

The Match dress was originally designed for tennis courts and golf courses, but can also be a sweet little thing to put on for running errands — or to and from your local beach club, naturally. The black cotton-blend dress features crisp white piping, roomy pockets to hold the essentials, and an above-the-knee length. “It fits perfect,” a reviewer wrote. “Just so comfy and warm.” Ace the look with a pair of platform thong sandals or white canvas sneakers. Make it a grand slam by adding the Byron top and high-waisted bottoms underneath.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: One (shown)

An Embroidered Baseball Cap You’ll Be Glad You Own

A black baseball cap is the casual accessory that every person should have in their arsenal — both for greasy hair days and sun protection. This version has an internal sweatband as well as an adjustable Velcro strap to fit various head sizes. The minimalist logo makes a statement without necessarily sending a message, too, so you can wear it with plenty of outfits. Meanwhile, one shopper reported that their “comfortable, practical and good quality” hat was now being “stolen by everyone in the family.” (In that case, you may want to consider grabbing two.)

Available sizes: One

Available colors: Black (shown)

A Gift Card Option To Spread The Love

Need a last-minute gift? The pressure. Give that lucky someone an Active Truth gift card so they can pick out their favorites firsthand — and you can stop stressing about trying to find something they’ll actually love. “Easy to order gift voucher and instantaneous,” as one reviewer commented, and it doesn’t get much better than that. Choose between $20, $50, $100, $150, and $200 virtual vouchers with no expiration dates or processing fees — because great gifts never have strings attached.