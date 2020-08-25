Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian Wore The Bikini Version Of This Major '00s Trend

Summer might be nearing a close, but there’s still plenty of time for TikTok star Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian to pose poolside in a series of social media snaps that have the world clambering for a similar bikini. Because, of course, they are twinning. Why wouldn’t you when you each have a glittery two-piece swimsuit on hand?

In the two photos, Kardashian stands atop Rae, camera in hand, looking as though she were doing a photoshoot of the 19-year-old from above. Rae holds an iPhone to her ear. The pair are wearing lurex string bikinis: Kardashian, in teal; Rae, in purple.

Rae posted another shot of the pair on white lounge chairs in front of the house wearing the same looks. The bikinis are from designer Oséree and retail for $213.

This sparkly, '00s-inspired bikini is just the thing that all sun-loving fashion girls need to celebrate the end of Summer — and then some.

Ahead, shop their bikinis for yourself. And check out the brand’s full selection online if you’re more of a high-waisted enthusiast, a one-piece loyalist, or you're seeking a rainbow patchwork style.

The glitter felt very '00s but the wide brimmed straw hat was decidedly very right now.

Addison Rae complemented her bikini with a sleek pair of gold hoop earrings. Shop the swimsuit below.

The string bikini is available in several colors from dark green to fuschia.