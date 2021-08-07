The £8 Lip Liner Adwoa Aboah Swears By For A Perfect '90s Look

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favourite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Adwoa Aboah tells Bustle about why she really believes in her new Rimmel partnership, why “bold individualism” is her beauty mantra, and all of her favourite beauty buys.

For British supermodel Adwoa Aboah, an effective makeup regime starts way before even moisturising. “It’s the energy you put out, it’s the people you surround yourself with, the growth, and all the things that make you you,” she explains over Zoom. “And then we have the eyeshadow, and the mascara, and all those things that seal it and hone it in,” she adds.

The 29-year-old cover star and Gurls Talk founder was recently announced as the new face of and global brand activist for Rimmel London, following in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, Cara Delevingne, and Rita Ora.

It’s a coveted role that she says she’s both excited for and proud of, especially since the brand is one that pushes for “greater authenticity” and “diversity” in the beauty industry.

“Rimmel has had the most amazing, loyal community for so long, and they’re so adamant about making more of a mark in the industry, and being part of the larger conversation about beauty,” says Aboah. “I’m invested in that because of the work that I do with Gurls Talk, and I feel like I have something different to offer,” she continues. While Aboah acknowledges she’s a globally recognised face, she’s keen to continue making work that goes beyond aesthetics. “That’s what I’m about,” she says, “I’m individual because I stand for things, and care about things.” Promoting “bold individualism” is her goal for the Rimmel partnership, and when it comes to makeup, she’s is all about this mantra. “I never saw myself represented in any beauty [when I was growing up],” she explains. “I think my relationship with beauty when I was younger wasn’t necessarily a healthy one. Beauty before felt very alien, very out of reach, but I’m glad I’m part of this current beauty space. And I’m glad I was an outsider before. It’s definitely a lot more inclusive now, and over the years I’ve grown to love it.” Below are the beauty and skin care products Aboah keeps on hand.

Her Go-To Mascara Rimmel London Wonder Extension Mascara Superdrug £9.99 See on Superdrug “I’ve never been a massive mascara wearer, but this is my go-to as the world starts to open up and I’m going out more. It’s just amazing the difference this mascara makes to your eyelashes, both the extension effect, and how defined your lashes are.”

The Hair Pomade She Swears By Charlotte Mensah Hair Pomade Harvey Nichols £55 See On Harvey Nichols “I’ve only just started growing my hair back, and this pomade just works for me. I love how great it smells. Getting my haircare products from Black-owned brands is important to me, and is another reason why I love this one.”

Her Eyeshadow Must-Have Rimmel London Wonder Cloud Look Fantastic £8.99 See On Look Fantastic “This eyeshadow is amazing, it’s a really cool colour, and really easy to use. You can build it up – I like something quite dramatic, but you can keep it subtle if you prefer, whatever way you’re comfortable with.”

The Moisturiser Palmers Cocoa Butter Boots £3 See On Boots “This is the only moisturiser I use. It’s a go to in the Black community. I prefer the tub version, since I use it all over my body, every day. Its signature smell is a big part of my personal fragrance.”

Her Fave Fragrance Molecule 01 Fragrance Selfridges £72 See On Selfridges “This is my favourite fragrance, and I’m always running out! It blends with your natural pheromones, and so is a really great way to make it personal, and keep it authentic.”

Her Nostalgic Lip Love Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lip Liner Boots £7.99 See On Boots “I love a lip liner because it has that ‘90s nostalgia that I’m into. I do wear lip liner most days, and definitely if I’m going out in the evening. Rimmel have ‘cappuccino’ or ‘tiramisu’ shades that I like for that extra definition.”

Her Bath Oil Brand Santa Maria Rosa Bath Oil £60 See On Santa Maria Novella “These are my all-time favourite candles, and if you happen to be in Rome they are cheaper there. Santa Maria Novella do really good bath oils, too. I’m a big bubble bath person, so these are just the best.”

Her Glossy Upgrade Dr Paw Paw Original Balm Beauty Bay £6 See On Beauty Bay “For a quick glossy look, I like to make my lip liner shine with a bit of Paw Paw cream that moisturises my lips but also adds a natural shine to it. For some more glow I’ll add it to my eyelids too.”