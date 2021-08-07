Beauty Detail
The £8 Lip Liner Adwoa Aboah Swears By For A Perfect '90s Look
The British supermodel, mental health advocate, and face of Rimmel London shares her hero beauty buys.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favourite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Adwoa Aboah tells Bustle about why she really believes in her new Rimmel partnership, why “bold individualism” is her beauty mantra, and all of her favourite beauty buys.
For British supermodel Adwoa Aboah, an effective makeup regime starts way before even moisturising. “It’s the energy you put out, it’s the people you surround yourself with, the growth, and all the things that make you you,” she explains over Zoom. “And then we have the eyeshadow, and the mascara, and all those things that seal it and hone it in,” she adds.
The 29-year-old cover star and Gurls Talk founder was recently announced as the new face of and global brand activist for Rimmel London, following in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, Cara Delevingne, and Rita Ora.
It’s a coveted role that she says she’s both excited for and proud of, especially since the brand is one that pushes for “greater authenticity” and “diversity” in the beauty industry.